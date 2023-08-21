What We Are Reading Today: Of Divers Arts

What We Are Reading Today: Under the Eye of Power

Author: Colin Dickey

In “Under the eye of power,” cultural historian Colin Dickey charts the history of America through its paranoias and fears of secret societies, while seeking to explain why so many people — including some of the most powerful people in the country — continue to subscribe to these conspiracy theories.

Paradoxically, he finds, belief in the fantastical and conspiratorial can be more soothing than what we fear the the chaos and randomness of history, the rising and falling of fortunes in America, and the messiness of democracy.

Only in seeing the cycle of this history, Dickey says, can we break it.