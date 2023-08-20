Neymar’s partner model Bruna Biancardi touches down in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI: Brazilian football superstar Neymar’s partner Bruna Biancardi touched down in Saudi Arabia this weekend as the football legend arrived in Riyadh ahead of his unveiling as an Al-Hilal player on Saturday.
The heavily pregnant Brazilian model took to Instagram Stories to share snapshots of her time in Riyadh, including short videos of the couple’s hotel and shots of the skyline.
Biancardi is a model and social media influencer who has previously collaborated with brands such as Louis Vuitton, Off-White, and Balmain.
The couple announced they are expecting their first child together in April 2023. "We dream about your life, plan for your arrival, and know that you are here to complete our love and make our days much happier," they wrote in Portuguese alongside a photo of them kissing as they cradled Biancardi's bump on social media.
Two months later, the couple hosted a gender reveal party where they learned they will have a daughter.
"We can't wait to meet you in person, DAUGHTER! You are our greatest gift!" Biancardi wrote on Instagram. Neymar has a son from a previous relationship.
The model has a stellar social media presence boasting 7.1 million Instagram and her content largely focuses on fashion and beauty.
Gigi Hadid drops new fall collection for her clothing label
Updated 19 August 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: US-Dutch-Palestinian model and entrepreneur Gigi Hadid this week released a new collection, called Core, for her clothing label Guest in Residence.
“Head to GuestInResidence.com for the first feel of Fall … our Core Collection (and the highly-requested return of the ‘rugby shirt’!) in new iterations and colors,” she wrote on Instagram on Saturday, sharing pictures of her new collection.
Her cashmere designs, inspired by the 70s, feature both oversized and shrunken silhouettes in a large palette of colors including red, beige, grey and off-white.
“Over the last handful of years, I didn’t want to be backed into starting my own line just because there was an offer on the table or a deal to be made,” she said at the time, giving fans a short story on what led her to start her new venture.
As a result, the 28-year-old catwalk star said she pushed back multiple opportunities until she found a path that “felt genuine” for her to take.
“The earliest days of Guest in Residence came about when I started to question the cashmere market, and those answers gave me a path,” she wrote. “I believe that because of its sustainable qualities: natural and made to cherish and to pass down — cashmere is a luxury that should be more accessible.”
The model hopes her brand will encourage investment in quality pieces at reasonable prices.
This step came as no surprise to the model’s fans. Hadid has been in the modeling and fashion industry since she was 2 years old, when she was discovered by co-founder of Guess, Paul Marciano.
Hadid is one of the most sought-after fashion stars. She has walked for renowned fashion houses, fronted high-profile advertising campaigns and landed covers of prestigious publications all over the world.
Georgina Rodriguez, kids support Ronaldo as he plays with Al-Nassr
Updated 19 August 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez took to social media this week to show support for her partner Cristiano Ronaldo as he played a match with his Saudi team Al-Nassr against Al-Taawoun for the Roshn Saudi League.
She posted a picture of her three youngest children who also attended the match to support their father. “Papà,” she captioned her Instagram Story.
Rodriguez, who now lives in Riyadh with her family, wore the team’s blue jersey as she watched her long-time partner play. The model and Netflix star regularly makes an appearance at Ronaldo’s matches in Saudi Arabia.
Al-Nassr lost Friday’s match. Ronaldo and his teammates have now played two and lost two at the start of the campaign.
Photography exhibition raising funds for Iraq’s persecuted Yazidis
Harrowing images reveal extent of genocidal campaign launched by Daesh
Updated 19 August 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: A startling black and white photograph of a dilapidated bomb-shelled building with a large gaping hole stares viewers in the eye. The image was captured on Aug. 3, 2014, when before sunrise, Daesh militants attacked Kocho, a Yazidi village in Iraq’s South Sinjar.
Some residents managed to flee but most did not make it past the outskirts of the village. They subsequently faced a genocidal campaign that engulfed the entire Yazidi community in the district, leading to the death and disappearance of thousands of people.
Some estimates place the number of Yazidis massacred or kidnapped at 12,000, while others say the figure could be as high as 400,000.
About 2,800 women and children remain in captivity to date. Those who survived are still recovering from the trauma.
On Aug. 1, the UK joined more than 18 governments and international bodies around the world that officially recognize the genocide of the Yazidis by Daesh.
Nine years after the genocide, London-based filmmaker and photographer Yad Deen and collaborator Renas Babakir are staging HOME, a new online photo exhibition dedicated to raising funds for the Yazidi community — still one of the most persecuted groups in Iraq.
Deen has produced a collection of 12 black and white photographs of Kocho, one of the most severely-impacted villages in Sinjar. Each photograph in the series is accompanied by an account given by Dawd Salim Bashar Loko, a Yazidi guardian of Kocho, and a survivor of the genocide.
“When Renas and I were in Sinjar during March and April this year, we both immediately noticed the same thing: Most people’s houses were still in ruins, as were local shops,” Deen told Arab News. “Nothing had changed since I was in Sinjar in 2015, two weeks after its liberation from so-called ‘Islamic State’ militants. We traveled to the old bazaar, and to our further shock, the only element of the area that was clear were the roads.
“The burned and destroyed buildings that were once beautiful domestic dwellings and shops were just as I had seen them back in 2015. Alas, the old bazaar’s present aided in my recollection of its past. That was another sign that Sinjar was being forgotten and neglected.”
HOME, said Deen, is a voluntary initiative to help Yazidi families rebuild their still-ruined homes.
Deen and Babakir are working with Sinjar Academy to identify the families that have returned and identify their construction needs, be it repairs on roofs, doors, windows, or anything else within the exhibition’s capacity.
“One must remember that there are many, many homes that are completely destroyed and must be rebuilt,” Deen added. “This is a future project that we have discussed with Murad Ismael, president and co-founder of Sinjar Academy, and something we hope that HOME will eventually lead to.”
Through the photographs and personal accounts, Deen and Babakir are striving to keep the memories of the Yazidis alive.
“Despite what they have been through at the hands of so called ‘Islamic State’ militants and endured in the dire conditions of internally displaced persons camps, Yazidi families are determined to return to their homes,” Deen said.
“The first struggle is funding the journey back to Sinjar, which is followed by what they need to settle back into their homes and render them inhabitable again.”
Meet Flipperachi: The Bahraini rapper helping the Khaleeji scene break big outside the region
‘I want to explore our culture,’ says the veteran hip-hop artist
Updated 19 August 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: Hip-hop burst into life in New York 50 years ago and its seeds have sprouted worldwide. In the Gulf, the genre may have taken decades to take root, but in recent years Khaleeji hip hop has finally matured into a dominant force all its own, with a flourishing scene churning out hit after hit. And as it rockets towards the mainstream, veteran Bahraini artist Flipperachi is leading the way, with no intention of passing the torch to the next generation just yet.
“It feels like people are finally aware of what we’ve been creating all this time, and it’s making me do more music. I’m pushing myself, increasing my output and diversifying what I’m creating. I’m writing about new subjects, trying different styles. This year has been all about forcing myself to be less of a perfectionist and seeing how far my impulses can take me,” the 36-year-old Flipperachi (Flipp to his friends and Hussam Aseem to his parents) tells Arab News.
That strategy is paying off. His song “Nayda” with Kuwaiti artist Alaa Alhendi has 7.5 million views on YouTube alone over the past six months, with follow up singles “Akuma Yaw” and “Hayalla Min Yana” each gaining steam, and another set to drop in the coming days.
In the hit Saudi Netflix movie “Head to Head,” currently No. 6 in the global top 10 films, his song “EE LAA,” which itself has 40 million YouTube streams, is centrally featured, with the needle dropping both in a key scene and again when the credits roll, introducing him to new audiences across the world.
“As long as the vibe is good, people will engage with this music, even if they don’t understand a word,” Flipperachi says with a laugh. “Recently I had a guy recognize me on the street and come up to me excitedly. He told me, ‘Look, I’m Filipino, and I don’t get a single thing you’re saying, but I love the music! I love the energy!’ And as long as that’s the case, I’m cool with welcoming people from everywhere into the fold.”
That sense of inclusivity is a key tenant of Khaleeji rap, distinguishing it from its also-trending cousins, Egyptian Mahraganat and Moroccan rap. As in all hip-hop scenes, feuds do emerge between top talent, but Flipp and his crew from Outlaw Productions, including producers, singers and rappers DJ Outlaw, Daffy, Lil Eazy, Fares Dehbi and Sarah Nabil, all aim to operate with a generosity of spirit.
“With our music, we welcome you to our majlis, we get you some Arabic coffee, and treat you like family. There’s something about Khaleeji hip-hop that’s really joyful. We’re doing something new, but we’re doing it by embracing traditional sounds that have defined our region’s music for generations. In our rhymes, we embrace both the fun of life and the struggle, but I think we’re a bit more pointed in our delivery — we don’t beat around the bush.”
Flipperachi, who got his start in 2008 when DJ Outlaw signed him to his label, has always kept a playfulness in his writing, growing up revering American artists such as Busta Rhymes, Eminem, Tupac, Notorious B.I.G. and Bone Thugs and Harmony — all wordsmiths who knew how to drop in a sly joke every now and again.
“I love the sense of humor of a guy like Eminem, but my humor is also distinctly for the people in the region. Take one recent lyric of mine — ‘I’m the fire of the ‘shattaf’ (bidet) in August.’ It’s relatable, but it’s a joke you’ll only really relate to if you’ve experienced it like we have in the region,” says Flipperachi.
While hip-hop is more popular than ever globally, the actual subject matter in the material has gotten a little tired for many, with artists opting for either basic romance or making the same old boasts. One of the things that distinguishes Flipperachi, and keeps his music fresh, is that he continues to diversify his lyrical content, careful never to let himself feel like he’s spinning his wheels.
“I’m not the type of artist who raps about girls or the typical stuff. I want to explore our culture. One of the things I always mine for inspiration is the colloquial language we use amongst ourselves, little turns of phrase that are popular in our society and have taken on their own meaning,” says Flipperachi, whose 2022 hit “Hala Walla” with DJ Bliss, Shaggy and Daffy was a key part of the show “Dubai Bling” and itself incorporates a popular Khaleeji colloquial greeting in the manner he describes.
“When I do that right, I’m able to take something that we’re all saying, break it down to explore all the different ways we use that simple phrase, and recreate it in a way that everyone then wants to sing (along with). That is so much fun for me,” he continues.
Fifteen years into his career, Flipperachi is at a point where he’s able to mentor younger artists. While he is always happy to offer guidance, he’s also yet to find anyone he considers a true protégé. If anything, as the scene develops, there are many emerging talents from the younger generation who believe they have it all figured out too quickly, an assertion he is often quick to dissuade them from.
“It’s wonderful to watch the scene grow, but sometimes you need to tell these kids that they can do better. You’ll make a lot of friends by telling them ‘Oh, this is nice,’ but you’re lying to yourself and you’re lying to them — and doing them no favors. The second you do that, they stop working on themselves because, ‘Khalas, Flipp said we’re good!’
“The rap scene here needs more motivation,” he continues. “I’ve been rejected more than once, and it got me to work harder on myself. It fueled my work and got me to where I am today. If you learn how to take criticism, you grow, and that’s what we need. It may sound harsh, but I’m not going to let someone feature on one of my songs if they’re not at that level yet.”
While he’s excited that the Khaleeji hip-hop community is starting to capture mainstream attention, as he approaches the release of his next album later this year, Flipperachi is not yet thinking with a global audience in mind. While other artists in the region including Egyptian superstar Wegz are about to embark on tours in the West, in his view, the scene here is still nascent, and his only aim for now is to prove to the people of the Gulf that this music is worth embracing.
“Personally, I would love to look back and say I was the first Gulf rapper to really make it big, and I hope I can reach that, but there’s still so much ground to cover here,” he says. “I want every Arab ear to hear me, and then we can conquer the world.”
Recipes for success: Chef Nawaf Alrumaihi offers advice, a tasty chicken salsa recipe
Updated 19 August 2023
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Unlike many chefs, for Nawaf Alrumaihi cooking “wasn’t love at first sight.” In fact, he tells Arab News, it was “completely the opposite.” After finishing school, Arumaihi studied medicine, then engineering in Vancouver for four years. Neither was for him, he discovered.
However, Vancouver did end up providing him with inspiration for his career thanks to “one of the most delicious breakfast places” — a tiny venue where Alrumaihi decided he would offer his services washing dishes. For free.
“The guy was, like, ‘Are you crazy?’ But I needed to do it,” he says. “And after three months he hired me. I started washing dishes, then dishes on prep, dishes, prep cooking and then I was, like, ‘OK. This is where I belong.’ You use your hands and you see the results immediately. So I decided to go back to school.”
It was an unusual beginning to a journey that has culminated in Alrumaihi being the executive head chef at Crêpes des Alpes in Riyadh, a joint venture he opened with his siblings in 2022 inspired by family holidays, especially in the small town of Verbier in the Swiss city of Martigny.
“We used to go there every summer and we had the best crepes you can ever have, seriously. We tried for years to bring this concept here. This is a completely family-owned business between me and my siblings with a Swiss family that we used to visit. They had this secret recipe for the dough that they’re not willing to give to anyone, right? After 15 years of negotiation — because we believed people would love it and taste that it’s unique — they (agreed to partner with us).”
Here, Alrumaihi discusses the value of mistakes, the glory of butter, and pan care, and provides a delicious chicken salsa recipe.
Q: When you started out, what was the biggest mistake you made?
A: The biggest mistake is the fear of making mistakes. And the most important thing is to not make the same mistake twice. I think that’s a golden rule for all industries.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
Just put your heart and your soul into it. When I cook a meal, and share it with other people and they say, ‘Oh, what did you do there?’ that’s the ultimate goal. So try it with simple things, like pasta with tomato sauce, just add a twist — maybe lemon zest or something. Just make people wonder, ‘What did they do there?’ That’s all you need. Oh, and take care of your pans or they won’t take care of you.
Do you recommend that people follow recipes?
I’d say if you’re making something for the first time, follow the recipe to the letter. Then you’ll have your result. You taste it. And then you can elaborate on it, as long as you have the base. Maybe it’s missing a little bit of spice or something. Once you get the recipe right, you can add your own creativity.
What one ingredient can improve any dish?
Butter. It’s just too good. It just makes everything silkier, smoother, and it actually harmonizes the flavors. And garlic. Garlic goes with everything. Including butter.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?
That happens a lot. And sometimes it’s annoying for the people around me. I like to use my senses. Usually people don’t like when I do that. The first thing is I see the food. Then I get the smell. And then the taste. So, let’s say they have French toast, and some sauce and another topping; I’ll taste each one individually and then combine one with one and one with the other and then the three together. Just to get the chef’s idea.
What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?
It might sound counterintuitive, but steaks are the quickest, most delicious, and the easiest. You just need to prep before time and use the right temperature and time. Basically, moisture is the enemy of crispy skin, so you need the steak to be at room temperature, wrapped in towels — that sucks the moisture out of it. Then it takes no time to cook. Literally six minutes. It’s so easy and so rewarding. The flavor is so good. I love cooking steak. People assume they’re super-difficult to make, but it’s super-simple. Just a couple of small tips make all the difference.
What’s the secret to a great crepe?
As with all dishes, it’s the ingredients. Two elements that people don’t count as ingredients are temperature and time, but those two are actually ingredients. You have to deal with high temperatures in a different way and the timing is crucial. And I would also say a really soft hand when you spread the crepe, because it looks easy, but it’s super-difficult to learn. I did it at least 100 times until I got something legit.
Chef Nawaf’s Pollo Pico
INGREDIENTS:
Pico de Gallo: 1 large tomato, diced; half white onion, diced; 7 mint leaves, chopped; 1/2 cup chopped cilantro; 1 jalapeño, diced (optional); 3 tablespoons olive oil; 2 limes, juiced; 1 to 2 teaspoons hot sauce; salt to taste. Mix all of them together.
Pollo: 1 chicken breast; 1 tsp salt; 1 tsp paprika; half tsp garlic powder; half tsp onion powder; quarter tsp chili powder. Mix all spices and rub into the chicken.
Batter: 3 eggs; flour; salt; pepper
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Whip the eggs and keep in a container. Add flour, salt and pepper to another container. Batter the chicken in the flour mix, then dust excess flour. Dip into egg mix. Repeat three times.
2. Submerge chicken in preheated hot oil until golden brown. Always ensure the chicken is cooked.