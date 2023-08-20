Greek authorities rescue nearly 60 migrants on small boats in Aegean Sea
Greek officials have blamed the increase in arrivals largely on conflicts in Africa that are adding pressure on the main smuggling routes to Europe, and also on a burgeoning black market industry in Turkiye that produces low-quality inflatable boats
ATHENS: Greek authorities on Saturday rescued nearly 60 migrants in inflatable dinghies trying to cross from Turkiye to the nearby eastern Aegean Sea islands in two separate incidents, the coast guard said.
In recent weeks Greece has seen a rise in such arrivals, mostly in small unseaworthy boats provided by smugglers.
A coast guard statement said a patrol boat located 41 people early Saturday on a drifting inflatable dinghy off the island of Lesbos. All were safely evacuated and taken to a reception center on the island.
HIGHLIGHT
Greek officials have blamed the increase in arrivals largely on conflicts in Africa that are adding pressure on the main smuggling routes to Europe, and also on a burgeoning black market industry in Turkiye that produces low-quality inflatable boats.
Following a chase earlier Saturday, a coast guard patrol boat stopped another dinghy carrying 17 people near the eastern Aegean islets of Arkii. The migrants were taken to the island of Patmos, while one of them was arrested on suspicion of belonging to a smuggling ring.
Greek officials have blamed the increase in arrivals largely on conflicts in Africa that are adding pressure on the main smuggling routes to Europe, and also on a burgeoning black market industry in Turkiye that produces low-quality inflatable boats. Better summer sailing conditions have also contributed to the hike in numbers.
The Greek government says it has not changed its policy of intercepting boats at sea which had significantly reduced arrivals of migrants in recent years.
Human rights groups have accused Greece of carrying out illegal summary deportations to Turkiye of people who managed to reach Greek shores. Athens strongly denies that.
Thousands more Mauritanians are making their way to US
“The American dream is still available,” promises a video on TikTok, one of dozens of similar posts from French-speaking “guides” that help Mauritanians make the trip. “Don’t put off tomorrow what you can do today”
Updated 6 sec ago
AP
CINCINNATI: Aissata Sall was scrolling through WhatsApp in May when she first learned about the new route to the US. For Ibrahima Sow, the discovery came on TikTok a few weeks later.
By the time their paths crossed at the tidy one-story brick house in Cincinnati, they had encountered hundreds of other Mauritanians, nearly all of them following a new path surging in popularity among younger migrants from the West African nation, thanks largely to social media.
“Four months ago, it just went crazy,” said Oumar Ball, who arrived in Cincinnati from Mauritania in 1997 and recently opened his home to Sow, Sall and more than a dozen other new migrants. “My phone hasn’t stopped ringing.”
The spike in migration was made possible by the discovery this year of a new route through Nicaragua, where relaxed entry requirements allow Mauritanians and a handful of other foreign nationals to purchase a low-cost visa without proof of onward travel.
As word of the entry point spreads, travel agencies and paid influencers have taken to TikTok to promote the trip, selling packages of flights that leave from Mauritania, then connect through Turkiye, Colombia and El Salvador, and wind up in Managua, Nicaragua. From there, the migrants, along with asylum seekers from other nations, are whisked north by bus with the help of smugglers.
“The American dream is still available,” promises a video on TikTok, one of dozens of similar posts from French-speaking “guides” that help Mauritanians make the trip. “Don’t put off tomorrow what you can do today.”
“We wish you success. Nicaragua loves you very much,” a man working for a travel agency says in Spanish in another video.
The influx of Mauritanians has surprised officials in the US It came without a triggering event — such as a natural disaster, coup or sudden economic collapse — suggesting the growing power of social media to reshape migration patterns: From March to June, more than 8,500 Mauritanians arrived in the country by crossing the border illegally from Mexico, up from just 1,000 in the four months prior, according to US Customs and Border Protection data.
The new arrivals likely now outnumber the estimated 8,000 foreign-born Mauritanians previously living in the US, about half of whom are in Ohio. Many arrived in the 1990s as refugees after the Arab-led military government began expelling Black citizens.
ECOWAS delegation meets ousted president in coup-hit Niger, general proposes transition period
Saturday’s visit came after ECOWAS military chiefs announced they were ready to intervene to reinstate the ousted president
Updated 6 min 50 sec ago
AFP
NIAMEY: A delegation from West Africa’s ECOWAS bloc arrived in Niger and met ousted president Mohamed Bazoum on Saturday, as they sought a peaceful rather than military solution to the country’s woes after army officers seized power in a coup.
Bazoum was “in good spirits,” a source close to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) told AFP — though he remains under detention and his electricity was still cut off.
He has been held with his family at the president’s official residence since the coup, with growing international concern over his conditions in detention.
The ECOWAS delegation was also in Niger for talks with the officers who seized power from Bazoum on July 26.
Led by former Nigerian leader Abdulsalami Abubakar the West African representatives met with some of the senior officers who seized power, said the source, without saying if they included coup leader General Abdourahamane Tiani.
A previous ECOWAS delegation led by Abubakar earlier this month had tried and failed to meet him, or Bazoum.
Saturday’s visit came after ECOWAS military chiefs announced they were ready to intervene to reinstate the ousted president.
ECOWAS has agreed to activate a “standby force” as a last resort to restore democracy in Niger.
But it says it favors dialogue to defuse the crisis.
Meanwhile, Niger’s new military ruler said Saturday a transition of power would not go beyond three years, and warned that any attack on the country would not be easy for those involved.
“Our ambition is not to confiscate power,” General Abdourahamane Tiani said in a televised address. Any transition of power “would not go beyond three years,” he said.
But he added: “If an attack were to be undertaken against us, it will not be the walk in the park some people seem to think.”
ECOWAS chair and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Friday threatened Niamey with “grave consequences” if the new regime allows Bazoum’s health to worsen, an EU official said.
Niger’s military-appointed prime minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, told The New York Times that Bazoum would not be harmed.
“Nothing will happen to him, because we don’t have a tradition of violence in Niger,” the most senior civilian in the new regime told the daily.
Niger’s new rulers have so far shown little flexibility and warned against an “illegal aggression.”
Thousands of volunteers turned out in central Niamey on Saturday answering a call to register as civilian auxiliaries who could be mobilized to support the army.
ECOWAS defense chiefs had met this week in the Ghanaian capital Accra to fine-tune details of a potential military operation to restore Bazoum if ongoing negotiations with coup leaders fail.
“We are ready to go any time the order is given,” Abdel-Fatau Musah, an ECOWAS commissioner for political affairs and security, said on Friday after the military chiefs’ meeting.
“The D-Day is also decided.”
ECOWAS leaders say they have to act after Niger became the fourth West African nation since 2020 to suffer a coup, following Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso.
The Sahel region is struggling with growing jihadist insurgencies linked to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group. Frustration over the violence has in part prompted the military takeovers.
ECOWAS troops have intervened in other emergencies since 1990, including civil wars in Liberia and Sierra Leone. Ivory Coast, Benin and Nigeria are expected to contribute troops to a Niger mission.
But details of any Niger operation have not been released and analysts say intervention would be politically and militarily risky, especially for regional player Nigeria.
Nigeria is already struggling to contain violence from several armed groups at home, and leaders in the country’s north have warned about spillover from Niger across the border if there is an intervention.
The coup leaders have defiantly threatened to charge Bazoum with treason. But they have also said they are open to talks.
The military-ruled governments in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso have also said an intervention in Niger would be seen as a declaration of war against them.
In the hours following the coup, France, which fields 1,500 troops in Niger, was asked to back a potential armed move to restore Bazoum to office, sources close to the affair told AFP, confirming a report in Le Monde daily.
“But the loyalists changed sides and joined the putschists. So the conditions were not right to meet the request for support,” the source said.
ECOWAS has already applied trade and financial sanctions on Niger, while France, Germany and the United States have suspended aid programs.
Also on Saturday, the US, a major partner of Niger in the fight against extremists, said that a new ambassador had been installed in Niamey.
Kathleen FitzGibbon, a career diplomat with extensive experience in Africa, will not however officially present her letter of assignment to the new authorities in place, as Washington does not recognize them.
Philippines looks to strengthen tech ties with UAE on 49th anniversary
Filipinos were among the first expats who came to the UAE in the 1970s
Philippines interested in climate-change cooperation with the UAE, ambassador says
Updated 19 August 2023
Ellie Aben
MANILA: The Philippines will focus on strengthening its ties with the UAE in the areas of innovation and technology, its envoy told Arab News on Saturday as the two countries celebrated 49 years of bilateral relations.
Manila and Abu Dhabi established diplomatic ties on Aug. 19, 1974, and Filipinos were among the first expatriates to come to the UAE in the 1970s to help develop the country.
Currently, around a million Filipino expats live and work in the UAE, making the Emirates their second-largest employer after Saudi Arabia. Most are employed in hospitality, healthcare, construction, the creative industries, or housekeeping.
FASTFACT
Currently, around a million Filipino expats live and work in the UAE, making the Emirates their second-largest employer after Saudi Arabia.
“Relations between the Philippines and the UAE have always been based on Filipinos’ deep connection with Emiratis and all the people in this country. Our two governments are focused on providing a bright and prosperous future for our people,” Ambassador Alfonso A. Ver told Arab News.
The two countries have recently been in talks over a free-trade agreement and have expanded cooperation in new fields, with three major cooperation agreements signed since last year, relating to the fields of space, agriculture, and investment.
An agreement was signed in December 2022 between the Philippine Space Agency and the UAE Space Agency to conduct joint research and development, to exchange data for use in tackling climate change, and to cooperate on disaster management, emergency response, food security, and agriculture.
In June 2022, the Philippine Department of Agriculture and the UAE Ministry of Climate Change, Agriculture and Environment signed an MoU to collaborate on soil science and management, biotechnology, agricultural innovation, technology, irrigation and water resources.
That same month, the countries signed an investment promotion and protection agreement, which has paved the way for the Philippines’ broader access to the Middle East.
“Our bilateral relations continue to evolve into new areas focused on innovation and technology,” Ver said, adding that work is underway to expand cooperation into the sectors of artificial intelligence, defense, and culture, as well as climate change.
“The Philippines is interested in climate-change cooperation with the UAE, and we also want to explore UAE investment in renewable energy projects in the Philippines — very timely given the UAE’s COP28 hosting, with the widely known fact that the Philippines is among the nations most vulnerable to climate change.”
Ver sees potential, especially for younger Filipinos, to benefit from this increased cooperation.
“The complementarity between our two countries — for example, the Philippines’ young and technology-savvy professionals and the UAE’s knowledge-driven economy — ensures that there will be mutual benefit from cooperation,” he said.
OIC called for greater efforts to mitigate the effects of many humanitarian challenges in the Islamic world
Updated 19 August 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has lauded the efforts and sacrifices of humanitarian workers to save the lives of others.
Marking World Humanitarian Day on Aug. 19, the OIC said the Islamic world is facing many humanitarian challenges and called for greater efforts to mitigate their effects.
The Jeddah-based organization reaffirmed its commitment to promoting and coordinating united Islamic humanitarian action based on Islamic values.
The OIC aims to address humanitarian crises by coordinating relief efforts with member states, and relevant institutions and agencies, particularly the Islamic Solidarity Fund. It also mobilizes resources for humanitarian aid, and establishes strategic partnerships in line with the organization’s principles and objectives.
Japan tortured me and America did nothing, says Carlos Ghosn accomplice Michael Taylor
Former US Green Beret who helped the ex-Nissan CEO flee Japan in 2019 alleges inhumane treatment during detention in Japan
Accuses Trump administration of putting business interests ahead of the rights of a US citizen
Updated 8 min 43 sec ago
Ali Itani Diana Farah
DUBAI: A former US Green Beret, who became famous for planning and executing one of the most daring escape plots in recent history, has accused Japanese authorities of torture — and his own government of failing to do anything to help.
In a special interview with Arab News Japan recorded in Dubai, Michael Taylor, who helped ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn flee Japan hidden inside a musical equipment case in December 2019, said he suffered inhumane treatment while incarcerated in Tokyo.
He said he experienced frostbite, heatstroke, and was denied bathing facilities for several months during his time in solitary confinement at the Tokyo Detention House, having been extradited from the US to stand trial for his role in Ghosn’s escape.
“Seventeen months in solitary confinement. Two showers in a six-and-a-half month period of time. There’s no heat. You get frostbite daily, no air conditioning or ventilation during the summer. People are passing out from heatstroke,” he said.
“So yeah, I would say, and according to the UN, that’s clearly torture in violation of human rights,” he added, claiming that his case was “rigged” and a “political decision.”
Aside from the prison conditions he was subjected to, Taylor said there was no “attorney-client privilege.” In order to speak to his attorneys, he had to write his briefings with prosecutors on a piece of paper labeled as privileged communication.
“However, privileged communication is a farce, because I had to give those papers to the guards who copy them and do whatever they want,” he said.
“Thirty minutes later, the papers get to my lawyers who are sitting on the opposite side of the glass. You’re monitored by a guard and an interpreter there who’s writing everything down. So, you don’t have attorney-client privilege as well.”
Arab News Japan reached out to Japan’s Correction Bureau of the Justice Ministry for a response to Taylor’s allegations, but officials refrained from commenting.
Asked whether the US government did anything to help, Taylor said no — accusing then-US President Donald Trump and then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of choosing strategic and business interests over the rights of one of their own citizens.
“Trump and Pompeo are the ones that extradited us,” said Taylor. “Trump was beating his chest constantly, saying he protects veterans. And the No. 1 job of the president of the US, of any nation, is to protect their citizens.”
Not so in the case of Taylor and his son, Peter. Both men were arrested in the US in May 2020 and extradited to Japan to stand trial for helping Ghosn escape.
“They helped the Japanese,” said Taylor. “There’s some rumors going on that there was some type of business arrangement made, which was a quid pro quo for Aegis destroyers, Aegis radars for Japan.”
The Aegis Combat System is an American integrated naval weapons system, which uses computers and radars to track and guide weapons to destroy enemy targets. The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force currently operates a fleet of eight Aegis-equipped destroyers, with further expansion on the cards.
Taylor believes the extradition request was looked upon favorably by Washington because Japan purchased the Aegis military equipment from the US.
“It’s just amazing that we get extradited for what legal scholars say is not a violation of law whatsoever,” he said.
“Yet three Japanese citizens from Takata airbag, who are responsible for the death of 29 human beings, didn’t get extradited when they were indicted in federal court in Michigan back in December of 2016. Where’s that logic?”
Taylor was referring to a scandal involving the Japanese automotive parts company Takata. Ten automakers in the US recalled hundreds of thousands of cars equipped with potentially faulty airbags manufactured by the firm.
The US charged three Takata executives over the scandal in 2017, but failed to order their extradition. The firm instead agreed to pay $1 billion to resolve the investigation. At least 16 deaths were formally linked to the defective airbags.
Despite the US government’s willingness to extradite him and his son to Japan, Taylor said he believes in karma, and was therefore pleased to see Trump recently indicted in Georgia for his alleged role in a criminal conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Among the people Taylor slammed in his exclusive interview with Arab News Japan was Ghosn himself, who arguably owes his freedom to the former Green Beret.
Ghosn was arrested in Japan in 2018 on charges of underreporting income and other corporate crimes, which he has denied. He now resides in Beirut, where Lebanese authorities refuse to extradite their citizens and instead opt for a local trial.
Kenji Yamada, Japan’s state minister for foreign affairs, told Arab News Japan on Thursday he had called on Lebanese authorities to extradite Ghosn so he could stand trial in Tokyo.
Japanese leaders have repeatedly said that Ghosn fled Japan illegally and should return to face justice in a Japanese court.
Meanwhile, Taylor claims he and his son have been left to deal with their own substantial legal fees.
“My legal fees are still outstanding and they’re very high,” he said. “Anytime you’re dealing with legal fees on both sides of an ocean like that, both in the US and in Japan, your legal fees end up tallying up quite high.”
Taylor, however, refused to confirm reports about the payment he was promised from Ghosn for helping him to escape from Japan. According to several media reports, Japanese prosecutors said the Taylors received $1.3 million for their services and another $500,000 for legal fees.
Asked whether he thought Ghosn was a victim or a villain in his lawsuit with Nissan, Taylor suggested that the facts should speak for themselves.
“My whole involvement with this was, as it was presented to me, that there is a man over there being tortured to the point where he can’t even, according to the court, talk to his wife,” said Taylor.
“Were they trying to exacerbate a divorce to break up a family? I don’t understand that. Who does that? What country does that? What civilized nation does that?”
Taylor spoke to Arab News Japan ahead of the release of a new, four-part documentary series, due to air on Apple TV on Aug. 25, which is billed as the first program about Ghosn’s case to feature the Taylors’ perspective.
The series, “Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn,” will share “the full story” about Ghosn and his climb to the top of the corporate ladder, his arrest, and escape. Ghosn himself will also tell his side of the story.
Inspired by the book “Boundless,” by Wall Street Journal reporters Nick Kostov and Sean McLain, the series includes exclusive interviews and footage with the prime players who lived in the Ghosn orbit.
Since his release Taylor has been busy turning his fortunes around. He is currently working for a new company called “Vitamin 1,” which, he says, produces a “healthy hydration drink full of vitamins and electrolytes and no sugar.”
Taylor says he plans to start producing the beverage in Dubai with the UAE’s National Food Company. “I look forward to serving the people of the United Arab Emirates,” he added.