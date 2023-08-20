New US envoy Kathleen Fitzgibbon arrives in Niger

WASHINGTON: Kathleen Fitzgibbon, the new US Ambassador to Niger, has arrived in the capital, Niamey, but will not formally present her credentials due to the “current political crisis,” the US State Department announced on Saturday.
“At the direction of Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Ambassador Kathleen Fitzgibbon has traveled to Niamey to lead our diplomatic mission in Niger and bolster efforts to help resolve the political crisis at this critical time,” it said in a statement.
“As a career senior diplomat with significant experience specializing in West Africa, she is uniquely positioned to lead US government efforts in support of the American community and the preservation of Niger’s hard-earned democracy,” the State Department added.
Fitzgibbon’s arrival in Niger “does not reflect a change in our policy position but responds to the need for senior leadership of our mission at a challenging time,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.
The US has been pressing for a diplomatic resolution of the crisis that erupted on July 26 when Niger military officers seized power, deposed President Mohamed Bazoum and placed him under house arrest.
Fitzgibbon’ “diplomatic focus will be to advocate for a diplomatic solution that preserves the constitutional order in Niger and for the immediate release of President Bazoum and his family, and all those unlawfully detained,” said Miller.
West Africa’s main regional bloc on Friday said it had agreed an undisclosed “D-Day” for a possible military intervention to restore democracy in Niger if diplomatic efforts fail.
“We remain committed to working with African partners, including the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to promote security, stability, democratic governance, and the rule of law in the Sahel,” Miller added.
Fitzgibbon is a career diplomat who was confirmed in the post by the US Senate in July, nearly a year after she was nominated.
(With Reuters)
