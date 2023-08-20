You are here

  • Home
  • Denmark and Netherlands pledge to give F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as Zelensky visits
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Denmark and Netherlands pledge to give F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as Zelensky visits

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left and Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen hold a press conference, at Skrydstrup Airbase, in Vojens, Denmark, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left and Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen hold a press conference, at Skrydstrup Airbase, in Vojens, Denmark, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/guz6q

Updated 20 August 2023
AP

Denmark and Netherlands pledge to give F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as Zelensky visits

Denmark and Netherlands pledge to give F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as Zelensky visits
  • Ukraine hopes the jets will give it a combat edge, after launching a counteroffensive against the Kremlin’s forces
  • Netherlands and Denmark said the US had authorized them to deliver American-made F-16s to Ukraine
Updated 20 August 2023
AP

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands: The Netherlands and Denmark announced Sunday they will give F-16 warplanes to Ukraine, a long-awaited announcement that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called an important motivation for his country’s forces, embroiled in a difficult counteroffensive against Russia.
The promise of new fighter jets came the day after an unusually brazen Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian theater that killed seven people and wounded almost 150 others in the northern city of Chernihiv. Zelensky vowed stern retaliation for the attack, whose victims included a slain 6-year-old girl dead and 15 wounded children.
After months of entreaties from Zelensky for F-16s to bolster the Ukrainian air force, the US recently gave approval for the Netherlands and Denmark to provide Ukraine the American-made jets. Zelensky traveled to both countries Sunday to finalize the delivery deals.
’’F-16s will certainly give new energy, confidence, and motivation to fighters and civilians. I’m sure it will deliver new results for Ukraine and the entire Europe,″ the Ukrainian leader said.
Ukraine hopes the jets will give it a combat edge, after launching a counteroffensive against the Kremlin’s forces without air cover from Western aircraft, placing its troops at the mercy of Russian aviation and artillery.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen pledged 19 F-16s to Ukraine and said she hoped the first six could be handed over around New Year. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte didn’t provide a number or timeframe, saying it depends on how soon Ukrainian crews and infrastructure are ready. Zelensky said on his Telegram channel that Ukraine would get 42 jets.
“The F-16s will not help immediately now with the war effort. It is anyway a long-term commitment from the Netherlands,” Rutte said. “We want them to be active and operational as soon as possible. … Not for the next month, that’s impossible, but hopefully soon afterward.”
He and Zelensky inspected two gray F-16s parked in a hangar at a Dutch base in the southern city of Eindhoven.
A few hours later, Zelensky and his wife were received by Frederiksen, other Danish Cabinet ministers and Crown Princess Mary at the Skrydstrup air base in southern Denmark where Ukrainian pilots will receive F-16 training in coming months. The two leaders climbed into a Danish F-16 and tried out the seats.
Frederiksen said “hopefully” six fighter jets could be delivered around New Year, eight more next year and the remaining five in 2025.
“Please take this donation as a token of Denmark’s unwavering support for your country’s fight for freedom,” she said.
Zelensky called the Dutch and Danish donations a “huge push for other countries who were in doubt” about providing Ukraine with F-16s. Asked whether there were conditions attached to the donations, such as a commitment not to use them in Russian territory, Zelensky said that had not been discussed but added that defending Ukrainian territory was the “main goal.”
The Dutch and Danish governments are also spearheading a coalition that is working to train Ukrainian pilots to fly the advanced fighter jets.
Zelensky declined to say how many Ukrainian pilots would undergo training in Denmark and later in Romania, citing security reasons. Frederiksen said “more than 70” Ukrainian personnel were already in Denmark and getting ready to start training.
The Danish Armed Forces said the Ukrainians must pass a security review and tests of their health and language skills before the training can begin.
“The training is expected to last a minimum of six months. Exactly how long it will take to teach Ukrainians to operate the F-16 capability cannot be said precisely, as it will depend on their experience and language skills, among other things,” the Danish Armed Forces said in a statement.
Officials have previously said that Ukrainian pilots will need six to eight months of training.
Sunday’s announcements came two days after the Netherlands and Denmark said the US had authorized them to deliver American-made F-16s to Ukraine in what was seen as a major boost for Kyiv.
Washington says the F-16s — like the advanced US Abrams tanks — will be crucial in the long term as Kyiv faces down Russia.
During a visit to Sweden on Saturday, Zelensky also asked for Swedish Gripen fighter jets. Sweden has not decided on that request but has agreed to let Ukrainian pilots test the aircraft.
Ukraine has been relying on older aircraft, such as Russian-made MiG29 and Sukhoi jets. F-16s have newer technology and targeting capabilities. They are also more versatile, experts say.
Zelensky was set to address the Danish Parliament on Monday.
In Ukraine, the governor of the Chernihiv region, Vyacheslav Chaus, said Sunday that the number of people wounded in the theater attack Saturday had risen to 148.
“I am sure our soldiers will respond to Russia for this terrorist attack. Respond tangibly,” Zelensky said in a video address published in the early hours of Sunday.
In eastern Ukraine, Kharkiv regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said Sunday that Russia was shelling the city of Kupiansk “all day long,” with an attack in the city center wounding 11 people. A man was killed in Russian shelling of Vovchansk, also in the Kharkiv region, according to Ukraine’s Internal Affairs Ministry.
Meanwhile in Russia, the Defense Ministry said Sunday that its air defense systems had prevented an attack by three drones on the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine.
Russian air defenses also jammed a drone flying toward Moscow early Sunday, causing it to crash. Russia’s Defense Ministry called it “an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack.”
Moscow’s Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports briefly suspended flights, but no victims or damage were reported.
In the city of Kursk, five people were wounded when a Ukrainian drone hit a train station, regional Gov. Roman Starovoit said. Kursk is the capital of the western region of the same name, which borders Ukraine.
Ukrainian authorities, who generally avoid commenting on attacks on Russian soil, didn’t say whether Ukraine had any involvement.
Drone strikes on the Russian border regions are a fairly regular occurrence. Attacks deeper inside Russian territory have been on the rise since a drone was destroyed over the Kremlin in early May. Successful strikes have exposed the vulnerabilities of Moscow’s air defense systems.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Denmark Netherlands F-16 fighter jets

Related

US approves sending F-16s to Ukraine from Denmark and Netherlands
World
US approves sending F-16s to Ukraine from Denmark and Netherlands
US sending F-16 fighter jets to protect ships from Iranian seizures in Gulf region
Middle-East
US sending F-16 fighter jets to protect ships from Iranian seizures in Gulf region

Biden administration to urge Americans get new COVID-19 boosters

Biden administration to urge Americans get new COVID-19 boosters
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Biden administration to urge Americans get new COVID-19 boosters

Biden administration to urge Americans get new COVID-19 boosters
  • Moderna and other COVID-19 vaccine makers Novavax, Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE have created versions of their shots aimed at the XBB.1.5 subvariant
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration plans to urge all Americans to get a booster shot for the coronavirus this autumn to counter a new wave of infections, a White House official said on Sunday.
The official said that while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reporting an increase in infections and hospital admissions from the virus, overall levels remain low.
On Thursday, Moderna said initial data showed its updated COVID-19 vaccine is effective against the “Eris” and “Fornax” subvariants in humans.
Moderna and other COVID-19 vaccine makers Novavax, Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE have created versions of their shots aimed at the XBB.1.5 subvariant.
Pending approval from health regulators in the United States and Europe, the companies expect the updated shots to be available in the coming weeks for the autumn vaccination season.
“We will be encouraging all Americans to get those boosters in addition to flu shots and RSV shots,” the official said, referring to the Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

 

 

Topics: Coronavirus US Joe Biden

Related

As Trump wrestles indictments, Biden keeps focus on economy
World
As Trump wrestles indictments, Biden keeps focus on economy
Biden asks Congress for $40 billion to support Ukraine, replenish US disaster aid and bolster border
World
Biden asks Congress for $40 billion to support Ukraine, replenish US disaster aid and bolster border

Trump confirms he will skip Republican presidential debates

Trump confirms he will skip Republican presidential debates
Updated 19 min 36 sec ago
AFP

Trump confirms he will skip Republican presidential debates

Trump confirms he will skip Republican presidential debates
  • Trump, according to a person close to him, was unswayed, believing executives would not have been wooing him if they weren’t concerned about their ratings
Updated 19 min 36 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump said Sunday he will skip this week’s first Republican presidential debate, arguing that Americans know him well so there’s no need for a public showdown with his rivals for the White House.
In a message on his platform Truth Social, Trump touted what he called a hugely successful record as president and what he described as his popularity among the American people.
“I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!” he said.
The first debate in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination is scheduled for Wednesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
In his post, Trump noted the latest in a wave of polls showing him far, far out ahead of the Republican field, this one by CBS News published Sunday.
It said 62 percent of those polled for the survey would vote for him even though he has been indicted four times this year, including on charges he tried to subvert US democracy by scheming to overturn the 2020 election and stay in power despite his loss to Joe Biden.
Trump’s closest contender in the CBS poll was Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 16 percent. The rest of those in the field are polling in the single digits.
Trump wrote that DeSantis is “crashing like an ailing bird.”
“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Trump said, citing issues including energy, border security and the military, and the economy.
The 77-year-old former president, who is rarely out of the headlines, had been vocal about possibly skipping the debate in the midwesten city of Milwaukee, wary of sharing the limelight with lower-polling rivals.
The New York Times reported Friday that Trump had told aides he was planning to upstage his rivals by skipping the event, organized by Fox News, and instead sit for an online interview with one of Fox’s former hosts, Tucker Carlson.
Even in his absence, Trump will be ripe for broadsides from opponents over the four criminal and three civil trials he faces involving allegations before, during and after his scandal-plagued presidency.
“Obviously, his legal issues are affecting this race,” Fox News host Bret Baier, who will be moderating the debate, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
“All these candidates have been asked non-stop about what’s happening in courtrooms around the country. So he’ll be a part of this debate whether he’s there or not.”
Seven other candidates have qualified for the debate, including state governors DeSantis and Doug Burgum, former vice president Mike Pence, Trump’s UN ambassador Nikki Haley and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.
While Trump dominates the field, polling well above his opponents, some allies worry that a no-show could give his rivals a chance to create a viral moment and gain momentum.
 

 

Topics: Donald Trump

Related

Trump center stage despite threat to skip Republican debate
World
Trump center stage despite threat to skip Republican debate
Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case
World
Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case

North Korea’s Kim inspects cruise missile test as South Korea-US military drills begin

North Korea’s Kim inspects cruise missile test as South Korea-US military drills begin
Updated 4 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

North Korea’s Kim inspects cruise missile test as South Korea-US military drills begin

North Korea’s Kim inspects cruise missile test as South Korea-US military drills begin
  • Pyongyang views such exercises as rehearsals for an invasion and has repeatedly warned it would take “overwhelming” action in response
Updated 4 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen a test of strategic cruise missiles, state media KCNA said on Monday, as South Korea and the United States are set to begin annual military drills which Pyongyang sees as a rehearsal of war.
Kim visited a navy fleet stationed on the east coast to inspect the test aboard a warship, KCNA said, without specifying the date of his trip.
The launch was aimed at verifying the “combat function of the ship and the feature of its missile system,” while improving the sailors’ capability to carry out an “attack mission in actual war,” KCNA said.
“The ship rapidly hit target without even an error,” it said.
Kim touted the ship for maintaining “high mobility and mighty striking power and constant preparedness for combat to cope with sudden situations,” KCNA said.
The latest missile test came as South Korea and the United States are scheduled to stage the
Ulchi Freedom Guardian
summer exercises on Monday, designed to enhance their joint responses to North Korea’s evolving nuclear and missile threats.
Pyongyang has denounced the allies’ military drills as a rehearsal for nuclear war.
South Korea’s military has said this year’s exercises will be held on the “largest scale ever,” mobilizing tens of thousands of troops from both sides, as well as some member states of the UN Command.
South Korean
lawmakers
have said the North could seek to fire an intercontinental ballistic missile or take other military action to protest the allies’ drills or last week’s
summit
of South Korea, the United States and Japan.

 

 

Topics: North Korea missiles

Related

In this file photo taken on June 15, 2019 shows a general view of Pyongyang. (AFP)
World
North Korean hackers target US-South Korea military drills, police say
North Korea denounces US plans for an open UN Security Council meeting on its human rights record
World
North Korea denounces US plans for an open UN Security Council meeting on its human rights record

As thousands flee homes across British Columbia from wildfires, chiefs in one region report progress

As thousands flee homes across British Columbia from wildfires, chiefs in one region report progress
Updated 21 August 2023
AP

As thousands flee homes across British Columbia from wildfires, chiefs in one region report progress

As thousands flee homes across British Columbia from wildfires, chiefs in one region report progress
  • The provincial government has issued a state of emergency and urged people not to travel for non-essential reasons to the central interior and southeast portions of the province due to “significant” wildfire activity
Updated 21 August 2023
AP

VANCOUVER, British Columbia: As tens of thousands of people were under evacuation orders across British Columbia and firefighters battled raging wildfires throughout Canada on Sunday, fire chiefs in a region known as a summer destination for families said they’ve made some progress in the struggle.
There’s “finally a bit of a glimmer of hope,” West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Broland told a news conference of the progress being made in the Lake Okanagan region of southern British Columbia, an area of picturesque resort towns surrounded by mountains.
“The weather has allowed us to make progress,” he said, adding that crews were able to conduct more traditional firefighting techniques such as putting out hot spots.
If “conditions hold as they are,” he said, fire crews will start to see “real progress being made in a measurable way. And that finally is a bit of a glimmer of hope for us.”
Meanwhile, hundreds of fires continued to rage across British Columbia and 35,000 people were under evacuation orders Sunday.
“It is still very much dynamic,” said Jerrad Schroeder, a British Columbia Wildfire Service chief. “There’s still portions of this fire that we just have not prioritized.”
The provincial government has issued a state of emergency and urged people not to travel for non-essential reasons to the central interior and southeast portions of the province due to “significant” wildfire activity.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the approval of British Columbia’s request for federal assistance and said the government was deploying assets from the Canadian Armed Forces to assist in evacuations. “We’ll continue to be here with whatever support is needed,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Canada has seen a record number of wildfires this year that have caused choking smoke in parts of the US All told, there have been more than 5,700 fires, which have burned more than 137,000 square kilometers (53,000 square miles) from one end of Canada to the other, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center. There are still more than 1,000 active fires in the country, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center Inc.
Meanwhile, firefighters were working Sunday to keep blazes at bay near the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories, where forecasters warned that drier and windier weather was coming.
The break that firefighters defending Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories capital, got from milder weather and a small amount of rain was expected to end, as temperatures were forecast to climb higher. Officials had managed to keep the flames from advancing closer than 15 kilometers (nine miles) to Yellowknife, left virtually empty when nearly all of its 20,000 residents fled for safety.
That blaze is one of 237 wildfires burning in the Northwest Territories.
In a Facebook post, Yellowknife officials said they were working with 20 contractors and 75 volunteers to establish wildfire defense lines around the city, such as fire breaks, water sprinklers and cannons, and aircraft dropping fire retardant. A protective line of 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) has been established.
“We are not out of the woods yet as many factors can change the status of a fire quickly,” the post said.
Despite the advances made by firefighters in the Lake Okanagan region, which includes Kelowna, a city of 150,000 people about 90 miles (150 kilometers) north of the US border, fire chief Broland conceded that “some may be coming back to nothing” when evacuees are allowed to return.
“Some of you have lost your homes. There’s no question about that,” he said. “There are lots of backyards where the fire has come right to your patio furniture. And it’s been stopped there because of the work of the 500 people that are on the ground fighting. ”
Among those who fled as flames threatened their homes was Todd Ramsay. He recalled sitting on his deck in Kelowna’s North Clifton area watching the fire rage on the other side of Lake Okanagan, about 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) away. He didn’t think it would be possible for the flames to jump the lake, but they did.
“Sure enough, it started raining pine cones and tree bark,” he said. A fire quickly started behind his house and there were “huge plumes of smoke just carrying embers across the lake.” Ramsay said he turned on a water sprinkler and he and his family packed up to flee Thursday night as trees were burning, wondering if they’d see their home again.
By Saturday, Ramsay, his wife, two children, two cats and a dog had driven to North Vancouver to stay with his sister. Ramsay heard his house had not burned but didn’t know for sure.
“There’s definitely some anxiety around it. Where we’re going to stay, what we’re going to do when we get back, if it’s not there,” he said. “I’m an artist. I have a lot of my paints there. The more important thing obviously is all of us are safe. But we’ve worked hard our whole lives to have this home.”
 

 

Topics: wildfires British Columbia Canada

Related

Wildfire nears capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories as fleeing residents fill roads and flights
World
Wildfire nears capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories as fleeing residents fill roads and flights
Hawaii’s governor warns that scores more people could be found dead following wildfires on Maui video
World
Hawaii’s governor warns that scores more people could be found dead following wildfires on Maui

Cyprus rescues 86 migrants in Mediterranean

Cyprus rescues 86 migrants in Mediterranean
Updated 21 August 2023
AFP

Cyprus rescues 86 migrants in Mediterranean

Cyprus rescues 86 migrants in Mediterranean
  • Operation was successful, with 61 men, six women and 19 children brought safely to shore
Updated 21 August 2023
AFP

NICOSIA: Cypriot authorities rescued 86 migrants on Sunday after their boat got into difficulty 12 nautical miles off the Mediterranean island’s southeast coast, officials said.
The Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) said the operation was successful, with 61 men, six women and 19 children brought safely to shore.
They are expected to be transferred to a migrant reception center on the outskirts of the capital Nicosia.
A marine police patrol boat and two speedboats were involved in the rescue off Cape Greco, near the resort of Ayia Napa, a JRCC statement said.
No details were immediately available on the nationalities of those rescued or from where their boat had set sail.
On August 15, Cypriot authorities rescued 60 migrants in distress in the same area.
Authorities say there has been a rise in the number of migrants arriving by boat this year, with a 60 percent increase recorded in the first five months compared with the same period last year.
According to the Aliens and Immigration Unit, most irregular migrants arriving by sea board boats in the Syrian port of Tartus, and these vessels are usually detected off Cape Greco.
European Union member Cyprus argues that it is a “frontline country” on the Mediterranean migrant route, with asylum-seekers making up 5 percent of the 915,000 people living in government-controlled areas of the island — the highest proportion in the bloc.
Returns of failed asylum seekers have exceeded 4,370 so far this year, sharply up on the 2,353 recorded for 2022, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said last month.

Topics: Cyrpus

Related

Cyprus is sending Syrian migrants back to Lebanon. The UN is concerned but Cypriots say it’s lawful
Middle-East
Cyprus is sending Syrian migrants back to Lebanon. The UN is concerned but Cypriots say it’s lawful
Greece and Cyprus welcome EU bid to re-engage with Turkiye
World
Greece and Cyprus welcome EU bid to re-engage with Turkiye

Latest updates

Biden administration to urge Americans get new COVID-19 boosters
Biden administration to urge Americans get new COVID-19 boosters
Trump confirms he will skip Republican presidential debates
Trump confirms he will skip Republican presidential debates
North Korea’s Kim inspects cruise missile test as South Korea-US military drills begin
North Korea’s Kim inspects cruise missile test as South Korea-US military drills begin
As thousands flee homes across British Columbia from wildfires, chiefs in one region report progress
As thousands flee homes across British Columbia from wildfires, chiefs in one region report progress
New find throws light on life of slaves in Ancient Rome’s Pompeii
New find throws light on life of slaves in Ancient Rome’s Pompeii

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.