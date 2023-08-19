OIC praises aid workers on World Humanitarian Day

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has lauded the efforts and sacrifices of humanitarian workers to save the lives of others.
Marking World Humanitarian Day on Aug. 19, the OIC said the Islamic world is facing many humanitarian challenges and called for greater efforts to mitigate their effects.
The Jeddah-based organization reaffirmed its commitment to promoting and coordinating united Islamic humanitarian action based on Islamic values.
The OIC aims to address humanitarian crises by coordinating relief efforts with member states, and relevant institutions and agencies, particularly the Islamic Solidarity Fund. It also mobilizes resources for humanitarian aid, and establishes strategic partnerships in line with the organization’s principles and objectives.
Ali Itani Diana Farah
DUBAI: A former US Green Beret, who became famous for planning and executing one of the most daring escape plots in recent history, has accused Japanese authorities of torture — and his own government of failing to do anything to help.
In a special interview with Arab News Japan recorded in Dubai, Michael Taylor, who helped ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn flee Japan hidden inside a musical equipment case in December 2019, said he suffered inhumane treatment while incarcerated in Tokyo.
He said he experienced frostbite, heatstroke, and was denied bathing facilities for several months during his time in solitary confinement at the Tokyo Detention House, having been extradited from the US to stand trial for his role in Ghosn’s escape.
“Seventeen months in solitary confinement. Two showers in a six-and-a-half month period of time. There’s no heat. You get frostbite daily, no air conditioning or ventilation during the summer. People are passing out from heatstroke,” he said.
“So yeah, I would say, and according to the UN, that’s clearly torture in violation of human rights,” he added, claiming that his case was “rigged” and a “political decision.”
Aside from the prison conditions he was subjected to, Taylor said there was no “attorney-client privilege.” In order to speak to his attorneys, he had to write his briefings with prosecutors on a piece of paper labeled as privileged communication.
“However, privileged communication is a farce, because I had to give those papers to the guards who copy them and do whatever they want,” he said.
“Thirty minutes later, the papers get to my lawyers who are sitting on the opposite side of the glass. You’re monitored by a guard and an interpreter there who’s writing everything down. So, you don’t have attorney-client privilege as well.”
Arab News Japan reached out to Japan’s Correction Bureau of the Justice Ministry for a response to Taylor’s allegations, but officials refrained from commenting.
Asked whether the US government did anything to help, Taylor said no — accusing then-US President Donald Trump and then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of choosing strategic and business interests over the rights of one of their own citizens.
“Trump and Pompeo are the ones that extradited us,” said Taylor. “Trump was beating his chest constantly, saying he protects veterans. And the No. 1 job of the president of the US, of any nation, is to protect their citizens.”
Not so in the case of Taylor and his son, Peter. Both men were arrested in the US in May 2020 and extradited to Japan to stand trial for helping Ghosn escape.
“They helped the Japanese,” said Taylor. “There’s some rumors going on that there was some type of business arrangement made, which was a quid pro quo for Aegis destroyers, Aegis radars for Japan.”
The Aegis Combat System is an American integrated naval weapons system, which uses computers and radars to track and guide weapons to destroy enemy targets. The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force currently operates a fleet of eight Aegis-equipped destroyers, with further expansion on the cards.
Taylor believes the extradition request was looked upon favorably by Washington because Japan purchased the Aegis military equipment from the US.
“It’s just amazing that we get extradited for what legal scholars say is not a violation of law whatsoever,” he said.
“Yet three Japanese citizens from Takata airbag, who are responsible for the death of 29 human beings, didn’t get extradited when they were indicted in federal court in Michigan back in December of 2016. Where’s that logic?”
Taylor was referring to a scandal involving the Japanese automotive parts company Takata. Ten automakers in the US recalled hundreds of thousands of cars equipped with potentially faulty airbags manufactured by the firm.
The US charged three Takata executives over the scandal in 2017, but failed to order their extradition. The firm instead agreed to pay $1 billion to resolve the investigation. At least 16 deaths were formally linked to the defective airbags.
Despite the US government’s willingness to extradite him and his son to Japan, Taylor said he believes in karma, and was therefore pleased to see Trump recently indicted in Georgia for his alleged role in a criminal conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Among the people Taylor slammed in his exclusive interview with Arab News Japan was Ghosn himself, who arguably owes his freedom to the former Green Beret.
Ghosn was arrested in Japan in 2018 on charges of underreporting income and other corporate crimes, which he has denied. He now resides in Beirut, where Lebanese authorities refuse to extradite their citizens and instead opt for a local trial.
Kenji Yamada, Japan’s state minister for foreign affairs, told Arab News Japan on Thursday he had called on Lebanese authorities to extradite Ghosn so he could stand trial in Tokyo.
Japanese leaders have repeatedly said that Ghosn fled Japan illegally and should return to face justice in a Japanese court.
Meanwhile, Taylor claims he and his son have been left to deal with their own substantial legal fees.
“My legal fees are still outstanding and they’re very high,” he said. “Anytime you’re dealing with legal fees on both sides of an ocean like that, both in the US and in Japan, your legal fees end up tallying up quite high.”
Taylor, however, refused to confirm reports about the payment he was promised from Ghosn for helping him to escape from Japan. According to several media reports, Japanese prosecutors said the Taylors received $1.3 million for their services and another $500,000 for legal fees.
Asked whether he thought Ghosn was a victim or a villain in his lawsuit with Nissan, Taylor suggested that the facts should speak for themselves.
“My whole involvement with this was, as it was presented to me, that there is a man over there being tortured to the point where he can’t even, according to the court, talk to his wife,” said Taylor.
“Were they trying to exacerbate a divorce to break up a family? I don’t understand that. Who does that? What country does that? What civilized nation does that?”
Taylor spoke to Arab News Japan ahead of the release of a new, four-part documentary series, due to air on Apple TV on Aug. 25, which is billed as the first program about Ghosn’s case to feature the Taylors’ perspective.
The series, “Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn,” will share “the full story” about Ghosn and his climb to the top of the corporate ladder, his arrest, and escape. Ghosn himself will also tell his side of the story.
Inspired by the book “Boundless,” by Wall Street Journal reporters Nick Kostov and Sean McLain, the series includes exclusive interviews and footage with the prime players who lived in the Ghosn orbit.
Since his release Taylor has been busy turning his fortunes around. He is currently working for a new company called “Vitamin 1,” which, he says, produces a “healthy hydration drink full of vitamins and electrolytes and no sugar.”
Taylor says he plans to start producing the beverage in Dubai with the UAE’s National Food Company. “I look forward to serving the people of the United Arab Emirates,” he added.
Pakistani police seek to arrest father of 10-year-old Sara Sharif, who died in the UK
Police said an autopsy showed that Sara had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries”
Updated 19 August 2023
AP
LAHORE: Pakistani police are seeking to arrest a man in connection with the death of his 10-year-old daughter in the UK, officers in the eastern Punjab province said Saturday.
Sara Sharif was found dead at her home in Woking, on the southern outskirts of London, on Aug. 10, UK police said in a statement. They identified her father, Urfan, his partner, Beinash Batool, and Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik, as people they want to speak to as part of their investigation.
An autopsy didn’t establish a cause of death but did show that Sara had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries, which are likely to have been caused over a sustained and extended period of time,” the police statement said.
Urfan Sharif traveled to the Pakistani capital, Islamabad with Batool and Malik on Aug. 9. There are five children with them, ranging from 1 to 13 years of age, the statement added.
Sharif’s family home is in Jhelum, Punjab, around 135 kilometers (84 miles) from the capital.
Officer Imran Ahmed said police found evidence that Sharif briefly returned to Jhelum, before leaving and going into hiding. Another officer in Jhelum, Nisar Ahmed, said he and his men went to Sharif’s native village of Kari but learned the family left around 20 years ago and never returned.
UK police said they were working with international agencies, including Interpol, the National Crime Agency and the UK Foreign Office to progress their enquiries with Pakistani authorities.
Pakistani opposition party leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi detained
PTI party chairman Imran Khan is currently jailed for three years after being convicted on graft charges
Election meant to be held within 90 days of parliament being dissolved last week
Updated 19 August 2023
Reuters
KARACHI, Pakistan, Aug 19 : Pakistani opposition leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi was detained on Saturday, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said, just hours after he said it would challenge any delay to the country’s election in the courts.
Party spokesman Zulfi Bukhari told Reuters the specific reason for the detention of Qureshi, twice Pakistan’s foreign minister, was not immediately clear. The caretaker information minister did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Bukhari condemned the arrest on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, saying he was “arrested for doing a press conference and re affirming PTI stance against all tyranny and pre poll rigging that is going on currently in Pakistan.”
PTI party chairman Imran Khan is currently jailed for three years after being convicted on graft charges and is barred from contesting any election for five years. He denies any wrongdoing. Khan won the last election in 2018 and became prime minister until he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in 2022.
The election is meant to be held within 90 days of parliament being dissolved last week, by November, but uncertainty looms over the date as the nation grapples with constitutional, political and economic crises.
The outgoing government approved a new census in its final days, meaning new electoral boundaries must be drawn up by the Election Commission.
The exercise of drawing fresh boundaries for hundreds of federal and provincial constituencies in a country of 241 million people may take six months or more, according to a former commission official.
IMF BAILOUT
The election commission said on Thursday that new constituencies would be finalized by Dec. 14, state television reported. After that, the commission will confirm an election date.
Electoral experts have suggested that process could see the nationwide vote pushed back several months, possibly until February.
“It will be unconstitutional if the 90 days deadline is breached,” Qureshi, who is leading the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, following Khan’s arrest, told the press conference.
He said the party planned to contest any delay at the Supreme Court.
Political analysts say that if the current caretaker set-up stretches beyond its constitutional tenure, a prolonged period without an elected government would allow the military, which ruled the country directly for more than three decades of its 76-year existence, to consolidate control.
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, a little-known politician who is believed to be close to the military, was sworn in as prime minister on Monday.
Caretakers are usually limited to overseeing elections, but Kakar’s set-up is the most empowered in Pakistan’s history thanks to legislation that allows it to make policy decisions on economic matters.
The move is ostensibly aimed at keeping on track a nine-month $3 billion International Monetary Fund bailout secured in June. At least one of three program reviews falls during the caretaker period, and more if elections are delayed.
Philippines to resupply South China Sea troops after Beijing’s block
China blocked a previous attempt with water cannons
The Philippines intentionally grounded the warship in 1999 as part of its sovereignty claim to the shoal
Updated 19 August 2023
Reuters
MANILA: The Philippine armed forces said on Saturday it would again seek to resupply troops stationed in a rusty World War 2-era ship on a reef in the South China Sea, after China blocked a previous attempt with water cannons.
“This exercise of our sovereign rights and jurisdiction is a testament to our firm belief in the rules-based international order that underpins regional peace and stability,” armed forces spokesperson Medel Aguilar said in a statement.
Manila filed a diplomatic protest against Beijing this month after China’s coast guard used water cannon and “dangerous” moves to prevent the Philippines from sending supplies to a handful of troops in the Second Thomas Shoal.
China claims almost all the South China Sea, an assertion rejected internationally, while Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, Taiwan and the Philippines have various claims to certain areas.
Manila calls on all relevant parties to respect its sovereignty and jurisdiction over its maritime zones, Aguilar said, adding that Manila supports the peaceful settlement of disputes.
China’s embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Chinese coast guard said on Aug. 7 it had told the Philippines not to send ships to the shoal and not to send “construction materials used for large-scale repair and reinforcement” to the warship.
The Philippines intentionally grounded the warship in 1999 as part of its sovereignty claim to the shoal, which lies within its 200-mile exclusive economic zone.
The planned resupply mission “is a clear demonstration of our resolve to stand up against threats and coercion, and our commitment in upholding the rule of law,” the armed forces said.
In 2016, an international arbitration award invalidated China’s sweeping claim to almost the entire South China Sea.
China, which does not recognize the ruling, has built man-made islands with airstrips and surface-to-air missiles in the South China Sea.
Seven killed, 90 wounded in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian city of Chernihiv
Kyiv says Iranian-made Shahed drones were used in the aerial assault
People had been on their way to church to celebrate a religious holiday when the strike took place
Updated 19 August 2023
Reuters
CHERIHIV: Seven people including a 6-year-old child were killed and 90 wounded when a Russian missile struck a central square in the historic northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, the interior ministry said on Saturday.
People had been on their way to church to celebrate a religious holiday when the strike took place, the ministry said, adding 12 of the wounded were children and 10 were police officers.
“A Russian missile hit right in the center of the city, in our Chernihiv. A square, the polytechnic university, a theater,” President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was on a working visit to Sweden, posted on Telegram.
“An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss,” he added.
A short video accompanying Zelensky’s post showed debris scattered across a square in front of the regional drama theater, where parked cars were heavily damaged. The video also briefly showed a body slouched inside a car.
Chernihiv is a city of leafy boulevards and centuries-old churches about 145 km (90 miles) north of the capital Kyiv. The interior ministry said the roof of the drama theater had been destroyed in the strike.
Russia has attacked Ukrainian cities far from the front line with missiles and drones as part of the invasion it launched in February last year.
Kyiv’s air force said early on Saturday the Ukrainian military had shot down 15 out of 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Moscow in an overnight strike.