You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Of Divers Arts

What We Are Reading Today: Of Divers Arts

What We Are Reading Today: Of Divers Arts
Short Url

https://arab.news/2jkek

Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Of Divers Arts

What We Are Reading Today: Of Divers Arts
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Naum Gabo

A leading exponent of the modern art movement known as Constructivism, Russian-born Naum Gabo was one of the most important sculptors of the twentieth century—an artist, designer, and  theorist whose work changed the course of modern art.

“Of Divers Arts” is Gabo’s beautifully written personal account of his development and growing into consciousness as an artist and his constant search for new techniques of communication.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Rare Art Traditions
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Rare Art Traditions
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: In Their Shoes

What We Are Reading Today: The Rare Art Traditions

What We Are Reading Today: The Rare Art Traditions
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Rare Art Traditions

What We Are Reading Today: The Rare Art Traditions
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

Author: Joseph Alsop

In “The Rare Art Traditions,” Joseph Alsop offers a wide-ranging cultural and social history of art collecting, art history, and the art market.

He argues that art collecting is the basic element in a remarkably complex and historically rare behavioral system, which includes the historical study of art, the market for buying and selling art, museums, forgery, and the astonishing prices commanded by some works of art.

“The Rare Art Traditions” tells the story of three important traditions of art collecting: the classical tradition that began in Greece, the Chinese tradition, and the Western tradition. The result is a major original contribution to art history.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: In Their Shoes
What We Are Reading Today: Under the Eye of Power
books
What We Are Reading Today: Under the Eye of Power

What We Are Reading Today: In Their Shoes

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: In Their Shoes

Photo/Supplied
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

Author: George Parente

Through the pages of “In Their Shoes,” George Parente offers readers a behind-the-scenes look at how he leads an organization along with his personal philosophy of serving others, says a review published on goodreads.com.
The goal is to inspire a generation of new leaders to lead their teams from a position of empathy and empowerment.
Parente is on a mission to break down the hierarchical structures that separate the person at the top of the organizational chart from the people at the bottom, and he invites you to join him on this journey.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Under the Eye of Power
books
What We Are Reading Today: Under the Eye of Power
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Viruses’

What We Are Reading Today: Under the Eye of Power

What We Are Reading Today: Under the Eye of Power
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Under the Eye of Power

What We Are Reading Today: Under the Eye of Power
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

Author: Colin Dickey

In “Under the eye of power,” cultural historian Colin Dickey charts the history of America through its paranoias and fears of secret societies, while seeking to explain why so many people — including some of the most powerful people in the country — continue to subscribe to these conspiracy theories.

Paradoxically, he finds, belief in the fantastical and conspiratorial can be more soothing than what we fear the the chaos and randomness of history, the rising and falling of fortunes in America, and the messiness of democracy.

Only in seeing the cycle of this history, Dickey says, can we break it.

Topics: book reviews Colin Dickey

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Viruses’
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Political Rumors: Why We Accept Misinformation and How to Fight It

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Viruses’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 19 August 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Viruses’

Photo/Supplied
Updated 19 August 2023
Arab News

Author: MARILYN J. ROOSSINCK

While some viruses are obviously agents of disease, as the COVID-19 pandemic has reminded the world only too well, others can be beneficial, helping to protect their hosts from other microbes, or allowing hosts to function in otherwise impossible ways.

In “Viruses,” virus expert and author Marilyn Roossinck presents a comprehensive and richly illustrated introduction to viruses that reveals their true nature.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Political Rumors: Why We Accept Misinformation and How to Fight It
What We Are Reading Today: Machine Learning for Physics and Astronomy
books
What We Are Reading Today: Machine Learning for Physics and Astronomy

What We Are Reading Today: Political Rumors: Why We Accept Misinformation and How to Fight It

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Political Rumors: Why We Accept Misinformation and How to Fight It

Photo/Supplied
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

Author: Adam Jay Berinsky

Political rumors and misinformation pollute the political landscape. This is not a recent phenomenon; before the currently rampant and unfounded rumors about a stolen election and vote-rigging, there were other rumors that continued to spread even after they were thoroughly debunked, including doubts about 9/11 (an “inside job”) and the furor over President Obama’s birthplace and birth certificate. If misinformation crowds out the truth, how can Americans communicate with one another about important issues? In this book, Adam Berinsky examines why political rumors exist and persist despite their unsubstantiated and refuted claims, who is most likely to believe them, and how to combat them.
Drawing on original survey and experimental data, Berinsky shows that a tendency toward conspiratorial thinking and vehement partisan attachment fuel belief in rumors.

Yet the reach of rumors is wide, and Berinsky argues that in fighting misinformation, it is as important to target the undecided and the uncertain as it is the true believers. We’re all vulnerable to misinformation, and public skepticism about the veracity of political facts is damaging to democracy. Moreover, in a world where most people simply don’t pay attention to politics, political leaders are often guilty of disseminating false information—and failing to correct it when it is proven wrong.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Machine Learning for Physics and Astronomy
books
What We Are Reading Today: Machine Learning for Physics and Astronomy
What We Are Reading Today: Creative Intuition in Art and Poetry
books
What We Are Reading Today: Creative Intuition in Art and Poetry

Latest updates

The Middle East cyber front line aiming to beat back AI-powered threats
The Middle East cyber front line aiming to beat back AI-powered threats
FedEx’s new cost-effective shipping solution to boost regional trade
Photo/Wikipedia
What We Are Reading Today: Of Divers Arts
What We Are Reading Today: Of Divers Arts
Maryland man charged with Daesh-inspired plot pleads guilty to planning separate airport attack
Maryland man charged with Daesh-inspired plot pleads guilty to planning separate airport attack
Tense calm in divided Cyprus after UN says peacekeepers attacked
Tense calm in divided Cyprus after UN says peacekeepers attacked

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.