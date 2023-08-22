Exploratory drilling for oil and gas in Lebanese waters begins on Thursday

You are here

Lebanon’s Premier Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri visited the drilling platform Transocean Barents, accompanied by the ministers of Public Works and Transport and Energy, and officials to attend a ceremony to announce the exploration. (Supplied)
BEIRUT: TotalEnergies, along with its partners Eni and QatarEnergy, on Tuesday launched exploration activities in Block 9 within Lebanon’s territorial waters.
The companies are searching for commercial quantities of gas and oil that Lebanon is pinning its hopes on to revive its collapsing economy.
The drilling is set to start on Aug. 24, as announced by Energy Minister Walid Fayad.
Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri visited the drilling platform Transocean Barents, accompanied by Fayad and Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamieh, as well as Lebanese petroleum officials to attend a ceremony to announce the exploration.
Platform 9 is located about 120 km from Beirut.
During the visit, Lebanese officials were briefed on preparations for the drilling.
Berri and Mikati toured the drilling platform to oversee the logistics for the oil and gas exploration in Block 9 within Lebanon’s territorial waters.
Berri said he hoped that “in a few months, God would bless Lebanon with a flow of his grace, marking the beginning of solving the economic crisis that Lebanon and its people are experiencing,” and that the Lebanese would reach a consensus on electing a president who would initiate a political solution.
Mikati said he wished that “the upcoming days bring signs of good fortune to help Lebanon address the numerous crises it is facing, and that everyone cooperates in the upcoming phase to halt the deterioration we are witnessing on all fronts.”
The delegation flew from Beirut’s airport to the drilling platform in a TotalEnergies helicopter.
Romain de La Martiniere, general manager of TotalEnergies in Lebanon, said the exploratory well “will enable us to assess hydrocarbon resources and production potential in this area.”
The company holds a 35 percent working interest in Block 9, alongside its partners Eni (35 percent) and QatarEnergy (30 percent).
Lebanese officials continue to delay the implementation of reforms required by the international community for assistance.
Reformists dismissed the notion of using potential oil wealth to offset the deficit faced by the treasury without holding those responsible for this deficit accountable.
Ibrahim Mneimneh, a reformist MP, said: “Do not deceive people with illusions.”
He told Arab News: “The crux of the political dispute with this political class lies in their perception of the country’s resources as a hen laying golden eggs meant to conceal their corruption, ventures and financial strategies that have driven the nation to its present state.”
He said the issue “is not oil or gas; it involves the embezzlement of the nation’s resources. Those responsible must face consequences, not pardons for past actions.
“Furthermore, the exploration process has yet to commence, and even when it does, it remains uncertain whether it will yield commercial quantities or merely fulfill the country’s immediate needs.”
He added: “Even if quantities are discovered, determining whether we possess oil wealth requires the next seven years. Thus, hastiness in thought is nothing but delusions.”
Mneimneh questioned “the rationale behind connecting the sovereign wealth fund to public funds,” and said: “We must address the financial gap and tackle the task of restructuring banks and enacting various necessary reforms. Prioritizing the sovereign wealth fund at this time is unacceptable; it can wait, given that there exist other pressing priorities.”
The repercussions of the economic crisis continue to affect state institutions. The latest manifestation of this is a warning issued by Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun, who reiterated that the military institution grapples with crises to the extent that it possesses only a one-month supply of gasoline.
If this stock is not replenished, the army will be incapable of conducting patrols beyond a month.
This warning considers that fuel reserves for the institution used to suffice for an entire year.

Iraq, Turkiye yet to agree on northern oil exports resumption

Iraq, Turkiye yet to agree on northern oil exports resumption
Updated 59 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

Iraq, Turkiye yet to agree on northern oil exports resumption

Iraq, Turkiye yet to agree on northern oil exports resumption
  • Turkiye halted flows after an arbitration ruling ordered Ankara to pay Baghdad damages of $1.5 billion for unauthorized exports
Updated 59 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s oil minister and his Turkish counterpart did not reach an agreement to immediately resume Iraq’s northern oil exports but agreed to hold more talks in the future, said two energy sources with knowledge of the ministers’ meeting in Ankara on Tuesday.

Turkiye halted flows on March 25 after an arbitration ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce ordered Ankara to pay Baghdad damages of $1.5 billion for unauthorized exports by the Kurdistan Regional Government between 2014 and 2018.

The block consists mainly of oil originating from Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

The results of the meeting were to allow Turkiye and Iraq to finalize pipeline maintenance before resuming oil flow, said an Oil Ministry statement.

Iraq’s Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani had arrived in the Turkish capital to discuss issues including the resumption of oil exports through the Ceyhan oil terminal, a source in the minister’s office said earlier.

An Iraqi Oil Ministry official who is close to the northern oil exports operations said on Tuesday that the Turkish Energy Ministry informed Iraq’s state-owned marketer SOMO last month that it needed more time to check the technical feasibility of the pipeline to resume flows.

“Turkish Energy Ministry informed SOMO last month that more time is needed to check the pipeline and crude storage tanks in Ceyhan for any damages resulting from the earthquake-hit Turkiye,” said the Iraqi official.

Sudan fighting has left about 500 children dead, says charity

Sudan fighting has left about 500 children dead, says charity
Updated 22 August 2023
AP
Reuters

Sudan fighting has left about 500 children dead, says charity

Sudan fighting has left about 500 children dead, says charity
  • Save the Children also said that at least 31,000 children lack access to treatment for malnutrition and related illnesses
Updated 22 August 2023
AP Reuters

CAIRO: About 500 children have died from hunger in Sudan — including two dozen babies in a government-run orphanage in the capital of Khartoum — since fighting erupted in the East African country in April, a leading aid group said on Tuesday.

Save the Children also said that at least 31,000 children lack access to treatment for malnutrition and related illnesses since the charity was forced to close 57 of its nutrition centers in Sudan.

Sudan was plunged into chaos after monthslong tensions between the military and a rival paramilitary force exploded into open fighting on April 15. The conflict has turned Khartoum and other urban areas into battlefields. Many residents live without water and electricity, and the country’s healthcare system has nearly collapsed.

“Never did we think we would see children dying from hunger in such numbers, but this is now the reality in Sudan,” said Arif Noor, Save the Children’s director for Sudan. “We are seeing children dying from entirely preventable hunger.”

More than 4.4 million people were forced to flee their homes either to safer areas in Sudan or cross into neighboring countries, according to the UN migration agency.

Save the Children said that between May and July, at least 316 children, mostly under 5 years of age, died of malnutrition or associated illnesses in the southern While Nile province. More than 2,400 more children have admitted to hospitals in the past eight months with severe acute malnutrition — the deadliest form of malnutrition, it added.

In the eastern Qadarif province, at least 132 children died from malnutrition in the government-run Children’s Hospital between April and July.

And at least 50 children, including two dozen babies, died of starvation or related illnesses in an orphanage in Khartoum in the first six weeks of the conflict as the fighting prevented Save the Children staff from accessing the building to care for them, the charity said.

Save the Children also warned that special food supplies for treating malnutrition were running critically low at 108 facilities it still operates across Sudan.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, the UN-led agency responsible for famine classifications, said Sudan’s conflict and economic decline have driven about 20.3 million people — or more than 42 percent of the country’s population of over 46 million people — into high levels of acute food insecurity. Of them, about 6.3 million people live in areas that are a step away from an official famine classification, according to the agency.

Sudanese military factions battled for a third day over an army base in the capital, eyewitnesses said on Tuesday, as both sides struggle for advantage in a more than four-month war that has devastated the country.

After the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces circulated video of its soldiers claiming to have entered the base and captured tanks, army sources said they had managed to drive them out. If the army were to lose the Armored Corps base, its last stronghold in the capital Khartoum would be the army headquarters in the center of the city.

Wildfire briefly halts marine traffic on Turkish strait

Wildfire briefly halts marine traffic on Turkish strait
Updated 22 August 2023
AFP

Wildfire briefly halts marine traffic on Turkish strait

Wildfire briefly halts marine traffic on Turkish strait
  • Televised images showed clouds of thick smoke rolling over the edge of the seaside city on Tuesday afternoon
  • The fire also forced the evacuation of a local university and closure of a highway running through the blaze
Updated 22 August 2023
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkiye on Tuesday briefly suspended shipping traffic along the Dardanelle Strait because of a windswept forest fire near the tourist town of Canakkale.
The emergency response service said it had evacuated seven villages and was preparing to help people leave three more on Turkiye’s northwestern coast.
“The good news is that the winds seem to blowing away from the city center of Canakkale,” Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said in televised comments.
Televised images showed clouds of thick smoke rolling over the edge of the seaside city on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire also forced the evacuation of a local university and closure of a highway running through the blaze.
The Turkish coast guard reopened southbound traffic along the strait after more than two dozen aircraft managed to largely contain the blaze by Tuesday night.
The Dardanelle Strait links the Aegean Sea with the Sea of Marmara and is a popular tourist destination because it is also the site of the ancient ruins of Troy.
Turkiye has been trying to modernize its emergency response service after being gripped by hugely destructive fires along its southern and western coasts in 2021.
Those flames scorched more than 200,000 hectares of pine forest and claimed at least nine lives.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came under intense criticism for his response to the disaster at the time.
Its magnitude raised the political importance of environmental issues in Turkiye and prompted Erdogan to pushed through Ankara’s long-delayed ratification of the Paris Climate Accords.

Jordan urgently needs more aid to help displaced people, minister tells UN Refugee Agency chief

Jordan urgently needs more aid to help displaced people, minister tells UN Refugee Agency chief
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

Jordan urgently needs more aid to help displaced people, minister tells UN Refugee Agency chief

Jordan urgently needs more aid to help displaced people, minister tells UN Refugee Agency chief
  • Mazin Al-Farrayeh said the refugee crisis affects all sectors in his country, causing unemployment to rise and demand for government services to increase
  • Al-Farrayeh underlined the dire need to ensure the World Food Program is provided with additional resources
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordanian Interior Minister Mazin Al-Farrayeh on Tuesday told a visiting UN delegation led by High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi that his country is in urgent need of additional aid to bolster the humanitarian assistance it provides to refugees.

The minister said the strain the influx of refugees has put on Jordan’s economy affects all sectors, causing unemployment to rise among Jordanians and demand to increase for education, healthcare, energy, water, sanitation, environmental services and municipal affairs, the Jordan News Agency reported.

Al-Farrayeh underlined the dire need to ensure the World Food Program is provided with additional resources, noting that cuts in international funding for the organization has put increased pressure on the Jordanian government and refugees in the country.

The minister said that caring for refugees is a responsibility that should be shared by all nations and called for the implementation of a resettlement program. He also underscored Jordan’s commitment to facilitating the voluntary return of refugees to their home countries.

According to recent UN Refugee Agency figures, Jordan hosts more than 760,000 registered refugees, almost 90 percent of whom are from Syria, though the actual number, including those who are not registered with the UN, is thought to be significantly higher.

Nearly 200 migrants intercepted off Morocco coast

Nearly 200 migrants intercepted off Morocco coast
Updated 22 August 2023
AFP

Nearly 200 migrants intercepted off Morocco coast

Nearly 200 migrants intercepted off Morocco coast
  • Including the latest group, at least 518 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have been brought back to Morocco since August 8
  • Sailors found the latest group, totalling 190, in “waters between Tan-Tan and Dakhla”
Updated 22 August 2023
AFP

RABAT: Morocco’s navy on Tuesday rescued nearly 200 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa in flimsy boats off the country’s southern coast and Western Sahara, state media reported.
Including the latest group, at least 518 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have been brought back to Morocco since August 8, according to an AFP tally based on Moroccan military sources.
Sailors found the latest group, totalling 190, in “waters between Tan-Tan and Dakhla,” a military source told state news agency MAP. Among them were 11 women, MAP said.
Spain’s Canary Islands are only about 150 kilometers (93 miles) off southern Morocco, west of Tan-Tan, which is northeast of Dakhla in the disputed Western Sahara.
The Canary migratory route has experienced a marked upsurge of activity in recent weeks.
Moroccan authorities said they halted 26,000 irregular migration attempts in the first five months of 2023.
In the first six months, 7,213 migrants reached the Canary Islands by boat, Spanish interior ministry figures show.
At least 13 Senegalese died in mid-July when their boat sank off Morocco, according to authorities in Senegal.

