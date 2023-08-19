You are here

USA’s men’s basketball team beat Greece on UAE debut
Action from the USA’s win over Greece in Abu Dhabi. (DCT)
Updated 19 August 2023
Arab News

  • The 108-86 win was part of a double-header that also saw Mexico beat Lebanon at the Etihad Arena
ABU DHABI: The USA men’s national basketball team made their first appearance in the UAE on Friday night, beating Greece 108-86 in front of a sold-out crowd at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The match was part of a double-header on day two of the inaugural International Basketball Week. In the earlier game, Mexico beat Lebanon 88 – 70, with Joshua Ibarra scoring a team-high 20 points for Mexico.

Lebanon, Mexico, Egypt, Germany, Greece and the US are all taking part in International Basketball Week — a series of exhibition games ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, which will take place in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10.

Reflecting on their time in the UAE, Mexico’s head coach Omar Quintero said: “It’s always good to finish with a win before the World Cup to give us that confidence. We’ve got a tough group, but we feel prepared. The fans and the public have shown us so much love since we arrived. It’s incredible that Abu Dhabi is promoting basketball here — the fans, the hospitality, and the arena are amazing.”

In their game against Greece, the USA — playing in the region for the first time — took a 32-17 first-quarter lead and never looked back. The US were led by the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards, who scored a game-high 21 points. Nikos Rogkavopoulos and Panagiotis Kalaitzakis scored 12 points apiece for Greece.

Center Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz said: “It was a lot of fun, we’ve got incredible depth in our team, so all 12 of us are unbelievably talented and we all play the right way. Greece are obviously very skilled, they’re very physical, so I’d say playing them now, before the (group stage) of the World Cup, is advantageous. My experience in Abu Dhabi so far has been awesome; the people are so friendly, and the hospitality and food is unbelievable.”

The USA next play on Sunday against Germany. Team USA features NBA All-Star Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year Jarren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies) and 2022-23 Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), under the watchful eye of head coach Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors). Germany features brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner (Orlando Magic), Dennis Schröder (Toronto Raptors) and Daniel Theis (Indiana Pacers).

Topics: basketball USA Greece UAE

Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr officially unveiled as Al-Hilal player

Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr officially unveiled as Al-Hilal player
Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr officially unveiled as Al-Hilal player

  • Arrived in Riyadh to a hero’s welcome on Friday
  • Welcomed to the club at Al-Hilal’s 68,000-capacity stadium in Riyadh
RIYADH: Brazilian superstar Neymar was unveiled to fans at Al-Hilal on Saturday as he became the latest world-famous footballer to sign for a club in the Saudi Pro League.

He was welcomed at Al-Hilal’s 68,000-capacity stadium in Riyadh alongside two other new signings, fellow Brazilian Malcolm and Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Neymar joined Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in 2017 for a world-record fee of €222 million ($242 million), scoring 118 goals in 173 matches despite a series of injuries.

He arrived in Riyadh to a hero’s welcome on Friday ahead of the unveiling as he was received in an airport lounge packed with club officials and madia, a large diamond-studded cross hanging around his neck as he posed for pictures.

“We will hold a big party worthy of the samba dancer,” an Al-Hilal official said.

On his move to the Kingdom, Neymar said: “It is exciting, meeting top quality players on the other teams thrills you, and motivates you to play even better. And it is a given when you face Ronaldo, Benzema, Firmino, that the excitement is even greater. So I am happy to join this league, facing them will be wonderful, it will be fantastic.”

Cristiano Ronaldo set the Saudi Pro League's plans in motion when he joined Al-Nassr in January in a two-and-a-half-year deal said to be worth 400 million euros. 

* With AFP

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Al-Hilal Neymar Jr.

Saudi Cricket Federation chair, Indian ambassador discuss Kingdom’s investment in sport

Saudi Cricket Federation chair, Indian ambassador discuss Kingdom’s investment in sport
Saudi Cricket Federation chair, Indian ambassador discuss Kingdom’s investment in sport

  • Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan was guest at Prince Saud’s palace on Friday
Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud on Friday hosted at his palace in Riyadh Indian Ambassador Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan and discussed ways to accelerate the development of cricket in the Kingdom.

Prince Saud congratulated Khan and his accompanying embassy staff as the Indian Mission celebrated the country’s independence day on Aug. 15.

The federation chairman and his guest also discussed ways of cooperation and benefiting from India’s expertise in cricket. The two parties are set to work on increasing participation in the sport by the Indian community residing in Saudi Arabia, especially through programs targeting Indian schools.

They also agreed on a mechanism to attract investors from India, especially those with existing ventures in the Kingdom, to support SACF’s various programs, which would accelerate the development of cricket locally.

The federation has already announced the launch of a development program targeting schools in Riyadh, Jeddah and Khobar.

Topics: Cricket Saudi cricket federation India Saudi Arabia

Saudi jockey Sultan Almaymuni stars in Deauville on European debut

Saudi jockey Sultan Almaymuni stars in Deauville on European debut
Saudi jockey Sultan Almaymuni stars in Deauville on European debut

  • Young rider wins Prix International Cities apprentice race
TAIF: Saudi Arabian apprentice jockey Sultan Almaymuni celebrated a dream European riding debut yesterday, winning the Prix International Sister’s Cities – European Association of Racing Schools apprentice race in France at Deauville Racecourse.

Competing against rising stars of the weighing room from around the world, all under the age of 25, Almaymuni, whose mount, Prince Des Dunes, won the 1500-meter contest, beat Record The Shaw three-quarters-of-a-length, ridden by France’s Emilien Puillet-Roda.

“Praise be to God for this victory, which I dedicate to the homeland, to my parents and to all my brothers on horseback in the Saudi field,” said Almaymuni.

“I extend my sincere thanks to His Royal Highness Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Supreme Equestrian Authority, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Horse Racing Club, and to His Royal Highness Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan, member of the Board of Directors of the authority, chairman of the committees artistic, for following them and encouraging me on the field,” the 22-year-old added.

“The snapshots and pictures that brought me together with Prince Abdullah bin Khalid are great evidence of our leadership’s interest in and support for all equestrian activities, specifically developing the Saudi racing industry so that we can compete with the world’s best.”

Almaymuni said that his goal was to gain more international experience and continue to represent the Kingdom.

“I would like to thank my father, trainer Salem Alfarmawi, who was my biggest supporter, by virtue of his knowledge of the participating horses,” he added.

Almaymuni was attached to horses from a young age and comes from a family whose name has been associated with the equestrian community throughout the history of racing in the Kingdom and Gulf.

Topics: horseracing Saudi Arabia

Afro-Arab Esports League launches at Gamers8 in Riyadh

Afro-Arab Esports League launches at Gamers8 in Riyadh
The Afro-Arab Esports League launched in Riyadh on Friday. (SEF)
Afro-Arab Esports League launches at Gamers8 in Riyadh

  • The league features 25 member nations across the African and Arab world
  • Tournaments in eFootball and Valorant will take place during Gamers8 at Boulevard Riyadh City this weekend
RIYADH: The Afro-Arab Esports League launched in Riyadh on Friday featuring 25 member nations across the African and Arab world.

Riyadh will host the initial tournaments of the Afro-Arab Esports League this weekend at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the world’s biggest gaming and esports festival. Tournaments in eFootball and Valorant, featuring separate male and female competitions, will take place at the Challenge Zone within Boulevard Riyadh City at Gamers8.

The 25 nations that make up the Afro-Arab Esports League are: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, the UAE, Tunisia, Senegal, Kenya, Ghana, Morocco, Bahrain, Oman, Cameroon, Mali, Somalia, Libya, Syria, Iraq, Burkina Faso, Jordan, Lebanon, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, South Africa, Namibia, and Nigeria.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation and chairman of the Arab Esports Federation, said: “The Afro-Arab Esports League is a testament to the growing importance of esports in both the African and Arab worlds and a key way to create space for cultural exchange and cooperation among the 25 participating countries. Together, we herald a future where unity knows no bounds, where the thrill of competition unites us, and where the passion for gaming brings nations together.”

Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports Dr. Ashraf Sobhi said: “We thank HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan for his support in setting up the Afro-Arab Esports League and the inaugural tournaments here in Riyadh. The importance and development opportunities from gathering African and Arab youths together for competitions can’t be overstated.”

Topics: Gamers8 Riyadh eSports

Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League hole already with zero points after two games

Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League hole already with zero points after two games
Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League hole already with zero points after two games

  • After an opening game loss at Al-Ettifaq, things got worse for Ronaldo and his teammates with a 2-1 home defeat by Al-Taawoun
  • Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq maintained their 100 percent start to the season with a 2-0 win at Al-Hazem
Al-Nassr’s start to the Roshn Saudi League season went from bad to worse on Friday as they lost 2-0 to Al-Taawoun in front of their own fans in Riyadh.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates have now played two and lost two at the start of a campaign that promised so much. It is still early days, of course, but the title hopefuls could find themselves trailing rivals such as Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad by six points come Saturday evening. If the gap grows any larger, the pressure really will be on.

Last season’s runners-up slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Al-Ettifaq in their opening game on Monday, just two days after lifting the King Salman Club Cup. For game two, however, the stars were out in force. Not only did Ronaldo return to the squad after a minor injury but the home fans got their first look at Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana and Sadio Mane, who was the only foreign star to play in their opening defeat.

The game started well enough. Ronaldo treated fans to his trademark stepovers and drew a diving save from Brazilian goalkeeper Mailson with a low shot from outside the area with just a few minutes on the clock. If the home fans were sitting back after that in anticipation of a comfortable victory, they were soon made to think again when the visitors from Buraidah took the lead.

Leandre Tawamba opened the scoring after 20 minutes. Somehow, the Cameroonian striker was left alone inside the six-yard box to meet a corner from Mateus and head home to put his team, who showed last season with their fifth-place finish that they can beat any opponent on their day, ahead.

It was not the only chance that Al-Taawoun had but most of the pressure was applied by the hosts. At the end of the half, Al-Nassr thought they had been given a lifeline when Fofana went down in the area and the referee pointed to the spot. After a check with the video assistant referee, however, the official changed his decision and rightly so.

The hosts continued to attack in the second half, with an Anderson Talisca header forcing a fine diving save from his compatriot Mailson. Al-Nassr had picked up the pace and were getting behind the Al-Taawoun defense almost at will but still struggled to create clear opportunities. Ronaldo gestured to the fans more than once to increase the noise levels but his teammates were unable to play their part in giving them something to shout about.

Then the chances did finally come, the first of them to Brozovic, with 13 minutes left. Soon after, a Mane shot was cleared off the line and then a Talisca header went just inches wide. The pressure kept coming but time was running out.

To make matters even worse, the visitors extended their lead after six minutes of added time. Following some slack defending from the hosts, who gave the ball away on the edge of their own area, Sattam Al-Roqi fed Ahmed Bahusayn and that was that.

Yes, there is still a long way to go in this league campaign but losing the first two games of the season was not part of Al-Nassr’s plan and coach Luis Castro has much to ponder.

In contrast, his counterpart at Al-Ettifaq, Steven Gerrard, will be delighted that his team continued their great start to the season with a 2-0 win at Al-Hazem on Friday. The Dammam side has racked up six points out of six despite the absence of captain Jordan Henderson through illness. Swedish striker Robin Quaison scored for a second consecutive game, firing home from the right corner of the area. Vitinho extended the lead seven minutes after the break.

Al-Shabab, in contrast, are still looking for their first win after a 3-1 defeat at Al-Wehda. Along the way, the six-time champions missed two penalties and have only a single point to their name after two games.

The action continues on Saturday with Al-Hilal set to unveil new superstar signing Neymar ahead of their game against Al-Fayha. Champions Al-Ittihad, who like Al-Hilal began their season with a win, take on Al-Tai, while Al-Raed travel to Abha.

Topics: Saudi Pro League (SPL) Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Al-Taawoun

