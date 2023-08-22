Saudi center empowers women in environmental sector

Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition head receives Malaysian ambassador to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Secretary-General of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi on Tuesday received the Malaysian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah and his accompanying delegation at the organization’s headquarters in Riyadh.

During talks, they discussed topics of mutual concern, the fight against terrorism, coalition intellectual and media strategic initiatives, terrorism financing, and military affairs.

The envoy and his party toured the coalition’s headquarters and were briefed on projects taking place to combat and monitor the activities of global terrorist groups.

Abdullah highlighted the importance of the coalition’s work in tackling violence and extremism for all member countries and Al-Moghedi noted the critical role played by the Kingdom in providing support for the intergovernmental alliance’s initiatives.