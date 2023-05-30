You are here

Saudi Arabia's KAUST hosts Global Sustainable Development Congress

Saudi Arabia’s KAUST hosts Global Sustainable Development Congress
Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih at the Times Higher Education Global Sustainable Development Congress. (Twitter/@KAUST_News)
Updated 30 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s KAUST hosts Global Sustainable Development Congress

Saudi Arabia’s KAUST hosts Global Sustainable Development Congress
  • Event will gather over 1,000 researcher, innovators from leading universities in the region
Updated 30 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology is hosting the Times Higher Education Global Sustainable Development Congress, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.

The event, which runs until June 1, gathers more than 1,000 researchers and innovators from leading universities in the region, as well as government agencies in Saudi Arabia.

Tony Chan, KAUST’s president, said that the university’s hosting of the forum aims to establish new partnerships among participants, while urging universities to focus their educational, research, innovative, and awareness initiatives on generating tangible and influential results.

Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih is one of the speakers at the event, delivering a speech on “Investment in Transformation” in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Falih said that the conference was an excellent opportunity for reviewing efforts, innovative methods and research expertise in the field of international sustainability, as well as boosting cooperation between the Kingdom and international partners.

Several CEOs of important international companies are also expected to speak at the event.

A panel discussion, “Shaping Global Food Systems,” is also on the agenda, organized by the UN Global Compact network in Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with the Norwegian Embassy.
 

Topics: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST)

Updated 01 June 2023
Arab News

  • The two will boost cooperation in the public health sector
RIYADH: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) signed a memorandum of understanding with PATH, a nonprofit global health organization, to develop healthcare services in Saudi Arabia.

The MoU aims to boost cooperation between the two institutions in the public health sector by utilizing digital services and sharing expertise

Under the agreement,  PATH will provide expertise to assist KAUST in manufacturing vaccines, developing digital health systems and running a research center at the university. 

 

 
 

Topics: King Abdullah University for Science and Technology (KAUST)

Updated 01 June 2023
SPA

  • The agreement aims to enhance cooperation between the two countries in boosting Islamic moderation
JEDDAH: Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Abdullatif Al-Asheikh signed an agreement on Thursday in the field of Islamic affairs with Mubariz Gurbanli, Azerbaijan’s head of the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations.

The agreement aims to enhance cooperation between the two brotherly countries in boosting Islamic moderation, and tolerance and confronting extremist ideology and terrorism.

According to the agreement, the two countries will exchange information and expertise in Islamic affairs within the regulations and systems in force.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Azerbaijan

  • Over 500 trainees took part in a week-long series of courses
Updated 01 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Red Crescent, in cooperation with the Malaysian Red Crescent, organized an “Ambassador of Life” course for visually impaired beneficiaries and a training course for teachers at the Saudi Schools in Kuala Lumpur. 

Over 500 trainees took part in a week-long series of courses. 

The Saudi Red Crescent has recently implemented a number of local and international programs aimed at strengthening the Kingdom’s worldwide humanitarian standing and promoting human dignity.
 

Topics: saudi red crescent

Updated 01 June 2023
Arab News

PORT SUDAN: An 11th Saudi relief plane on Thursday landed at Port Sudan New International Airport carrying 30 tons of food baskets and medical supplies.

The latest aid flight is part of the Kingdom’s air bridge initiative, operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to help the people of Sudan.

Khartoum and other parts of Sudan have been gripped by warfare between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Meanwhile, the UN said on Thursday more than 100,000 Sudanese refugees had fled to neighboring Chad since the conflict in Sudan broke out over six weeks ago, bringing the tally to more than half a million.

“The number of new refugees has passed the 100,000 mark” since fighting broke out on April 15, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said, as it appealed for emergency support.

Up to 200,000 others could be forced to flee to Chad in the next three months, the agency’s representative in Chad, Laura Lo Castro, said in a statement.

With the rainy season approaching, UNHCR said it needed “massive logistical support” to move refugees from border areas for their safety.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is participating in the ministerial meeting of BRICS Friends, which is called “Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism.”

The meeting, which is being attended by foreign ministers of several countries, is taking place on June 1-2, in Cape Town, South Africa.

Prince Faisal will highlight key issues and latest developments in the international arena, and aim to boost multilateral action to achieve global prosperity, in addition to holding a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia BRICS

