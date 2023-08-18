You are here

Microsoft to shut Xbox 360’s online store next year

Xbox 360 Store and Xbox 360 Marketplace will be shut on July 29, 2024. (AFP/File)
Xbox 360 Store and Xbox 360 Marketplace will be shut on July 29, 2024. (AFP/File)
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

  • Gamers using the old console will not be able to purchase and download new games
  • Xbox has a 6.5% share of the Saudi Arabian gamers market, report shows
LONDON: Microsoft said on Thursday it would pull the plug on Xbox 360’s online store and marketplace next year, as it focuses on its latest consoles and subscription service Game Pass.

Xbox 360 Store and Xbox 360 Marketplace will be shut on July 29, 2024, and gamers using the old console will not be able to purchase and download new games, according to a post on Xbox’s website.

Microsoft is, however, allowing users to play with their already purchased Xbox 360 games and older titles that are compatible with the console.

“A lot has changed since the Xbox 360 launched in 2005. Technology has evolved, expectations from players have shifted, and we are focused on making Xbox Series X|S the best place to play now and in the future,” Xbox said.

Microsoft stopped the production of Xbox 360 in 2016 and a year later launched Xbox Game Pass, a subscription gaming service that can be accessed on consoles and Windows platforms.

As part of its latest move, the Movies & TV app on the older console will also be removed.

Xbox 360 is regarded as one of the best-selling gaming consoles of all time, right up against Sony’s PlayStation 3. Microsoft had sold about 84 million units of Xbox 360 till 2014, which is when it stopped reporting its sales because of the launch of the successor Xbox One.

In Saudi Arabia Xbox has a strong presence. According to the 2023 Saudi Gaming Market Outlook Report, the company controls 6.5 percent market share in the video game console market among non-professional gamers.

The Middle East, and Saudi Arabia in particular, has emerged as a key player in the gaming industry in recent years. According to a report by tech company Game Changer, 60 percent of the region’s population consider themselves to be gaming enthusiasts.

In 2022, Saudi Arabia launched a national strategy to make the country a global hub for gaming and esports.

The strategy, which is backed by a $38-billion investment, aims to develop 30 games and create 40,000 jobs by 2030 and is expected to contribute $13.3 billion to the country’s GDP by 2030.

With Reuters

  • Israeli major broadcasters banded together to oppose government’s proposed media reforms
  • Controversial bill come amid political tension over anti-democratic judicial reform
LONDON: The Israeli government is in the process of passing a controversial new media law that experts believe could pose a threat to the country’s media independence and freedom of the press.

The bill, which is expected to pass later this year, has been met with fierce opposition from some of Israel’s major television networks, who have banded together to defy the government’s proposed reforms.

Israel’s three main broadcasters, Keshet 12, Reshet 13 and Kan, announced on Thursday they had formed a group action to “prevent the expected harm to media independence and freedom of the press as a result of the reform.”

In a statement, the so-called Israeli TV Channels Forum said that the group will “use all the tools at its disposal to prevent the dangerous move of a hostile takeover of the Israeli media.”

The bill, championed by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, has raised concerns among the TV channels at a time when political tensions are all-time high in the country.

Israel has been rocked by mass public opposition to the government’s controversial judicial reforms in recent months. Analysts have warned that the changes could jeopardize the balance of power and further divide Israeli society.

The proposed media bill, which is seen by many as part of a broader anti-democratic reform agenda, would create a new regulatory body for the media and grant the government more control over the appointment of board members.

However, the networks said the bill would grant the government too much power to interfere with their editorial content and called for a revision of the law.

“The components of the reforms, alongside the context in which they are being proposed, make clear that their objective is a politicization and government control of regulatory bodies,” wrote Dr. Tehilla Shwartz Altshuler, in an explainer piece for the Israeli Democracy Institute.

Although there is a broad consensus that “reforms are indeed necessary,” any change should be “carefully considered,” she added.

The proposed reforms also include reducing local content quotas, eliminating the requirement for independent licenses for broadcasting news, and placing ratings data oversight in the hands of a government committee which the forum fears could have a catastrophic economic impact in the country’s small media market.

“The expected bill is intended to blatantly intervene in the economic sphere as well, by rewarding specific media outlets — that the government desires to reward — with specified benefits and exemptions from payment,” the forum said.

“At the same time, the bill confiscates the rights of free channels, eliminates the local production industry, and severely harms Israeli public broadcasting and the Israeli music industry.”

The forum initially released a joint statement last month opposing the bill. In response, Karhi’s department said the proposal is “explicitly designed to not intervene in any content while opening up the market.”

It said that the reform would actually increase the “aspect of freedom of speech” by enabling more players in the sector, claiming that those who oppose it are “media monopolies with a vested interest in keeping the market closed.”

Saudi culture minister signs deal with MBC to operate and manage new TV channel

Saudi culture minister signs deal with MBC to operate and manage new TV channel
  • Sources said the channel will showcase and celebrate the Kingdom’s culture in a way that reflects the views of the Saudi people and the heritage, civilization and cultural history of the country
  • The agreement aims to help ‘consolidate the Kingdom’s position as a regional cultural center of gravity and to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in its cultural aspects’
JEDDAH: Prince Badr bin Abdullah, the Saudi minister of culture, on Wednesday signed an agreement with the chairman of the board of directors of media organization MBC Group, Waleed Al-Ibrahim, for the launch and operation of a TV channel that showcases and celebrates Saudi culture.

The deal aims to help “consolidate the Kingdom’s position as a regional cultural center of gravity and to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in its cultural aspects,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Sources said the channel, which will be available as part of MBC’s package of satellite and digital channels and on the Arabic-language streaming application Shahid from September, will aim to engage the general public in a modern and lively manner through content that reflects the views of the Saudi people and the heritage, civilization and cultural history of their country.

It will celebrate the richness of Saudi culture by offering unique perspectives on art, literature, heritage, poetry, theater, cinema, design, fashion and the culinary arts, they added, in ways that reflect rapid developments in technology and the ever-changing needs of local and global audiences.

In addition, it aims to help boost skills among the Saudi population, the sources said, while also providing extensive coverage of cultural events, producing documentaries about prominent Saudi figures, building a major archive of Saudi cultural works, and hosting discussions with cultural figures.

In addition to the main TV channel, the agreement includes plans for a digital media platform specializing in producing videos for online platforms, as well as articles, podcasts and documentary content that reflect the interests and tastes of the new generation, while expanding the scope, aspirations and capabilities of local content producers and connecting them with a network of leading international counterparts, the sources added.

Topics: Saudi Culture Ministry MBC Group Saudi Arabia

YouTube introduces ‘Samples’ feed for music video clips

YouTube introduces ‘Samples’ feed for music video clips
  • The TikTok-style service gives users personalized recommendations based on listening activity to help them discover new music and artists they might like
LONDON: YouTube has launched Samples, a new feature the platform said will help users to discover new music and artists they might like.

The feed of short music video clips became available within the YouTube Music mobile app on Wednesday to users around the world, including those in the Middle East and North Africa region.

“We didn’t build this experience to be a means to an end in itself but instead to be the appetizer to a whole meal,” T. Jay Fowler, director of product management for YouTube Music, said in a blog post.

“We wanted to make it as easy as possible for you to dive deeper into the songs and artists you discover and love, all without leaving YouTube Music.”

Samples is all about discovery rather than a content destination in its own right, he added, and the service will be personalized based on each user’s activity on YouTube Music and the main YouTube app.

It is a TikTok-style feature that showcases 30-second clips that play on a loop. Users navigate the Samples feed by swiping vertically. They can easily add a featured song to their library, share it with friends, watch the full music video, view the album page, or use the song to create their own “Short” on the main YouTube app.

Liliana Abudalo, head of music for YouTube Music MENA, said the new feature perfectly aligns with the platform’s core mission of allowing fans to “discover, consume and participate in the music they love.”

She added: “We know how valuable it is to discover new music that can breathe life into our daily routines. That’s why we created Samples.”

YouTube predicted the feature will have a positive effect on how artists engage with fans on the platform. Fowler said that by expanding the ways in which artists can reach new audiences and build communities, Samples will help artists grow their fan bases and boost their careers.

Artists cannot control which section of a music video appears in the Samples feed, but YouTube said views of videos on the feed will count toward total view counts on YouTube.

OpenAI says AI tools can be effective in content moderation

OpenAI says AI tools can be effective in content moderation
  • Company said its ChatGPT-4 model a range of content moderation services showed promising results
LONDON: ChatGPT creator OpenAI made a strong case for the use of AI in content moderation, saying it can unlock efficiencies at social media firms by speeding up the time it takes to handle some of the grueling tasks.
Despite the hype around generative AI, companies such as Microsoft and Google-owner Alphabet are yet to monetize the technology in which they have been pumping billions of dollars in the hope that it will have a big impact across industries.
OpenAI, which is backed by Microsoft, said its latest GPT-4 AI model can reduce the process of content moderation to a few hours from months and ensure more consistent labeling.
Bloomberg reported that the company has been testing its GPT-4 model for a range of content moderation services, and has invited customers to try it out. The company claims that its tools can help businesses complete six months of work in just a day or two.
Content moderation can be a grueling task for social media firms such as Facebook-parent Meta, which works with thousands of moderators around the world to block users from seeing harmful content such as child pornography and images of extreme violence.
“The process (of content moderation) is inherently slow and can lead to mental stress on human moderators,” OpenAI said. “With this system, the process of developing and customizing content policies is trimmed down from months to hours.”
Separately, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said on Tuesday that the startup does not train its AI models on user-generated data.

Social media app TweetDeck placed behind paywall

Social media app TweetDeck placed behind paywall
  • TweetDeck enables users to manage multiple accounts and multiple custom feeds at the same time
  • X was also reported slowing down access to competitors, other websites
SAN FRANCISCO: Social media app TweetDeck began going behind a paywall on Tuesday, with users of platform X, formerly known as Twitter, being diverted to a paid-subscription sign-up page when they tried to access it.
X announced in July that TweetDeck, a popular program that allows users to monitor multiple accounts and lists of users at once, would be available only to “verified” account holders from August.
On Tuesday, users attempting to access the service, now rebranded as X Pro, were required to pay for X’s blue checkmark verification for an annual fee of $84.
The social media firm, bought by billionaire Elon Musk last year, has been thrashing around for ways to make a profit, cutting staff and ramping up its paid-for subscriptions.
Last week, CEO Linda Yaccarino said that the company was “close” to breaking even and would beef up staffing that had been slashed by Musk.
X’s verified users are mostly those who have paid to receive the blue checkmark, though Musk has gifted the verification symbol to some.

On Wednesday, several sources reported that X appeared to be applying a five-second delay to certain websites. The slowdown is allegedly targeting competitors and companies with which Elon Musk has had a history, such as The New York Times, Reuters, Instagram, and Blue Sky, another social network.
TweetDeck, launched more than a decade ago, shows messages in columns and its search and posting functions operate differently to the website or the app.
Twitter bought London-based TweetDeck in 2011, with technology media putting the price tag at $40 million at the time.

With AFP

