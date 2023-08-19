Gigi Hadid drops new fall collection for her clothing label

DUBAI: US-Dutch-Palestinian model and entrepreneur Gigi Hadid this week released a new collection, called Core, for her clothing label Guest in Residence.
“Head to GuestInResidence.com for the first feel of Fall … our Core Collection (and the highly-requested return of the ‘rugby shirt’!) in new iterations and colors,” she wrote on Instagram on Saturday, sharing pictures of her new collection.
Her cashmere designs, inspired by the 70s, feature both oversized and shrunken silhouettes in a large palette of colors including red, beige, grey and off-white.
“Over the last handful of years, I didn’t want to be backed into starting my own line just because there was an offer on the table or a deal to be made,” she said at the time, giving fans a short story on what led her to start her new venture.
As a result, the 28-year-old catwalk star said she pushed back multiple opportunities until she found a path that “felt genuine” for her to take.
“The earliest days of Guest in Residence came about when I started to question the cashmere market, and those answers gave me a path,” she wrote. “I believe that because of its sustainable qualities: natural and made to cherish and to pass down — cashmere is a luxury that should be more accessible.”
The model hopes her brand will encourage investment in quality pieces at reasonable prices.
This step came as no surprise to the model’s fans. Hadid has been in the modeling and fashion industry since she was 2 years old, when she was discovered by co-founder of Guess, Paul Marciano.
Hadid is one of the most sought-after fashion stars. She has walked for renowned fashion houses, fronted high-profile advertising campaigns and landed covers of prestigious publications all over the world.
Georgina Rodriguez, kids support Ronaldo as he plays with Al-Nassr
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez took to social media this week to show support for her partner Cristiano Ronaldo as he played a match with his Saudi team Al-Nassr against Al-Taawoun for the Roshn Saudi League.
She posted a picture of her three youngest children who also attended the match to support their father. “Papà,” she captioned her Instagram Story.
Rodriguez, who now lives in Riyadh with her family, wore the team’s blue jersey as she watched her long-time partner play. The model and Netflix star regularly makes an appearance at Ronaldo’s matches in Saudi Arabia.
Al-Nassr lost Friday’s match. Ronaldo and his teammates have now played two and lost two at the start of the campaign.
Meet Flipperachi: The Bahraini rapper helping the Khaleeji scene break big outside the region
‘I want to explore our culture,’ says the veteran hip-hop artist
Updated 18 August 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: Hip-hop burst into life in New York 50 years ago and its seeds have sprouted worldwide. In the Gulf, the genre may have taken decades to take root, but in recent years Khaleeji hip hop has finally matured into a dominant force all its own, with a flourishing scene churning out hit after hit. And as it rockets towards the mainstream, veteran Bahraini artist Flipperachi is leading the way, with no intention of passing the torch to the next generation just yet.
“It feels like people are finally aware of what we’ve been creating all this time, and it’s making me do more music. I’m pushing myself, increasing my output and diversifying what I’m creating. I’m writing about new subjects, trying different styles. This year has been all about forcing myself to be less of a perfectionist and seeing how far my impulses can take me,” the 36-year-old Flipperachi (Flipp to his friends and Hussam Aseem to his parents) tells Arab News.
That strategy is paying off. His song “Nayda” with Kuwaiti artist Alaa Alhendi has 7.5 million views on YouTube alone over the past six months, with follow up singles “Akuma Yaw” and “Hayalla Min Yana” each gaining steam, and another set to drop in the coming days.
In the hit Saudi Netflix movie “Head to Head,” currently No. 6 in the global top 10 films, his song “EE LAA,” which itself has 40 million YouTube streams, is centrally featured, with the needle dropping both in a key scene and again when the credits roll, introducing him to new audiences across the world.
“As long as the vibe is good, people will engage with this music, even if they don’t understand a word,” Flipperachi says with a laugh. “Recently I had a guy recognize me on the street and come up to me excitedly. He told me, ‘Look, I’m Filipino, and I don’t get a single thing you’re saying, but I love the music! I love the energy!’ And as long as that’s the case, I’m cool with welcoming people from everywhere into the fold.”
That sense of inclusivity is a key tenant of Khaleeji rap, distinguishing it from its also-trending cousins, Egyptian Mahraganat and Moroccan rap. As in all hip-hop scenes, feuds do emerge between top talent, but Flipp and his crew from Outlaw Productions, including producers, singers and rappers DJ Outlaw, Daffy, Lil Eazy, Fares Dehbi and Sarah Nabil, all aim to operate with a generosity of spirit.
“With our music, we welcome you to our majlis, we get you some Arabic coffee, and treat you like family. There’s something about Khaleeji hip-hop that’s really joyful. We’re doing something new, but we’re doing it by embracing traditional sounds that have defined our region’s music for generations. In our rhymes, we embrace both the fun of life and the struggle, but I think we’re a bit more pointed in our delivery — we don’t beat around the bush.”
Flipperachi, who got his start in 2008 when DJ Outlaw signed him to his label, has always kept a playfulness in his writing, growing up revering American artists such as Busta Rhymes, Eminem, Tupac, Notorious B.I.G. and Bone Thugs and Harmony — all wordsmiths who knew how to drop in a sly joke every now and again.
“I love the sense of humor of a guy like Eminem, but my humor is also distinctly for the people in the region. Take one recent lyric of mine — ‘I’m the fire of the ‘shattaf’ (bidet) in August.’ It’s relatable, but it’s a joke you’ll only really relate to if you’ve experienced it like we have in the region,” says Flipperachi.
While hip-hop is more popular than ever globally, the actual subject matter in the material has gotten a little tired for many, with artists opting for either basic romance or making the same old boasts. One of the things that distinguishes Flipperachi, and keeps his music fresh, is that he continues to diversify his lyrical content, careful never to let himself feel like he’s spinning his wheels.
“I’m not the type of artist who raps about girls or the typical stuff. I want to explore our culture. One of the things I always mine for inspiration is the colloquial language we use amongst ourselves, little turns of phrase that are popular in our society and have taken on their own meaning,” says Flipperachi, whose 2022 hit “Hala Walla” with DJ Bliss, Shaggy and Daffy was a key part of the show “Dubai Bling” and itself incorporates a popular Khaleeji colloquial greeting in the manner he describes.
“When I do that right, I’m able to take something that we’re all saying, break it down to explore all the different ways we use that simple phrase, and recreate it in a way that everyone then wants to sing (along with). That is so much fun for me,” he continues.
Fifteen years into his career, Flipperachi is at a point where he’s able to mentor younger artists. While he is always happy to offer guidance, he’s also yet to find anyone he considers a true protégé. If anything, as the scene develops, there are many emerging talents from the younger generation who believe they have it all figured out too quickly, an assertion he is often quick to dissuade them from.
“It’s wonderful to watch the scene grow, but sometimes you need to tell these kids that they can do better. You’ll make a lot of friends by telling them ‘Oh, this is nice,’ but you’re lying to yourself and you’re lying to them — and doing them no favors. The second you do that, they stop working on themselves because, ‘Khalas, Flipp said we’re good!’
“The rap scene here needs more motivation,” he continues. “I’ve been rejected more than once, and it got me to work harder on myself. It fueled my work and got me to where I am today. If you learn how to take criticism, you grow, and that’s what we need. It may sound harsh, but I’m not going to let someone feature on one of my songs if they’re not at that level yet.”
While he’s excited that the Khaleeji hip-hop community is starting to capture mainstream attention, as he approaches the release of his next album later this year, Flipperachi is not yet thinking with a global audience in mind. While other artists in the region including Egyptian superstar Wegz are about to embark on tours in the West, in his view, the scene here is still nascent, and his only aim for now is to prove to the people of the Gulf that this music is worth embracing.
“Personally, I would love to look back and say I was the first Gulf rapper to really make it big, and I hope I can reach that, but there’s still so much ground to cover here,” he says. “I want every Arab ear to hear me, and then we can conquer the world.”
Recipes for success: Chef Nawaf Alrumaihi offers advice, a tasty chicken salsa recipe
Updated 18 August 2023
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Unlike many chefs, for Nawaf Alrumaihi cooking “wasn’t love at first sight.” In fact, he tells Arab News, it was “completely the opposite.” After finishing school, Arumaihi studied medicine, then engineering in Vancouver for four years. Neither was for him, he discovered.
However, Vancouver did end up providing him with inspiration for his career thanks to “one of the most delicious breakfast places” — a tiny venue where Alrumaihi decided he would offer his services washing dishes. For free.
“The guy was, like, ‘Are you crazy?’ But I needed to do it,” he says. “And after three months he hired me. I started washing dishes, then dishes on prep, dishes, prep cooking and then I was, like, ‘OK. This is where I belong.’ You use your hands and you see the results immediately. So I decided to go back to school.”
It was an unusual beginning to a journey that has culminated in Alrumaihi being the executive head chef at Crêpes des Alpes in Riyadh, a joint venture he opened with his siblings in 2022 inspired by family holidays, especially in the small town of Verbier in the Swiss city of Martigny.
“We used to go there every summer and we had the best crepes you can ever have, seriously. We tried for years to bring this concept here. This is a completely family-owned business between me and my siblings with a Swiss family that we used to visit. They had this secret recipe for the dough that they’re not willing to give to anyone, right? After 15 years of negotiation — because we believed people would love it and taste that it’s unique — they (agreed to partner with us).”
Here, Alrumaihi discusses the value of mistakes, the glory of butter, and pan care, and provides a delicious chicken salsa recipe.
Q: When you started out, what was the biggest mistake you made?
A: The biggest mistake is the fear of making mistakes. And the most important thing is to not make the same mistake twice. I think that’s a golden rule for all industries.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
Just put your heart and your soul into it. When I cook a meal, and share it with other people and they say, ‘Oh, what did you do there?’ that’s the ultimate goal. So try it with simple things, like pasta with tomato sauce, just add a twist — maybe lemon zest or something. Just make people wonder, ‘What did they do there?’ That’s all you need. Oh, and take care of your pans or they won’t take care of you.
Do you recommend that people follow recipes?
I’d say if you’re making something for the first time, follow the recipe to the letter. Then you’ll have your result. You taste it. And then you can elaborate on it, as long as you have the base. Maybe it’s missing a little bit of spice or something. Once you get the recipe right, you can add your own creativity.
What one ingredient can improve any dish?
Butter. It’s just too good. It just makes everything silkier, smoother, and it actually harmonizes the flavors. And garlic. Garlic goes with everything. Including butter.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?
That happens a lot. And sometimes it’s annoying for the people around me. I like to use my senses. Usually people don’t like when I do that. The first thing is I see the food. Then I get the smell. And then the taste. So, let’s say they have French toast, and some sauce and another topping; I’ll taste each one individually and then combine one with one and one with the other and then the three together. Just to get the chef’s idea.
What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?
It might sound counterintuitive, but steaks are the quickest, most delicious, and the easiest. You just need to prep before time and use the right temperature and time. Basically, moisture is the enemy of crispy skin, so you need the steak to be at room temperature, wrapped in towels — that sucks the moisture out of it. Then it takes no time to cook. Literally six minutes. It’s so easy and so rewarding. The flavor is so good. I love cooking steak. People assume they’re super-difficult to make, but it’s super-simple. Just a couple of small tips make all the difference.
What’s the secret to a great crepe?
As with all dishes, it’s the ingredients. Two elements that people don’t count as ingredients are temperature and time, but those two are actually ingredients. You have to deal with high temperatures in a different way and the timing is crucial. And I would also say a really soft hand when you spread the crepe, because it looks easy, but it’s super-difficult to learn. I did it at least 100 times until I got something legit.
Chef Nawaf’s Pollo Pico
INGREDIENTS:
Pico de Gallo: 1 large tomato, diced; half white onion, diced; 7 mint leaves, chopped; 1/2 cup chopped cilantro; 1 jalapeño, diced (optional); 3 tablespoons olive oil; 2 limes, juiced; 1 to 2 teaspoons hot sauce; salt to taste. Mix all of them together.
Pollo: 1 chicken breast; 1 tsp salt; 1 tsp paprika; half tsp garlic powder; half tsp onion powder; quarter tsp chili powder. Mix all spices and rub into the chicken.
Batter: 3 eggs; flour; salt; pepper
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Whip the eggs and keep in a container. Add flour, salt and pepper to another container. Batter the chicken in the flour mix, then dust excess flour. Dip into egg mix. Repeat three times.
2. Submerge chicken in preheated hot oil until golden brown. Always ensure the chicken is cooked.
Where We Are Going Today: Spell Specialty Coffee in Khobar
Updated 17 August 2023
Jasmine Bager
ALKHOBAR: At the newly-erected Shorofat Park in Al Rakah, which is a cluster of businesses and trendy eateries, a serene spot in the otherwise bustling part of the city, stands Spell Specialty Coffee. Overlooking a man-made oasis with greenery and a long strip of water with tiny fountains, it is a nice escape from the daily grind.
With elegant and inviting decor, the interior space is small but not cluttered. It’s minimalistic design, which seems to have become the norm in Khobar cafes recently, is a welcoming space for slow sippers or those who want to grab and go.
Their menu includes lavish salads, decadent desserts and one of the few cafes in town that offers good quality hot and cold matcha. Their iced drinks are balanced, not too sweet or too watery, while their hot beverages can be customized to your taste and baristas are attentive to your requests.
Their iced Spanish latte, which is another drink popular with customers in Khobar as of late, is sweet enough without seeming like you’re sipping on sugary caffeine like in some other neighboring spots.
For summer, they are offering a variety of ice creams in a cup. Their cheesecake ice cream has bits of cheesecake, berry bits in syrup and sprinkled with what seems to be Graham crackers. Their cardamom and espresso cake is a loaf of goodness by Deema’s Bakery, another local entrepreneur, who has been providing freshly-baked goodies to several cafes across the Eastern Province.
Spell Coffee is open from 3-11:30 pm daily.
If you don’t feel like going there physically, hungerstation can deliver your order right to your home or office door.
Saudi comedian Amy Roko talks haters, making global moves and dream to join ‘Ramy’ cast
The 29-year-old social-media superstar added that as much as she’s fed up with the focus on her veil, it’s an important part of her character
The regional ambassador for US sportswear giant New Balance is preparing an English-language stand-up routine
Updated 17 August 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: What does it mean to be a ‘modern’ woman in a changing Saudi Arabia? Saudi content creator Amy Roko, without intending to, has found herself at the center of that question. From the moment the 29-year-old comedian, rapper and multi-brand ambassador became an accidental social-media star, she has delighted a loyal audience of millions by being unapologetically herself, showing that she can embrace the spotlight and stay true to the modest traditions of her culture and faith. Now, she’s quietly making moves that could make her a global star.
“The best part is, this is all still so fun to me. I wake up each morning and think of ways to make fun of aspects of life, family, or society, or to talk about depression or ADHD. Even though a part of me knows these little skits I post are my job, it’s all so enjoyable,” Roko, who first shot to fame in 2014, tells Arab News.
As much as she’s reveling in the present, Roko is fully focused on her future. But in an era when everyone wants to be an influencer, where does someone with genuine influence go next? That’s the conundrum she’s facing. The acting gigs she’s been offered, for example, would have required her to step away from the daily content grind and brand ambassadorships for a fraction of the money she makes at the center of her own social-media empire. Nevertheless, she’s aware that this is all a fortunate problem to have, as she can move forward guided solely by passion.
“I’ve got so many things in the works. I started a podcast last month, I’m in the early stages of developing material for a stand-up comedy debut in English so I can speak to a different audience, I’ve been working on writing a series and trying to find the right project to act in. The dream, honestly, would be if Ramy Youssef called me up to guest on ‘Ramy.’ I adore his work,” Roko says.
Still, wherever she goes, people ask about the niqab. “Every interview begins with that, and it’s so tiresome,” she says. As much as she’s fed up with the focus that people put upon it, she does acknowledge it’s an important part of her character, one that was never forced upon her, nor one she would ever push upon others. While the veil is, in part, a reflection of her Muslim faith, perhaps the most important motivation is the power it gives her to show her true face in her actions, the same power she once saw it give her mother.
“As a kid, I didn’t even have a concept of ‘modesty.’ I just thought of it as the thing that makes you an adult. My mom is very softspoken at home, but when she’s veiled I feel like it makes her tougher, louder, stronger. I wanted to be like that, and I started just to imitate her. I would hide in my room and cover my face in the mirror, the same as other little girls try on their mother’s heels,” Roko explains.
In all aspects of her life, if you want to understand how Amy Roko came to be the way she is, look to her family. Her love of comedy came from her parents, for example, as she developed her sense of humor sat beside them at the kitchen table, finding ways to make them laugh as much as they did her.
“When we had coffee, we would roast each other. I would sit there and imitate my dad’s mannerisms — the way he coughs, the way he puts on his glasses when he wants to read — and he would always crack up. I started taking mental notes all day observing him, figuring out little bits to imitate back to him later,” says Roko.
Some of those jokes became the inspiration for her most popular videos years later, including the way she would dance to the BBC theme song as her father tried to watch the news.
“The next day I noticed the video had gotten millions of views overnight, and I thought, ‘What on earth? I should make fun of my family more!’” she jokes.
Her family, meanwhile, were wholly unimpressed with her newfound internet fame, first centered around the now-defunct app Vine before moving to Instagram and TikTok.
“When I realized that my first video had hit big, my dad was reading the news, and my mom was on her phone. I screamed, ‘I got 100,000 followers overnight!’ My dad just stared at me and said, ‘And?’ They couldn’t have cared less. I’m still annoyed to this day!” Roko says with a laugh.
As soon as she began gaining fans, however, critics started to appear in her comments. Instantly — because she is a Saudi woman and because of how she presented herself to the world — she was turned from a girl trying to make people laugh into a symbol, one that everyone seemed to interpret differently.
“Early on, I would read everything — people saying, ‘You’re embarrassing, you’re crazy, you’re bringing down women all over the world.’ But I’m also grateful for the hate because haters are a dedicated audience, and every video would get millions of views in a matter of hours. And most of the people those videos reached were supportive, albeit not as loud,” says Roko.
“It would get to me though. At one point, I really thought I was ‘destroying women,’ but then I said to myself, ‘But no, this is me.’ I was showing people who I truly am, and I felt honesty was a more important guide than the people trying to take me down, and I started ignoring them,” she continues.
As her fame grew, Roko was also amazed at how many brands began to flock to her, wanting to leverage her authenticity to promote their wares — including those she already adored.
“It was crazy to me. My sister and I had one pair of New Balance shoes that we would fight over, and suddenly I’m their regional brand ambassador, and have rooms full of New Balance shoes. I used to wish I could have my own single pair, and 10 years later I’ve manifested what I once dreamed of,” says Roko.
Still, as comfortable as she now is in the region, accepted for who she really is, she is sometimes jolted by the ways in which her veil still restricts her globally.
“I was planning to go to the Formula One race in Belgium just a few weeks ago, but then last minute I learned that women wearing the niqab cannot travel there. Later, I saw a video of a woman whose niqab was ripped off her face in Spain. I’m, like, ‘Why do these people hate us?’”
That’s part of why she wants to do start doing comedy in English, to talk directly to people who may not understand where she’s coming from, to get them to see her for who she is. That’s why she loves “Ramy,” a show about a man who she thinks is just like her in many ways — a man who sometimes struggles to reconcile his deep faith with his own complex humanity. It’s his honesty in communicating that, she believes, that has helped new audiences worldwide understand what it means to be a modern Muslim man. Perhaps, she, too, can show the world what it means to be a modern Saudi woman.