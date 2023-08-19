You are here

Afro-Arab Esports League launches at Gamers8 in Riyadh

Afro-Arab Esports League launches at Gamers8 in Riyadh
The Afro-Arab Esports League launched in Riyadh on Friday. (SEF)
  • The league features 25 member nations across the African and Arab world
  • Tournaments in eFootball and Valorant will take place during Gamers8 at Boulevard Riyadh City this weekend
RIYADH: The Afro-Arab Esports League launched in Riyadh on Friday featuring 25 member nations across the African and Arab world.

Riyadh will host the initial tournaments of the Afro-Arab Esports League this weekend at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the world’s biggest gaming and esports festival. Tournaments in eFootball and Valorant, featuring separate male and female competitions, will take place at the Challenge Zone within Boulevard Riyadh City at Gamers8.

The 25 nations that make up the Afro-Arab Esports League are: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, the UAE, Tunisia, Senegal, Kenya, Ghana, Morocco, Bahrain, Oman, Cameroon, Mali, Somalia, Libya, Syria, Iraq, Burkina Faso, Jordan, Lebanon, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, South Africa, Namibia, and Nigeria.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation and chairman of the Arab Esports Federation, said: “The Afro-Arab Esports League is a testament to the growing importance of esports in both the African and Arab worlds and a key way to create space for cultural exchange and cooperation among the 25 participating countries. Together, we herald a future where unity knows no bounds, where the thrill of competition unites us, and where the passion for gaming brings nations together.”

Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports Dr. Ashraf Sobhi said: “We thank HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan for his support in setting up the Afro-Arab Esports League and the inaugural tournaments here in Riyadh. The importance and development opportunities from gathering African and Arab youths together for competitions can’t be overstated.”

Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League hole already with zero points after two games

Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League hole already with zero points after two games
Updated 19 August 2023
John Duerden

Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League hole already with zero points after two games

Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League hole already with zero points after two games
  • After an opening game loss at Al-Ettifaq, things got worse for Ronaldo and his teammates with a 2-1 home defeat by Al-Taawoun
  • Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq maintained their 100 percent start to the season with a 2-0 win at Al-Hazem
Updated 19 August 2023
John Duerden

Al-Nassr’s start to the Roshn Saudi League season went from bad to worse on Friday as they lost 2-0 to Al-Taawoun in front of their own fans in Riyadh.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates have now played two and lost two at the start of a campaign that promised so much. It is still early days, of course, but the title hopefuls could find themselves trailing rivals such as Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad by six points come Saturday evening. If the gap grows any larger, the pressure really will be on.

Last season’s runners-up slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Al-Ettifaq in their opening game on Monday, just two days after lifting the King Salman Club Cup. For game two, however, the stars were out in force. Not only did Ronaldo return to the squad after a minor injury but the home fans got their first look at Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana and Sadio Mane, who was the only foreign star to play in their opening defeat.

The game started well enough. Ronaldo treated fans to his trademark stepovers and drew a diving save from Brazilian goalkeeper Mailson with a low shot from outside the area with just a few minutes on the clock. If the home fans were sitting back after that in anticipation of a comfortable victory, they were soon made to think again when the visitors from Buraidah took the lead.

Leandre Tawamba opened the scoring after 20 minutes. Somehow, the Cameroonian striker was left alone inside the six-yard box to meet a corner from Mateus and head home to put his team, who showed last season with their fifth-place finish that they can beat any opponent on their day, ahead.

It was not the only chance that Al-Taawoun had but most of the pressure was applied by the hosts. At the end of the half, Al-Nassr thought they had been given a lifeline when Fofana went down in the area and the referee pointed to the spot. After a check with the video assistant referee, however, the official changed his decision and rightly so.

The hosts continued to attack in the second half, with an Anderson Talisca header forcing a fine diving save from his compatriot Mailson. Al-Nassr had picked up the pace and were getting behind the Al-Taawoun defense almost at will but still struggled to create clear opportunities. Ronaldo gestured to the fans more than once to increase the noise levels but his teammates were unable to play their part in giving them something to shout about.

Then the chances did finally come, the first of them to Brozovic, with 13 minutes left. Soon after, a Mane shot was cleared off the line and then a Talisca header went just inches wide. The pressure kept coming but time was running out.

To make matters even worse, the visitors extended their lead after six minutes of added time. Following some slack defending from the hosts, who gave the ball away on the edge of their own area, Sattam Al-Roqi fed Ahmed Bahusayn and that was that.

Yes, there is still a long way to go in this league campaign but losing the first two games of the season was not part of Al-Nassr’s plan and coach Luis Castro has much to ponder.

In contrast, his counterpart at Al-Ettifaq, Steven Gerrard, will be delighted that his team continued their great start to the season with a 2-0 win at Al-Hazem on Friday. The Dammam side has racked up six points out of six despite the absence of captain Jordan Henderson through illness. Swedish striker Robin Quaison scored for a second consecutive game, firing home from the right corner of the area. Vitinho extended the lead seven minutes after the break.

Al-Shabab, in contrast, are still looking for their first win after a 3-1 defeat at Al-Wehda. Along the way, the six-time champions missed two penalties and have only a single point to their name after two games.

The action continues on Saturday with Al-Hilal set to unveil new superstar signing Neymar ahead of their game against Al-Fayha. Champions Al-Ittihad, who like Al-Hilal began their season with a win, take on Al-Tai, while Al-Raed travel to Abha.

Superstar Neymar flies in to a hero’s welcome

Superstar Neymar flies in to a hero’s welcome
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

Superstar Neymar flies in to a hero’s welcome

Superstar Neymar flies in to a hero’s welcome
  • Brazilian forward will be unveiled as an Al-Hilal player at Riyadh stadium on Saturday
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Brazilian football superstar Neymar arrived in Riyadh to a hero’s welcome on Friday ahead of his unveiling as an Al-Hilal player on Saturday.

The 31-year-old forward was received in an airport lounge packed with club officials and madia, a large diamond-studded cross hanging around his neck as he posed for pictures.
A rock star welcome will await him at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh where he will be unveiled before thousands of fans on Saturday.
“We will hold a big party worthy of the samba dancer,” an Al-Hilal official said.
Neymar follows Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane in swapping Europe for the Saudi Pro League, which has a hit-list of high-profile targets. He scored 118 goals in 173 matches for Paris Saint-Germain, winning five Ligue 1 titles and three French Cups, but his time at PSG was blighted by a catalogue of injuries.
Although he helped the club to the 2020 Champions League final, which they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich, he was sidelined for key games.
He underwent surgery on his right ankle in early March, only returning to join PSG on their pre-season tour of Asia.
Saudi Arabia has been on a buying spree of sports assets as part of plans to diversify its economy and attract tourism and investment. The Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund bought English Premier League Club club Newcastle United in 2021, the same year it hosted its first Formula One Grand Prix.
Qatar hosted the World Cup last year and Saudi Arabia is tipped to bid for the tournament after exploring a tri-continental edition with Egypt and Greece.

Topics: Neymar Neymar Jr. Al-Hilal

What do Newcastle United fans think of the Saudi takeover?

What do Newcastle United fans think of the Saudi takeover?
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

What do Newcastle United fans think of the Saudi takeover?

What do Newcastle United fans think of the Saudi takeover?
  • Arab News speaks to four Newcastle United fans from different backgrounds for their opinions on Saudi ownership so far
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Magpies supporters give their assessment after 22 months of PIF ownership

It barely takes a scratching of the surface to realize that Newcastle United and the ownership model headed up by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia are a match made in heaven.

A fan base starved of any hope and ambition for so long, but one with optimism knowing no bounds, aligned itself with a sovereign wealth fund determined to be the best and most successful bar none. The years of Mike Ashley, the Magpies’ previous owner, taught fans patience, how to value even the smallest breadcrumb of success. It also showed them what footballing poverty felt like, the type that sucks at the soul — and it was not one they relished or wanted for future generations of mini Magpies.

Ashley never fought for anything, apart from his own profit margins. He had little to no care for the club’s past — tossing aside club legends like Alan Shearer and Kevin Keegan. Shearer, the Premier League’s and Newcastle United’s record goalscorer, saw his name torn down from the stadium walls, Keegan said he was lied to then forced out. Shearer’s statue was even moved outside the St. James’ Park footprint. PIF fixed that, moving it back inside where it now has pride of place at the world famous Gallowgate End. The name of the former England striker was also added to a restaurant in the same part of the stadium.

Ashley, who remarkably still has a corporate box at the ground, brought questionable sponsorship to the club’s door in the shape of payday loan company Wonga, degraded from the club’s historic links back to the 1990s with Adidas and even attempted to change the name of the stadium. That might well come again in time, but the sums, fans are sure, will this time add up and improve the football club’s lot both on and off the pitch.

Footballing wise, Ashley oversaw two relegations from the Premier League, something not seen on Tyneside since the 1980s. The appointments to key positions left a lot to be desired and the signings and decisions that followed had stark consequences. Newcastle felt very much like a selling club, losing stars to middle ranking top flight clubs and hoovering up their own recruits from the bargain basement. While Newcastle had, for some time, lost the shine of its trophy-laden first 60 to 80 years in existence, the 10 under Ashley were like nothing ever experienced by anyone with black and white running through their veins.

Bringing that all into focus, it is easy to see why PIF knew that not only did it have a bargain on its hands — buying Newcastle United for about three times the amount of a world class midfielder — but also it had a captive audience, yearning for progress of any sort.

That does not mean PIF has taken advantage of that privilege. In fact, since the $400 million purchase of the great footballing bastion of England’s north east, it has systematically moved to undo a lot of the bad work done by the previous incumbent and looked to move things on even more rapidly on the park.

The appointment of workaholic Eddie Howe has been arguably the most crucial call PIF has made since October 2021. In fact, it was its first major one, after sacking Steve Bruce. Champions League football, not seen at St. James’ since 2004, is back and that is largely down to the recruitment of sporting director Dan Ashworth, the astute leadership of husband and wide duo Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, flanked by Jamie Reuben, and the raw coaching ability of Howe.

Ticketing overhauls have not come without pain, but were much needed. Plans to increase the capacity of the stadium are already afoot, so too is a new purpose-built training ground. Not resting on its laurels, PIF has spent $12 million on the current facility and improved the matchday experience for many.

In light of all that, we asked four Newcastle United fans from different backgrounds for their opinions on the first 22 months of PIF on Tyneside and what they expect for the future.

We spoke to journalist and fan Charlie Bennett, whose work at the Newcastle Chronicle puts him in a prime position to gauge opinion; a leader of the alternative fan movement against Ashley, Toon for Change, Joe Moore; prominent social media figure Ben, who runs Mouth of the Tyne on X; and Newcastle United Supporters’ Trust board member and Loaded Mag podcaster, Pete Davey.

Has the Saudi takeover of Newcastle United exceeded your expectations? And if so, how?

Charlie Bennett: Judging by last season, absolutely. PIF took an initial risk when buying Newcastle, as staying up was a huge obstacle to overcome. But few expected Champions League football and a Wembley final in the first full season post-takeover. Admittedly, a stuttering Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham made life easier but Eddie Howe still had to seize the opportunity and he did exactly that. Those three clubs will be stronger this time around but Newcastle have given themselves an excellent platform to build from just 22 months after PIF’s arrival.

Joe Moore: The takeover has far exceeded our expectations and the success so far has been unbelievable. To achieve a top four finish and a cup final, although not the result we wanted, in the first full season is beyond the dreams of even the most staunch Newcastle United supporter. Our aims for last season were to consolidate on the previous season relegation escape and a cup run. Next season the minimum expectation will be more European football. That is a mark of how far we have came as a club in such a short space of time.

Mouth of the Tyne: For me, the Saudi takeover of NUFC has not necessarily exceeded expectations but been everything that we knew it would be. The early promises have been kept and the club has addressed issues such as player recruitment, management and other executive positions, seating, ticketing, etc. It’s a marathon not a sprint but we’re on track and, truthfully, with Champions League qualification already in the bag, probably ahead of schedule.

Pete Davey: 100 percent, yes! What our owners have done has been life-changing in so many ways. They have given a city and a football club a new lease of life. The name and stature of the club is growing by the day, everybody now is talking about Newcastle United. We couldn’t be prouder of every single one of the players, including of course Eddie Howe and the coaching staff.

Is the strategy everything you expected or has it been different?

Charlie Bennett: To give Saudi readers insight into pre-takeover life, Newcastle had one man, Lee Charnley, spinning several plates and the club was run poorly. Fast forward to the present and Newcastle are a slick, oiled machine with roles designated across the boardroom. Transfers are not how everybody expected. Signing superstar names threatened to make the club a circus but incomings have been measured.

Joe Moore: The strategy from the club has been what was expected because it is what they told us they would do. Communication has been one of the most impressive points from the owners and they have stuck to their word. Commercial growth was always going to have a crucial factor given the previous decade of stagnation so it has been great to see new partners come on board such as Sela, Noon, STC and more. As we continue to grow, more partners will join the journey which will help to accelerate the project and expand our FFP limits. As fans we can sit back and enjoy the journey because we know those at the club will be doing everything they can in their power to make us successful.

Mouth of the Tyne: The ownership strategy/model probably has been different to what I initially expected pre-takeover, in the sense that there has been no moves for global superstars in the bracket of Lionel Messi, etc. The current strategy of signing players in the next category down has been a joy to behold. We aim to sign players who are young, ambitious and have talent but who also aren’t fully developed to their maximum potential.

Pete Davey: I would say so. Unlike other takeovers there is a lot more restrictions to what they would like to do, so a lot of things will be a process. On the playing side, we have been smart but competitive with recruitment, I expected this. However, Dan Ashworth and (CEO) Darren Eales coming in have been crucial to the sustainability of the club. Superb recruitment in my opinion. Other elements like the new training ground and stadium expansions were always going to be long term projects.

What next for PIF-led NUFC?

Charlie Bennett: Competing in Europe poses a fresh challenge. While Yasir Al-Rumayyan told NUFC TV he anticipated a cup final and Champions League football so soon into PIF’s tenure, not many fans did. A top six finish while avoiding Champions League embarrassment would be a decent campaign, anything beyond that is a bonus. My biggest fear is Eddie Howe potentially becoming a victim of his own success. Should Newcastle hit a wobble, which will inevitably come at some point, they need to back, rather than sack, their man.

Joe Moore: More of the same. The bar has been set now and that will be the difficult part moving forward. Clubs around us will be improving themselves so we need to keep moving forward in all areas to make sure we take advantage of the fantastic season we had last year and the jump start it gave to the project. Further investment will be made into the playing squad and infrastructure and we’ll also see further investment in our academy and younger players with one eye on the UEFA Youth League next season.

Mouth of the Tyne: We want to be in the Champions League every season and to one day, hopefully, win it. As Eddie Howe said last season: “We’re not here to be liked, we’re here to compete.” This has become the club mantra now. We came so close to winning a cup last season, the objective has to be to go one step further and win our first silverware of the new era of Newcastle United. The takeover has given the whole club, region and fan base a new lease of life and we can’t wait to see where the journey will take us.

Pete Davey: It’s simple, Newcastle United to continue to compete at the top end of the footballing pyramid and eventually bring home a trophy to the best fans in the world. It’s clear our owners want to be the best and make this club the best in the world, so buying players that are committed to the journey, investing in the long-term future of this club.

UAE eyes 4th consecutive title at Ju-Jitsu World Youth Championship

UAE eyes 4th consecutive title at Ju-Jitsu World Youth Championship
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

UAE eyes 4th consecutive title at Ju-Jitsu World Youth Championship

UAE eyes 4th consecutive title at Ju-Jitsu World Youth Championship
  • 86 fighters will compete against more than 1,000 others from 43 nations
  • Team ‘primed to make a lasting mark’ on world stage, head coach says
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: A team of 86 athletes from the UAE are set to take part in the JJIF World Championship Youth 2023, which opens on Tuesday in Astana, Kazakhstan, the UAE Ju-Jitsu Federation has announced.

About 1,100 fighters from 44 countries will compete across various weight divisions in three age categories: under-16, under-18 and under-21.

The UAE team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Co., have been preparing for the event at an intensive training camp and are hoping to build on the wins achieved by the senior squad at the World Championship in Mongolia in July and the Asian Championship in Thailand in February.

At last year’s youth event, in Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s under-16 team won 19 medals, with the under-18s and under-21s both picking up 17. The results led to the UAE winning the championship title for the third year in a row.

At the previous championship, also held in the UAE capital, the under-21s won 17 medals and the under-18s picked up 15.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, deputy chairman of the UAE Ju-Jitsu Federation, said he expected the nation’s fighters to continue the winning trend in Astana.

“I have full faith in our talented UAE team to deliver a stellar performance on the international stage once again. Their commitment to excellence and their relentless training regimen have prepared them to represent our nation with honor and distinction and raise the nation’s flag high,” he said.

“The JJIF World Championship YOUTH 2023 marks the UAE team’s fifth international participation. Also, the team had the championship title in the past three editions. Our athletes’ dedication to perfecting their skills and their eagerness to compete at the highest level is truly commendable. We are steadfast in our belief that they will not only make us proud but also inspire aspiring athletes across the UAE.”

Ramon Lemos, the national team’s head coach, said the fighters had been working hard ahead of the competition.

“Our athletes have undergone rigorous training and tactical refinement. Their determination to excel is matched only by their technical prowess.” he said.

“As their coach, I am confident that they are primed to make a lasting mark on the international ju-jitsu landscape. We are currently in the final stages of preparation, focusing on enhancing their physical and mental strength. I have absolute confidence that they will give their utmost effort, filling us all with pride.”

Omar Alsuwaidi, who will compete in the 56 kg division in the under-21 category, said he and the rest of the team were committed to replicating the country’s previous medal achievements.

“I am filled with excitement and honor as I take on the role of representing the UAE on this remarkable stage once again,” he said.

“My teammates and I share an unwavering commitment to not only showcase our skills but also embody the true spirit of sportsmanship and unwavering dedication.

“We are fully aware of the significant responsibilities entrusted to us and we are committed to fulfilling these responsibilities.”

Lebanon overcome Egypt as International Basketball Week gets underway in Abu Dhabi

Lebanon overcome Egypt as International Basketball Week gets underway in Abu Dhabi
Action from Lebanon's win over Egypt at the Etihad Arena, (DCT)
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

Lebanon overcome Egypt as International Basketball Week gets underway in Abu Dhabi

Lebanon overcome Egypt as International Basketball Week gets underway in Abu Dhabi
  • First of six international matches marks start of this week’s basketball showcase at the Etihad Arena
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: International Basketball Week officially got underway on Thursday night with Lebanon securing early bragging rights with a well-fought 70-64 victory over regional neighbours Egypt at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Taking place just one week before the 2023 FIBA World Cup tips off in East Asia, the UAE capital’s week-long basketball event features six all-international games involving some of the world’s best men’s national teams. 

With the players last night clearly enjoying their new surroundings and spectators revelling in the opportunity to witness some of the game’s best up close, Abu Dhabi once again proved itself a first-class destination for hosting sporting events.

Lebanon’s Wael Arakji, the reigning Asia Cup MVP and the first Arab to be awarded the title in the tournament’s 63-year history, was the player pulling the strings for his country, despite having only recently returned from long-term injury. Wearing the No.20 jersey, Arakji scored a game-high 18 points — one more than US-born teammate Omari Spellman, who was the 30th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

“Amazing organization in Abu Dhabi and the respect we get here is amazing,” said Arakji, who had his name repeatedly chanted by Lebanon’s jubilant fans. “I wish we could stay here forever. The support tonight was amazing and, going into the World Cup, it means a lot to all of us to see everyone supporting us. Abu Dhabi is like Lebanon — there are a lot of Lebanese here, so every time we come to play here, we feel like we are at home.”

Egypt’s towering center Anas Mahmoud called the support “amazing” with Arab fans coming together to cheer for both countries. “In Egypt, we don’t really have a lot of fans coming to the games, so for the players to compete in front of fans, some for the first time, that serves us well to be ready for the World Cup,” he said. “Even the Lebanon fans were cheering for us, so we are all grateful to them for creating such a great environment.”

A double-header scheduled for Friday night will see Lebanon face Mexico, followed by the US’s first game in the UAE against Greece. Saturday will see Germany also take on Greece, while Aug. 20 will provide a final chance to catch the US, this time against Germany. The six featured national teams will then head to the Philippines, Indonesia, and Japan to begin the 2023 FIBA World Cup, which starts on Aug. 25. 

“Mexico beat the USA team in qualification, so it’s great experience for Lebanon to play against them just before the World Cup,” Arakji said. “I still need some time to be back to Wael Arajki MVP Asia Cup-level, but I’m on the right track. It’s a dream playing here, with a tournament that has the USA and the best teams in the world.”

