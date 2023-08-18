You are here

  • Home
  • Cat cafe brings pawsitivity to war-scarred Gaza

Cat cafe brings pawsitivity to war-scarred Gaza

Cat cafe brings pawsitivity to war-scarred Gaza
1 / 3
Owner Nehma Maabad holds a feline at her newly inaugurated Cat Cafe in Gaza City. (AFP)
Cat cafe brings pawsitivity to war-scarred Gaza
2 / 3
Boys hold felines at the newly inaugurated Cat Cafe in Gaza City. (AFP)
Cat cafe brings pawsitivity to war-scarred Gaza
3 / 3
A girl holds a feline at the newly inaugurated Cat Cafe in Gaza City. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y94br

Updated 18 August 2023
AFP

Cat cafe brings pawsitivity to war-scarred Gaza

Cat cafe brings pawsitivity to war-scarred Gaza
  • Meow is part of a growing global trend of cat cafes, but circumstances in Gaza are unique
Updated 18 August 2023
AFP

GAZA CITY: A cat cafe in the Gaza Strip aims to “cheer up” Palestinian residents and offer them a respite from the trials of daily life in the blockaded territory, its owner said.
At the Meow Cat Cafe which opened this week in Gaza City, owner Nehma Maabad set out food for a clowder of kittens.
“Cats, for me, are a refuge that relieves me of psychological stress. So I thought of creating a project that combines serving people with something to cheer them up,” said the 50-year-old.
Part of the space is kitted out with wooden platforms covered in astroturf for the cats to clamber onto, while feline murals and portraits adorn the walls.
Meow is part of a growing global trend of cat cafes, but the circumstances in Gaza are unique.
The territory has been under a crippling Israeli blockade since 2007 and scars of repeated wars fought between Palestinian militants and Israel are visible across the city.
Customers pay nearly 10 shekels ($2.65) per hour to play with the cats, which Maabad said covers their food as well as costly vet bills.
Visiting the cafe, Manar Abu Samra said it was reasonably priced and she had told her friends and sisters about the new venture.
“The quality of cats here is beautiful and sweet, so it’s a wonderful idea — despite its strangeness to society — and when I heard about it I felt happy,” she said.
Pets are rare in Gaza although cats are ever-present, particularly around the port or fishmongers as they try to paw away some scraps.
Maabad said she had cats at home to bring to Meow, while others came from friends.
“The idea of the cafe was to have something nice with a cup of coffee,” she said.
“A cat that you play with and it makes you smile and forget the pressures of life.”

Topics: Gaza Palestine

Related

Seaside screen brings magic of movies to Gaza years after cinemas closed
Offbeat
Seaside screen brings magic of movies to Gaza years after cinemas closed
Thousands take to streets in Gaza in rare public display of discontent with Hamas
Middle-East
Thousands take to streets in Gaza in rare public display of discontent with Hamas

Seaside screen brings magic of movies to Gaza years after cinemas closed

Seaside screen brings magic of movies to Gaza years after cinemas closed
Updated 16 August 2023
Reuters

Seaside screen brings magic of movies to Gaza years after cinemas closed

Seaside screen brings magic of movies to Gaza years after cinemas closed
  • The screenings hosted by “The Sea is Ours” cafe are designed to promote issues of culture and history
Updated 16 August 2023
Reuters

GAZA: With car tires, rocks and mounds of sand as seats, Palestinians of all ages have been enjoying a rare trip to the movies at a big-screen event on the Gaza beachfront.
The open-air show — with a playlist including the animated children’s comedy “Ferdinand” — was for many viewers a first experience of a projected film since the impoverished enclave’s last cinema closed more than three decades ago.
Hosted by “The Sea is Ours” cafe, the screenings were designed to promote issues of culture and history approved by the conservative Islamist Hamas government.
They left some in the audience longing for more.
“I hope one day there will be a cinema, so I can go to the cinema and eat popcorn,” said 13-year-old Mohammad Zidan as other children lolled in the sand, giggling at the cartoon.
Cinema once flourished in Gaza, with Palestinians flocking to see Arab, Western and Asian films, but the movie houses were torched in the First Intifada in 1987 and then burned down again in 1996 during a wave of internal violence.
The last cinema, long abandoned, is now a haven for bats.
While Gazans have been able to go to movie screenings which are held from time to time at theaters and other venues, such a full bill of films, being shown over several weeks at the venue, is a rare treat.
“We can get movies on mobile phones, but this is something new and is nice,” said 15-year-old Hadeel Hejji.
Ali Mhana, 35, the cafe owner and local playwright, said he had never been to a regular cinema.
“At the sea, you don’t need to look for an audience, the sea has its own. People are here all the time, including children, who get attracted by the sound and image and come to watch the movies,” Mhana said.

Topics: Gaza cinema Movies

Related

A Palestinian, Mustafa Abdou, repairs a fan in his shop amid a heatwave at the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 25, 2023.
Middle-East
Business booms for Gaza repairman as heatwave fans demand
UN summer camps let kids ‘just be kids’ in Gaza
Middle-East
UN summer camps let kids ‘just be kids’ in Gaza

Lioness shot dead after escaping from South Korean farm

Lioness shot dead after escaping from South Korean farm
Updated 14 August 2023
Reuters

Lioness shot dead after escaping from South Korean farm

Lioness shot dead after escaping from South Korean farm
  • The lioness, named Sasoonee, was reported to be on the loose at around 7:30 a.m. in the southeastern county of Goryeong
Updated 14 August 2023
Reuters

SEOUL: A lion was shot dead in South Korea on Monday after escaping from a privately owned farm and triggering a search by more than 100 police officers and the evacuation of dozens of campers from a nearby camping area.
The lioness, named Sasoonee, was reported to be on the loose at around 7:30 a.m. (2230 GMT Sunday) in the southeastern county of Goryeong. It was believed to have escaped through a back door of the farm that was left open, the Yonhap news agency said, citing the farm owner.
The animal was shot dead after being discovered by authorities in bushes near the farm about an hour later, a fire official said.
The official said she had no information on whether the lioness posed a threat, or whether authorities had tried to use a tranquilizer dart to catch it alive.
Yonhap reported that the farm offered tours to the public to see its animals.
Photographs released by fire authorities showed the lioness hiding in bushes and its body after it was shot.
Authorities issued a safety alert, advising the public to call an emergency hotline if they spotted the lion, and dozens of campers on a nearby mountain briefly took refuge in a town as police searched, Yonhap reported.
The lion was the latest animal to escape from captivity in South Korea in recent months.
A zebra got out of a zoo in the capital, Seoul, before being caught in March, and one of two chimpanzees that ran away from a zoo in the southeastern city of Daegu died after being shot with a tranquilizer dart last week.

Topics: South Korea

Related

Lovelorn koala nabbed after zoo escape in hunt for mate
Offbeat
Lovelorn koala nabbed after zoo escape in hunt for mate
Lions slip loose from Sydney zoo enclosure, overnight guests rushed to safety
Offbeat
Lions slip loose from Sydney zoo enclosure, overnight guests rushed to safety

Miss Universe cuts ties with Indonesian organizer as sexual harassment allegations swirl

(Twitter @MissUniverse)
(Twitter @MissUniverse)
Updated 14 August 2023
AP

Miss Universe cuts ties with Indonesian organizer as sexual harassment allegations swirl

(Twitter @MissUniverse)
  • The company founder, Poppy Capella, denied her involvement in the physical examination during the contest and said that she is against any kind of “violence and sexual harassment”
Updated 14 August 2023
AP

JAKARTA, Indonesia: The Miss Universe Organization has cut its ties with its Indonesian franchisee and will cancel an upcoming pageant in Malaysia after contestants complained to police, accusing local organizers of sexual harassment.
The New York-based organization said in a statement late Saturday it had decided to sever ties with PT Capella Swastika Karya, and its National Director, Poppy Capella.
Six contestants of a Miss Universe Indonesia pageant recently filed complaints with police, accusing local organizers of asking them to strip to their underwear for “body checks” for scars or cellulite, in a room with about two dozen people present, including men. Five of the contestants said they were then photographed topless.
“In light of what we have learned took place at Miss Universe Indonesia, it has become clear that this franchise has not lived up to our brand standards and ethics,” the Miss Universe Organization said on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.
The organization also said it would be canceling this year’s Miss Universe Malaysia as the Indonesian franchisee also holds the license for the pageant. It said it would make arrangements for the Indonesia 2023 title holder to compete in Miss Universe pageant to be held in El Salvador late this year.
The Miss Universe Indonesia pageant was held from July 29 to Aug. 3 to choose Indonesia’s representative to the 2023 Miss Universe contest, and was won by Fabienne Nicole Groeneveld.
PT Capella Swastika Karya is an Indonesian beauty company which took over the license for Miss Universe Indonesia in March from Yayasan Putri Indonesia or YPI, an Indonesian foundation that held the license for 30 years.
The company founder, Poppy Capella, denied her involvement in the physical examination during the contest and said that she is against any kind of “violence and sexual harassment.”
“I, as the National Director and as the owner of the Miss Universe Indonesia license, was not involved at all and have never known, ordered, requested or allowed anyone who played a role and participated in the Miss Universe Indonesia 2023 process to commit violence or sexual harassment through body checking,” she posted on social media late Saturday.
Hengki Haryadi, the Jakarta police director for general crimes, said Sunday that during a Miss Universe Indonesia pageant held in the capital, Jakarta, from July 29 to Aug. 3, the victims were forced to remove their clothes and were photographed naked for physical examination in a hotel ballroom.
“These victims feel forced to take off their clothes and pose inappropriately for body checking that traumatized them,” Haryadi said.
He added that police are still examining surveillance cameras from the scene. Investigators will interview the victims and provide psychological assistance, he said.
In its statement Saturday, the Miss Universe Organization said there are no measurements such as height, weight, or body dimensions required to join a Miss Universe pageant worldwide, and thanked the Indonesian contestants “who have bravery in speaking out.”
“To the women who came forward from the Indonesian pageant, we are sorry that this was your experience with our organization,” it said, adding that they are also evaluating their current franchise agreement and policies to prevent this type of conduct from occurring in the future worldwide.
Controversy over the pageant has been mounting in Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, which has a reputation as a tolerant, pluralist society that respects freedom of expression. Most Muslims in Indonesia, a secular country of 277 million people, are moderate, but a small hard-line fringe has become more vocal in recent years.
In 2013, several conservative Muslim groups staged a massive protest against Miss World competition in Indonesia, prompted the contest moved from Jakarta to the resort island of Bali, and all of the more than 130 contestants required to wear Bali’s traditional long sarongs instead of the sexy bikinis that are historical part of the competition.

 

 

Topics: Miss Universe Organization

Related

Egypt dig unearths 41mn-year-old whale in desert
Offbeat
Egypt dig unearths 41mn-year-old whale in desert
Elon Musk says cage fight with Meta’s Zuckerberg will be in Italy
Offbeat
Elon Musk says cage fight with Meta’s Zuckerberg will be in Italy

Elon Musk says cage fight with Meta’s Zuckerberg will be in Italy

Elon Musk says cage fight with Meta’s Zuckerberg will be in Italy
Updated 12 August 2023
AFP

Elon Musk says cage fight with Meta’s Zuckerberg will be in Italy

Elon Musk says cage fight with Meta’s Zuckerberg will be in Italy
  • Musk says he spoke to Italy's PM and culture minister and "They have agreed on an epic location”
  • Zuckerberg says he's ready to fight but Musk should first agree on an actual date
Updated 12 August 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Elon Musk said Friday that his much-hyped cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg would take place in Italy, as authorities there confirmed talks about hosting a “great charity event.”
While any showdown between the two tech titans has yet to be officially confirmed, Musk said on his X social media platform — formerly known as Twitter — that arrangements were advancing.
“I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture,” Musk wrote, referring to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “They have agreed on an epic location.”
Meta chief Zuckerberg responded on his Threads social network, posting a photo of himself shirtless and pinning down an opponent in his “backyard octagon.”
A martial arts enthusiast who has taken part in jiujitsu competitions, Zuckerberg said, “I love this sport and I’ve been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me.”
“If he ever agrees on an actual date, you’ll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on.”
Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano confirmed speaking to Musk about “how to organize a great charity event evoking history” but said any match “will not be held in Rome.”
Musk apparently hopes the fight would take place in the ancient Colosseum, a UNESCO World Heritage site, posting about the idea in late June.
In a statement, Sangiuliano said any event with Musk would raise “a huge sum, many millions of euros, (that) will be donated to two important Italian pediatric hospitals.”
“It will also be an opportunity to promote our history and our archaeological, artistic and cultural heritage on a global scale,” he said.
Musk meanwhile said “everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy” and that proceeds will “go to veterans.”
He said the cage match would be managed by foundations run by himself and Zuckerberg and not by UFC, the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts promoter.
UFC boss Dana White, still seeking participation in the event, told Mike Tyson’s podcast this week that he believed the fight would generate $1 billion in revenue.
Zuckerberg said in his Threads post that he would want to work with a professional organization such as the UFC to create a line-up that spotlights elite athletes in the sport.
The two tech tycoons, who have occasionally jousted from afar, became direct competitors after Zuckerberg’s Meta launched its Twitter-like Threads platform in early July.
In a slightly frivolous aside, Musk later Friday posted a phrase in Latin that translates as “it is delightful to play the fool occasionally.”
Musk did not mention a date for the proposed fight, but said he may need to undergo “minor surgery” to resolve a “problem with my right shoulder blade rubbing against my ribs.”
“Recovery will only take a few months,” he added.
The world’s richest person has a titanium plate holding two vertebrae together but said Friday it is currently “not an issue.”
 

Topics: Elon Musk Mark Zuckerberg Musk vs. Zuck Giorgia Meloni

Related

Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X
Offbeat
Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X
Musk threatens lawsuit as Twitter rival Threads takes off
Media
Musk threatens lawsuit as Twitter rival Threads takes off

Egypt dig unearths 41mn-year-old whale in desert

Egypt dig unearths 41mn-year-old whale in desert
Updated 11 August 2023
AFP

Egypt dig unearths 41mn-year-old whale in desert

Egypt dig unearths 41mn-year-old whale in desert
  • Tutcetus is the smallest species so far found from the basilosaurids, the oldest known whales that lived exclusively in the water
Updated 11 August 2023
AFP

CAIRO: Palaeontologists in Egypt have unearthed an extinct species of whale that lived 41 million years ago when whale ancestors were just completing their move from land to sea.
The team has dubbed the species “Tutcetus rayanensis” after the Egyptian boy king Tutankhamun and the Wadi El-Rayan Protected Area in Egypt’s Fayoum Oasis where the type specimen was found.
With an estimated length of 2.5 meters (eight feet) and a body mass of approximately 187 kilogrammes (410 pounds), Tutcetus is the smallest species so far found from the basilosaurids, the oldest known whales that lived exclusively in the water.
Team leader Hesham Sallam, of the American University in Cairo (AUC), said it was a “remarkable discovery that documents one of the first phases of the transition to a fully aquatic lifestyle.”
Basilosaurids “developed fish-like characteristics, such as a streamlined body, a strong tail, flippers and a tail fin, and had the last hind limbs visible enough to be recognized as ‘legs’, which were not used for walking but possibly for mating,” Sallam said in an AUC statement.
Erik Seiffert of the University of Southern California, a co-author of the team’s findings published in the review Communications Biology, said the Eocene fossil sites of Egypt’s Western Desert have long been the world’s most important for understanding the early evolution of whales and their transition to a fully aquatic existence.
Fayoum Oasis, some 150 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of Cairo, boasts Wadi Al-Hitan, the Valley of the Whales, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that has turned up hundreds of fossils of some of the earliest forms of whale.
Now an oasis in the Western Desert, Fayoum lay under a tropical sea in the Eocene period 56 to 34 million years ago.

Topics: Egypt fossils

Related

Special 20 tombs dating back 2,500 years found at Egypt archaeological site
Art & Culture
20 tombs dating back 2,500 years found at Egypt archaeological site
Archeologists discover 4,500-year-old temple in Egypt
Art & Culture
Archeologists discover 4,500-year-old temple in Egypt

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan discuss cooperation in environment, water and agriculture
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with the Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture in Astana. (SPA
UAE eyes 4th consecutive title at Ju-Jitsu World Youth Championship
UAE eyes 4th consecutive title at Ju-Jitsu World Youth Championship
More than 80 Christian homes, 19 churches vandalized in Pakistan blasphemy riot: police
Members of Christian groups and others demonstrate to condemn the attack on a Christian area and a burned church by a Muslim mob
Jeddah’s 100-year-old bakeries still appeal to modern tastes
Historic Jeddah is renowned for its businesses which are over 100 years old, including several bakeries that are still operating
Jazan Heritage Village wraps up summer activities 
Jazan Heritage Village has concluded its summer activities. (SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.