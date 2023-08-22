You are here

Muhammad Ali’s grandson used to fight when challenged because of his name. Now he’s an MMA fighter

Muhammad Ali’s grandson used to fight when challenged because of his name. Now he’s an MMA fighter
Biaggio Ali Walsh can't wait to fight, and gets the next chance in his young MMA career Wednesday on a Professional Fighters League card at Madison Square Garden. (AP)
Muhammad Ali’s grandson used to fight when challenged because of his name. Now he’s an MMA fighter

Muhammad Ali’s grandson used to fight when challenged because of his name. Now he’s an MMA fighter
  • Ali Walsh fought on his first PFL card at MSG, challenged as much by the historic setting as his opponent
  • Even if he opts to turn pro next year, Ali Walsh said he still wouldn’t expect to go right into the PFL season
NEW YORK: Biaggio Ali Walsh used to think about fighting only when someone wanted to see if the grandson of “The Greatest” was any good himself.

Muhammad Ali is one of the biggest and best-known figures in boxing history. When kids in Las Vegas discovered he was also the grandfather of Biaggio and his brother, Nico, they’d challenge the siblings to put on the gloves.

“People would find out who me and Nico were related to and they’d say, ‘Oh, can you fight?” Ali Walsh said. “And I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’”

The answer now is clearly yes.

These days, Ali Walsh can’t wait to fight, and he’ll do so again Wednesday at Madison Square Garden with his next bout on a Professional Fighters League card.

Five fights into his MMA career, it’s the second time he’ll be competing in an arena where his grandfather participated in some of its most memorable events. Ali lost to Joe Frazier there in the 1971 “Fight of the Century” but won his other seven bouts, including a rematch with Frazier, and was the guest referee in the first Wrestlemania.

Ali Walsh fought on his first PFL card at MSG, challenged as much by the historic setting as his opponent.

“I was super nervous but I went in there and just stayed calm, just got the job done and that’s how I want to be in every fight,” Ali Walsh said.

Ali Walsh (4-1) still fights as an amateur, trying to make up for a somewhat late start to a combat career.

Two weeks shy of 25, he certainly lacks the foundation of his grandfather, who began boxing at 12 and was just 18 when he won a boxing gold medal at the 1960 Olympics in Rome.

But fighting at any age was never part of Ali Walsh’s plan. He was a running back at powerful Bishop Gorman High School, where he scored 65 touchdowns and rushed for more than 4,500 yards on teams that went 45-0 and won three consecutive Nevada state championships from 2014-16. He then spent two seasons at California before transferring back to UNLV to play for his high school coach.

While training to stay in shape as his football career was ending and working as an intern, he developed an itch to join the guys he was helping as a strength and conditioning coach.

“I just saw them putting in all this hard work and I was like, ‘I’m 21, 22 years old, I’m still young, I could do this,’” Ali Walsh said. “Like, I could just go for it. I don’t want to be 40 years old and think, ‘Oh, would I have been a good fighter?’ Like, I don’t want to have those kind of thoughts and regret, so I just said you know what, I’m just going to go for it.”

But having never even wrestled in high school, Ali Walsh had to learn every aspect of his new sport.

Ali’s body was already too ravaged by Parkinson’s disease to have ever shown him his skills — not that the “Ali Shuffle” would do much use in a cage against guys who could go for his legs — so their time together was spent more on dinners and movies. But Ali Walsh was able to pick up something by watching old footage.

“Stylistically, my grandfather had such a stinging jab,” Ali Walsh said. “He really used his jab to set up a bunch of stuff and I think that one of the biggest things that I pick up from him is how he sets up his right hand using his jabs, or he sets up other combos using the jab.”

It’s working for Ali Walsh, who has won all three fights on PFL cards by first-round knockout on punches, including his most recent outing in June.

Still, he concedes he’s a long way from being able to match the experience of the PFL pros fighting for a $1 million prize. Even if he opts to turn pro next year, Ali Walsh said he still wouldn’t expect to go right into the PFL season.

But he’s come a long way already from the guy who lost his debut in June 2022, so overrun with nerves and anxiety that he wilted quickly and found himself in the hospital after the fight, with his family certain he wouldn’t want another one.

He’s come even further from the teenager who recalls being apprehensive when an older kid wanted to fight him.

“He just kept running his mouth, telling me he wants to box me and stuff, ‘Ali’s grandkid, let’s box,’ and I kept saying no, no, no because I was kind of intimidated,” Ali Walsh said. “The dude was a senior. Like, he’s talking down on a 14-year-old. I was kind of intimidated, I don’t want to box, I’m tired. And then obviously the crowd peer pressured me, so I put the gloves on and just freaking whooped his (behind). It was fun.”

It’s more fun now that he knows what he’s doing, believing he’s getting better with every bout. And with Nico an unbeaten pro boxer who has his next fight a few days later in Tulsa, Oklahoma, it’s safe to say none of those kids back home would be messing with Ali’s grandsons today.

“They wouldn’t try it now,” Ali Walsh said.

Arsenal sink Palace to extend perfect start despite Tomiyasu red card

Arsenal sink Palace to extend perfect start despite Tomiyasu red card
Arsenal sink Palace to extend perfect start despite Tomiyasu red card

Arsenal sink Palace to extend perfect start despite Tomiyasu red card
  • Arteta was delighted with the way Arsenal refused to surrender their lead as they moved up to third place
  • Arsenal had the best away record in the top flight last season and registered a division-best 10 clean sheets on their travels
LONDON: Arsenal shrugged off Takehiro Tomiyasu’s red card to extend their perfect start to the Premier League season as Martin Odegaard sealed a 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace on Monday.

Odegaard’s second-half penalty at Selhurst Park put Arsenal on course for their second successive win.

But Mikel Arteta’s side had to dig deep to preserve the points after Japan defender Tomiyasu was controversially sent off for a second yellow card midway through the second half.

Tomiyasu had been booked for taking too long over a throw-in before his dismissal for making minimal contact on Jordan Ayew.

Arteta was delighted with the way Arsenal refused to surrender their lead as they moved up to third place, behind leaders Brighton and second-placed Manchester City on goal difference.

“Great win. I’m so happy. To play 30 minutes away from home with 10 men is extremely difficult,” Arteta said.

“Some players were suffering physically. The subs were magnificent, they knew what they had to do.

“Today we had a difficult one, we overcame it and it will make us better.”

Frustrated by Tomiyasu’s first booking for time-wasting, Arteta added: “This is the standard. I think it was eight seconds. We might have to play with a stop watch.”

Expected to mount a sustained title challenge following last season’s late collapse that gifted the trophy to City, the north Londoners look up for the fight after building on their opening weekend win against Nottingham Forest.

While they haven’t played their most fluent football yet, this could prove a significant building block in their bid for a first title since 2004.

Arsenal had the best away record in the top flight last season and registered a division-best 10 clean sheets on their travels.

Arteta’s men looked like road warriors again as they repelled Palace’s late flurry of pressure.

With new goalkeeper David Raya among the Arsenal substitutes after his loan move from Brentford, the spotlight was on Aaron Ramsdale as the England international fights to hold onto his place.

Ramsdale rose to the challenge with a confident display from the moment he turned away Eberechi Eze’s long-range strike in the early stages.

Emulating City boss Pep Guardiola’s tactic of instructing a defender to advance forward whenever they have possession, Arteta deployed Thomas Partey at right-back with a license to link up play from his preferred midfield role.

That allowed Arsenal to dominate possession but Eddie Nketiah, deputizing for the injured Gabriel Jesus, failed to make their first-half pressure pay off.

The 24-year-old wasted a good chance when he nimbly turned away Joachim Andersen, only to scuff his shot against the far post with just Sam Johnstone to beat.

Palace were denied a penalty after William Saliba’s sliding tackle on Ayew was ignored by VAR.

Nketiah was profligate again when he chipped over from just six yards after Declan Rice picked out the unmarked forward.

Arsenal kept their composure and Odegaard’s fierce 25-yard strike forced a superb tip over from Johnstone.

Odegaard wouldn’t be denied again as the Norwegian netted from the spot in the 54th minute to reward Arsenal’s dominant display.

Gabriel Martinelli’s quick free-kick caught Palace dozing and Nketiah rounded Johnstone before being upended by the keeper, who was sent the wrong way by Odegaard’s ice-cool penalty.

When Partey’s blast from the edge of the area was slapped over by Johnstone, it looked like Arsenal would cruise to victory.

But Palace were given a glimmer of hope in the 67th minute as Tomiyasu was harshly dismissed for a slight push on Ayew that was not reviewed by VAR under rules governing second yellow cards.

Palace’s frustration mounted when Eze went down under contact from Partey but saw his penalty claim rejected.

In a tense finale, Odsonne Edouard had Palace’s best chance to equalize when he headed wide from Tyrick Mitchell’s cross.

Mitchell also squandered an opportunity, blazing over from six yards as Arsenal held firm.

Richardson trumps Jamaicans for stunning women’s 100m gold

Richardson trumps Jamaicans for stunning women’s 100m gold
Richardson trumps Jamaicans for stunning women’s 100m gold

Richardson trumps Jamaicans for stunning women’s 100m gold
  • Richardson sprinted to a championship record of 10.65sec despite being in lane nine to seal a US 100m double after Noah Lyles’ victory in the men’s event
  • In a good night on the track for the US Grant Holloway became the second athlete after compatriot Greg Foster to claim three consecutive world 110m hurdles titles
BUDAPEST: American Sha’Carri Richardson crushed Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s hopes of a sixth women’s world 100m title when she stormed to victory in Budapest on Monday.

Richardson sprinted to a championship record of 10.65sec despite being in lane nine to seal a US 100m double after Noah Lyles’ victory in the men’s event on Sunday.

Shericka Jackson and veteran Jamaican teammate Fraser-Pryce took silver and bronze in 10.72sec and 10.77sec respectively on the third day of action in the Hungarian capital.

It was a remarkable run for the 23-year-old Richardson, who was barred from the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after testing positive for marijuana.

She then saw her hopes of challenging for a medal at last year’s world championships in Eugene go up in smoke when she failed to qualify in the US trials.

“I’m here. I’m the champion. I told you all. I’m not back, I’m better!” said Richardson, whose penchant for regular hair color changes and brightly painted nails has earned inevitable comparisons to the late Florence Griffith-Joyner.

Fraser-Pryce, the reigning champion, said she was “really grateful” for a bronze medal after a difficult season that was hampered by a knee injury.

“Last year I ran and won in a championship record and it took another championship record to win tonight,” the 36-year-old told the BBC.

“So it just speaks to the level of consistency for female sprinting and being able to make sure that when you show up you have to give 100 percent,” she said.

In a good night on the track for the US Grant Holloway became the second athlete after compatriot Greg Foster to claim three consecutive world 110m hurdles titles.

Holloway, 25, shot out to a season’s best of 12.96sec to win gold ahead of Jamaica’s Olympic champion Hansle Parchment, who finished in 13.07sec.

“Three in a row!” said Holloway. “The main thing was really just to come through here and defend my title.

“I felt no pressure at all, I just wanted to run cleanly and stay calm at the finish line.”

The two field event medals on offer went to Sweden and, in a historic first, Burkina Faso.

Olympic champion Daniel Stahl left it late to win a second world discus title that had the crowd gripped.

The Swede, who previously triumphed in Doha in 2019, had control of the leaderboard only for defending champion Kristjan Ceh of Slovenia to grab the lead with his sixth and final throw.

All eyes turned to Stahl for the final throw of the competition and the Swede did not disappoint, throwing a championship record of 71.46m.

“This was my best performance ever,” said Stahl. I had so much focus, I would say 1,000 percent on the last throw after I saw Kristjan.”

Ceh took silver with 70.02m while Lithuania’s 19-year-old Mykolas Alekna claimed bronze with 68.85m.

In the triple jump, Hugues Fabrice Zango gave the west African nation of Burkina Faso its first global athletics title when he won with a mark of 17.64m.

Cubans Lazaro Martinez and Cristian Napoles won silver and bronze.

“The competition was easy for me,” said Zango, who won world silver last year and also claimed his country’s first ever Olympic medal with a bronze in Tokyo in 2021.

Zango’s path to glory was made easier by the first-round withdrawal through injury of much-vaunted 18-year-old Jamaican Jaydon Hibbert.

In other track events, 400m hurdles stars Karsten Warholm and Femke Bol made short work of their qualifying rounds.

World record holder Warholm seemed to barely break sweat despite the sultry conditions as he cruised through to Wednesday’s final.

Defending world champion Alison Dos Santos of Brazil and American Rai Benjamin also sailed through.

“There is surely going to be someone who challenges me but today it was very good and I felt strong,” said Warholm.

Bol made up for the disappointment of falling with the line at her mercy in the mixed 4x400m relay by striding clear to ease into Tuesday’s semifinals.

“I do not want to talk about what happened last Saturday,” said the Dutchwoman, the stand-out favorite in the absence of injured American world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

Saudi international Tambakti joins Hilal from Shabab

Saudi international Tambakti joins Hilal from Shabab
Saudi international Tambakti joins Hilal from Shabab

Saudi international Tambakti joins Hilal from Shabab
  • Tambakti joins Al-Hilal on a four-year contract
RIYADH: Saudi center-back Hassan Al-Tambakti completed a momentous move to Al-Hilal on Monday, leaving Al-Shabab, a club he joined as a youth.

The club released a video of Tambakti on social media holding the Blues jersey bearing the number 87.

Tambakti, who joins his new side on a four-year contract, said in a video posted by the club “In the end, I Am Hilali,” following earlier reports that Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli were interested in signing the Saudi national team player.

Tambakti expressed in an interview his desire to leave Al-Shabab on the condition that they benefit financially from his transfer. He renewed his contract with Al-Shabab earlier this year in a deal that was supposed to keep him at the club until 2027.

Reports said that the total cost of the deal exceeded SR138 million, making him the most expensive signing in the history of Saudi footballers.

The newcomer joins Neymar and Aleksandar Mitrovic in Riyadh as the club becomes the second highest net-spenders in the world during the summer transfer window, according to the CIES Football Observatory. 

Tambakti won the AFC U-20 Asian Cup in 2018 and the AFC U-23 Asian Cup in 2022 with the Green Falcons.

US beat Germany at Basketball Showcase finale in Abu Dhabi

US beat Germany at Basketball Showcase finale in Abu Dhabi
US beat Germany at Basketball Showcase finale in Abu Dhabi

US beat Germany at Basketball Showcase finale in Abu Dhabi
  • 99-91 victory at the Etihad Arena concludes International Basketball Week
  • Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards fed off the energy of the fans to score two key three-pointers as the US team finished the game strongly
ABU DHABI: International Basketball Week and the US Basketball Showcase ended on Sunday night as the US men’s national team defeated Germany 99-91 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The US team concluded their preparations for the FIBA Men’s World Cup by battling back against Germany’s early advantage which saw the Europeans lead by as many as 16 points in the third quarter.

With Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers) and Austin Reaves (LA Lakers) helping their side claw their way back, it was Anthony Edwards who ultimately sealed the eight-point victory.

Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) fed off the energy of the fans to score two key three-pointers as the US team finished the game strongly.

For Germany, Dennis Schroder (Toronto Raptors) bagged 16 points, with fellow NBA star Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic) contributing 17.

Edwards, who led all the scorers with 34 points, said at the finish: “This was the best game I’ve had so far.

“We were down 15 points in the third quarter; that got us closer as a team. This was fun, and it’s been a while since I had so much fun in a game.

“We had to face adversity and it was a fight for us. Tyrese Haliburton and Austin Reaves came big in the second half and the energy that came from them off the bench was much needed for us to win the game.”

Reaves said: “This was one of the most important games for us in preparation for the World Cup. We faced a talented team in Germany with them having many NBA players in the squad. This win felt good.”

The US triumph reinforces their status as favorites for the FIBA World Cup, which is due to take place in Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Saudi Prince Khalid bin Abdullah posthumously inducted into British flat racing hall of fame

Saudi Prince Khalid bin Abdullah posthumously inducted into British flat racing hall of fame
Saudi Prince Khalid bin Abdullah posthumously inducted into British flat racing hall of fame

Saudi Prince Khalid bin Abdullah posthumously inducted into British flat racing hall of fame
  • Saudi Prince Khalid is only the second person to be recognized within the hall of fame’s Special Contributor category
  • Follows in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth II, who was inducted in 2021
LONDON: The late Prince Khalid bin Abdullah was on Monday posthumously inducted into the QIPCO British Champions Series Hall of Fame — the official hall of fame for British flat racing.

Saudi Prince Khalid is only the second person to be recognized within the hall of fame’s Special Contributor category, following in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth II, who was inducted in 2021.

He was chosen by an independent panel of industry experts in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the sport, and his achievements through his breeding and racing operation, Juddmonte.

Prince Khalid’s induction will be officially marked through a special presentation at York Racecourse on Wednesday, on the same day as the Juddmonte International, a race that the organization has supported since 1989.

Douglas Erskine Crum, chief executive of Juddmonte, said: “Prince Khalid was an owner-breeder like no other, with his numerous cherished champions, including perhaps the greatest thoroughbred of them all in Frankel.

“Through Juddmonte, the prince has left a legacy which, now under the direction of his sons Prince Fahad, Prince Saud and Prince Ahmed, continues to have a massive influence on the sport globally, at the same time as giving great pleasure and entertainment to his family.

“Prince Khalid would have been very pleased to be recognized by the British horse racing industry in this way and, on behalf of his whole family, I thank British racing and the QIPCO British Champions Series Hall of Fame for this exceptional accolade.”  

Launched in 2021, the hall of fame sets out to immortalize the modern greats of the sport, both human and equine, from 1970 onwards. 

Prince Khalid is the fourth member to be inducted in 2023, following the inductions of Sir Michael Stoute and Sea The Stars ahead of the QIPCO Guineas Festival in May and this year’s public vote winner Stradivarius, recently inducted on Al-Shaqab Goodwood Cup day at Glorious Goodwood.

“I think it’s very fitting for Prince Khalid to be inducted into the hall of fame; to have someone in racing that long and invest so much money into the game,” Juddmonte’s retained jockey from 2001 to 2007 Richard Hughes said.

“He’s probably bred the best racehorse to ever walk in Frankel and that really rounded off his breeding operation. When you look at his stud-mare book, it was like a Bible nearly, there were about 300 mares in there. Everything he wanted to achieve, he achieved it and he bred the best horse in the world.”

Prince Khalid started his breeding programme from scratch, buying four yearlings at the Newmarket sales in 1977, with all four horses going on to become winners.

Juddmonte has approximately 250 horses in training worldwide these days, around 200 broodmares, and employs 250 people, with headquarters near Newmarket (Banstead Manor Stud), County Meath (Ferrans Stud), and Lexington, Kentucky.

Prince Khalid was a popular figure in British racing throughout his career as an owner and breeder.

Grant Pritchard-Gordon, his racing manager from 1982-99, said: “Prince Khalid was generous to a fault and the most loyal friend.

“Working closely with him has been one of the biggest privileges of my life. He was very proud of his involvement with the Juddmonte International. I suppose Frankel winning his race was the pinnacle of his racing successes.”

Roger Charlton, trainer of Prince Khalid’s first Derby winner, Quest For Fame, in 1990, said the Saudi prince had a “great understanding of racing” and was a “very quiet, dignified and polite person.”

