Egypt set to launch sugar trading on commodities exchange 

Egypt set to launch sugar trading on commodities exchange 
The country has said it has strategic reserves of sugar to cover consumption until the spring of 2024.  (Shutterstock)
Updated 10 sec ago
REUTERS 

Egypt set to launch sugar trading on commodities exchange 

Egypt set to launch sugar trading on commodities exchange 
Updated 10 sec ago
REUTERS 

CAIRO: Egypt’s commodities exchange on Wednesday invited companies to register to trade sugar on the bourse, which already offers yellow corn and wheat. 

Sugar will be offered on the exchange starting Thursday, exchange head Ibrahim Ashmawy said in a statement, adding that the move was in line with a government mandate “to regulate the markets of strategic and basic commodities.” 

Egypt, a major buyer of basic commodities, has been suffering from a foreign currency crunch that sent the pound tumbling by nearly 50 percent against the dollar, suppressed imports, and pushed official headline inflation to record highs. 

The country has said it has strategic reserves of sugar to cover consumption until the spring of 2024. 

It has tendered to import raw sugar through the Egyptian Sugar and Integrated Industries Co., which most recently is believed to have purchased around 50,000 tons of raw sugar in an international tender which closed on Aug. 5. 

Topics: Egypt commodity trading

Saudi Arabia to open bidding for 8 mining complexes  

Saudi Arabia to open bidding for 8 mining complexes  
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to open bidding for 8 mining complexes  

Saudi Arabia to open bidding for 8 mining complexes  
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has put forward eight mining complexes in the Riyadh region and the Eastern Province for competition, signaling its ongoing commitment to attract investments in the sector. 

The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources launched this initiative as part of its broader strategy to enhance transparency, attract investment, and foster growth in local communities connected to mining projects. 

The Eastern Province will host six of these complexes, including Al-Ghunan, Al-Suman, Al-Misnah, Ras Al-Qaryah, and the eastern and western Salwa complexes. The Riyadh region will see the establishment of two more complexes in Al-Armah and Hofayrat Nesaah. 

The move seeks to tap into Saudi Arabia’s abundant mineral resources, driving economic growth.  

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mining minerals SaudiVision2030 Investment Foreign

Saudi ports’ container volumes rise by 19% in July: Mawani  

Saudi ports’ container volumes rise by 19% in July: Mawani  
Updated 14 min 24 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

Saudi ports’ container volumes rise by 19% in July: Mawani  

Saudi ports’ container volumes rise by 19% in July: Mawani  
Updated 14 min 24 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ports witnessed an annual growth of 18.8 percent growth in cargo operations in July 2023 as they registered 753,469 containers, the body responsible for the facilities has revealed.

According to the Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, transshipment containers increased 0.41 percent yearly to 268,901 standard containers in July 2023, up from 267,802 in the same month of 2022. 

Exported containers in also surged 34.56 percent to 250,004 containers compared with 185,791 in the year-ago period, while imported containers rose 30.09 percent to 234,592. 

However, food cargo in July 2023 decreased 16.93 percent to 1.5 million tons compared with 1.9 million tons in the same period last year.   

“The continuous growth in Saudi Arabia’s ports reflects Mawani’s efforts to boost maritime operations in the Kingdom to position itself as a global logistics hub that connects the three continents,” said the port authority in the press release. 

The statement added that Mawani continues to grow the Kingdom’s logistics sector by raising its rank in global performance indexes. 

Total tonnage handling declined 9.84 percent to 25 million tons compared with 27.8 million in the corresponding period of 2022. 

The ports also recorded a decline of 63.84 percent in livestock to 222,327 cattle heads in July 2023, compared with 614,823 in the same period last year. 

Additionally, general cargo volumes during the month were 472,657 tons, with solid bulk cargo constituting 4 million tons and liquid bulk freight 12.6 million tons. 

The ports also saw a 2.94 percent growth in maritime traffic to about 1,017 ships in July compared to 988 in the same month last year. 

They also received 76,532 passengers in July, an increase of 32.57 percent from last year’s 57,730. 

Saudi ports took delivery of 91,137 cars; an increase of 14.34 percent compared to 79,708 in the same period of the previous year. 

Last month, Mawani reported adding 20 new shipping services in the first half of this year to boost its supply chain infrastructure.  

These new shipping services were introduced in Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam and Jubail Commercial Port, linking the Kingdom with other global ports while facilitating trade and export. 

Topics: Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani)

Bahrain signs off on its largest solar project to boost renewable energy goals 

Bahrain signs off on its largest solar project to boost renewable energy goals 
Updated 33 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain signs off on its largest solar project to boost renewable energy goals 

Bahrain signs off on its largest solar project to boost renewable energy goals 
Updated 33 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain is gearing up for a significant leap in its renewable energy efforts with the signing of its largest solar power project, the state news agency reported. 

Situated in the southern city of Sakhir, the project is set to generate 72 megawatts, contributing 28 percent to the nation’s target of achieving 250 MW from renewable sources by 2025, Bahrain News Agency said. 

The initiative encompasses an array of solar systems, including rooftop installations, ground-mounted arrays, and solar panels integrated into car parks.

The project will also incorporate electric vehicle charging stations, demonstrating Bahrain’s holistic approach to sustainable energy. 

Yasser bin Ibrahim Humaidain, the minister of electricity and water affairs who presided over the signing of agreement, noted that the development is aligned with Bahrain’s National Renewable Energy Action Plan.

The venture reflects the country’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and curtailing energy costs. 

Humaidain emphasized the broader impact of the project, echoing Bahrain’s aspiration to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 while fostering economic growth.  

Topics: Bahrain solar power Bahrain National Renewable Energy Action Plan

Saudi Ceer, Siemens partner to propel EV manufacturing  

Saudi Ceer, Siemens partner to propel EV manufacturing  
Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Ceer, Siemens partner to propel EV manufacturing  

Saudi Ceer, Siemens partner to propel EV manufacturing  
Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Engineering operations involved in the design of electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia will receive a boost thanks to a specialized software that will collect, analyze and visualize data. 

Ceer, the Kingdom’s first EV brand, has announced a partnership with American firm Siemens Digital Industries Software to propel EV manufacturing in the country, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

This collaboration falls in line with the company’s commitment to partner with the appropriate technological firm and implement suitable digital solutions throughout every stage of vehicle design, manufacturing, sales and service, according to James DeLuca, the CEO of Ceer. 

Topics: Ceers Motors Ceer Siemens electric vehicle (EV)

Oil Updates — crude falls on China worries despite tighter US supply

Oil Updates — crude falls on China worries despite tighter US supply
Updated 16 August 2023
Reuters

Oil Updates — crude falls on China worries despite tighter US supply

Oil Updates — crude falls on China worries despite tighter US supply
Updated 16 August 2023
Reuters

RIYADH: Oil prices edged down on Wednesday, extending a 1 percent drop in the previous session, as worries about China’s struggling economy outweighed declining US stockpiles, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures slipped 9 cents to $84.80 a barrel by 11:13 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude declined 12 cents to $80.87 a barrel. Both benchmarks had weakened to their lowest since Aug. 8 on Tuesday.

“Concerns that China’s faltering economy will weigh on demand offset tight supply in the oil market,” ANZ analysts said in a client note.

“Crude inventories at the Cushing hub are seen to be falling to their lowest level since April. Asian refineries are also snapping up all available US cargoes of oil,” they added.

US crude stocks dropped by about 6.2 million barrels last week, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures. That was a much bigger draw than the 2.3 million drop analysts polled by Reuters expected.

US government data on inventories is due later on Wednesday. 

China’s economic activity data for July remains the key bearish market driver, after retail sales, industrial output and investment figures failed to match expectations, fueling concern over a deeper, longer-lasting slowdown in growth.

The July activity data has prompted some economists to flag risks that China, the world’s biggest oil importer, may struggle to meet its growth target of about 5 percent for the year without more fiscal stimulus.

Beijing cut key policy rates to shore up activity and some analysts are hoping more stimulus measures will be implemented soon to jolt the economy and support demand for commodities such as oil.

“The persistent negative China data will raise the probability of increased stimulus measures, which would see a rise in commodity demand on broadly low inventory levels delivering a jump in prices,” analysts at National Australia Bank said.

The outlook in the fourth quarter will “depend on the macroeconomic situation in China primarily, albeit it looks like Saudi will continue to address that via their cuts, if needed,” said Rystad Energy’s research director Claudio Galimberti.

Supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+ have pushed up oil prices over the past seven weeks.

Topics: Oil Updates  crude China

