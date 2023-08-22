Closing bell: Saudi main index slips 31 points to close at 11,376

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index lost 30.90 points, or 0.27 percent, to close at 11,377.55 on Tuesday.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.65 billion ($1.24 billion) as 89 of the stocks advanced, while 127 retreated.

On the other hand, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also slipped 41.22 points, or 0.18 percent, to close at 23,478.88. This decline came as 25 stocks advanced and 26 retreated.

Similarly, MSCI Tadawul Index also dropped 6.39 points, or 0.43 percent, to close at 1 1,477.64.

The best-performing stock of the day was Thimar Development Holding Co. The company’s share price surged 9.96 percent to SR25.95.

Other top performers include Development Works Food Co. and Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co., whose share prices soared 8.51 percent and 4.86 percent to close at SR119.80 and SR349.20, respectively.

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. and Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. also performed well.

The worst performer was Almarai Co., whose share price dropped 4.15 percent to SR64.70.

Red Sea International Co. and Saudi Fisheries Co. also performed poorly, as their share prices dropped 3.44 percent and 2.9 percent to SR23.56 and SR26.80, respectively.

Astra Industrial Group and Banque Saudi Fransi also saw their respective share prices decline.

On Nomu, Mayar Holding Co. was the top gainer, with its share price rising 29.82 percent to SR123.20.

Other best performers on Nomu were Marble Design Co. and Natural Gas Distribution Co., whose share prices soared 9.75 percent and 6.84 percent to SR78.80 and SR60.90, respectively.

National Environmental Recycling Co. and Alqemam for Computer Systems Co. also performed well.

Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. was a major loser on Nomu, as its share price dropped 5.78 percent to SR34.25.

The share prices of Abdulaziz and Mansour Ibrahim Albabtin Co. and Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co. also fell 5.51 percent and 5.43 percent to stand at SR46.30 and SR66.20, respectively.