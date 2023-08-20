You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi MMA fighter Abdullah Al-Qahtani predicts another quick takedown at PFL

Saudi MMA fighter Abdullah Al-Qahtani predicts another quick takedown at PFL

Saudi MMA fighter Abdullah Al-Qahtani predicts another quick takedown at PFL
1 / 3
Al-Qahtani of Saudi will take on American David Zelner at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 23 (Cooper Neill / PFL)
Saudi MMA fighter Abdullah Al-Qahtani predicts another quick takedown at PFL
2 / 3
Al-Qahtani of Saudi will take on American David Zelner at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 23 (Cooper Neill / PFL)
Saudi MMA fighter Abdullah Al-Qahtani predicts another quick takedown at PFL
3 / 3
The 24-year-old from Riyadh will challenge David Zelner of the US at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 23. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5ne2q

Updated 14 sec ago
Michelle Kuehn

Saudi MMA fighter Abdullah Al-Qahtani predicts another quick takedown at PFL

Saudi MMA fighter Abdullah Al-Qahtani predicts another quick takedown at PFL
  • The 24-year-old from Riyadh will challenge David Zelner of the US at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 23
Updated 14 sec ago
Michelle Kuehn

Abdullah Al-Qahtani, the 24-year-old Saudi fighter known as “The Reaper,” has predicted another win ahead of his clash with American David Zelner in the featherweight category at the Professional Fighters League playoff on Aug. 23 at Madison Square Garden, New York.

Al-Qahtani, who trains at Riyadh Combat Club, signed a three-year contract with PFL that guarantees him a minimum of two fights a year.

After a successful PFL debut defeating American Lamar Brown in Atlanta via a first-round submission in June, the fighter forsees another hostile takedown next week.

“It was the first time that I finished an opponent in the first round, it was crazy. I thought I would finish it with a knockout or by my striking skills, but I didn’t think it would be on the ground,” Al-Qahtani said.

“I felt that I was better than him in striking, so I thought I would knock him out but when it went to grappling, I finished him there. Although I am strong in both, I prefer striking.”

The Saudi started out in wrestling, but his transition into Muay Thai made him favor the striking game.

Al-Qahtani would not reveal what surprises he has in store for David Zelner — who makes his PFL debut with a record of 4-2-0 — but predicts both his striking game and grappling will end the match early.

“He is good, he will be hard, and he is aggressive. He will try to engage in striking, but I have good defense now, something I have been working on. I predict that I will take him down in the first round or the first of the second,” Al-Qahtani said.

“David’s right hook is quite strong, and so is his takedown game, he is also skilled in jiu-jitsu. He is a purple belt like me but the way I train jiu-jitsu is harder than he does so it should be a good fight.

“My camp has been good, we arranged some sparring partners to come to Riyadh for this camp and I am feeling confident,” he said.

As one of only a handful of MMA fighters from the Kingdom, Al-Qahtani is honored to be carrying the Saudi flag onto a stage such as Madison Square Garden and in front of a large PFL audience.

“I am grateful for the opportunities PFL is providing me, but also how they look out for me as a fighter. The ability to fight outside of PFL while under contract is really important to me as I want to say active.”

PFL is second only to the Ultimate Fighting Championship, with fighters from more than 20 countries. The Saudi’s contract with PFL is non-exclusive and puts fighters first, allowing him to participate in other events.

Should PFL schedule another fight for Al-Qahtani before the end of the year, he says that he will start preparing for it. Otherwise, he plans to participate at the Muay Thai competition at World Combat Games in Riyadh from Oct. 20-30.

“It is important for me to stay active, fighting every three months would be the ideal scenario for me, although I am not ranked in the league yet — PFL provides me great exposure but also doesn’t restrict me from taking other opportunities that may arise.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Abdullah Al-Qahtani

Related

Saudi MMA fighter Mostafa Neda finally gets big break at Madison Square Garden
Sport
Saudi MMA fighter Mostafa Neda finally gets big break at Madison Square Garden
Pakistan’s Muhammad Asif beats seven-time world snooker champion to qualify for British Open 2023
Pakistan
Pakistan’s Muhammad Asif beats seven-time world snooker champion to qualify for British Open 2023

Rising Stars Arabia set to showcase region’s elite boxing talent in Abu Dhabi

Rising Stars Arabia set to showcase region’s elite boxing talent in Abu Dhabi
Updated 56 sec ago
Arab News

Rising Stars Arabia set to showcase region’s elite boxing talent in Abu Dhabi

Rising Stars Arabia set to showcase region’s elite boxing talent in Abu Dhabi
  • Headlining the event is the fight between Moroccan Moussa Gholam and former world title challenger Matias Carlos Adrian Rueda
Updated 56 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Rising Stars Arabia, the first fighting series of its kind in the UAE and the MENA region, is set to host a milestone event on Sept. 9 at Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Arena.

The event is promoted by AAM Seddiqi Sports and sponsored by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi.

The series aims to provide a platform to showcase the best of Arab boxing talent to an international and regional audience.

“Seddiqi Sports has pioneered the sport in the region, and we recently celebrated our 10-year anniversary of opening Round 10 boxing club in the UAE,” founder Ahmed A. Seddiqi said. “It’s time to show the world that in addition to hosting major events in the region, we also have homegrown talents that can perform at the highest level of boxing and become superstars of the sport. We are proud to host this monumental event in Abu Dhabi and would like to thank DCT Abu Dhabi for believing in us and putting their trust in the RSA platform.”

Sanctioned by the Middle East Professional Boxing Commission, the RSA event will be broadcasted live on regional and international platforms such as Abu Dhabi Sports TV and ESPN Knockout, further bolstering Abu Dhabi’s reputation as the combat sports capital of the Arabian Peninsula.

Saleh Al-Geziry, director general for tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “The arrival of Rising Stars Arabia in the emirate further cements Abu Dhabi’s status as a regional hub for combat sports and other major athletic events and franchises. We remain committed to enabling the development of homegrown talent and are proud to support this impressive line-up of Emirati and Arab fighters who are helping to promote and elevate the sport in the UAE and wider region.

“With this ground-breaking fight series, not only are we nurturing a sport, we are proving once again that Abu Dhabi is a premier tourism destination offering diverse and exciting entertainment experiences to our residents and visitors from around the world.”

Headlining the first event is the fight between Moroccan talent Moussa Gholam (20-1-0, 12 KOs), currently ranking 14th in the WBC, against former world title challenger Matias Carlos Adrian Rueda (37-2-0, 32 KOs). This fight marks Gholam’s debut in the Middle East, and both fighters are in line to be world title contenders.

The co-main event will feature the UAE’s own Sultan Al-Nuaimi (9-0-0, 6 KOs) in a 10-round bout, who will take on Jemsi Kibazange (18-6-2, 5 KOs) from Tanzania. Sultan, known for his speed and agility, made waves with his impressive performance at the last event promoted by Matchroom Boxing in Abu Dhabi.

Al-Nuaimi is one of only a few professional boxers in the country and is a previous UAE champion in the amateur divisions.

Bader Samreen of Jordan, who boasts eight wins and seven claimed knockouts, will be stepping into the ring against experienced Mexican fighter Jose Gonzales, with 16 wins to his name.

The event will also feature Jordanian boxer Bishara Sabbar (6-0-0, 4KOs) and India’s Mohd Azahar (8-5-1, 7KOs) going head-to-head for the WBC Youth World Title. Other notable fighters participating in the event include two youth Olympian boxers from Egypt Cruiser weight, Youssef Karrar (1-0-0, 0KO), and Marwan Mohamad Madboly (2-0-0, 1KO). Other bouts will include fighters from Iran, Bahrain and Morocco.

Topics: boxing Abu Dhabi UAE

Related

Cameron vs McCaskill: Abu Dhabi to host its first-ever female boxing world title fight
Sport
Cameron vs McCaskill: Abu Dhabi to host its first-ever female boxing world title fight
Francis Ngannou in talks to make boxing debut in Saudi Arabia
Sport
Francis Ngannou in talks to make boxing debut in Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi scores in regulation, penalties as Inter Miami beats Nashville in League Cup final

Lionel Messi scores in regulation, penalties as Inter Miami beats Nashville in League Cup final
Updated 20 August 2023
AP

Lionel Messi scores in regulation, penalties as Inter Miami beats Nashville in League Cup final

Lionel Messi scores in regulation, penalties as Inter Miami beats Nashville in League Cup final
  • Messi scored for the 10th time in seven games since joining Inter Miami
Updated 20 August 2023
AP

NASHVILLE, Tennessee: Lionel Messi scored early in regulation and converted the first shot in penalty kicks as Inter Miami beat Nashville SC 10-9 on penalties in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday night.
Messi scored for the 10th time in seven games since joining Inter Miami, converting in the 23rd minutes.
The ball landed at Messi’s feet after a pass from teammate Robert Taylor was blocked. Messi dribbled past Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman and unleashed a bending shot from just outside the penalty box into the top left corner of the goal. Diving goalkeeper Elliot Panicco had no chance at playing the ball.
Nashville fans had booed Messi on his previous touches of the ball, but the stadium erupted in cheers when the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner who led Argentina to the World Cup crown last year scored.
Messi had a shot from a similar position in the 71st minute, but hit the post as the teams played to a 1-1 draw in regulation.
Messi calmly converted the first shot in penalties as Miami claimed its first trophy.

Topics: Lionel Messi Inter Miami football

Related

Miami move ‘opposite’ of PSG switch, says happy Messi
Football
Miami move ‘opposite’ of PSG switch, says happy Messi
Messi on target as Miami rout Union to reach Leagues Cup final
Football
Messi on target as Miami rout Union to reach Leagues Cup final

Alcaraz and Djokovic meet Sunday in a rematch of the Wimbledon final

Alcaraz and Djokovic meet Sunday in a rematch of the Wimbledon final
Updated 20 August 2023
AP

Alcaraz and Djokovic meet Sunday in a rematch of the Wimbledon final

Alcaraz and Djokovic meet Sunday in a rematch of the Wimbledon final
  • The top-ranked Alcaraz rallied past unseeded Hubert Hurkacz 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the first men’s semifinal Saturday
  • No. 2 Djokovic defeated Alexander Zverev 7-6 (5), 7-5 to earn a shot at his third title in the US Open tuneup
Updated 20 August 2023
AP

MASON, Ohio: Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will meet Sunday for the Western & Southern Open in a rematch of their Wimbledon final.
The top-ranked Alcaraz erased a match point in the second set and rallied past unseeded Hubert Hurkacz 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the first men’s semifinal Saturday.
Then, No. 2 Djokovic defeated Alexander Zverev, the 2021 tournament champ, 7-6 (5), 7-5 to earn a shot at his third title in the US Open tuneup.
Alcaraz won six straight points in the second-set tiebreaker to reach his eighth final of the season. He beat Djokovic last month at Wimbledon to win his second major title and deny the 36-year-old Djokovic his 23rd.
Alcaraz, 20, is the youngest Cincinnati finalist since 19-year-old Pete Sampras in 1991. He is trying to become the youngest champion since Boris Becker won at 17 in 1985.
Despite going to a third set in each of his four matches this week, Alcaraz says he’ll be ready for the final.
“It doesn’t matter if I’m playing third sets or long matches, I’m recovering really well,” Alcaraz said. “I feel like I’m going to play the first match of the tournament. I feel great.”
Last week in Toronto, Alcaraz needed two tiebreakers to beat Hurkacz after losing the first set.
“Playing against Hubert is always tough,” Alcaraz said, “We played until the final ball. I was really happy to get that win today. He’s one of the best servers in the tour.”
Djokovic, 36, is the oldest Cincinnati finalist in the professional era, dating to 1968, surpassing 35-year old Ken Rosewell in 1970.
 

Topics: Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic Western & Southern Open

Related

Alcaraz overcomes rain to gain revenge on Paul in Cincinnati
Tennis
Alcaraz overcomes rain to gain revenge on Paul in Cincinnati
Alcaraz beats Djokovic to win Wimbledon title
Tennis
Alcaraz beats Djokovic to win Wimbledon title

Coco Gauff upsets No. 1 Iga Swiatek to reach the finals of the Western & Southern Open

Coco Gauff upsets No. 1 Iga Swiatek to reach the finals of the Western & Southern Open
Updated 20 August 2023
AP

Coco Gauff upsets No. 1 Iga Swiatek to reach the finals of the Western & Southern Open

Coco Gauff upsets No. 1 Iga Swiatek to reach the finals of the Western & Southern Open
  • Gauff is the fourth teenager to reach the final in Cincinnati during the Open Era and first since Vera Zvonareva in 2004
  • She will face in Sunday’s final Karolina Muchova, who overcame No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka
Updated 20 August 2023
AP

MASON, Ohio: Coco Gauff will play for the women’s title Sunday after upsetting top-ranked Iga Swiatek 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4. She will face Karolina Muchova, who overcame No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2.

Coco Gauff had never won a set against Iga Swiatek in seven previous meetings. On Saturday, the 19-year old beat the No. 1-ranked player in the world, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4, to advance to the final of the Western & Southern Open.

Gauff had never won a set against Swiatek in seven previous meetings. Swiatek, winner of three of the last six Grand Slam titles, survived three match points before the 19-year-old Gauff finally finished off the upset to the delight of a large crowd that loudly supported the American.

“It feels really good,” Gauff said. “It shows that I can be at that level, or compete at that level at least. I’m sure I’m going to face her many more times. I still think that I’m not even to the peak of my game.”

The seventh-seeded Gauff hadn’t won more than four games in a set against Swiatek since their first meeting in Rome in 2021 before winning the tiebreaker Saturday.

“Today I fought to the end,” Swiatek said. “Coco, she’s a great player. This one, she deserved it more. My tank of fuel is pretty empty. I’m happy to have some days off.”

Gauff is the fourth teenager to reach the final in Cincinnati during the professional era and first since Vera Zvonareva in 2004. The last teenager to win the title was 17-year-old Linda Tuero in 1968.

Topics: Iga Swiatek Coco Gauff Cincinnati Open

Related

Alcaraz overcomes rain to gain revenge on Paul in Cincinnati
Tennis
Alcaraz overcomes rain to gain revenge on Paul in Cincinnati
Swiatek into Warsaw quarters as Muchova crashes out
Tennis
Swiatek into Warsaw quarters as Muchova crashes out

Spurs sink toothless Man Utd, Man City too good for Newcastle

Spurs sink toothless Man Utd, Man City too good for Newcastle
Updated 20 August 2023
AFP

Spurs sink toothless Man Utd, Man City too good for Newcastle

Spurs sink toothless Man Utd, Man City too good for Newcastle
  • Spurs were playing for the first time at home since record goalscorer Kane departed for Bayern Munich.
  • Manchester City beat potential Premier League title challengers Newcastle 1-0
Updated 20 August 2023
AFP

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Tottenham showed there is life after Harry Kane with a 2-0 win over Manchester United on Saturday as Manchester City beat potential Premier League title challengers Newcastle 1-0.
Spurs were playing for the first time at home since record goalscorer Kane departed for Bayern Munich.
But in Ange Postecoglou’s first match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the home side showed promising signs of a new era as Pape Sarr’s strike and Lisandro Martinez’s own goal continued United’s sluggish start to the season.
“Second half, certainly in spells, it kind of showed the team we want to be,” said Postecoglou.
“I keep saying we’re still a long way to go but I really liked the belief and resilience the guys have and the bravery they have to continue playing that way.”
Erik ten Hag’s men escaped with a 1-0 victory at home to Wolves on Monday despite being outplayed.
This time United were punished as they faded after a bright start.
Bruno Fernandes should have headed the visitors in front midway through the first half.
Spurs ended the opening period in the ascendency as Pedro Porro rattled the crossbar.
And Postecoglou’s men got their reward when Sarr smashed home his first goal for the club on 49 minutes.
A comedy of errors summed up United’s day for the second goal as Ben Davies failed to connect with Ivan Perisic’s cross and Martinez could only turn it beyond the flat-footed Andre Onana.
United’s decision not to rival Bayern with a bid for Kane will now face more scrutiny as they looked toothless without new striker Rasmus Hojlund due to injury.
“I am not concerned with our attacking play but I am by our scoring,” said Ten Hag. “We know this, that is why we’ve signed a striker.”

Man City vs Newcastle
Many believed Newcastle would never get a better chance for their first league win away to City since 2000.
Pep Guardiola was unhappy the champions had been forced to play just three days after winning the UEFA Super Cup over Sevilla in baking conditions in Athens.
City were also without Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and John Stones, but were still far too good for the Magpies.
It took one moment of magic for Guardiola’s men to take all three points, though, when Julian Alvarez fired into the top corner on 31 minutes.
Erling Haaland missed a hat-trick of chances to add to the lead, but City were rarely troubled defensively and made it two wins from two Premier League games.
“It is the second game of the season, but it is proof of the reason why we won a lot,” said Guardiola.
“Today the team showed to me and the Premier League we are ready to try to win it again.”

Bournemouth no match for Liverpool

Liverpool recovered from a terrible start and the controversial loss of Alexis Mac Allister to a red card early in the second half to beat Bournemouth 3-1.
Antoine Semenyo drilled the visitors in front after just three minutes on the ground where they lost 9-0 last season.
Luis Diaz’s inventive flicked and overhead kick finish brought Liverpool level before Mohamed Salah made it 2-1 on the rebound after his penalty was saved.
Momentum could have swung back Bournemouth’s way when Mac Allister was harshly shown a straight red card for leading with his studs on Ryan Christie, despite minimal contact with the Scotland international.
But the 10 men added to their lead within four minutes when Diogo Jota pounced after Neto could only palm Dominik Szoboszlai’s effort into his path.

Hove Albion shines on

Brighton banked a British record transfer fee that could rise to £115 million ($146 million) for Moises Caicedo on Monday.
But the Seagulls continue to soar under Roberto De Zerbi despite seeing their best players picked off by the Premier League’s elite.
Kaoru Mitoma may be the next big-money departure and the Japanese international opened the scoring in stunning style at Molineux as he slalomed past four Wolves defenders before producing a classy finish.
Mitoma then teed up Pervis Estupinan to smash home for 2-0 before Solly March scored twice from Julio Enciso assists.
Brentford are also making light of the absence of the suspended Ivan Toney as they won 3-0 at Fulham.
Yoane Wissa opened the scoring before Bryan Mbeumo scored twice after Fulham captain Tim Ream was sent off for a second yellow card.
 

Topics: Newcastle United Man United Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Man City

Related

What do Newcastle United fans think of the Saudi takeover? video
Sport
What do Newcastle United fans think of the Saudi takeover?
Neymar has perfect introduction to Saudi Arabian football despite Al-Hilal draw
Sport
Neymar has perfect introduction to Saudi Arabian football despite Al-Hilal draw

follow us

Latest updates

Saudi MMA fighter Abdullah Al-Qahtani predicts another quick takedown at PFL
Saudi MMA fighter Abdullah Al-Qahtani predicts another quick takedown at PFL
Rising Stars Arabia set to showcase region’s elite boxing talent in Abu Dhabi
Rising Stars Arabia set to showcase region’s elite boxing talent in Abu Dhabi
Health minister reiterates Saudi support for international efforts to tackle and fund health emergencies
Health minister reiterates Saudi support for international efforts to tackle and fund health emergencies
Turkiye begins rolling back costly FX-protected deposits 
Turkiye begins rolling back costly FX-protected deposits 
India govt sets emission limit for hydrogen to qualify as ‘green’
India govt sets emission limit for hydrogen to qualify as ‘green’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.