Riyadh to host weightlifting championships in September

Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

  • More than 2,500 athletes from 170 countries are set to participate
Riyadh: The Saudi capital is to host the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships, a qualification event for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The tournament will take place from Sept. 3 to 17 at the Saudi Ministry of Sport Hall located within the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex.

More than 2,500 athletes from 170 countries are set to participate in the championships, the largest tournament organized by the International Weightlifting Federation since its establishment in 1905.

Updated 25 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

  • Green Falcons due to meet Costa Rica, South Korea at St. James’ Park with former Italy boss at the helm
NEWCASTLE: Roberto Mancini’s Saudi Arabia managerial debut could well take place on Tyneside, the home of Public Investment Fund-owned Newcastle United.
St. James’ Park is set to play host to the Saudi Arabia men’s national team for two historic international friendlies next month.

As part of their preparations for the AFC Asian Cup, which takes place in Qatar in January 2024, the Green Falcons will travel to Newcastle for a pre-tournament double-header in September, at the home of Newcastle United, who are majority owned by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia will first face Costa Rica on Friday, Sept. 8 before meeting South Korea on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Kick-off is listed as 8 p.m. UK time for the Costa Rica clash, with the South Korea match set to start at 5:30 p.m. BST.

A statement from Newcastle United confirming the move read: “A football-obsessed nation, Saudi Arabia caught the world’s attention at last year’s FIFA World Cup by beating eventual winners Argentina 2-1 in an enthralling group stage match at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. The two friendlies on Tyneside will form part of the team’s preparations for the AFC Asian Cup, which takes place in Qatar in January 2024.”

The announcement further cements the growing relationship between the Magpies and Saudi Arabia. This year, for the first time, Sela is the club’s front-of-shirt sponsor, with a multi-year deal worth almost $32 million per season. The club’s shirt sleeve sponsor is Noon, whose headquarters are in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

The games could well be first under the tutelage of Mancini, who is the favorite to take over national team following his unexpected departure as Italy boss. He confirmed an offer from Saudi authorities in an interview with Italian publication Corriere Dello Sport. 

“I’m a football manager and when I receive an offer that I like I will accept it. But that’s not why I quit the national team,” said Mancini.

“Italy was always the number one for me. After many years I’ve received plenty of offers which I will look at in the coming weeks but right now there is nothing solid. I’m a manager and I can’t just stop but Saudi Arabia has nothing to do with it.”

Mancini walked out on Italy last week, despite having guided them to a European Championship title in 2020, as well as two UEFA Nations League third place finishes.

The former Fiorentina, Lazio, Inter Milan, Manchester City, Galatasaray, Inter Milan and Zenit Saint Petersburg manager is well respected across the football world.

Saad Al-Shehri is currently in interim charge of Saudi Arabia. The country has been without a permanent coach following the departure of Herve Renard in March. Renard is now French women’s national team boss.

Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz retires from international cricket

Updated 16 August 2023
AP

  • Riaz made international debut in one-day international against Zimbabwe in 2008
  • He took 83 wickets in 27 tests, 120 wickets in 91 ODIs and 34 wickets in 36 T20s
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz retired from international cricket on Wednesday but will continue to play franchise cricket.

“Stepping off the international pitch,” the 38-year-old wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding: “After an incredible journey, I’ve decided to retire from international cricket. Big thank you to PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board), my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans, and everyone who supported me.”

Riaz, a left-arm fast bowler, made his international debut in a one-day international against Zimbabwe in 2008 but had to wait for more than two years before making his test debut against England at the Oval in 2010 in which he took 5-63 and became the ninth

Pakistan bowler to take five wickets in a debut test.

He took 83 wickets in 27 tests, 120 wickets in 91 ODIs and also took 34 wickets in 36 T20s but wasn’t considered for international games since playing a T20 international against New Zealand at Hamilton in 2020.
 

American sports stars acquire stakes in US Masters T10 League teams

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

  • Kayvon Thibodeaux (NFL), Maxi Kleber (NBA) and Mickey Moniak (MLB) part of franchises in cricket’s shortest format
  • The tournament was launched by UAE businessman Nawab Shaji Ul-Mulk’s T-Ten Global Sports
FLORIDA: The US Masters T10 League has received a major boost with three American sports stars acquiring equity stakes in two teams.

The New York Giants’ linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, from the NFL, has acquired an equity stake in the New York Warriors. In addition, the Dallas Mavericks’ NBA star Maxi Kleber and outfielder Mickey Moniak of the MLB’s Los Angeles Angels have become stakeholders in the Morrisville Unity.

The first season of the US Masters T10 League — launched by UAE businessman Nawab Shaji Ul-Mulk’s T-Ten Global Sports — will be held from Aug. 18 to 27.

“I am excited to be part of the New York Warriors’ family and can’t wait for the team to begin their bid to win the first US Masters T10 League title,” Thibodeaux said.

“Cricket is undergoing incredible growth in the United States and is engaging different communities in such an exciting way. T10 is the perfect format for the American sports fan, it’s fast and non-stop entertainment,” added the 22-year-old Giants star.

The Mavericks’ power-forward Kleber was delighted to become a part of the Morrisville Unity ownership group. “Cricket is an incredible sport and the US Masters T10 League, which is being broadcast around the world and has star cricketers from across the globe, is proof that this international sport is really taking root in the United States,” Kleber said.

Moniak said: “There are obvious similarities between baseball and cricket and I love watching the game, especially the shortest form. I can’t wait for the action in Lauderhill to begin and to feel a different level of involvement as an investor in the Unity franchise,” he added.

Ul-Mulk, chairman of T-Ten Sports Management, said: “We are delighted to have three big American sports superstars as investors in the US Masters T10 League teams. Their presence will certainly help us attract a lot of sports fans in the US and make cricket popular in the country.”

Ritesh Patel, CEO of SAMP Group and one of the main organizers of the American edition and a league partner, said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to have Thibodeaux, Kleber and Moniak as a part of the US Masters T10 League. They have a huge fan following in the US and will play a huge role in taking the league to great heights.”

 

$1m Counter-Strike tournament to kick off at Gamers8 in Riyadh

Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News

  • 5-day contest runs from Aug. 16-20 at Boulevard Riyadh City
  • Champions from Gamers Without Borders’ contests in North America and Europe compete in 16-team event
RIYADH: Gamers8: The Land of Heroes will bring 16 top teams from around the world together to battle it out over five days for a $1 million prize fund in a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament.

The CS:GO multi-player tactical first-person shooter tournament, organized by the Saudi Esports Federation and Valve Corp., runs from Wednesday Aug. 16 to 20 at Boulevard Riyadh City. The tournament will give teams a last chance to compete in the hugely popular CS:GO contest before the launch of Counter-Strike 2 this year.

Among the 16 participating teams from around the world, MIBR (Brazil) and Fnatic (UK) claimed their places by securing regional victories in the North American and European regional contests at Gamers Without Borders — the world’s largest charitable esports event, which is also organized by the Saudi Esports Federation.

The regional winners will be joined by Team Falcons (Saudi Arabia), Apeks and Heroic (Norway), Cloud9 and FaZe Clan (US), G2 Esports and Gamer Legion (Germany), ENCE (Finland), FURIA Esports (Brazil), Team Liquid (Netherlands), Natus Vincere (Ukraine), Team Vitality (France), and Virtus.pro (Russia).

Faisal bin Homran, chief esports officer at the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament underlines the truly elite and global aspect of Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, and we look forward to welcoming 16 of the best teams in the world for the event.

“The tournament is further evidence of Saudi Arabia’s standing as a global gaming and esports hub. We are delighted that Gamers8 continues to go from strength to strength, attracting the most talented esports teams on the planet and reinforcing our country’s prominent position in the industry.”

Messi on target as Miami rout Union to reach Leagues Cup final

Updated 16 August 2023
AFP

  • Argentina superstar Messi took his tally to nine goals in six appearances for Miami in an entertaining semifinal at Philadelphia’s Subaru Park
  • The result means Messi will now lead Miami into the 42nd final of his career when the World Cup-style tournament reaches its climax on Saturday
CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA: Lionel Messi extended his remarkable goalscoring streak as Inter Miami powered into the final of the Leagues Cup with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Philadelphia Union on Tuesday.

Argentina superstar Messi took his tally to nine goals in six appearances for Miami in an entertaining semifinal at Philadelphia’s Subaru Park.

Venezuelan international Josef Martinez, Messi’s former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba and substitute David Ruiz scored Miami’s other goals, with Alejandro Bedoya the lone scorer for outgunned Philadelphia.

The result means Messi will now lead Miami into the 42nd final of his career when the World Cup-style tournament reaches its climax on Saturday.

