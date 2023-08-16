You are here

US coach Steve Kerr, players proud of spreading basketball in the Middle East

American basketball coach Steve Kerr. (File/Getty Images)
American basketball coach Steve Kerr. (File/Getty Images)
Reem Abulleil

US coach Steve Kerr, players proud of spreading basketball in the Middle East

American basketball coach Steve Kerr. (File/Getty Images)
  • American team will play Greece and Germany at International Basketball Week in Abu Dhabi
  • Lebanon and Egypt square off on Thursday at Etihad Arena, with the Cedars also scheduled to take on Mexico on Friday
Reem Abulleil

ABU DHABI: The US national team are on a mission in Abu Dhabi, where they are wrapping up their preparations before flying to Manila for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

And while the focus is firmly on making the most of the two friendly games they have scheduled against Greece and Germany at Etihad Arena this week, on Aug. 18 and 20 respectively, head coach Steve Kerr and his men are also keen on soaking up the experience in the UAE, and have said they are taking great pride in helping spread the game of basketball to the Middle East.

A landmark multi-year deal between the National Basketball Association and Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism saw the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks play two preseason games in the UAE capital last October. In front of capacity crowds at Etihad Arena, the NBA made a historic debut in the Middle East and excitement is already building for the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves’ upcoming visit for a pair of preseason games this October.

The ongoing International Basketball Week sees Abu Dhabi host the national teams of the US, Greece, Germany, Lebanon, Egypt and Mexico, along with acclaimed university basketball programs, Kansas State and Arizona State, ahead of the upcoming World Cup, which kicks off on Aug. 25 across three countries — Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Lebanon and Egypt square off on Thursday at Etihad Arena, with the Cedars also scheduled to take on Mexico on Friday and Arizona State on Saturday.

The legendary Kerr, who has won four NBA Championships as the coach of Golden State Warriors and five rings as a player — three with the Chicago Bulls and two with the San Antonio Spurs — says he will be keeping a close eye on Lebanon and Egypt this week in Abu Dhabi, given his history with the two nations.

“I’m definitely planning on coming to see Lebanon play. It’s my birthplace, a lot of family history there, and they’re playing my alma mater, Arizona, so I have to come to that game,” said Kerr on Wednesday following practice at New York University Abu Dhabi.

“I’ve had a couple of friends who actually played in Lebanon, Craig McMillan way back played there, and the game is getting more and more popular in the Middle East.

“Egypt is also playing in this tournament. I spent three years in Egypt growing up and nobody played basketball and now Egyptian clubs are among the best in Africa. Basketball in the Middle East is really exploding and it’s exciting.”

Of the players who have made the trip to Abu Dhabi, Bucks forward Bobby Portis is the only one with previous playing experience in the UAE, having participated in the NBA preseason games last year. The rest of the squad are getting their first taste of the capital and hope to leave their mark before they move on to the World Cup.

“It is important. We feel like we’re global ambassadors for the game. The game has been so great to all of us that we want to spread the interest and extend to different fan bases and to see different parts of the world,” US assistant coach and Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra told Arab News.

“A lot of us had never been out here. It’s amazing to be a part of the culture out here and sightsee. We’re busy but we also don’t want to be in the hotel all the time.”

Brooklyn Nets’ Cam Johnson was in high spirits during practice on Wednesday and feels privileged being part of this week of international play in Abu Dhabi.

“The globalization of the game has just been ever-increasing. More and more and more players are getting better and better across the world. The game is being adopted more and more across the world and it’s a beautiful thing to see,” said Johnson.

His teammate and good friend Mikal Bridges, who played with Johnson in Phoenix before they got traded together to Brooklyn, feels “grateful” to be in the position he is in right now.

“Just playing for the USA, showing light to other people that don’t really have basketball around, it’s not that big a sport for them. I’m happy I’m part of that and part of this culture to help and lead and show by example, so that’s really cool,” said Bridges.

Both Johnson and Bridges want to check out Egypt’s Patrick Gardner, who played for Miami Heat in the Summer League last month before signing an Exhibit 10 deal for a training camp with the Brooklyn Nets.

Bridges also plans on catching one of Lebanon’s games.

“I’ve got my boy Omari Spellman for Lebanon so we’ll see how he does,” said Bridges, referring to his former college teammate at Villanova, who was recently recruited by the Cedars and was given honorary Lebanese citizenship.

Topics: Steve Kerr basketball

Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News

2nd edition of Saudi Women’s Premier League to kick off Oct. 13

2nd edition of Saudi Women’s Premier League to kick off Oct. 13
  • 8 clubs to compete in 56 matches over 14 rounds: Saudi Arabian Football Federation
  • 30-team First Division — the second tier of Saudi women’s football — will get underway in November with six regional groups
Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The second edition of the Saudi Women’s Premier League will kick off on Oct. 13, the Kingdom’s football governing body has revealed.

Announcing the date, Saudi Arabian Football Federation officials said the eight teams taking part in the competition would be Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Shabab, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Eastern Flames, Riyadh Club, and Al-Qadsiah.

A total of 56 matches will be contested in a home and away format over 14 rounds.

Meanwhile, the 30-team First Division — the second tier of Saudi women’s football — will get underway in November with six regional groups also playing in a home and away format.

The winners of each region will progress to a knockout championship contest with the top three teams being promoted to the Saudi Women’s Premier League. The side finishing bottom of the top-flight table will be relegated to the First Division.

Federation chiefs also revealed that the winner of the Women’s Premier League would receive SR2 million ($533,000), with SR1 million going to the second-placed team, and SR600,000 to third.

In the First Division, the team finishing top will get SR500,000, with the runner-up and club in third position banking SR350,000 and SR200,000, respectively.

Al-Nassr were crowned the first ever champions of the Women’s Premier League with 35 points from 11 wins, two draws, and only one loss, while Riyadh Club won the First Division to secure promotion to the top tier.

Topics: Saudi Women’s Premier League Saudi Arabian Football Federation Al-Nassr

Pakistan coach Grant Bradbrun wants to see team play ‘aggressive’ cricket

Pakistan coach Grant Bradbrun wants to see team play ‘aggressive’ cricket
Updated 16 August 2023
AP

Pakistan coach Grant Bradbrun wants to see team play ‘aggressive’ cricket

Pakistan coach Grant Bradbrun wants to see team play ‘aggressive’ cricket
  • Pakistan’s series against Afghanistan will begin on Aug. 22, followed by Asia Cup, World Cup in Oct.
  • Pakistan hasn’t played white-ball cricket since last hosting New Zealand for ODI series in April
Updated 16 August 2023
AP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan coach Grant Bradburn wants to see his team play an aggressive brand of cricket when it starts the build-up for the World Cup with a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan next week.

The series begins in Sri Lanka on Aug. 22, followed by the Asia Cup in Pakistan and Sri Lanka before the World Cup in India, starting on Oct. 5.

“We’re not looking to sit back and wait for bowlers to bowl badly, we’re looking to be aggressive,” Bradburn said in Lahore on Wednesday, a day before the team departs for Sri Lanka. “We’re training to use our skills. We’re looking to use those skills in the game. It’s not a request from coaches to players, it’s a necessity for them to be in the team because that’s the way the game is moving forward globally … above all, we want to play winning cricket.”

Pakistan haven’t played white-ball cricket since last hosting New Zealand for the ODI series in April, but most of the players selected for the series against Afghanistan are presently playing T20 white-ball league cricket.

Pakistan showed glimpses of its aggressiveness during the 4-1 victory over New Zealand at home and also in a 2-0 away win over Sri Lanka in the test series in July.

Fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, alongside legspinners Shadab Khan and Usama Mir, played in The Hundred in England. Captain Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, and Iftikhar Ahmed featured in the Lanka Premier League to get used to the playing conditions in Sri Lanka.

“It’s good that some of the boys have been getting cricket in The Hundred and in the LPL,” Bradburn said. “It’s been excellent that they’ve been able to play cricket.”

Bradburn was appointed Pakistan coach in May, nearly a month after Mickey Arthur was slotted in as team director by previous Pakistan Cricket Board managing committee head Najam Sethi.

Arthur, who is serving as head of cricket at Derbyshire, will be with the Pakistan team during the series against Afghanistan and also for a few games of the Asia Cup before he travels with the team to India for the World Cup.

Bradburn said he is very much “aligned” with Arthur to instill aggressiveness in the Pakistan team.

“We’re one voice and we’ve been very good coaching associates and friends for a long, long time,” Bradburn said. “Mickey and I communicate daily … he’s very much part of the new direction that we’re wanting to take this team. We’re really looking forward to having Mickey on board, but for me, he’s on board every day anyway.”

Bradburn and Arthur’s aggressive approach has also got the approval of chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq as they have planned to be more proactive during the middle overs of the 50-over game.

“We’re working hard on developing some skills to really attack that middle over a period with some hostility — not only with the bat but with the ball and with our field placings as well,” Bradburn said. “The selection has been very clear and with Mr. Inzi (Inzamam-ul-Haq) coming on board, it’s wonderful to have such experience … he’s very much aligned with the thinking of the current selection panel and we’re very comfortable with the lineup that we’ve selected.”

Ruthless England beat Australia to set up World Cup final with Spain

Ruthless England beat Australia to set up World Cup final with Spain
Updated 16 August 2023
AFP

Ruthless England beat Australia to set up World Cup final with Spain

Ruthless England beat Australia to set up World Cup final with Spain
  • Lionesses had stumbled at the same stage twice before but the European champions made no mistake this time to reach the final for the first time
  • England now face a blockbuster final on Sunday at the same Stadium Australia against a dangerous Spanish side that beat Sweden 2-1 in the last four
Updated 16 August 2023
AFP

SYDNEY: Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo did the damage late on in Sydney as England shattered Australian dreams Wednesday with a clinical 3-1 win to set up a Women’s World Cup final against Spain.
The Lionesses had stumbled at the same stage twice before but the European champions made no mistake this time to reach the final for the first time.
They took the lead nine minutes before the break with Manchester United’s Ella Toone unleashing a rocket just inside the box with the outside of her boot.
A fit-again Sam Kerr, starting for the first time this tournament, hit back for the home side in the second half with a world-class goal that set the game on fire, picking up the ball and letting fly from 30 yards after a weaving run.
It sparked ecstatic scenes from the 75,784-strong partisan crowd.
But they were silenced eight minutes later when Hemp muscled her way into the box and stabbed into the corner before Russo put the icing on the cake with four minutes left.
England now face a blockbuster final on Sunday at the same Stadium Australia against a dangerous Spanish side that beat Sweden 2-1 in the last four, with a new name to be engraved on the trophy.
England had been in this position before, in 2015 and 2019, losing 2-1 on both occasions, with a third-place finish their best World Cup before now.
But coach Sarina Wiegman led them to the European title last year on home soil and captain Millie Bright said before the match they were now better-placed to handle big-pressure games.
They demonstrated their resilience at a pumping and partisan Stadium Australia, successfully blanking out the noise to silence an expectant home nation.
Victory was all the sweeter against an opponent who had beaten them 2-0 in an April friendly — the only side to do so in 38 games since Wiegman took over.
Despite losing Australia have enjoyed their best World Cup ever, with a third-placed playoff against Sweden on Saturday still to play.
With Kerr fit again, Australian coach Tony Gustavsson moved Emily van Egmond to the bench in one of two changes with defender Clare Polkinghorne in for an ill Alanna Kennedy.
England stuck to the same XI that beat Colombia 2-1 with striker Lauren James serving the second of a two-match ban.
Both sides were nervy in the opening exchanges but Australia settled and a lofted ball through the middle from Katrina Gorry left Kerr with just goalkeeper Mary Earps to beat.
But the Manchester United stopper repelled the shot, with the offside flag later raised.
At the other end, fellow keeper MacKenzie Arnold rescued Australia minutes later, deflecting Georgia Stanway’s strike with her legs as the game opened up.
Kerr was in the thick of the early action and England ruthlessly looked to close her down with some heavy challenges, one of them earning Alex Greenwood a yellow card.
But as England grew in confidence they began controlling the midfield battle.
The breakthrough came in the 36th minute with Toone, in the side for James, arrowing her shot into the top right corner after Hemp pulled the ball back from the touch line.
With 45 minutes to save their tournament, Australia frantically pressed forward as the second half got under way and it paid dividends when Kerr’s wonder strike propelled them back into contention.
But England were unmoved and when Ellie Carpenter misjudged a long ball into the box, Hemp hustled her way through to score, before Russo finished calmly with her right foot to seal the win.

Topics: 2023 Women’s World Cup England Australia

Athlete becomes first Saudi female weightlifter to win Asian medal

Layan Al-Qurashi becomes first Saudi female weightlifter to win Asian medal. Credit: @SaudiNews50
Layan Al-Qurashi becomes first Saudi female weightlifter to win Asian medal. Credit: @SaudiNews50
Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News

Athlete becomes first Saudi female weightlifter to win Asian medal

Layan Al-Qurashi becomes first Saudi female weightlifter to win Asian medal. Credit: @SaudiNews50
  • took bronzes in the 81 kg category of the snatch and jerk events at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships
Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: Layan Al-Qurashi has made Saudi sporting history by becoming the first female weightlifter to win a medal at Asian competition level.

The athlete took bronzes in the 81 kg category of the snatch and jerk events at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships, being held in Delhi.

Competitors representing Turkmenistan and Chinese Taipei came first and second, respectively.

Al-Qurashi said she was happy and proud to have achieved the milestone and thanked the Saudi leadership and the Kingdom’s governing body for the sport for supporting female athletes at international level.

A total of 210 male and female athletes from 17 Asian countries are taking part in the tournament.

Topics: IWF Youth World Cup International Weightlifting Federation Layan Al-Qurashi

Riyadh to host weightlifting championships in September

Riyadh to host weightlifting championships in September.
Riyadh to host weightlifting championships in September.
Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News

Riyadh to host weightlifting championships in September

Riyadh to host weightlifting championships in September.
  • More than 2,500 athletes from 170 countries are set to participate
Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: The Saudi capital is to host the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships, a qualification event for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The tournament will take place from Sept. 3 to 17 at the Saudi Ministry of Sport Hall located within the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex.

More than 2,500 athletes from 170 countries are set to participate in the championships, the largest tournament organized by the International Weightlifting Federation since its establishment in 1905.

Topics: IWF Youth World Cup International Weightlifting Federation Paris 2024 Olympics

