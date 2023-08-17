’Silent threat’: Bahrain to build walls against rising sea

MANAMA: Already battling extreme heat, Bahrain is scrambling to ward off another environmental threat: rising seas that could swallow parts of its coast, the island nation’s oil and environment minister told AFP.
By next year, the tiny Gulf state will begin building its coastal defenses against sea levels that have begun advancing, by widening beaches, constructing taller sea walls and elevating land.
“Bahrain is vulnerable,” Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Daina, Bahrain’s oil and environment minister and special envoy for climate affairs, said in an interview.
“The main threat is a silent threat, which is the sea level rise,” he said at his office in the capital Manama.
According to official estimates, an extreme rise of five meters (16.4 feet) would swamp most of the country, including its international airport.
Even a rise of 0.5 to two meters could submerge five to 18 percent of Bahrain’s total area, according to Sabah Aljenaid, an assistant professor at the Arabian Gulf University in Manama.
Bahrain is the only island nation among the resource-rich countries lining the Gulf. Most of its population and major facilities are located in low-lying coastal areas less than five meters above the water.
Other islands around the world are also threatened by rising seas as global warming melts ice sheets and glaciers.
Bahraini authorities have already recorded sea levels rising between 1.6 millimeters to 3.4 millimeters every year since 1976, bin Daina said.
But by 2050, sea levels could rise by at least 0.5 meter, according to the minister, citing the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Some experts view the estimate as conservative.
Rising seas aggravate flooding, threaten coastlines and could pollute Bahrain’s already scarce groundwater reserves with salty seawater.
“That’s why one of Bahrain’s top priorities is the sea level rise,” bin Daina said.
“Either we make the beaches (wider)... or a rock wall for certain areas, or reclaim lands before the shore.”
It is part of a “detailed plan” that will be completed in “under 10 years” and funded by the government, according to the minister.
Ranked by the University of Notre Dame’s Global Adaptation Initiative as one of the most climate-vulnerable countries among Arab states in the Gulf, Bahrain must also contend with hazardous temperatures in one of the hottest regions on Earth.
Extreme temperatures due to accelerated climate change could make parts of the Gulf unliveable by the end of the century, according to experts.
Bahrain is already feeling the heat.
This month, it has twice broken its record for energy consumption as temperatures topped 44 degrees Celsius (111.2 degrees Fahrenheit), sending air conditioners into overdrive.
“In all previous years, the electricity has not consumed the amount of megawatts as this year, so the temperatures are increasing,” bin Daina said.
To do its part to combat climate change Bahrain, a small-scale oil producer, is planning to reduce emissions by 30 percent by 2035 and scale up renewable energy to meet 10 percent of its needs over the same period.
It is also looking to double its areas covered by greenery and quadruple the amount of mangroves, which absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, over the next 12 years.
Bin Daina said he sees no contradiction in his dual role as minister of both oil and environment — a conflation that is common in the hydrocarbon-rich Gulf states.
Kuwait’s environment authority falls under the oil ministry, and the United Arab Emirates has chosen Sultan Al Jaber, who heads state oil giant ADNOC, as president of the UN’s upcoming COP28 climate talks in Dubai.
“Having one person looking at both oil and the environment at the same time, shows how serious Bahrain is about” combatting climate change, bin Daina argued.
The minister “can enforce all environmental regulations over the oil industry,” he said, dismissing the inverse possibility that hydrocarbon interests could trump climate concerns.
Lebanon’s caretaker PM says economic stability at stake with stalled laws
Mikati compelled to settle outstanding dollar payments to power plant operator following blackout, water cuts
Najib Mikati: In countries that have faced similar economic crises, parliament would be in constant session, and those nations would have resolved the crises
Updated 53 min 30 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati issued a new appeal on Thursday for parliament to approve a string of crucial economic laws, in response to its failure thus far to convene for discussions on the country’s Sovereign Wealth Fund and capital control legislation.
“In countries that have faced similar economic crises, parliament would be in constant session, and those nations would have resolved the crises,” said Mikati.
“In Lebanon, we have been talking about capital control for four years without reaching a discussion, either in a parliamentary session or in finding a solution.”
Mikati continued: “There are numerous legislative proposals in parliament regarding the recovery plan, bank restructuring, and addressing the financial gap. All of these necessitate immediate resolution.
“If parliament does not convene to pass them collectively, there will be no economic stability in the country.
“We have reached an exceptionally challenging phase, and our economy is transitioning into a cash-driven economy, exposing Lebanon to manifold risks. Should we fail to find a solution, every individual must bear their responsibility.”
Many lawmakers who boycotted the legislative session harbor doubts over the existence of loopholes and favoritism in the Sovereign Wealth Fund Bill, said MP Sajih Atiyeh, head of the parliamentary work and energy committee.
The bill has not yet undergone committee discussion, he added.
MP Osama Saad, meanwhile, said that the proposed capital control legislation “somewhat safeguards the interests of banks.”
Another MP, Salim Al-Sayegh, remarked: “The legislative session disrupts the balance of powers in the absence of a president, and we seek a dialogue led by the president.”
A group of depositors attempted to stop MPs accessing parliament by staging a protest around the premises, objecting to any endeavor to enact capital control legislation.
The caretaker government on Wednesday approved the budget for the current year.
The budget deficit has surged from 18.5 percent to around 24 percent due to requests from some ministers to revise their allocations.
Meanwhile on Thursday an electricity blackout prompted Mikati to verbally pledge to a major power provider it “will receive $7 million of its dues monthly, in exchange for the immediate operation of the power plants.”
Mikati acted after Primesouth, which runs power plants in Deir Al-Zahrani and Deir Ammar, initiated a 24-hour shutdown to pressure the government to settle accumulated debts spanning over four years, and to honor commitments made by Electricite du Liban to make instalment payments outstanding since March.
When questioned about the source of the dollars pledged to pay Primesouth with, Mikati stated: “The emerging crisis is being resolved.”
Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport and the Port of Beirut were forced to turn to private generators to secure power during the crisis.
Fadi Al-Hassan, the airport’s manager and director general of Lebanon’s Civil Aviation Authority, said: “The airport is operating according to its emergency plan. However, relying on electricity generators to run the airport is impractical and unsustainable.”
Water pumps in various regions also ceased delivering drinking water to homes as a result of the electricity blackout, with many private generators unable to meet the energy shortfall.
Primesouth attempted to obtain dollars from the Banque du Liban — Lebanon’s central bank — or through special drawing rights from the International Monetary Fund. However, sources said the BDL refused to disburse the money.
The central bank’s acting Gov. Wassim Mansouri insisted on sticking to his policy — “legislation for disbursement, coupled with implementing drastic reforms to ensure the government returns funds to the central bank.”
An official source said the government had refrained from approving the disbursement, passing it to parliament, where the speaker, Nabih Berri, declined to get involved as it would mean accessing frozen dollar deposits borrowed from private banks.
MP Razi Al-Hajj remarked: “(We have heard) multiple reasons, yet still no electricity; $40 billion in electricity subsidies since 2010, with 40 percent technical and operational wastage in electricity production and distribution.
“For 40 years, we have been awaiting 24/7 electricity; makeshift solutions exhaust and frustrate the people.”
Primesouth’s decision to initiate the shutdown came after several prior warnings, following the extension of its annual contract for the operation and maintenance of the two power plants, signed with EDL.
The contract expired in 2021,but Primesouth retracted its warnings upon receiving a promise from the Ministry of Energy of $45 million.
The cost of electricity to the Lebanese state totals “$160 million monthly,” according to a French report.
Economist Marc Ayoub said: “Economic losses in the electricity sector between 1992 and 2019 exceeded $50 billion, accounting for over half of the public debt.”
Electricity supply in Lebanon often spans between two to four hours a day.
Financial aid package has helped the riyal recover and saved the government from bankruptcy after Houthi drone attacks on oil facilities halted crude exports
Updated 17 August 2023
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: Rashad Al-Alimi, the chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, expressed gratitude to the Saudi leadership on Thursday for the latest financial assistance package to bolster his country’s economy, a day after his government pledged to use the aid efficiently.
The official news agency SABA reported that the Yemeni leader wrote a letter to Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman in which he thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for $1.2 billion in financial aid to help the Yemeni government pay public employees and import fuel and food.
“It sent a clear message that Yemen has loyal brothers and that the Kingdom remains at the forefront of efforts to restore state institutions and achieve the just peace that the Yemeni people deserve,” the leader was quoted as saying.
Yemenis say the new financial aid package has helped the riyal recover and saved the government from bankruptcy after Houthi drone attacks on oil facilities halted crude exports, the government’s primary source of revenue.
The Iran-backed Houthis have also prohibited local traders from utilizing government ports to import products, as well as gas imports from government-controlled Marib city, depriving the government of alternative cash streams.
Yemen’s government on Wednesday pledged to implement economic reforms, in addition to effectively dispersing the Saudi package in order to fulfill its goals of strengthening the state budget and boosting food security.
“The CoM (Cabinet of Ministers) reiterated the government’s commitment to fully implement the provisions of the budget support agreement according to the defined timeline, and its determination to implement comprehensive reforms with expected regional and international support,” SABA reported.
Meanwhile, Omani negotiators arrived in Houthi-controlled Sanaa on Thursday to discuss peace proposals with Yemeni militia leaders amid intensifying diplomatic efforts to end the war in Yemen.
Houthi chief negotiator Mohammed Abdul Salam said that he and a group of Omani negotiators had arrived in Sanaa to consult with Houthi leaders regarding the resumption of the peace process and the resolution of difficult issues.
The arrival of the Omani delegation occurred after Hans Grundberg, the UN Yemen envoy, urged the Houthis and the internationally recognized government of Yemen to translate their “general willingness” to achieve peace in Yemen into concrete steps to achieve that objective by working to resume a comprehensive Yemeni political process.
“I call on the parties to refrain from escalatory rhetoric and to continue to use and build on dialogue channels established under the truce through the Military Coordination Committee to de-escalate incidents,” the UN envoy said in his briefing to the UN Security Council on Wednesday.
During a meeting with Al-Alimi in Riyadh on Wednesday, Tim Lenderking, the US Yemen envoy, and Steven Fagin, the US ambassador to Yemen, discussed peace efforts, expressed their support for the Yemeni government, and praised its backing for the unloading of the deteriorating FSO Safer tanker.
Peace efforts in Yemen have mostly stalled since October when the Houthis refused to renew the UN-brokered truce and also launched drone assaults on oil installations in government-controlled Hadramout and Shabwa, as well as refusing to lift their siege of Taiz.
Turkiye warned Russia after cargo ship incident in Black Sea: Presidency
On Sunday, Russia said in a statement its Vasily Bykov patrol ship had fired automatic weapons on the Palau-flagged Sukru Okan vessel
Updated 37 min 20 sec ago
Reuters
ANKARA: Turkiye warned Moscow to avoid further escalations after a Turkish-owned cargo vessel was attacked by the Russian navy last weekend, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office said Thursday.
“After the (Russian) intervention, our interlocutors in the Russian Federation were warned appropriately to avoid such attempts, which escalate tensions in the Black Sea,” the Turkish presidency said, breaking a days-long silence over the incident.
The Sukru Okan vessel was flying the flag of Palau when it was fired on by the Russian navy last Sunday.
Russian military personnel then boarded the ship to conduct an inspection, before letting it sail on toward the Ukrainian port of Izmail — the main export route for Ukrainian agricultural products.
The incident came during a spike in Black Sea region attacks that followed Russia’s decision to withdraw from a landmark Ukrainian grain deal last month.
Turkiye helped broker the UN-backed agreement, using its good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv to help strike the only major deal reached by the sides during the war.
But Erdogan’s office came under criticism at home for saying nothing about the Russian attack.
Erdogan’s office pushed back against its critics on Thursday, arguing that it was technically up to Palau to respond to the incident.
“Even if the owner of the Sukru Okan vessel is Turkish, the ship is not Turkish flagged,” it said.
“In international law, it is the ‘flag state’ that is more important than the name of the ship or the personality of its personal.”
Palau is a Pacific archipelago whose flag is often used by shipping companies to freely access international ports.
UN experts sound alarm over reports of sexual violence during conflict in Sudan
The Rapid Support Forces are consistently identified as perpetrators despite militia’s publicly stated zero-tolerance stance on gender-based violence, the experts said
Some of instances of rape appear to be ethnically and racially motivated, and female defenders of human rights have been directly targeted
Updated 17 August 2023
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK CITY: More than 30 UN experts on Thursday sounded the alarm over reports of “widespread and brutal instances of rape and other forms of sexual violence” attributed to the members of the Rapid Support Forces, one of the warring factions in the ongoing conflict in Sudan, and called for an immediate end to the violence.
“The conflict has led to massive humanitarian consequences,” the experts said. “Thousands of civilians have been killed, millions have been forcibly displaced from their homes. Nearly 700,000 refugees and asylum-seekers have been forced to flee to neighboring countries.”
The experts include Reem Alsalem, the special rapporteur on violence against women and girls, its causes and consequences; Felipe Gonzales Morales, the special rapporteur on the human rights of migrants; and Siobhan Mullaly, the special rapporteur on trafficking in persons, especially women and children.
While calling on both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF to cease their violations of humanitarian and human rights laws, the experts highlighted specific concerns about persistent reports of wide-ranging violations by the RSF. They include allegations of enforced disappearances, forced labor, sexual exploitation, and the abduction of women and girls.
The RSF is also said to have detained hundreds of women in degrading conditions, subjecting them to sexual assault and leaving them vulnerable to sexual slavery. The experts said that local, female defenders of human rights have been directly targeted.
“Sudanese women and girls in urban centers, as well as in Darfur, have been particularly vulnerable to violence,” the experts said. “The lives and safety of migrant and refugee women and girls, primarily from Eritrea and South Sudan, have also been seriously affected.
“It is alleged that men identified as members of the RSF are using rape and sexual violence of women and girls as tools to punish and terrorize communities. Some of the reported rapes appear to be ethnically and racially motivated.”
The ongoing fighting in the country means the ability to assist and provide support to victims of violence remains severely compromised. It is hampering access to affected individuals, communities and entire conflict-stricken regions, making it difficult for local and international organizations to provide the necessary help, including reproductive and sexual health care.
Despite the RSF’s publicly stated stance of zero tolerance for sexual and gender-based violence, the experts said that allegations of such crimes consistently identify RSF members as the perpetrators.
“The RSF must demonstrate its commitment to upholding humanitarian and human rights obligations, including preventing sexual and gender-based violence and trafficking in persons, facilitating humanitarian access and holding perpetrators accountable”, the experts added.
“Assistance and protection to victims and access to effective remedies must be provided to women and girls.”
As the conflict in Sudan enters its fifth month, the exact death toll remains uncertain due to the intense fighting and the challenges in retrieving and identifying remains. The UN estimates that more than 4,000 people have been killed, including hundreds of civilians, 28 humanitarian and health workers, and 435 children. The true number is likely to be much higher.
The regions worst affected by the fighting include Khartoum and its environs, El-Obeid in North Kordofan, and parts of the Darfur region, particularly West Darfur, where civilians have been attacked based on ethnicity.
The UN experts called for the peaceful resolution of the conflict, and for the warring factions to adhere strictly to international humanitarian and human rights laws. They also urged the international community to conduct thorough investigations into any reported violations of those laws.
Special rapporteurs are independent experts who serve in individual capacities and on a voluntary basis at the UN’s Human Rights Council. They are not members of UN staff and are not paid for their work.
How conflict, devastating earthquakes created a maternal health crisis in northwest Syria
Even prior to the February 6 earthquakes, pregnancy and childbirth facilities had been devastated by conflict
Early marriage, malnutrition and shattered health facilities have all contributed to rising maternal mortality
Updated 32 min 5 sec ago
ANAN TELLO
LONDON: Pregnancy and childbirth can be dangerous for expectant mothers under normal circumstances. But in Syria’s war-torn, earthquake-stricken northwest, bringing new life into the world has become a harrowing ordeal.
Early marriage, a common occurrence in a region where households face financial hardship and girls are vulnerable to gender-based violence, often means young mothers are not sufficiently developed to cope with the physical demands of childbirth.
Combined with the absence of specialized health facilities, a shortage of medical professionals, and the impact of malnutrition caused by the ongoing conflict and barriers to foreign aid deliveries, maternal mortality in northwest Syria is high.
A recent report by UNICEF (the UN Children’s Fund) revealed a decline in the nutritional status of children below the age of five and among pregnant and breastfeeding women in the region’s displacement camps and war-scarred communities.
Diana Al-Ali, founder of the local nongovernmental organization Suriana, told Arab News: “Many postpartum mothers in displacement camps suffer from severe anemia and vitamin deficiencies.
“There has been a shortage of medication and nutritious food. We managed to supply baby formula, but the food allocated for lactating mothers fell short. We tried our best to provide them with bread and clean drinking water.”
At least 2.3 million women and girls in northwest Syria cannot access adequate sexual and reproductive health services, according to Physicians for Human Rights. Even prior to the Feb. 6 earthquakes, health infrastructure had already been devastated in the fighting.
In the country’s northwest, the earthquakes damaged 55 health facilities, suspending services in 15 of them, according to a Medecins Sans Frontieres report published in March.
Al-Ali said: “After the quake struck, there were pregnant women who went into labor under rubble or after surviving the tremor. However, no organization aided these women immediately after the disaster.
“Armanaz in northwestern Idlib, where Suriana operates, lacks a maternity hospital and clinics specialized in women’s reproductive health. Even the local hospital lacks gynecologists and only a midwife is available.”
Violet, a Syrian organization that runs two hospitals in Ein and in Azaz, has identified significant shortages in medications, equipment, and services, particularly those related to women’s reproductive health.
In part, these shortages were caused by the failure to renew a UN Security Council agreement that allowed for aid to enter northwest Syria directly via the Bab Al-Hawa border crossing from Turkiye.
The enclave, largely populated by families displaced by fighting elsewhere in Syria, is one of the last holdouts of the country’s armed opposition that rose up against Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime following its crackdown on anti-government protests in 2011.
Years of regime shelling and air attacks have devastated the northwest region’s health infrastructure. According to Physicians for Human Rights, many among the traumatized population are too afraid to spend long in hospitals for fear they will be bombarded.
Russia, the Syrian government’s main international backer since 2015, vetoed the long-established Bab Al-Hawa agreement in July, requiring all humanitarian deliveries to pass through Damascus instead before their onward distribution to opposition-held areas.
Mohamad Isso, Violet’s health projects manager, told Arab News: “With the non-renewal of the cross-border resolution, we are highly concerned about the continuity of the essential health service that is completely dependent on the cross-border humanitarian operations.”
Thankfully, for the 4.6 million people in northwest Syria who depend on this vital aid corridor, a deal was reached with Damascus on Aug. 9 to reopen the crossing to humanitarian assistance for the next six months — when it will again be subject to renewal.
In the face of these interruptions to the flow of aid, Violet’s hospitals managed to provide medical consultations to at least 3,967 women and infants in June alone.
Of these, 428 were childbirths, both natural and cesarean section, 1,183 were consultations in the outpatient clinics, 262 were infant inpatients, and 2,094 were infant consultations.
Isso said: “While health centers do exist, they do not fully address women’s needs for reproductive health services.
“Despite the continuing collaborative efforts of various local and international organizations, including but not limited to the UN, significant gaps persist. These gaps include a shortage of medications, with patients often required to acquire medicines on their own for use during hospitalization.”
Isso also highlighted a shortage of services in essential facilities, such as laboratories and advanced imaging, which are particularly important for the early detection of growths, including breast and cervical cancer.
FASTFACTS
* Of the 4.6m people in northwest Syria, 63% are IDPs, of whom almost 80% are women and children.
* 2.3m women and girls do not have easy access to medical care, including sexual and reproductive health.
* Although 40% of the population live in camps, only 18% of all health facilities are in camp settings.
(Source: Physicians for Human Rights)
“In addition, there is a scarcity of human talent and expertise due to the severe brain drain, as medical cadres have been migrating to Europe and other parts of the world,” Isso added.
There is also the question of access, with many women and girls struggling to reach centers that offer reproductive health services.
“Access difficulties are the result of several factors, including geographical distance, insufficient financial means, or limited transportation options. This situation is particularly relevant for girls of childbearing age and newly married women.
“Women’s ability to access healthcare centers depends on having a companion such as a spouse or a guardian present for support or protection. This requirement further complicates women’s ability to schedule their visits to doctors,” Isso said.
Those health facilities that do exist are often located in overcrowded urban areas, stretching staff and services to their limit. Meanwhile, rural areas are badly underserved.
“The presence of a healthcare center depends on the location. In the city of Idlib, for instance, there are health centers and hospitals that provide integrated reproductive health services, but they are always crowded due to the population density,” Isso added.
In the displacement camps where Violet operates, Isso noted that “the health facilities are either a mobile clinic or a primary healthcare center.” These clinics “are equipped with basic materials for examinations, and often suffer a shortage of medicines” and “the sole medical professional available is a midwife.”
Other camps are not so well equipped.
Al-Ali said: “There is no mobile clinic (where Suriana operates) to service women and provide them with medicines, necessary vitamin supplements, or sanitary products.
“For a long time after the quake, there were no nearby washrooms for displaced women. Postpartum mothers had to walk long distances just to use the bathroom (until charitable organizations built new restrooms for them).”
The lack of adequate services is especially dangerous for minors, many of whom were forced into early marriage as their parents could no longer afford to keep them, such is the financial desperation of displaced households.
Complications in childbirth are more common among these young mothers.
Hamzah Barhameyeh, advocacy and communication manager at the child-focused charity World Vision, told Arab News that conflict and economic collapse were the primary drivers behind the rise in the number of child marriages.
He said: “People in northwest Syria are struggling to make ends meet. A (seemingly) reasonable way out is to marry off their daughters at a young age to relieve themselves of some of the economic burdens they are facing.
“With the recent earthquake, we are expecting a dramatic rise in child marriage.”
Barhameyeh pointed out that World Vision’s support “takes a holistic approach,” aiding children, families, and their communities through projects aimed at tackling malnutrition, which includes direct food support to pregnant and lactating mothers.
Another focus was the provision of mental health support to mothers and their children as a preventive measure, he added.
Suriana, meanwhile, was now preparing training courses tailored specifically for new mothers to help them look after themselves and their infants.
“But our efforts need support from other bodies, which can provide mobile infirmaries to help mothers care for their health and their newborns,” Al-Ali added.