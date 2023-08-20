Houthis shell villages in Yemen’s Dhale, Lahj, Marib, Taiz provinces

You are here

Other Houthis shelled houses and farms in Al-Dhafer districts of the southern province of Lahj on Saturday, prompting residents to flee their homes. (AFP/File)
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Government troops on high alert as militia’s attacks and bombardment continue 
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: The Houthis have escalated their bombardment of villages in Yemen’s Marib, Lahj, Dhale and Taiz provinces over the past 48 hours while the Yemeni government has ordered the army to remain on high alert to repel Houthi attacks.

Local media reports and residents said that the Houthis discharged artillery shells at homes in the Malaa region of the province’s central region on Saturday evening.

Images shared on social media show flames pouring from the targeted homes, with no confirmed reports of casualties.

Other Houthis shelled houses and farms in Al-Dhafer districts of the southern province of Lahj on Saturday, prompting residents to flee their homes.

In the northern portion of the province of Dhale, a Houthi sniper shot and wounded an eight-year-old child, while residential areas and villages were shelled. 

Residents said that Najema Mubarak Ali was grazing livestock next to her home in the Al-Markhaza region of Dhale when she was shot in both legs by a Houthi sniper.

She was transported to hospital in the southern city of Aden after bullets pierced both legs and severed nerves and arteries.

The most recent Houthi attacks in the three provinces occurred days after dozens of artillery shells struck villages in the Mawiyah District in Taiz, destroying homes and farms and killing a number of animals.

The escalation of Houthi military operations and bombardment of residential areas, primarily in the province of Lahj, has prompted Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed to meet in Aden with the Ministry of Defense leadership, the commander of the 4th Military Region, and the governor of Lahj on Saturday to discuss how to counter the Houthi attacks while also keeping the army on alert.

At the same time, the international Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor reported that three million residents of Taiz are suffering from a lack of basic amenities such as food and medication as a result of the Houthi siege of the city, and that they are in danger of being killed or injured by Houthi shelling of residential areas.

The organization said the UN-brokered cease-fire that reduced hostilities across the country did not halt the Houthi siege of Taiz and the suffering of the people there.

 “The slowing of the conflict in Yemen should not detract from the plight of millions of civilians who are dying slowly as a result of the siege imposed on the city of Taiz for years,” the organization said.

It added that the siege of Taiz “is a form of collective punishment against civilians, and may amount to a war crime under the relevant international laws.”

Taiz, Yemen’s third largest city, has been under siege by the Houthis since 2015 when they failed to conquer the city’s downtown due to strong resistance from army forces and allied resistance fighters.

The Houthis have rejected all international mediators’ proposals and peace initiatives to open roads in Taiz.

Meanwhile, a group of Omani delegates who arrived in Sanaa last week to persuade the Houthis to embrace international peace efforts to end the war left on Sunday after meeting Houthi leaders.

The Houthi media reported that the Omani delegation discussed with their leaders the possibility of opening Sanaa airport to new destinations, paying public employees in militia-controlled areas, and extending the cease-fire for an extended period.

Since October, the Houthis have asked that the Yemeni government pay public employees in their territories and split oil earnings in order for the truce to be renewed.

The Yemeni government stated that it would only pay government salaries if the Houthis remitted state income from Hodeidah to the central bank. 

AP

Global aid official appeals for funds to help Sudanese trapped in war between generals

Global aid official appeals for funds to help Sudanese trapped in war between generals
  • Sudan was plunged into chaos in April when simmering tensions between the military, led by Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the RSF, commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, exploded into open fighting in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: A global aid official urged the international community Sunday to provide more funds to help Sudanese citizens trapped by a monthslong military conflict between rival generals in the African nation.
Jagan Chapagain, the secretary-general of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said his organizations have received only 7 percent of the $45 million they appealed for to help those inside Sudan. The war pits the military against the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
“The needs are real,” he told The Associated Press in an interview in Cairo. “Sudanese people need urgent support, urgent solidarity and urgent interest.”
Sudan was plunged into chaos in April when simmering tensions between the military, led by Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the RSF, commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, exploded into open fighting in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere.
The conflict has turned Khartoum and other urban areas into battlefields. Many residents live without water and electricity, and the country’s health care system has nearly collapsed. The sprawling region of Darfur saw some of the worst bouts of violence in the conflict, and the fighting there has morphed into ethnic clashes with RSF and allied Arab militia targeting ethnic African communities.
Clashes also intensified earlier this month in the provinces of South Kordofan and West Kordofan. A rebel group attacked Kadugli, the provincial capital of South Kordofan and clashed with the military, killing and displacing civilians, according to the UN mission in Sudan.
In Al-Fula, the provincial capital of West Kordofan, fighting erupted for days between the military and the RSF before local officials helped stop the clashes, the UN mission, known as UNITAMS, said Sunday. But government offices, banks and the offices of the UN and other aid agencies were looted, it said
More than 3.4 million people were forced to flee their homes to safer areas inside Sudan, according to the United Nations’ migration agency. Over a million crossed into neighboring countries, including Egypt, Chad, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Central African Republic, the agency added.
Chapagain called for the international community to show the same solidarity with Sudanese people they showed last year when they rushed to help those who fled Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“I see the humanitarian side of the Ukraine is a good example. That’s how the world community can come together. We need a similar solidarity for Sudan now,” he said.
Along with the $45 million needed to help those inside Sudan, Chapagain said another $35 million is needed to provide assistance to those who fled the fighting to Sudan’s neighboring countries.
His comments came following a trip to the Egyptian border with Sudan, where he met with customs officials and Sudanese refugees who fled the fighting in Khartoum. Egypt received more than 272,000 Sudanese as of Aug. 1, according to official figures.
Although the operations at the Egyptian side of the border were organized, he said, there were long lines for people on the Sudanese side waiting to be allowed into Egypt. He said between 400 and 600 people are crossing daily into Egypt compared to thousands in the first weeks of the war.
The Egyptian government had allowed women and children to cross without visas in the first weeks of the war, but in June it began requiring visas for all Sudanese citizens despite objections from activists and rights groups.
Chapagain said the Egyptian government is under economic pressure as they are hosting more than 9 million migrants, including Sudanese, Syrians and others, as well as the country’s growing population of over 105 million.
“They want to be generous. They want to be welcoming,” he said. “But at the same time, they do have concern in the sense that ... they are still a developing country.”

 

Illegal logging turns Syria’s forests into ‘barren land’

Illegal logging turns Syria’s forests into ‘barren land’
Updated 44 min 35 sec ago
AFP

Illegal logging turns Syria’s forests into ‘barren land’

Illegal logging turns Syria’s forests into ‘barren land’
Updated 44 min 35 sec ago
AFP

JAABAR, Syria: On a riverbank in war-ravaged Syria’s north, felling has reduced what was once a lush forest to dispersed trees and decimated trunks poking out from dry, crumbly soil.

Twelve years of conflict that led to a spike in illegal logging, along with the effects of climate change and other factors, have eroded Syria’s greenery.

The dwindling forest on the shores of the Euphrates River “is shrinking every year,” said Ahmed Al-Sheikh, 40, a supermarket owner in the village of Jaabar, in the Kurdish-held part of Syria’s Raqqa province.

Before, “the forest would attract tourists, birds, purify the air and protect the area from dust storms,” he said.

But fuel shortages and rampant poverty during the war have pushed many Syrians to chop the trees to sell or use for heating, dealing a blow to the nature surrounding Jaabar.

Its ancient citadel had made the village a popular pre-war tourist attraction, with a reforestation project launched in the mid-1990s offering rare respite from the searing heat.

“Some people cut down the trees to sell them and earn money, others to keep warm during the winter,” Sheikh said.

“If this goes on, desertification will follow.”

Residents said they hear loggers riding motorbikes into the forest at night to cut down trees.

Even in broad daylight, young men sneak into the woods to chop trees, evading the handful of forest guards patrolling the vast, green spaces. 

Syria’s war has killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions.

It has also devastated the environment, triggering an “alarming” loss of forest cover across the country, Dutch peace-building group PAX warned in a report earlier this year.

The country has witnessed a “26 percent decrease in tree cover since 2000,” according to data from Global Forest Watch.

Ten kilometers (six miles) from Jaabar, the same fate has befallen the trees of Tuwayhina.

“In my childhood, we used to come here with friends to sit under the shade of eucalyptus and pine trees,” said Mohammed Ali, surrounded by tree trunks scattered across the sun-scorched earth.

“But now it is a barren land,” said the 30-year-old nurse. “Now, there is no shade left, only the heat of the sun everywhere.”

“The dust storms never stop, the lake is drying up and there are no trees left,” Ali said, referring to Lake Assad, Syria’s largest fresh-water dam reservoir.

Water levels have dropped and pollution has worsened in the Euphrates and the reservoir it feeds, with the river’s flow further impacted by upstream dams in Turkiye.

Libya’s central bank announces reunification after nearly a decade of division due to civil war

Libya’s central bank announced Sunday its reunification after being split for nearly a decade due to the country’s conflict.
Libya’s central bank announced Sunday its reunification after being split for nearly a decade due to the country’s conflict.
Updated 57 min 23 sec ago
AP

Libya’s central bank announces reunification after nearly a decade of division due to civil war

Libya’s central bank announced Sunday its reunification after being split for nearly a decade due to the country’s conflict.
  • US embassy in Libya welcomes reunification, says step is critical to Libya’s economic stability and development
  • The bank is the repository for billions of dollars annually in oil revenue as well as foreign reserves
Updated 57 min 23 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: Libya’s central bank announced Sunday its reunification after being split for nearly a decade due to the country’s long-running civil war that resulted in two rival administrations, in the east and the west.
The bank said in a terse statement that it has become a “unified sovereign institution” following a meeting in the capital, Tripoli, between Central Bank Governor Sadiq Al-Kabir and his deputy in the country’s east, Marai Rahil.
The bank said the meeting crowned efforts by Libyan parties and marked the unification of the bank. Al-Kabir and Rahil said they would continue their efforts to address repercussions of the yearslong division, according to the statement. They didn’t provide further details.
The bank is the repository for billions of dollars annually in oil revenue as well as foreign reserves. In 2014, it splintered along the country’s broader political fault lines. The bank’s internationally recognized headquarters remains in Tripoli, while an eastern branch allied with powerful military commander Khalifa Haftar was set up in the city of Benghazi.

The US embassy in Libya welcomed the reunification, saying the step is critical to the country’s economic stability and development.

“This show of unity sets an important example for reconciliation across all state institutions to build the groundwork toward elections,” the embassy said.

It added: “We encourage CBL leadership to follow today’s productive meeting with concrete measures toward full integration of financial and oversight systems, including by activating the CBL board, strengthening the AML/CFT regime, and addressing past counterfeit currency issuance and parallel spending.”

Libya was plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. The oil-rich North African country has been split between a UN-supported government in Tripoli, and rival authorities based in Sirte. Each side has been backed by armed groups and foreign governments.
Sunday’s announcement, which was welcomed by rival administrations in Libya, came 19 months after the bank started a unification process, commissioning the London-based accounting firm Deloitte to oversee the process.

Bread-short Tunisia to restore flour supply to some bakeries

Bread-short Tunisia to restore flour supply to some bakeries
Updated 20 August 2023
AFP

Bread-short Tunisia to restore flour supply to some bakeries

Bread-short Tunisia to restore flour supply to some bakeries
Updated 20 August 2023
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisia will again supply flour to more than 1,000 non-subsidized bakeries in the North African country after most of them ceased operating, government and industry officials said on Sunday.

The deal could help ease a bread shortage that has worsened over the past two weeks.

Since the beginning of August, European-style bakeries selling baguettes in the formerly French-ruled country had been prevented from accessing their quota of subsidized flour, after President Kais Saied said there should be “one type of bread for all Tunisians.”

Days later those same bakeries also stopped receiving non-subsidized flour and semolina from the state, which controls the supply of all such essential goods in the country.

Known as “modern bakeries,” the shops sell at a higher price and also offer pastries and other breads.

More than 3,700 other bakeries sell only subsidized baguettes at a cost of 190 Tunisian millimes (around $0.07 cents), a price unchanged since 1984.

“It has been decided to resume the supply of flour and semolina to the non-subsidized bakers from Aug. 19,” after which they committed to “respect the laws on the production and sale of bread,” the Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

Economists attribute the bread shortage partly to speculation but, more broadly, to the lack of cereals.

Tunisia’s debt is around 80 percent of gross domestic product and the country lacks liquidity.

It is unable to buy enough grain on global markets, economists say.

Around 200 bakers in the capital Tunis held a sit-in after the subsidy cut, and then authorities also disrupted the supply of regular flour.

Another such protest planned for Monday in Tunis has been canceled after the government’s latest announcement, said Salem Badri, president of the Association of Modern Bakeries in the coastal city of Sfax.

Ninety percent of the 1,443 association members, which employed almost 20,000 people, “had to close their doors” as a result of the earlier decision, Badri said, which made bread queues even longer at the other, state-supported outlets.

He said that, beginning Monday, discussions would continue with authorities to allow the modern bakeries to resume production of subsidised bread, but “on the basis of criteria set by President Kais Saied.”

In the early 1980s riots over bread killed a total of 150 people in Tunisia.

Egypt welcomes joint Libyan statement signed in Benghazi

Egypt welcomes joint Libyan statement signed in Benghazi
Updated 20 August 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt welcomes joint Libyan statement signed in Benghazi

Egypt welcomes joint Libyan statement signed in Benghazi
  • UN Support Mission urged not to take any unilateral steps in connection with political track
Updated 20 August 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt on Sunday welcomed a joint statement issued the previous day in the eastern city of Benghazi by three Libyan leaders.

Mohammed Al-Menfi, president of the Libyan Presidential Council; Aguila Saleh, speaker of the House of Representatives; and Khalifa Haftar, commander-in-chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces, put their names to the document.

Egypt appreciated the statement’s emphasis on national ownership of any Libyan political track and national dialogue.

It welcomed the leaders’ support for the House of Representatives exercising its powers to take all measures to ensure the adoption of electoral laws referred to it by Libya’s 6+6 Committee after completing its work.

The committee is a group drawn from two legislative chambers that have proposed new electoral laws.

Egypt welcomed the call on the head of the UN Support Mission in Libya not to take any unilateral steps in connection with the political track.

It also stressed the importance of calling on the president of the Presidential Council for a meeting that included the presidencies of the House of Representatives and the High Council of State for consultations with the aim of completing the national political track, in order to achieve the largest amount of consensus for the purpose of implementing electoral laws.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egypt “renewed its full support for the Libyan state institutions as they carry out their tasks in order to fulfill all the necessary frameworks for the simultaneous holding of presidential and parliamentary elections in Libya as soon as possible.”

It called on all international parties to support these purely national efforts out of concern for Libya’s stability and sovereignty.

Al-Menfi, Saleh and Haftar met on Saturday as part of discussions and consultations on developments. A joint statement after their meeting affirmed Libya’s national ownership of any political action and national dialogue.

While the participants appreciated the role of Abdoulaye Bathily, head of UNSMIL, he was called upon not to take any unilateral steps on the political track.

Libya is still witnessing a political crisis in light of the presence of two governments in the country — one in the east mandated by parliament and the other in the west emanating from political agreements sponsored by the UN.

One is the Government of National Unity headed by Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in Tripoli, which has refused to step down prior to elections.

The issues of armed groups, militias and foreign and mercenary interventions are still raising concern in Libya.

