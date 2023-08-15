French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai drops new single 

DUBAI: French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai on Tuesday dropped her much anticipated single “Encore.”

“ITS FINALLY OUT!! STREAM ENCORE!! (sic)” she wrote to her followers on Instagram, sharing a short clip of her dancing to the song.

The music sensation has been teasing the release of the song since the beginning of August.

The song is produced by London-born music artist Oscar Scheller.

Zouai’s fans seem to be excited for the song’s release.

“The way I squealed the second it came out,” commented one user on her post, while another said: “And once again you’ve amazed me. Couldn’t love this masterpiece more than what I already do.”

“I’ve been streaming all day miss Lolo,” another fan said. The music sensation’s supporters added that “Encore” is the “SONG OF THE YEAR (sic)” and that it was “worth” the wait.

Zouai has been having a fruitful year so far.

In July, she teamed up with Australian record producer Kito on a collaborative track called “Sticky.”

Earlier this year, Zouai embarked on the much-lauded Play Girl tour.

“I think it’s time that we party and dance. It’s going to be amazing,” she posted on Instagram when her tour was first announced in November. “I’m so excited to reunite with all my Lo-riders & Playgirls around the world and sing together next year.”

The music sensation’s tour started on March 8 in London. She has since visited cities in the US, France, Canada, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands on a tour that features more than 30 shows.

Zouai, who divides her time between Brooklyn and Los Angeles, might also be coming to the Middle East. After fans asked the star to visit the Arab world, she commented on her post, saying: “I see you Asia, Australia, MENA and South America! Stay tuned.”

“Play Girl,” which features 13 songs, is Zouai’s second album.

After the album’s release in October, the singer was featured on a billboard in New York City’s Times Square.

She shared a video of herself posing in front of the billboard on social media, saying: “I always said that one day I would be on a billboard in Times Square. Today is that day.”

“Manifestation and hard work works,” she added.