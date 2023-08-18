‘I am evil’: British nurse guilty of murdering seven newborn babies

You are here

Lucy Letby been found guilty of killing seven babies and trying to kill six others. (File/AP)
Updated 18 August 2023
Reuters

  Lucy Letby, 33, was convicted of killing five baby boys and two baby girls at the Countess of Chester hospital and attacking other newborns
  Jury had been told she poisoned some of her infant victims by injecting them with insulin and others were injected with air or force fed milk
Reuters

LONDON: A British nurse, who penned a note stating “I am evil,” was found guilty on Friday of murdering seven newborn babies and trying to kill another six in the neonatal unit of a hospital in northwest England where she worked.
Lucy Letby, 33, was convicted of killing five baby boys and two baby girls at the Countess of Chester hospital and attacking other newborns, often while she was working night shifts, in 2015 and 2016.
The jury had been told she poisoned some of her infant victims by injecting them with insulin and others were injected with air or force fed milk, sometimes involving multiple attacks before they died.
“I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough to care for them,” said a handwritten note found by police officers searching her home after she was arrested. “I am a horrible evil person,” she wrote. “I AM EVIL I DID THIS.”
Some of those she attacked were twins — in one case she murdered both siblings. She tried to kill one baby girl three times before finally succeeding on the fourth attempt.
“Lucy Letby was entrusted to protect some of the most vulnerable babies. Little did those working alongside her know that there was a murderer in their midst,” said Pascale Jones, a Senior Crown Prosecutor from the Crown Prosecution Service.
“She did her utmost to conceal her crimes, by varying the ways in which she repeatedly harmed babies in her care.”

Topics: Lucy Letby UK countess of Chester hospital

China blasts US-Japan-South Korea summit, warns of ‘contradictions and increasing tensions’

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

China blasts US-Japan-South Korea summit, warns of ‘contradictions and increasing tensions’

AP

BEIJING: China is renewing its criticism of this weekend’s summit among the leaders of the US, Japan and South Korea, saying no country should “seek its own security at the expense of the security interests of others and of regional peace and stability.”
“The international community has its own judgment as to who is creating contradictions and increasing tensions,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters at a daily briefing Friday.
“Attempts to form various exclusive groups and cliques and to bring bloc confrontation into the Asia-Pacific region are unpopular and will definitely spark vigilance and opposition in the countries of the region,” Wang said.
The summit at the the rustic Camp David presidential retreat seeks to further tighten security and economic ties between Japan and South Korea, two nations whose historically frosty relations have rapidly thawed over the last year as they share concerns about China’s assertiveness in the Pacific and North Korea’s persistent nuclear threats.

FASTFACT

The summit at the the rustic Camp David presidential retreat seeks to further tighten security and economic ties between Japan and South Korea.

China is extremely sensitive to any moves it perceives as seeking to contain its rise to dominance in Asia and has traditionally counted on the historical enmity between Tokyo and Seoul to keep its rivals divided and weaken the US system of regional alliances.
Beijing has made clear the current rapprochement between the two was something it very much did not want to see and its top diplomat, Wang Yi, last month made a clumsy and much-criticized appeal to racial-cultural similarities between Chinese, Japanese and Koreans as an alternative to partnering with the West.
“No matter how yellow you dye your hair, or how sharp you make your nose, you’ll never turn into a European or American, you’ll never turn into a Westerner,” said Wang, a former foreign minister who now heads the ruling Communist Party’s foreign affairs commission.
“One needs to know where one’s roots are,” Wang added.
President Joe Biden is looking to use the summit to urge South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to firmly turn the page on their countries’ difficult shared history.
The Japan-South Korea relationship is a delicate one because of differing views of World War II history and Japan’s colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula. Past efforts to tighten security cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo have progressed by fits and starts.
Expected major announcements include plans to expand military cooperation on ballistic missile defenses and making the summit an annual event.
In the face of deteriorating ties with Washington, Seoul and Tokyo, China has grown closer to Russia, with whom it declared a “no-limits” partnership just prior to President Vladimir Putin’s full-on invasion of Ukraine last year.
Japan’s Defense Ministry on Friday said it scrambled fighter jets after spotting two Russian IL-38 reconnaissance aircraft flying back and forth over the Tsushima Strait in southwestern Japan.
A day earlier, the ministry said Japan spotted a fleet of 11 Chinese and Russian navy ships crossing waters between the southern Japanese islands of Okinawa and Miyako.
The fleet comprised six Chinese and five Russian warships, many of which had taken part in what they called a joint patrol in July when they sailed through the Soya Strait between the northern main island of Hokkaido and Sakhalin, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Thursday. The ministry views the repeated joint military activities by the two countries around Japan as aimed at demonstrating their combined threat against Japan, and expressed concern to both China and Russia, Kyodo News reported.
Asked about the activities, Wang said, “It conforms to international law and international practice for the Chinese and Russian vessels to conduct normal patrols.”
China has also sought stronger relations with developing nations in Africa and Central and South America and President Xi Jinping will be attending next week’s summit in Johannesburg of the BRICS bloc linking Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

 

Topics: China US Japan

UK reports first case of new COVID-19 virus variant

Updated 50 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

UK reports first case of new COVID-19 virus variant

Reuters

LONDON: The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Friday the first case of COVID-19 variant BA.2.86 had been detected in the country in an individual with no recent travel history.
On Thursday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was tracking the new, highly mutated variant of the virus that causes COVID.
The variant has also been identified in Israel, Denmark and the United States.

Topics: Coronavirus UK variant

Southern Philippines prepares to open first Islamic institution of higher learning

Updated 55 min 41 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Southern Philippines prepares to open first Islamic institution of higher learning

  • Kulliyyah Institution to be established in Buluan, Maguindanao Del Sur province
  • Education minister expects relevant legislation to be passed in the coming weeks
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao is preparing to open the first Islamic institution of higher learning in the Philippines, its education minister told Arab News, with the relevant legislation expected to be passed next month.
Muslims constitute roughly 6 percent of the 110 million predominantly Catholic population of the Southeast Asian nation. Most live on the southern islands of Mindanao and the Sulu archipelago.
Their biggest concentration is in the Bangsamoro region, central Mindanao, where local communities have been professing Islam since the 14th century.
The region was until 2014 at the heart of a four-decade-long separatist struggle. It has never had institutions of Islamic education at tertiary level, but a bill to establish the first one — Kulliyyah Institution in Buluan, the capital of the Maguindanao Del Sur province — was presented to the local parliament in September 2022.
The institution, which will teach courses from undergraduate to postgraduate level, will also be the first of its kind in the whole country.
“I think the longest waiting period for the passage of the bill, which has been certified as urgent, will be until September. But I am very hopeful that we might be able to pass it within August,” Mohagher Iqbal, Bangsamoro’s minister of basic, higher, and technical education, told Arab News.
“Once the bill is passed within the power granted to the BARMM government, it’s deemed approved … for implementation.”
Kulliyyah Institution will be supervised directly by the Bangsamoro Education Ministry, which has held public consultations with experts and representatives from various national government agencies and educational and civil society organizations regarding the graduate school’s programs.
For Iqbal, establishing the school was not only a matter of strengthening the community’s educational foundations, but also the identity of Muslim Filipinos.
“What we want to address is the needs of our people,” he said. “For us, during the Spanish (colonial) period, that was the most important thing we fought for: Islam. Islam is our life.”
Bangsamoro is the only Muslim-majority territory in the Philippines.
The BARMM was formed in 2019. Legal and educational reforms are part of its transition to autonomy, which will culminate in 2025, when it will elect its legislature and executive.
It is hoped that Kulliyyah Institution will become the region’s hub of knowledge and study of Islamic law, history, culture and Arabic language.
“Muslim students will no longer need to go to other countries to pursue Islamic studies,” the region’s parliament said in a statement last week.
“The establishment of the institution in Buluan, Maguindanao del Sur aims to promote lifelong learning and continuous education for the Bangsamoro people, empowering them with knowledge, values, and competencies.”

 

 

Topics: Philippines Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

US extends temporary protected status for Ukraine, Sudan nationals

Updated 18 August 2023
Reuters

US extends temporary protected status for Ukraine, Sudan nationals

  The extension impacts about 26,000 current Ukrainian beneficiaries
Reuters

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US on Friday extended its temporary protected status for Ukraine and Sudan nationals through the spring of 2025, citing ongoing conflicts in the two war-torn nations.
The US Department of Homeland Security, in separate statements, said it would extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for both countries for 18 months from Oct. 20, 2023, through April 19, 2025.
Homeland Security also announced changes that would enable additional eligible Ukrainian and Sudanese nationals to apply for the status, extending relief to citizens from both countries who are studying in the Unites States to maintain their student status even if they take fewer courses to work more.
“Russia’s ongoing military invasion of Ukraine and the resulting humanitarian crisis requires that the United States continue to offer safety and protection to Ukrainians who may not be able to return to their country,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas wrote. “We will continue to offer our support to Ukrainian nationals through this temporary form of humanitarian relief.”
The extension impacts about 26,000 current Ukrainian beneficiaries with TPS and makes an estimated 166,700 additional individuals eligible for the temporary status, the department said.
Department officials also cited Sudan’s “eruption of violent clashes in April 2023 killing hundreds of have triggered political instability, violence, and human rights abuses against civilians.”
About 1,200 Sudanese beneficiaries with current TPS status and would make an estimated 2,750 additional individuals eligible.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Sudan US

Russia puts International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan on entry ban list

Updated 18 August 2023
Reuters

Russia puts International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan on entry ban list

  The ICC issued arrest warrants in March for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia has banned entry to 54 British nationals, including the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan, in response to UK sanctions against its citizens and enterprises, the foreign ministry said on Friday.
The ICC issued arrest warrants in March for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine, charges Moscow denies.
Moscow also added Britain’s Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie as well as a number of correspondents from the BBC, the Guardian and the Daily Telegraph to the travel ban list.
The ministry said it will continue expanding the list in retaliation for sanctions.

Topics: Karim Khan Russia International Criminal Court (ICC)

