You are here

  • Home
  • Majid Al Futtaim Group sees promising growth prospects in Saudi Arabia: CEO

Majid Al Futtaim Group sees promising growth prospects in Saudi Arabia: CEO

Majid Al Futtaim Group sees promising growth prospects in Saudi Arabia: CEO
Ahmed Jalal Ismail identified Saudi Arabia’s retail, entertainment, and energy sectors as particularly enticing. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rfdbp

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Majid Al Futtaim Group sees promising growth prospects in Saudi Arabia: CEO

Majid Al Futtaim Group sees promising growth prospects in Saudi Arabia: CEO
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai-based retail giant Majid Al Futtaim Group views Saudi Arabia as a thriving market for future expansion, according to the company’s CEO, Ahmed Jalal Ismail.

Discussing the company’s financial performance with Bloomberg, Ismail underscored the Kingdom’s robust business environment as a promising avenue for Al Futtaim Group’s growth. 

“Across the board, we see plenty of growth opportunities in Saudi,” noted Ismail.   

Ismail identified Saudi Arabia’s retail, entertainment, and energy sectors as particularly enticing. 

“In retail, we continue to see opportunities for physical retail expansion. Digital demand for our omnichannel offers continues to be quite robust. Entertainment is firing on all cylinders and our offer of cinemas and family entertainment continues to be well received,” he said during the interview.   

Ismail added that the company continues to see significant demand for facility and energy management, and “we continue to fulfill that through our Enova business.”  

Al Futtaim’s growth projects are driven by the Kingdom's resilience against global economic challenges. 

According to the Ministry of Economy and Planning’s quarterly economic report in July, Saudi Arabia displayed robust growth in the first quarter, spanning non-oil and oil sectors, propelling its real gross domestic product. 

One of the leading conglomerates in shopping malls, retail, and leisure across the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia, Majid Al Futtaim Group reported a substantial 74 percent annual increase in net profit during the first half of 2023.  

The growth was buoyed by the robust UAE economy, further reinforcing the group’s positive outlook, according to the firm. 

Al Futtaim’s revenues increased 5 percent to reach 18.9 billion dirhams in the first six months of 2023. 

As for the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, it increased 13 percent to 2.1 billion dirhams in the first half of this year.  

“The year is off to a good start, revenue is up 5 percent despite currency devaluations in several markets in which we operate. More pleasing is the fact that our profitability is growing ahead of our revenue” on the back of “a buoyant economy in our home market of the UAE,” he added. 

Topics: Majid Al Futtaim #retail Majid Al Futtaim Group (MAF) #entertainment

Related

Majid Al Futtaim opens second retail business school in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Majid Al Futtaim opens second retail business school in Riyadh

Closing bell: TASI reports 30% hike in trading volume on to $1.3bn

Closing bell: TASI reports 30% hike in trading volume on to $1.3bn
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI reports 30% hike in trading volume on to $1.3bn

Closing bell: TASI reports 30% hike in trading volume on to $1.3bn
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index reported a 30 percent increase in trading turnover to SR5.01 billion ($1.3 billion) on Monday compared to $1 billion on Sunday. 

TASI also closed at 11,408.45 points, declining 92.97 points or 0.81 percent. 

Parallel market Nomu closed at 23,520.10, lower by 93.42 points or 0.4 percent. 

MSCI Index fell 10.30 points to 1,484.03, a drop of 0.69 percent. 

The primary index witnessed 39 stocks advancing and 179 declining. On the other hand, Nomu reported a trading volume of SR30.4 million. 

TASI’s top performer was Red Sea International Co., which surged 7.96 percent to SR24.40.  

National Medical Care Co. and Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. also recorded notable gains, with their shares closing at SR123 and SR189.20, up 4.95 and 30.5 percent, respectively.  

Riyadh Cables Group Co. and National Agricultural Development Co. also fared well. 

On the other hand, Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., also known as Cenomi Retail, was the worst performer, declining 5.97 percent to SR18.90.  

Other underperformers included Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. and Thimar Development Holding Co., whose share prices dropped 5.88 percent and 5.6 percent to SR0.16 and SR23.60, respectively. 

Malath Cooperative Insurance Co. and Gulf Insurance Group declined during the day to settle at SR19.42 and SR30.55, respectively. 

However, Natural Gas Distribution Co. in Nomu recorded the most significant dip, declining 6.56 percent to SR57. National Environment Recycling and Shatirah House Restaurant Co. also experienced setbacks, with their shares dropping to SR9.10 and SR9.20, slipping 4.51 and 4.07 percent, respectively.  

Riyadh Cement Co. and Foods Gate Trading Co. also reported losses.  

However, AME Co. for Medical Supplies was the top performer in Nomu, with a 6.44 percent increase in stock price to close at SR43.  

Academy of Learning Co. also closed in green with a 2.99 percent gain in share price to settle at SR8.96. 

In Nomu, Raoom Trading Co. was also amongst the top performers, with a 2.69 percent increase to close at SR104.20.  

National Building and Marketing Co. and MOBI Industry Co. were also on the list, with an increase of 2.69 and 2.57 percent, closing at SR267 and SR7.18, respectively. 

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) MSCI Tadawul Index TASI Nomu

Related

Closing bell: TASI edges up over 50 points with $1bn trading turnover 
Business & Economy
Closing bell: TASI edges up over 50 points with $1bn trading turnover 

UAE banks financed $51.8bn worth of green projects: UBF

UAE banks financed $51.8bn worth of green projects: UBF
Updated 38 min ago
Arab News

UAE banks financed $51.8bn worth of green projects: UBF

UAE banks financed $51.8bn worth of green projects: UBF
Updated 38 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Six Emirati banks have supported the green energy initiatives in the UAE by funding projects worth 190 billion dirhams ($51.8 billion) in 2022, according to the UAE Banks Federation. 

The UBF said First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, ENBD, Dubai Islamic Bank, Mashreq, and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank collectively led the renewable energy projects last year. 

The significant increase in green financing by UBF members aligns with the Central Bank of the UAE’s Sustainable Finance Working Group guidelines and overarching sustainability goals.   

These efforts further the initiatives of the Year of Sustainability and bolster the UAE’s role as the host of the upcoming UN climate change meeting, also referred to as COP28. 

In January, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan announced the Year of Sustainability initiative, a nationwide commitment to fuel climate change practices. 

“We at UBF are committed to supporting its goals in delivering necessary changes in our UAE finance sector. And, in line with the National Climate Change Plan of the UAE 2050 and UN’s SDGs, our financial sector is playing a pivotal role in helping the UAE achieve net-zero emissions,” said UBF Director General Jamal Saleh in a statement. 

Furthermore, the country has dedicated a national transformation plan called the National Climate Change Plan of the UAE 2050, which aims to boost the share of clean energy in the total mix to 30 percent by 2031 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. 

“Achieving net-zero emissions requires the full participation of the financial sector to channel capital into environmentally sustainable and climate-resilient investments. Together with our member banks, we are working under the direct supervision of the Central Bank of the UAE to further advance sustainable finance in the region,” said Saleh.  

He added: “Collaboratively defining a framework for accountability and best practices will encourage the transition to a climate-neutral, resource-efficient and resilient economy.”  

Moreover, the UAE is one of the first countries in the world to include sustainability reports among the mandatory disclosures of public companies listed on the stock exchange. 

Topics: Central Bank of the UAE #banks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan

Related

Business & Economy
UAE Banks Federation members agree on code of conduct

flynas launches direct flights linking Jeddah and Osh in Kyrgyzstan

flynas launches direct flights linking Jeddah and Osh in Kyrgyzstan
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

flynas launches direct flights linking Jeddah and Osh in Kyrgyzstan

flynas launches direct flights linking Jeddah and Osh in Kyrgyzstan
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to further advance Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector, the Kingdom’s budget airline flynas has inaugurated direct flights connecting Jeddah and Osh, the second largest city in Kyrgyzstan.

The newly established route, operating from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to Osh International Airport, encompasses three weekly flights each on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, as outlined in an official statement.

This strategic route was launched in collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s Air Connectivity Program and flynas’ expansion plans, noted the statement.

The Air Connectivity Program, introduced in 2021, aims to bolster the Kingdom’s tourism sector growth by enhancing air connectivity and developing existing and potential air routes.

Concurrently, flynas intends to expand its reach by serving a total of 165 domestic and international destinations, aligning with the objectives of Vision 2030, a blueprint aiming to establish Saudi Arabia as a global tourism destination.

Presently, flynas operates more than 70 domestic and international routes, encompassing 1,500 weekly flights.

The press statement further disclosed that flynas intends to broaden its operations from Jeddah to Kyrgyzstan, with plans to introduce flights to the capital city, Bishkek, by October.

The collaborative effort between flynas and the Air Connectivity Program is expected to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy, targeting 100 million visitors by 2030 and increasing the tourism sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product to over 10 percent.

Earlier in August, flynas introduced direct weekly flights linking Jeddah and Casablanca, Morocco.

In June, flynas inked a $3.73 billion deal with Airbus to purchase 30 aircraft during the Paris Air Show, with plans to expand its long-haul destinations across its route network. This agreement included 10 A321XLRs, aimed at expanding flynas’ long-haul destinations, in addition to its existing fleet of 21 A320neos, 13 A320ceos, and four A330-300s.

Furthermore, flynas inked a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Investment Recycling Co. this month to promote integrated waste management practices. This partnership is poised to facilitate sustainability-driven collaboration for an advanced circular economy.

Founded in 2007, flynas has transported over 60 million passengers to date, according to the airline’s data.

Topics: Flynas flight Kyrgyzstan

Related

Flynas launches 3 weekly flights between Jeddah, Casablanca
Business & Economy
Flynas launches 3 weekly flights between Jeddah, Casablanca

Saudi Arabia leads MENA region in number of millionaires

Saudi Arabia leads MENA region in number of millionaires
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia leads MENA region in number of millionaires

Saudi Arabia leads MENA region in number of millionaires
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has emerged as the country with the highest number of dollar millionaires in the Middle East and North Africa region and ranked 23rd globally in 2022, according to a report by Credit Suisse.   

The Global Wealth Report indicated that the number of dollar millionaires in the Kingdom grew by 8 percent, reaching 354,000 in 2022, up from 325,000 millionaires the previous year.   

This development shows Saudi Arabia’s growing economic strength and its emergence as a significant player in the global wealth landscape.   

The list was dominated by the US and mainland China, with the two nations boasting a count of 22.7 million and 6.2 million dollar millionaires respectively, the report highlighted.   

While the US saw a 5.5 percent increase in millionaires from the previous year’s 21.4 million, China reported an 8 percent growth, up from 5.7 million in 2021.

Despite a decrease of 3.5 million global dollar millionaires during 2022, totaling 59.4 million, an upward trend is predicted in the coming years, according to the report’s projections.

“According to our estimates, the number of global millionaires will exceed 85 million in 2027, which is a rise of 26 million from today and 71 million from the beginning of the century,” stated the report.    

In terms of average personal wealth, the UAE ranked third worldwide in the increase in average personal wealth owned by adult individuals last year, trailing only Norway and Singapore.

According to Credit Suisse, the average personal wealth of adults in the UAE rose by just under $20,000 in 2022.   

The analysis also forecasts an average annual wealth growth of 11.8 percent in low-income nations and 10.7 percent in middle-income countries over the next five years.

Saudi Arabia’s total household wealth reached $2.3 trillion in 2022, compared to $1.2 trillion in the UAE.

However, the wealth per adult in the UAE stood at $152,556, a 68 percent increase over Saudi Arabia’s $90,975 last year, attributed to the Kingdom’s larger population size.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Global Wealth Report economy Growth ranking

Related

Update Saudi economy grew 3.8% in Q1 driven by rise in non-oil activities  
Business & Economy
Saudi economy grew 3.8% in Q1 driven by rise in non-oil activities  

Jordan sees 50% surge in tourists in first 7 months to 3m

Jordan sees 50% surge in tourists in first 7 months to 3m
Updated 26 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan sees 50% surge in tourists in first 7 months to 3m

Jordan sees 50% surge in tourists in first 7 months to 3m
Updated 26 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Jordan’s tourism sector has registered a 50 percent increase in tourist inflows to 3 million people between January and July compared to the same period last year, according to recent government data.    

“The Kingdom welcomed more than 3 million tourists in the first seven months of 2023, showing an increase of more than 50 percent, while tourism revenues increased by nearly 60 percent compared with the same period last year,” said Jordanian Minister of Government Communications Faisal Shboul.   

Shboul, who is also the government’s official spokesperson, revealed these numbers during the second annual conference titled “The Role of the Media in Achieving Sustainable Development in the Tourism Sector.” 

Tourism contributes 14.6 percent to Jordan’s gross domestic product and directly employs approximately 57,000 people, the minister explained. 

The two-day event, organized by the Redan Association in collaboration with Petra Development, Tourism Regional Authority, and the Toronto Academy, aimed to address sustainable development challenges and their connection to the tourism sector, while also highlighting the crucial role of the media in this dynamic field. 

In July, the country recorded $3.45 billion in revenues in the first half of 2023, marking a 59.4 percent growth over the same period last year, indicating that tourism has continued to be an integral part of Jordan’s economy, according to the Jordan News Agency.   

Data released at the time indicated that tourism revenue for June alone reached $630 million, reflecting a notable 28.8 percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year. 

Moreover, Jordanian citizens’ spending on travel and tourism activities outside the country rose by 46.6 percent, reaching $905.5 million during the first half of the year, compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.  

June witnessed a peak expenditure of $209.2 million, reflecting a 41 percent growth compared to the same period last year. 

In the first quarter of 2023, Jordan’s tourism income saw a surge of 88.4 percent compared to the same period in the prior year, reaching $1.671 billion, propelled by a substantial increase in tourism arrivals.  

This period witnessed a significant surge with over 1.47 million visitors exploring the country, marking a 90.7 percent increase compared to the 774,111 tourists during the same period in the previous year. 

Topics: Jordan #tourism

Related

Special The tourism sector in Jordan has gradually started to signs of a positive trend after a near collapse. (AN photo/Sarah Glubb) video
Middle-East
Jordan tourism expected to boom by 2023, tourism officials say

Latest updates

Seven Jordanian community entrepreneurial projects awarded funding 
Seven Jordanian community entrepreneurial projects awarded funding 
Majid Al Futtaim Group sees promising growth prospects in Saudi Arabia: CEO
Majid Al Futtaim Group sees promising growth prospects in Saudi Arabia: CEO
Pakistan’s jailed ex-PM Imran Khan faces charges over state secrets — source
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pauses as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan. (File)
Jordanian army chief receives US military delegation
Jordanian army chief receives US military delegation
Jordan tourism chiefs renew cooperation agreement with Ryanair for 5 years
Jordan tourism chiefs renew cooperation agreement with Ryanair for 5 years

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.