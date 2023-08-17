You are here

Israeli raid on Jenin kills Palestinian

Israeli raid on Jenin kills Palestinian
Palestinian carries blanket to protect himself from gas during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces amid an Israeli military operation, in Jenin. (File/Reuters)
Updated 17 August 2023
AP

Israeli raid on Jenin kills Palestinian

Israeli raid on Jenin kills Palestinian
  • Israel launched near-nightly raids in response to a spate of deadly Palestinian attacks
Updated 17 August 2023
AP

TEL AVIV, Israel: Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man in a raid on a militant stronghold in the northern occupied West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, the latest violence in a city that has seen some of the worst bloodshed in the current round of Israeli-Palestinian fighting.
Violence has gripped the region since last spring, when Israel launched near-nightly raids in response to a spate of deadly Palestinian attacks. The violence has escalated into the fiercest fighting in the West Bank in some two decades, and along with increased violence by radical Jewish settlers and settlement expansion by Israel’s far-right government, has fueled tensions in the region.
The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man killed as Mustafa Al-Kastouni, 32. It was not immediately clear if the man was affiliated with a militant group. The Hamas militant group said its fighters engaged in a gunbattle with Israeli troops in Jenin and lobbed explosives at the forces.
The Israeli military had no immediate comment.
Jenin, a city where Palestinian security forces have little presence, has long been a bastion of armed struggle against Israel. The city and an adjacent refugee camp have been the focus of Israel’s monthslong operation, with an intense 2-day offensive last month the height of those efforts. Israel deployed armed drones and hundreds of troops, leaving vast destruction and killing 12 Palestinians, most of them militants. An Israeli soldier also died.
Israel says the raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. The Palestinians see the violence as a natural response to 56 years of occupation, including stepped-up settlement construction by Israel’s government and increased violence by Jewish settlers.
The ongoing violence in the West Bank has surged to levels unseen in nearly two decades, with more than 170 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since the start of 2023, according to a tally by The Associated Press.
Israel says most of those killed have been militants, but stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in the confrontations also have been killed.
At least 27 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks against Israelis since the beginning of the year.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem. Palestinians seek those territories for their hoped-for independent state.

Protests erupt in Syria's Druze city over fuel hikes

Protests erupt in Syria’s Druze city over fuel hikes
Updated 17 August 2023
Reuters

Protests erupt in Syria’s Druze city over fuel hikes

Protests erupt in Syria’s Druze city over fuel hikes
  • Demonstrators complain of economic hardships
  • City of mainly ethnic Druze residents had been spared unrest
  • Currency hits new record low after latest price hikes
Updated 17 August 2023
Reuters

AMMAN: Hundreds of Syrians burnt tires, blocked roads and chanted anti-government slogans in the mainly ethnic Druze city of Sweida on Thursday to protest against worsening economic conditions and this week’s gasoline price hikes.
Demonstrators near a main city square called for the overthrow of President Bashar al Assad, witnesses said, echoing chants from 2011 pro-democracy protests that were violently crushed by security forces and sparked a long-running conflict.
“Long live Syria and down with Bashar al Assad!” protesters chanted near police headquarters and the governor’s office as security forces nearby avoided confrontation.
Such open dissent is rare in state-controlled areas.
The southwestern city of Sweida has stayed in government hands and largely been spared the unrest seen in other parts.
Many residents are from the minority Druze sect which has long resisted being drawn into the conflict pitting mainly Sunni rebels against Assad’s rule.
“This is close to an uprising as people express their deep anger with the decisions of the Syrian regime and the gasoline price hikes,” said Ryan Marouf, a civic activist and editor of the local Suwayda 24 news website.
“They are demanding a life of dignity.”
Syria is in the throes of a deep economic crisis that saw its currency plunge to a record 15,500 Syrian pounds to the dollar on Wednesday in a rapidly accelerating free-fall. It traded at 47 pounds to the dollar at the start of the conflict.
The government says cuts in a once lavish subsidy program to ease the burden on the sanctions-hit country’s state finances only affect the wealthiest.
But many protesters say the move has worsened the plight of ordinary Syrian who have suffered a decade of war and are now struggling to afford food and basic supplies amid rampant inflation and eroding incomes.
Syrian authorities blame Western sanctions for hardships.
There have been several minor protests in the last month over plunging incomes in coastal areas that are the stronghold of Assad supporters.
In the capital, taxi drivers and public buses waged a second day of partial stoppages on Thursday, bringing chaos to transport. There have also been clandestine calls by activists in government-controlled areas to wage a general strike.
State media made no mention of the protests.

A shopkeeper waits for customers in Damascus, Syria. (File/AP)
Middle-East
Syria doubles pay for civil servants, military personnel

Tunisia arrests bakery union chief amid bread shortage

Tunisia arrests bakery union chief amid bread shortage
Updated 17 August 2023
AFP

Tunisia arrests bakery union chief amid bread shortage

Tunisia arrests bakery union chief amid bread shortage
  • The government in August banned some 1,500 privately-owned bakeries from purchasing subsidised flour
Updated 17 August 2023
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisian authorities have arrested the head of the national bakery owners’ union, accusing him of a “monopoly” as the country faces a weeks-long shortage of subsidised bread, local media reported Thursday.
The government in August banned some 1,500 privately-owned bakeries that produce European-style breads and pastries from purchasing subsidised flour, ending a practice that had lasted for more than a decade.
Subsidies remain in place for 3,737 bakeries of another network selling bread at a government-sanctioned price, unchanged since 1984.
Bakeries’ union chief Mohamed Bouanane was arrested on Wednesday “on suspicion of monopoly and speculation with subsidised foodstuffs” and of money laundering, news outlets in the North African country reported.
The privately-owned bakeries went on strike on August 7 and demanded concessions from the commerce ministry, arguing the end of subsidies would force some of them to close.
President Kais Saied, who has assumed near total governing powers since he took office in 2021, dismissed earlier this week the head of the Tunisian cereals authority.
Economists told AFP the current supply crisis stems from an inadequate reserve of subsidised flour held by the highly-indebted Tunisian government, which centralizes all purchases of basic goods.
Tunisians who largely supported Saied’s takeover have become increasingly fed up with rising inflation and poverty, which now affects some 20 percent of the country’s 12 million inhabitants, according to the government.
Bread riots in Tunisia in 1983-1984 cost more than 150 lives.

Iran's FM leaves Tehran for Riyadh

Iran’s FM leaves Tehran for Riyadh
Updated 17 August 2023
Reuters

Iran’s FM leaves Tehran for Riyadh

Iran’s FM leaves Tehran for Riyadh
  • Hossein Amir-Abdollahian travelling to Riyadh on official invitation of his Saudi counterpart
  • In June, Prince Faisal met with Iranian officials in Tehran on his first visit to the country
Updated 17 August 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has left Tehran for Riyadh heading a high-ranking delegation at the official invitation of his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

In June, Prince Faisal met with Iranian officials in Tehran on his first visit to the country after the resumption of diplomatic ties with the Islamic republic in March.

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in a China-brokered deal to end a diplomatic rift and reestablish relations following years of hostility that had endangered regional stability in the Gulf, as well as in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia broke ties with Iran in 2016 after protesters attacked its embassy in Tehran in retaliation for Riyadh’s execution of a prominent Shiite cleric.

Israel says US okays Arrow 3 missile defense system sale to Germany

Israel says US okays Arrow 3 missile defense system sale to Germany
Updated 17 August 2023
AFP

Israel says US okays Arrow 3 missile defense system sale to Germany

Israel says US okays Arrow 3 missile defense system sale to Germany
  • The Arrow 3 system is jointly developed and produced by the Israel and the US
  • The Arrow 3 system can intercept ballistic missiles fired from a distance of up to 2,400 kilometers
Updated 17 August 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel said the United States on Thursday approved the sale of the Arrow 3 hypersonic missile defense system to Germany, in the country’s biggest ever military deal worth $3.5 billion.
The Arrow 3 system – an interceptor designed to shoot down ballistic missiles above the Earth’s atmosphere – is jointly developed and produced by the Israel and the United States.
Israel’s defense ministry said in a statement the US State Department had notified it of the US government’s approval for Germany to procure the Arrow 3 system.
The ministry said senior officials from the Israeli and German defense ministries would sign a letter of commitment to the deal with a preliminary payment of $600 million.
“With its exceptional long-range interception capabilities, operating at high altitudes above the atmosphere, (the Arrow 3) stands as the top interceptor of its kind,” it said.
“The system employs a hit-to-kill approach for intercepting incoming threats.”
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, quoted in the statement, called the agreement “the largest in Israel’s history.”
“This is a significant decision, which will contribute to Israel’s force buildup and economy,” he said.
“It is also particularly meaningful to every Jewish person, that Germany is acquiring Israeli defense capabilities.”
According to Israeli manufacturer IAI, the Arrow 3 system can intercept ballistic missiles fired from a distance of up to 2,400 kilometers.
The system was first deployed in an Israeli air force base in 2017 and has been used to protect Israel against attacks from Iran and Syria.
The final contract for the deal is expected to be signed by end of 2023 after it is approved by the parliaments of Germany and Israel, the Israeli defense ministry said.
Berlin expects the Arrow 3 system to be delivered in the final quarter of 2025.
The German government has led a push to bolster NATO’s air defenses in Europe after seeing Russia’s relentless missile strikes on Ukraine, urging allies to buy deterrence systems together.
More than a dozen European countries have so far signed up to the so-called European Sky Shield initiative.

Saudi Arabia hopes to see Iran's president visit following King's invitation

Saudi Arabia hopes to see Iran’s president visit following King’s invitation
Updated 3 min 1 sec ago
Arab News
Agencies

Saudi Arabia hopes to see Iran’s president visit following King’s invitation

Saudi Arabia hopes to see Iran’s president visit following King’s invitation
  • Iran and Saudi Arabia earlier agreed to end a diplomatic rift and reestablish relations following years of hostility
Updated 3 min 1 sec ago
Arab News Agencies

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia hopes to see Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi visit the Kingdom following an invitation from King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Thursday in a press conference with his Iranian counterpart.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived Thursday in Riyadh on his first trip Saudi Arabia since a landmark rapprochement deal in March. Amir-Abdollahian has confirmed that Raisi will visit Saudi Arabia anytime soon.

Iran and Saudi Arabia earlier agreed in a China-brokered deal to end a diplomatic rift and reestablish relations following years of hostility that had endangered regional stability in the Gulf, as well as in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia broke ties with Iran in 2016 after protesters attacked its embassy in Tehran in retaliation for Riyadh’s execution of a prominent Shiite cleric.

Prince Faisal added that the countries’ corresponding ambassadors will start in their positions in their respective embassies after their reopening as a result of the two countries ending a diplomatic rift in March and reestablishing relations.

He also thanked the Iranian envoy for his country’s support in Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030.

Amir-Abdollahian has said that talks with Saudi Arabia have been successful, and both parties have agreed to work together and find immediate solutions to pressing issues in the region.

He also reiterated that Tehran was committed to efforts in achieve security and peace in the region.

