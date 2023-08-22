You are here

Meta releases AI model for translating speech between dozens of languages

Meta is making the model available to the public for non-commercial use. (AFP/File)
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

  • SeamlessM4T model can perform speech-to-text, speech-to-speech, text-to-speech, and text-to-text translations for up to 100 languages including Modern Standard Arabic
LONDON: Facebook parent company Meta Platforms on Tuesday released an AI model capable of translating and transcribing speech in dozens of languages, a potential building-block for tools enabling real-time communication across language divides.

The company said in a blog post that its SeamlessM4T model could support translations between text and speech in nearly 100 languages, as well as full speech-to-speech translation for 35 languages, including Modern Standard Arabic, Western Persian and Urdu.

Meta has built upon past innovations combining technology that was previously available only in separate models, such as No Language Left Behind (NLLB) and Universal Speech Translator, to create this unified multilingual model.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said he envisions such tools facilitating interactions between users from around the globe in the metaverse, the set of interconnected virtual worlds on which he is betting the company’s future.

Meta is making the model available to the public for non-commercial use, the blog post said.

The world’s biggest social media company has released a flurry of mostly free AI models this year, including a large language model called Llama that poses a serious challenge to proprietary models sold by Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Alphabet’s Google.

Zuckerberg says an open AI ecosystem works to Meta’s advantage, as the company has more to gain by effectively crowd-sourcing the creation of consumer-facing tools for its social platforms than by charging for access to the models.

Nonetheless, Meta faces similar legal questions as the rest of the industry around the training data ingested to create its models.

In July, comedian Sarah Silverman and two other authors filed copyright infringement lawsuits against both Meta and OpenAI, accusing the companies of using their books as training data without permission.

For the SeamlessM4T model, Meta researchers said in a research paper that they gathered audio training data from 4 million hours of “raw audio originating from a publicly available repository of crawled web data,” without specifying which repository.

A Meta spokesperson did not respond to questions on the provenance of the audio data. Text data came from datasets created last year that pulled content from Wikipedia and associated websites, the research paper said.

Meta said to have conducted extensive research on mitigating toxicity and bias in its generative AI models, resulting in a model that is more aware of and responsive to potential issues.

Earlier this year, Meta joined forces with Alphabet, Microsoft, and OpenAI to announce a joint framework on the responsible use of AI in order to mitigate the risks associated with generative AI tools.

With Reuters

  New design would eliminate text, reduce clickbait
LONDON: X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, is considering removing headlines from news articles shared on the site.

According to American business magazine, Fortune, which reported the story on Tuesday, the move is part of a bigger plan by X to redesign how articles appear on the platform.

Elon Musk, the owner of X, confirmed that the company was testing a new design for its platform.

The new design would only include the lead image and URL of a post, unless the person or publisher posting the link added their own text, as reported by Fortune. Musk said that the new design would “greatly improve the aesthetics” of the platform.

The change could have major implications for publishers who rely on social media to drive traffic to their sites, and who currently include a summary of their articles in the social media posts they share. If the new design is implemented, publishers may need to change their strategies for promoting their content on social media.

The image would still serve as a link to the article, but Musk’s reasoning for the move, the publisher reports, is to reduce the size of news posts and thus display more posts in users’ timelines.

According to the report, Musk believes that the new feature would also reduce clickbait.

Elon Musk’s plan to change the design of X has been met with mixed reactions from users. Some are skeptical that the new design will be effective in reducing clickbait, while others are enthusiastic about the move.

One user said: “Esthetics are one thing, but knowing what you’re going to read to want to click on it in the first place is another.”

Another user said that he welcomed the new feature and called the new design “minimal” but “much needed” because it would offer a cleaner feed with more images and less text.

Fortune reported that Musk has discussed the new design with advertisers, who “didn’t like it.” However, Musk reportedly plans to go through with the redesign anyway.

The move is part of changes being pushed by the Tesla CEO in an effort to lure back users after a series of backlashes triggered by Musk’s controversial decisions.

Recently, Musk invited journalists to publish directly on X, which could potentially earn them money through Twitter’s ad-revenue-sharing model. However, they need to be paying Twitter Blue subscribers to be eligible for this.

Earlier this week, Musk said that the social media site “may fail” after a glitch caused pictures posted before December 2014 to be deleted.

  • Venture capital arm of SRMG makes its third investment with a $5 million investment in Anghami
  • Anghami will leverage SRMG’s media network to accelerate growth, expand the legal consumption of music and audio content in the MENA region
LONDON: SRMG Ventures, the venture capital arm of SRMG, has today announced a $5 million investment in Anghami, the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in the MENA region. An investment by the MENA region’s largest integrated media group in Anghami, marks a significant development in the region’s rising music and audio industry. SRMG Ventures will bolster Anghami's growth trajectory through its extensive media reach, content library, and portfolio of leading assets in audio/podcasts and enable it to capture a larger share in the fast-growing sector that is forecasted to reach $700mm in 2026.  

Anghami has established itself as the region’s leading music and entertainment streaming platform. With 120 million registered users (a significant increase from 75 million users in 2021), a substantial subscriber base and a catalogue comprising of more than 100 million songs, Anghami is the go-to platform for Arabic and International music, podcasts and entertainment.   

Since launching in 2012, Anghami has broadened its portfolio beyond music streaming. It now provides in-house productions, branded music and video content, concerts and live events, a record label for Arab artists, podcasts, a music lounge with live entertainment, exclusive and original Arabic content, along with its renowned music streaming service. 

SRMG Ventures’ investment in Anghami reflects its unique and leading position in the promising music and audio segment of the media industry. The MENA music and audio industry is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11 percent, outpacing the global market. This rapid growth, further highlighted by the rising prominence of Arab stars and local talent, coupled with the strategic presence of international labels including Warner, Universal, and Sony, is cementing MENA's position as a pivotal player in the global music landscape.  

Anghami’s breadth of data and its leading distribution capabilities present compelling collaboration opportunities with SRMG. Billboard Arabia, the latest addition to SRMG’s media portfolio, will introduce several charts using data from the leading digital streaming platforms – including Anghami – to highlight the artists and songs driving the global and regional music industry. In addition, Thmanyah, Independent Arabia, and Hia, all notable audio content creator outlets under SRMG, are already present within the Anghami platform, setting the stage for continued collaboration between SRMG and Anghami. 

Jomana R. Al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG, said: “Audio consumption is growing fast in the MENA region. In 2022 alone, the market size for audio increased by 35 percent. This demand coupled with the commercial opportunity it presents makes digital audio and media one of the investment priorities for SRMG Ventures. These opportunities are also demonstrative of our strategy and commitment to support and develop the media ecosystem, act as a catalyst for further growth and enhancement of SRMG’s offerings and services. Today, Anghami has been able to secure one of the largest user bases in audio streaming in the region, and has developed an impressive platform with extensive technological capabilities – a testament to the leadership of founders Elie Habib and Eddy Maroun. We’re looking forward to working closely with the Anghami team to realize our shared vision of elevating the region’s media and entertainment industry.” 

Eddy Maroun, Co-founder & CEO of Anghami, said: “This investment from SRMG Ventures marks a significant milestone for Anghami. We have continually evolved to meet our audience’s changing demands and support the region’s rising entertainment and music industry. Working together with SRMG, a leader and innovator in regional media, Anghami will be able to unlock further opportunities to champion the music ecosystem. This partnership will propel regional artists to greater heights, expand their global reach, and create new touchpoints for our users and artists alike.” 

SRMG Ventures’ investment in Anghami aligns with the Group’s strategy to invest in businesses and areas of commercial growth, focusing on media creators, immersive and interactive entertainment, and digital media platforms and enablers that are at the forefront of technological and creative innovation. SRMG Ventures inaugural investments included Telfaz11, a Saudi based creative media studio, and Vuz, a leading VR-enabled social media application. As part of the investment agreement, SRMG will be invited to join Anghami's board of directors and will have the opportunity to increase its investment in Anghami in the future. 

  Government said apps is used by terrorists to spread propaganda
MOGADISHU: Somalia’s government announced Sunday a ban on social media platforms TikTok and Telegram and an online betting app, saying they were being used by “terrorists” to spread propaganda.
The move comes ahead of a much anticipated second phase of a military offensive against Al-Shabab, the Islamist militant group that has been waging a bloody insurgency against the central government in Mogadishu for more than 15 years.
In a statement, the ministry of communications and technology ordered Internet service providers to implement the ban by August 24 or face unspecified legal action.
“In a bid to accelerate the war and elimination of the terrorists who have shed the blood of the Somali people, the minister of communication and technology instructs companies that provide Internet services to suspend TikTok, Telegram and 1XBET betting applications, which terrorists and groups responsible for spreading immorality use to spread graphic clips, photos and mislead society.”
The army has been waging an offensive against the Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Shabab in central Somalia since August last year, joining forces with local clan militias in an operation backed by African Union troops and US air strikes.
Al-Shabab fighters were driven from the capital Mogadishu in 2011 but still control swathes of countryside and continue to wage deadly strikes on civilian, political and military targets despite the government offensive.
President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has vowed to rid the troubled Horn of Africa country of the jihadists and is expected to announce shortly a second phase of the offensive against them in southern Somalia.

LONDON: Meta Platforms plans to launch a web version of its microblogging app Threads early next week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Earlier this month, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company was developing on adding more features to the app, including a web version, that would launch in “the next few weeks.”
However, WSJ reported that the feature’s “launch plans aren’t final and could change” as the company seeks to address all the technical hurdles before public release.

With Reuters

  • Company to achieve B Corp certification by 2024
  • Certification recognizes that a business meets high standards
DUBAI: Atteline, an integrated communications agency, has established a sustainability division as part of its commitment to environmental and social responsibility across its consumer and corporate divisions, the company said.

Founded and based in the UAE, the business aims to become B Corp certified by 2024. According to a company statement, this would make it the first business of its kind with headquarters in the UAE to achieve the recognition.

B Corp certification is a “designation that a business is meeting high standards of verified performance, accountability and transparency on factors from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply-chain practices and input materials,” according to B Corp, the nonprofit organization that awards it.

In order to achieve this recognition, businesses must demonstrate high levels of social and environmental performance according to the organization’s risk reviews, make a legal commitment by changing corporate governance structures so that they are accountable to all stakeholders and not only shareholders, and display transparency by publicly sharing information about performance.

“Atteline is dedicated to being a force for good across the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council area), and our pursuit of B Corp certification is another step in this direction,” Malaika Fernandes, the sustainability ambassador and strategic counsel for the company’s new sustainability division, told Arab News.

“We are committed to driving positive change while setting high social and environmental responsibility standards in our industry, aligning with the sustainable agenda of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the upcoming COP28” UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai, she added.

Atteline said it has already put a number of measures in place to achieve these aims. For example, it has implemented a monthly plan to reduce the carbon footprint of its employees through support for initiatives such as the reforestation of mangroves at the Marovolavo Planting Site in Madagascar, forest preservation at the Canande Reserve and Narupa Reserve in Ecuador, and a wind farm project in India.

“We recognize that climate action, energy security and economic prosperity are interconnected threads of progress, and with the launch of this new division, Atteline is playing a pivotal role in helping brands communicate their sustainability agenda and influence meaningful change,” said Fernandes.

