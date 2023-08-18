You are here

US approves sending F-16s to Ukraine from Denmark and Netherlands

US approves sending F-16s to Ukraine from Denmark and Netherlands
US air force F16 fighter jets fly in formation. (AFP/File)
Updated 18 August 2023
Reuters

US approves sending F-16s to Ukraine from Denmark and Netherlands

US approves sending F-16s to Ukraine from Denmark and Netherlands
  US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has assured quick approval of all transfer requests of F-16s to Ukraine
Updated 18 August 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States has approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands to defend against Russian invaders as soon as pilot training is completed, a US official said on Thursday.
Ukraine has actively sought the US-made F-16 fighter jets to help it counter Russian air superiority.
Washington gave Denmark and the Netherlands official assurances that the United States will expedite approval of all necessary third-party transfer requests of F-16s to Ukraine so that Ukraine will get F-16s when the pilots are trained.
Denmark and the Netherlands, the two countries leading the training coalition, had recently asked for those assurances.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent letters to his Danish and Dutch counterparts assuring them that the requests would be approved, the official said.
“I am writing to express the United States’ full support for both the transfer of F-16 fighter aircraft to Ukraine and for the training of Ukrainian pilots by qualified F-16 instructors,” Blinken said in a letter to the two officials, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.
Blinken said, “It remains critical that Ukraine is able to defend itself against ongoing Russian aggression and violation of its sovereignty.”
He said the approval of the third party requests would allow Ukraine to take “full advantage of its new capabilities as soon as the first set of pilots complete their training.”
US President Joe Biden had endorsed training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16s in May but no timing for the supply of war planes had been given so far.
The F-16 is made by Lockheed Martin.

 

Russia says thwarted Ukraine drone attack on Black Sea warships

Russia says thwarted Ukraine drone attack on Black Sea warships
Updated 18 August 2023
AFP

Russia says thwarted Ukraine drone attack on Black Sea warships

Russia says thwarted Ukraine drone attack on Black Sea warships
  Sevastopol is the base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet on the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula
Updated 18 August 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia thwarted a Ukrainian marine drone attack on its warships in the Black Sea, its defense ministry said Thursday, the latest in a string of assaults on its fleet in the flashpoint waterway.
“Today at 22.55 (1955 GMT), the armed forces of Ukraine made an unsuccessful attempt to attack the ships of the Black Sea Fleet with an unmanned sea boat,” the ministry said in a statement.
“The ships were performing the tasks of controlling navigation in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, 237 km (147 miles) southwest of Sevastopol.”
Sevastopol is the base of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet on the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula.
The ministry said the drone was destroyed by the Pytlivyi and Vasily Bykov patrol ships before it could reach its target.
Attacks from both sides have escalated in the Black Sea since Russia pulled out of a deal that had allowed safe export of Ukrainian grain through the shipping hub.
On August 4, Russia said it had repelled Ukraine’s attempted drone attack on its Novorossiysknaval base in the sea, while a Ukrainian security source said the strike on a warship at the base was successful.
A day later, a Ukrainian drone hit a Russian oil tanker south of the Kerch Strait.
Thursday’s attack comes hours after a civilian cargo ship sailing through the Black Sea from Ukraine reached Istanbul in defiance of a Russian blockade.
Moscow announced last month that it would consider any ships nearing Ukraine in the Black Sea as potential military cargo carriers.
Days ago, the Vasily Bykov patrol ship fired warning shots and boarded a Turkish-owned but Palau-flagged cargo vessel that was sailing to a Ukrainian river port.
Russia has also ramped up attacks on Ukraine’s port infrastructure in the Black Sea and the Danube River, a vital export route since the grain deal’s scrapping, in recent weeks.
 

Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case

Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case
Updated 18 August 2023
AP

Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case

Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case
  • Trump’s lawyers say the years-long delay is necessary both because of the unprecedented nature of the case and the “massive” amount of information — 11.5 million pages — that they have to review
  • US District Judge Tanya Chutkan is expected to set at least a tentative trial date during an Aug. 28 court hearing
Updated 18 August 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a federal judge in Washington to push back until years after the election a trial in Washington on charges that the former president conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The suggested April 2026 date is a dramatic counter to the Justice Department’s recommendation last week that the trial should begin Jan. 2, 2024. The question is ultimately up to US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is expected to set at least a tentative trial date during an Aug. 28 court hearing.
In a filing, Trump’s lawyers say the years-long delay is necessary both because of the unprecedented nature of the case and the “massive” amount of information — 11.5 million pages — that they have to review. They said they would have to review about 100,000 pages per day in order to meet the Justice Department’s proposed trial date.
“If we were to print and stack 11.5 million pages of documents, with no gap between pages, at 200 pages per inch, the result would be a tower of paper stretching nearly 5,000 feet into the sky. That is taller than the Washington Monument, stacked on top of itself eight times, with nearly a million pages to spare,” the defense lawyers wrote.
Trump’s 2024 calendar was already expected to be packed with court dates and campaign appearances.
He is confronting both a presidential primary season and four criminal cases in four different cities. Next March 25, he is set for trial in a New York state case related to an alleged hush money payment to a porn actor. Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, where Trump was charged earlier this week with trying to undo the results of that state’s presidential election, have proposed a March 4 trial date — though that is likely to slip given the complexity of a sprawling racketeering case that involves 19 defendants.
And a federal judge in Florida has set a May 20 trial date on charges that Trump illegally hoarded classified documents and concealed them from investigators.

Russia detains leader of election monitoring group

Russia detains leader of election monitoring group
Updated 18 August 2023
Reuters

Russia detains leader of election monitoring group

Russia detains leader of election monitoring group
  A court is expected to decide on Friday whether Melkonyants will remain in custody
Updated 18 August 2023
Reuters

Russia detained Grigory Melkonyants, the co-chair of prominent independent vote-monitoring group Golos (Voice), the organization said on its website on Thursday night.
Law enforcement officers arrived in Melkonyants’ apartment early in the morning and after searching his home, took to him the main department of the Russian Investigative Committee for charges, Russian agencies reported.
A court is expected to decide on Friday whether Melkonyants will remain in custody, Golos said referring to his lawyer Mikhail Biryukov.
Melkonyants may face up to six years in prison for working with an international organization, declared “undesirable” by Russian authorities, his lawyer told Russian agencies.
A video published by RIA news agency showed three men in plain clothes standing next to Melkonyants inside his home while one of them ordered Melkonyants to put the time on a paper he was signing — 6.45 a.m. (0345 GMT)
Moscow-based Golos is monitoring election campaigns in dozens of Russian regions ahead of voting scheduled for September.
The group first angered the government by publicizing evidence of alleged fraud in a 2011 parliamentary vote that sparked opposition protests, and in the presidential election that returned Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin for a third term in 2012.
The Russian government labelled the group a foreign agent but it continued to work in the country even when Russia intensified a crackdown on dissent after invading Ukraine last year.
The prosecution is likely to be related to the European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations (ENEMO), a Montenegro-based non-governmental organization, Golos said on its website.
Golos stopped its cooperation with ENEMO after Russian authorities banned activities of the network in 2021, the group said.
Russian law enforcement searched homes of a total of 14 members of Golos in eight Russian regions, RIA reported.

Senegalese opposition leader in intensive care nearly three weeks into hunger strike

Senegalese opposition leader in intensive care nearly three weeks into hunger strike
Updated 18 August 2023
AP

Senegalese opposition leader in intensive care nearly three weeks into hunger strike

Senegalese opposition leader in intensive care nearly three weeks into hunger strike
Updated 18 August 2023
AP

DAKAR, Senegal: Jailed opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was put in intensive care Thursday, nearly three weeks into a hunger strike to protest criminal charges brought against him by Senegal’s government, his party said.
Sonko was put in detention July 31 in advance of a trial in which he faces charges of calling for insurrection, conspiracy against the state and other alleged crimes.
Since Aug. 6, he has been at the Main Hospital in downtown Dakar, the capital, because of ill effects from his hunger strike.
After fainting during the night, Sonko was rushed into an intensive care unit in the same hospital, where he eventually regained consciousness Thursday, said El Malick Ndiaye, a spokesperson for the now-dissolved Patriots of Senegal party led by Sonko.
Sonko had refused medical care the previous five days, and allies are trying to persuade him to change his mind about the hunger strike, Ndiaye said.
“We’re doing everything to get him to stop, because it’s a question of life or death,” Ndiaye said.
Three other detainees who joined Sonko in the hunger strike are also in intensive care.
Sonko placed third in Senegal’s 2019 presidential election and is popular with the country’s young people.
His supporters maintain the charges against him, which have ranged from rape and death threats to defamation and conspiracy against the state, are part of a government effort to derail his candidacy in the 2024 presidential election.
Human Rights Watch has called for the reinstatement of Sonko’s party. Senegal’s government says the party was dissolved July 31, the day Sonko was put in detention.

British-led coalition to provide Ukraine with anti-drone systems

British-led coalition to provide Ukraine with anti-drone systems
Updated 18 August 2023
Reuters

British-led coalition to provide Ukraine with anti-drone systems

British-led coalition to provide Ukraine with anti-drone systems
Updated 18 August 2023
Reuters

LONDON: A British-led group of European countries said on Friday it would provide about 90 million pounds ($115 million) of air defense equipment to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian attacks.

This includes a 56-million-pound contract with the Norwegian defense company Kongsberg to provide vehicle-mounted Cortex Typhon systems, which are used to detect and destroy drones.

“These air defense systems have the capability and flexibility to be rapidly deployed to either protect Ukraine’s civilian population and infrastructure, or be put to use on the frontline,” said Britain’s defense minister Ben Wallace.
The International Fund for Ukraine — a group of countries including Britain, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden — has also agreed two other contracts for air defense equipment, which will be revealed at a later date.
Both Ukraine and Russia have stepped up attacks on each other’s troops recently as Ukraine seeks to dislodge Russian forces that have dug in across southern and eastern Ukraine since their invasion last year.
Odesa, Ukraine’s largest port and naval base, has been repeatedly attacked with missiles and drones after Russia pulled out of an agreement allowing grain shipments from Ukraine’s ports in July.

 

