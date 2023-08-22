You are here

Saudi center empowers women in environmental sector

National Center for Environmental Compliance recently reported a significant increase in the number of women carrying out environmental inspections.
National Center for Environmental Compliance recently reported a significant increase in the number of women carrying out environmental inspections. (@ncecksa)
RIYADH: The National Center for Environmental Compliance recently reported a significant increase in the number of women carrying out environmental inspections.
Compared to last year, there has been a rise of more than 360 percent in the number of women involved in inspections, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
This aligns with the center’s announcement of an increase in the number of tours to control quality standards this year to 22,000.
The number of male inspectors has also seen a growth of 10 percent compared to the same period last year, bringing the total to 263.
Meanwhile, the number of female inspectors quadrupled during the same period, reaching 111.
The center praised the efficiency of women inspectors in applying environmental criteria and conditions after receiving proper training. The increase in female inspectors aligns with the women’s empowerment goals of Saudi Vision 2030.
They were selected according to the criteria and conditions of employment after they met requirements, including holding a bachelor’s or master’s degree in environmental disciplines.
The center recently signed an agreement with King Khalid University for postgraduate programs in environmental sciences, aiming to encourage student enrollment as well as research and studies.

