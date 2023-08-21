You are here

  • Home
  • Australia defense minister to travel to Philippines to observe drills

Australia defense minister to travel to Philippines to observe drills

Australia defense minister to travel to Philippines to observe drills
The HMAS Canberra, above, is one of two Australian navy vessels conducting bilateral exercises with the Philippine Navy. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z2ucq

Updated 21 August 2023
Reuters

Australia defense minister to travel to Philippines to observe drills

Australia defense minister to travel to Philippines to observe drills
  • HMAS Canberra and HMAS ANZAC earlier arrived to conduct the bilateral exercises with the Philippine Navy
  • Australia holds annual defense exercises in South East Asia, although it is the first amphibious exercise with the Philippines
Updated 21 August 2023
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia’s defense minister Richard Marles will travel to the Philippines to observe joint training drills focussed on regional security, his office said on Monday, amid tensions between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea.
More than 2,000 Australian and Philippine defense personnel will participate in amphibious landing and air assault drills, with two Australian navy vessels, HMAS Canberra and HMAS ANZAC, having arrived to conduct the bilateral exercises with the Philippines Navy.
Australia holds annual defense exercises in South East Asia, although it is the first amphibious exercise — the movement of ground and air forces from ship to shore — with the Philippines.
Philippines military chief Romeo Brawner told reporters the exercise in Palawan, held on Monday by Australia, the Philippines and a US aircraft, was “not directed against China.”
Palawan is a southwest island province near the South China Sea.
China and the Philippines have been embroiled for years in on-off confrontations at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea.
At the bilateral drills in the Philippines, Exercise Alon will involve 1,500 Australian defense personnel, 1,200 Philippine personnel and 150 US Marines who are part of the US rotational force in Darwin in Australia’s north.
An Australian defense statement last week said Exercise Alon will involve a “simulated, combined air assault using [US Marines Corp] Osprey tiltrotor aircraft in Palawan, a combined amphibious demonstration at Zambales and artillery and aviation live-fire serials at Crow Valley” in the Philippines.
Zambales is also near the South China Sea.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said he will make the first visit by an Australian leader to the Philippines in 20 years next month, to discuss defense and security cooperation.
Albanese on Monday played down the Australian navy deployment to the Philippines for training exercises, against the backdrop of the China tensions.
“This is business as usual, Australia conducts activities in our region,” he said.
Marles will also stop in Malaysia to meet his counterpart, his office said.

Topics: Australia Philippines

Related

Australia endorses ‘code of conduct’ for South China Sea
World
Australia endorses ‘code of conduct’ for South China Sea
Update Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over South China Sea incident
World
Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over South China Sea incident

Pakistan’s jailed ex-PM Imran Khan faces charges over state secrets — source

Pakistan’s jailed ex-PM Imran Khan faces charges over state secrets — source
Updated 31 sec ago

Pakistan’s jailed ex-PM Imran Khan faces charges over state secrets — source

Pakistan’s jailed ex-PM Imran Khan faces charges over state secrets — source
Updated 31 sec ago
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani authorities have opened a criminal investigation against jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on charges of leaking state secrets, after naming him and three aides in a fresh case, a top security source said on Monday.
The matter, currently under investigation, pertains to a classified cable sent to Islamabad by Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington early last year, which Khan is alleged to have made public.
The 70-year-old former cricketer has accused that the cable was part of a US conspiracy to push the Pakistani military to oust him in a parliamentary vote of no confidence in 2022 because he had visited Moscow ahead of Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
Both Washington and the military deny this.
Khan is currently serving a three-year sentence in a graft case and has been barred from politics for five years.
“Our investigation is collecting evidence to stand a case in a court to indict Imran Khan on charges of leaking official secrets,” a security source, who is directly responsible for the investigation, told Reuters.
Khan’s party’s information secretary Rauf Hasan did not respond to a request for comment.
His close aide Zulfi Bukhari, however, said such a charge against Khan would be unconstitutional after the law became controversial with an assertion by President Arif Alvi that he never signed recent amendments to the legislation, which was mandatory.
Khan has formally been arrested in connection with the charges, which the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is probing, the source said.
One of the three aides named in the case, former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, was arrested on Saturday and sent to the FIA’s custody by a court on Monday for four days, his lawyer Intazar Panjutha said.
A copy of the FIA case seen by Reuters said Khan and his aides disclosed the classified documents to unauthorized persons and were “twisting the facts to achieve their ulterior motives and personal gains.”
Under Pakistan’s Official Secrets Act, a guilty sentence could range from two to 14 years in prison or even death, lawyers say.
Khan used the secret document for his “vested interest at the cost of national security,” the case says, adding that the former premier also retained illegally a copy of the classified cable.
Khan has been at the center stage of politics since his removal, with a countrywide protest movement and going through more than 100 cases against him.

Saudi Arabia to launch Nusuk platform for Bangladeshi pilgrims 

Saudi Arabia to launch Nusuk platform for Bangladeshi pilgrims 
Updated 21 August 2023

Saudi Arabia to launch Nusuk platform for Bangladeshi pilgrims 

Saudi Arabia to launch Nusuk platform for Bangladeshi pilgrims 
  • More than 332,000 Bangladeshis have visited Saudi Arabia so far this year 
  • Bangladesh is one of the Kingdom’s top five markets in the Asia-Pacific region, STA says
Updated 21 August 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Saudi Arabia will launch the Nusuk platform in Dhaka on Thursday, Saudi tourism authorities told Arab News, as the Kingdom hopes to better facilitate Umrah pilgrims from Bangladesh. 

The South Asian nation is the fourth-largest Muslim-majority country in the world, where over 150 million people profess Islam. Every year, thousands of Bangladeshis visit Saudi Arabia for Umrah and Hajj pilgrimages. 

A Saudi delegation led by the Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfig Al-Rabiah is visiting Dhaka on Aug. 24-25 to promote the Kingdom’s efforts in transforming the Hajj and Umrah ecosystem, during which he will also inaugurate the launch of the Nusuk platform in Bangladesh. 

“In order to facilitate the Umrah pilgrims and tourists from Bangladesh, the Nusuk Roadshow has been organized for the first time in Dhaka. The main objective of this roadshow is to launch the Nusuk platform in the country … Bangladesh is a very important market for Saudi Arabia,” Alhasan Aldabbagh, Nusuk president for Asia Pacific markets, told Arab News on Monday. 

The platform, also launched earlier this year in Malaysia and Singapore by the Saudi Tourism Authority, allows pilgrims to plan and book visits to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, and beyond. 

Aldabbagh said the platform works as a digital passport that eases the journey for pilgrims, while also making it more accessible. 

Saudi Arabia has so far welcomed around 332,000 travelers from Bangladesh this year, which exceeded the Kingdom’s target by 7 percent, he added. 

“Dhaka is one of our top five markets in the Asia Pacific region. So, this market has a very important role in achieving Saudi’s Vision 2030 goals,” Aldabbagh said, referring to Saudi Arabia’s transformation plan that also focuses on the tourism sector. 

“Saudi Arabia is looking forward to welcoming 700,000 Bangladeshis this year, and in 2030, it will be 2.6 million.”

In the Kingdom, travelers with a personal visit visa can perform Umrah and also explore various tourist destinations in the Gulf nation, including its historical and cultural sites. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bangladesh Nusuk Hajj

Related

Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims thankful for help, care of Saudi volunteers
Saudi Arabia
Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims thankful for help, care of Saudi volunteers
Bangladeshi pilgrims assisted by Saudi immigration officials at Dhaka airport. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Last Bangladeshis depart for Hajj as Makkah Route flights conclude in Dhaka

India, Saudi Arabia to boost relations, growth with new digital cooperation

India, Saudi Arabia to boost relations, growth with new digital cooperation
Updated 21 August 2023

India, Saudi Arabia to boost relations, growth with new digital cooperation

India, Saudi Arabia to boost relations, growth with new digital cooperation
  • Latest Saudi-Indian cooperation covers digital infrastructure, research, innovation
  • Deal also marks importance of digital development for both countries’ growth
Updated 21 August 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s digital cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia will further strategic relations and boost each country’s growth, experts said on Monday after the two nations signed a technology deal last week. 

Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha and India’s Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw signed the agreement on Friday on the sidelines of the G20 digital economy meeting in Bengaluru. 

The agreement on digitization and electronic manufacturing seeks to boost Saudi-Indian cooperation in digital infrastructure, including e-health and e-learning, and strengthen partnership in digital research and innovation, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

The deal signifies both India and Saudi Arabia’s growth ambitions and how they can achieve their goals together, said Dr. Lakshmi Priya, a researcher at the Indian Council of World Affairs. 

“The agreement is significant as India is a growing economy with the world’s largest population and is keen to strengthen its digital infrastructure for further growth,” Priya told Arab News. 

“On the other hand, Saudi Arabia is opening up under the leadership of the crown prince MBS and is working toward achieving a robust digital infrastructure, especially with the aim of attracting major foreign investments and promotion of the tourism sector.” 

Digital cooperation would also help to further strategic relations, especially in the digital transformation of the defense industry, she said. 

“Apart from facilitating further future economic cooperation it will boost our partnership in technological innovations,” Priya said. 

Digital cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia is also expected to open up new opportunities for the two countries, said Dr. Huda Al-Fardus, CEO of Riyadh-based HealthGena. 

“Deepening digital collaboration between India and Saudi Arabia offers immense opportunities to leverage India’s robust technology ecosystem, skilled workforce and innovative startups, further accelerating technological advancements, economic growth and fostering knowledge exchange between the two nations,” Al-Fardus told Arab News. 

Al-Fardus, who took part in the G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit in New Delhi last month, said that the agreement would support the two countries’ digital economy sector. 

“This is a significant support to the digital economy ecosystem especially for the startup incubation and business acceleration sectors,” she said.

Topics: India Saudi Arabia Abdullah Al-Swaha Ashwini Vaishnaw

Related

India, Saudi Arabia to explore new cooperation in space video
World
India, Saudi Arabia to explore new cooperation in space
Special India, Saudi Arabia to deepen economic, political ties
Saudi Arabia
India, Saudi Arabia to deepen economic, political ties

Killer UK nurse Lucy Letby jailed for the rest of her life

Killer UK nurse Lucy Letby jailed for the rest of her life
Updated 21 August 2023
Reuters

Killer UK nurse Lucy Letby jailed for the rest of her life

Killer UK nurse Lucy Letby jailed for the rest of her life
  • Letby, 33, murdered five baby boys and two baby girls at the neonatal unit of Countess of Chester hospital in northern England
Updated 21 August 2023
Reuters

LONDON: A British judge has sentenced Lucy Letby to spend the rest of her life in prison for murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others while working as a neonatal nurse at a hospital in northern England.
Justice James Goss imposed the most severe sentence possible under British law on Letby Monday.
Following 22 days of deliberation, a jury at Manchester Crown Court convicted Letby, 33, of killing the babies during a yearlong spree that saw her prey on the vulnerabilities of sick newborns and their anxious parents.
The victims, including two triplet boys, were killed in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between June 2015 and June 2016.

Letby did not attend the hearing to listen to the anger and anguish from parents of the children whose lives she took or those she injured.
“I don’t think we will ever get over the fact that our daughter was tortured till she had no fight left in her and everything she went through over her short life was deliberately done by someone who was supposed to protect her and help her come home where she belonged,” the mother of a girl identified as Child I said in a statement read in court.
Prosecutor Nicholas Johnson said Letby deserved a “whole-life tariff” for “sadistic conduct” and premeditated crimes.
Defense lawyer Ben Myers said Letby has maintained her innocence and that there was nothing he could add that would be able to reduce her sentence.
Letby’s absence, which is allowed in British courts during sentencing, fueled anger from the families of the victims, who wanted her to listen to statements about the devastation caused by her crimes.
“You thought it was your right to play God with our children’s lives,” the mother of twins, one of whom was murdered and the other whom Letby tried to kill, said in a statement to the court.
Politicians and victim advocates have called for changes in the law to force criminals to appear for sentencing after several high-profile convicts chose not to face their victims in recent months.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who called the crimes “shocking and harrowing,” said his government would bring forward in “due course” its plan to require convicts to attend their sentencings.
“It’s cowardly that people who commit such horrendous crimes do not face their victims and hear first-hand the impact that their crimes have had on them and their families and loved ones,” Sunak said.
During Letby’s 10-month trial, prosecutors said that in 2015 the hospital started to see a significant rise in the number of babies who were dying or suffering sudden declines in their health for no apparent reason.
Some suffered “serious catastrophic collapses” but survived after help from medical staff.
Letby was on duty in all of the cases, with prosecutors describing her as a “constant malevolent presence” in the neonatal unit when the children collapsed or died. The nurse harmed babies in ways that were difficult to detect, and she persuaded colleagues that their collapses and deaths were normal, they said.
Senior doctors said over the weekend that they had raised concerns about Letby as early as October 2015 and that children might have been saved if managers had taken their concerns seriously.
Dr. Stephen Brearey, head consultant at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit, told the Guardian newspaper that deaths could arguably have been avoided as early as February 2016 if executives had “responded appropriately” to an urgent meeting request from concerned doctors.
Letby was finally removed from frontline duties in late June of 2016. She was arrested at her home in July 2018.
An independent inquiry will be conducted into what happened at the hospital and how staff and management responded to the spike in deaths.

Topics: UK Lucy Letby

Related

UK hospital fees left more than 900 migrants without treatment
World
UK hospital fees left more than 900 migrants without treatment
Lucy Letby been found guilty of killing seven babies and trying to kill six others. (REUTERS)
World
Neonatal nurse in a British hospital guilty of killing 7 babies

Moon landing anticipation builds for India after Russia’s crash 

Moon landing anticipation builds for India after Russia’s crash 
Updated 21 August 2023
REUTERS 

Moon landing anticipation builds for India after Russia’s crash 

Moon landing anticipation builds for India after Russia’s crash 
  • India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft had been in race with Russia to be first to land on lunar south pole 
  • The Indian Space Research Organization says Chandrayaan-3 is on course to land on moon on Aug 23 
Updated 21 August 2023
REUTERS 

BENGALURU: India’s space agency on Monday released images its spacecraft took of the far side of the moon as it headed for an attempted landing on the lunar south pole, just days after the failure of a Russian lander. 

The Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft had been in a race with Russia to be the first to land on the lunar south pole, a region whose shadowed craters are thought to contain water ice that could support a future moon settlement. 

As news of the failure of Russia’s Luna-25 mission broke on Sunday, ISRO said that Chandrayaan-3 was on course to land on Aug. 23. 

The mission — Chandrayaan means “moon vehicle” in Hindi and Sanskrit — is India’s second attempt to land on the south pole of the moon. In 2019, ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission successfully deployed an orbiter but its lander crashed. 

Rough terrain makes a south pole landing difficult, but making a first landing would be historic. The region’s water ice could supply fuel, oxygen and drinking water for future missions. 

Images released on Monday showed craters on the moon’s surface captured by the ISRO craft’s Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera, which is designed to help find a safe landing location for the spacecraft. 

India’s moon mission blasted off on 14 July, and the lander module of Chandrayaan-3 separated from the propulsion module last week. 

For India, a successful moon landing would mark its emergence as a space power as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government looks to spur investment in private space launches and related satellite-based businesses. 

“If Chandrayaan-3 succeeds, it will boost India’s space agency’s reputation worldwide. It will show that India is becoming a key player in space exploration,” said Manish Purohit, a former ISRO scientist. 

It would also boost India’s reputation for cost-competitive space engineering. The Chandrayaan-3 was launched with a budget of about 6.15 billion rupees ($74 million), less than the cost to produce the 2013 Hollywood space thriller “Gravity.” 

A successful mission would make India only the fourth country to successfully land on the moon, after the former USSR, the United States and China. 

“India is going to acquire a new technology with a successful landing, which is a big thing,” K. Sivan, former chief of the country’s space agency, said after the Chandrayaan-3 launched. 

Scientists at ISRO have said they learned from the earlier moon mission’s failure and made changes to Chandrayaan-3 that would make a successful landing more likely, including making it possible to touch down safely anywhere within an expanded landing zone in adverse conditions. It has also been equipped with more fuel, more solar panels and sturdier legs. 

Executives in India’s nascent space industry also expect a boost. The number of space startups in India has more than doubled since 2020, when India opened to private launches. 

“The next 3 days will be nothing less than ‘terrific’! Eagerly looking forward to the landing!,” Pawan Chandana, co-founder of Skyroot, which launched India’s first privately built rocket last year, posted on X, formerly called Twitter. 

Topics: India lunar south pole

Latest updates

UK Home Office to spend $389m on new migrant detention centers
UK Home Office to spend $389m on new migrant detention centers
Seven Jordanian community entrepreneurial projects awarded funding 
Seven Jordanian community entrepreneurial projects awarded funding 
Majid Al Futtaim Group sees promising growth prospects in Saudi Arabia: CEO
Majid Al Futtaim Group sees promising growth prospects in Saudi Arabia: CEO
Pakistan’s jailed ex-PM Imran Khan faces charges over state secrets — source
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pauses as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan. (File)
Jordanian army chief receives US military delegation
Jordanian army chief receives US military delegation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.