KAUST signs MoU to accelerate adoption of sustainable energy solutions

JEDDAH: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology has signed a memorandum of understanding with a key player in the global solar industry to drive innovation and accelerate the adoption of sustainable energy solutions.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, the Saudi university signed the MoU with LONGi during the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

The partnership aims to leverage the expertise and resources of both organizations to accelerate the development and deployment of solar technologies, with a focus on advancing the efficiency and reliability of innovative photovoltaic technologies for the demanding environmental conditions in the Kingdom.

Dr. Kevin Cullen, special adviser to KAUST, and Dr. James Jin, LONGi president for the MEA-CA region, signed the MoU, which aims to address the pressing challenges of climate change in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and Saudi Green Initiative.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to advancing solar energy technologies to address regional and global energy challenges. By combining the cutting-edge research and innovation of KAUST with LONGi’s industry expertise, we aim to drive impactful advancements in solar technology and contribute to the transition toward a cleaner and more sustainable future,” Dr. Cullen said.

Under the MoU, KAUST and LONGi will undertake joint projects, harnessing the complementary expertise and strengths of both organizations. The collaboration will encompass many aspects, including the testing of novel PV module concepts in real-world, outdoor conditions, development of new materials and novel solar cell and module designs, advanced manufacturing processes, and performance optimization.

Dr. Frederic Laquai, interim director of the KAUST Solar Center, said: “Collaborating with industrial partners such as LONGi creates new opportunities to accelerate innovation of solar technologies at the KAUST Solar Center.”

Both institutions will also foster talent development through joint educational and vocational training programs, workshops and exchange visits.

Dr. Jin stated: “LONGi is committed to driving the global energy transition through continuous innovation in solar technology.”