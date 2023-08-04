You are here

Saudi women taught traditional skills for making leather goods

A regional program organized by the Herfah Institute taught production skills to 15 women from Najran. (SPA)
A regional program organized by the Herfah Institute taught production skills to 15 women from Najran. (SPA)
A regional program organized by the Herfah Institute taught production skills to 15 women from Najran. (SPA)
A regional program organized by the Herfah Institute taught production skills to 15 women from Najran. (SPA)
A regional program organized by the Herfah Institute taught production skills to 15 women from Najran. (SPA)
A regional program organized by the Herfah Institute taught production skills to 15 women from Najran. (SPA)
Updated 04 August 2023
A regional program organized by the Herfah Institute taught production skills to 15 women from Najran. (SPA)
  • The initiative has been designed to preserve the Kingdom’s ancient crafts and national heritage for future generations
NAJRAN: A group of Saudi women have been taking part in a training program aimed at passing on the traditional craft of making leather goods.

Fifteen women from Najran were taught production skills as part of a regional scheme organized by the Herfah Institute — that specializes in the training of inherited handicrafts — and the Lar Association for Productive Families.

The initiative has been designed to preserve the Kingdom’s ancient crafts and national heritage for future generations.

Trainer Intisar Al-Rashid said that the women who participated in the program learnt about the main types of leather used in the industry, and were shown basic production skills.

These included the correct shearing, sewing, detailing, and pressing methods and techniques for burning and drawing on leather.

 

 

Topics: Saudi women

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is to host a meeting for national security advisers and representatives of a number of countries on the Ukrainian crisis in Jeddah on Saturday, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

Hosting the meeting marks a continuation of the humanitarian initiatives and efforts by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the communications between the crown prince and Russian and Ukrainian leaders since the early days of the crisis.

The meeting also reveals the Kingdom’s readiness to exert its efforts to contribute to reaching a solution that will result in permanent peace, and its support for all efforts and initiatives aimed at reducing the impacts of the crisis and its humanitarian repercussions.

The Saudi government hopes that the meeting will contribute to reinforcing dialogue and cooperation by exchanging views, coordination, and deliberations at the international level on the ways to ensure a solution for the crisis through political and diplomatic means, and in a way that strengthens international peace and security, sparing the world further humanitarian, security, and economic consequences.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was grateful to the Kingdom for the platform for negotiations.

He said in a statement posted on X: “Tomorrow in Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia, a meeting of advisers to heads of state and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the Peace Formula will begin.

“Many countries will be represented, different continents, including the countries of the Global South.

“It is very important because in such matters as food security, the fate of millions of people in Africa, Asia, and other parts of the world directly depends on how fast the world will be in implementing the Peace Formula.”

He said the meeting in Jeddah followed a similar event in Copenhagen in June, and will help enable “step by step” movement toward the Global Peace Summit.

Zelensky said: “A fair and honest end to Russian aggression will benefit everyone in the world. Eliminating all threats created by Russia to Ukrainian and global security means returning peace to international relations and stability to global life.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ukraine Jeddah Russia-Ukraine Conflict Volodymyr Zelensky

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia called on its citizens to quickly leave Lebanese territory and to avoid approaching areas seeing armed conflicts, the Saudi embassy in Lebanon said in a statement posted late on Friday on X.
"The Kingdom's embassy in the Lebanese Republic warned citizens against being present and approaching areas witnessing armed conflicts, and demanded them to quickly leave Lebanese territory," the embassy said.
It also stressed "the importance of adhering to the Saudi travel ban to Lebanon," the statement added.
On Aug. 1, the UK also updated its travel advice for Lebanon, advising against "all but essential travel" to parts of Lebanon’s south near the Palestinian camp of Ain El-Hilweh.
At least 13 people, most of them militants, were killed in fighting that broke out in the camp on July 29 between mainstream faction Fatah and hardline Islamists, security sources in the camp told Reuters.
Ain el-Hilweh is the largest of 12 Palestinian camps in Lebanon, hosting around 80,000 of up to 250,000 Palestinian refugees countrywide, according to the United Nations' agency for refugees from Palestine.
(With Reuters)

Topics: Saudi Arabia Lebanon

Saudi Fund for Development inaugurates $90 million King Abdullah Campus at Pakistani university

Saudi Fund for Development inaugurates $90 million King Abdullah Campus at Pakistani university
ISLAMABAD: A Saudi government agency responsible for providing financial and technical assistance to developing countries on Friday inaugurated the King Abdullah Campus of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University in Pakistan by allocating a grant of $90 million for the project.

The campus has 15 academic departments and administration blocks along with a library, mosque, auditorium and comfortable student accommodation, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

More than 10,000 students, faculty members, and employees are expected to benefit from the new facility, which aims to provide research opportunities and contribute to the sustainable socio-economic development of Pakistan.

The project was inaugurated by the Saudi Fund for Development’s director general of Asia operations, Dr. Saud bin Ayed Al-Shammari, who was also accompanied by AJK President Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry.

“As the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Chancellor of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, I humbly acknowledge the pivotal role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the visionary King Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz, in the wake of the calamitous earthquake of 2005,” Chaudhry said while addressing the ceremony. “The people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will forever cherish the profound impact of the substantial financial assistance bestowed upon us, which not only rebuilt our beloved university but also sowed the seeds of an unyielding friendship between Saudi Arabia and Kashmir.”

On October 8, 2005, a massive earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 struck the northern regions of Pakistan, including AJK, causing widespread devastation and resulting in the loss of thousands of life in the whole region.

The seismic activity reduced entire villages and towns to rubble, and infrastructure, including hospitals, roads and educational institutions, was severely damaged.

The senior SFD official also mentioned the quake in his speech, saying his organization’s decision to construct the new campus was part of its commitment to work for sustainable development in Pakistan.

“This project is a result of the close developmental relations, and successful longstanding partnership, which has existed between SFD and Pakistan for more than 47 years,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Pakistan Saudi Fund for Development

Adhlal, Baytonia sign deal to empower Saudi designers

Princess Nourah Al-Faisal said the collaboration signifies the next step for Adhlal as a consultancy. (AN photo by Afshan Aziz)
Princess Nourah Al-Faisal said the collaboration signifies the next step for Adhlal as a consultancy. (AN photo by Afshan Aziz)
JEDDAH: Adhlal, the research-based consultancy focused on empowering future generations of Saudi designers, has joined forces with Baytonia, a prominent online furniture marketplace in Saudi Arabia, through a memorandum of understanding signed on Thursday in Jeddah.

The strategic collaboration aims to drive initiatives with a strong emphasis on design.

Collaborative endeavors between Adhlal and Baytonia encompass a wide range of schemes, including research projects, immersive learning experiences, competitions and more. Both entities share a vision for the future and are committed to the success and advancement of the collaboration.

Princess Nourah Al-Faisal, founder of Adhlal, praised the collaboration, saying: “This agreement is a prime example of connecting the dots. It’s inspiring to witness entities that not only talk but actually implement. Baytonia’s implementation, its work with students and its well-structured plans for the future are truly inspiring. Seeing strategies and aspirations come to life is a rewarding experience.”

Collaborative endeavors between Adhlal and Baytonia encompass a wide range of schemes, including research projects, immersive learning experiences, competitions and more. Both entities share a vision for the future and are committed to the success and advancement of the collaboration.

She added that the collaboration signifies the next step for Adhlal as a consultancy. “From our humble beginnings that focused on research and identifying gaps, this is a prime example of successful implementation.”

Princess Nourah said that Adhlal has always been a collaborative entity; its approach involves finding partners and connecting different elements such as academia, industry, design and governance. “Ideally, in every project we undertake, we aim to involve all five industries in some form or another.”

She aims to encourage the younger generation interested in the design industry. “More and more, SMEs and startups are actively seeking talent and a unique voice to represent their distinct culture. The opportunities are abundant, but it requires hard work and belief in your talent. Be willing to put in the extra effort to learn the necessary skill sets that will pave your path to success.”

Karam Rajab, co-founder and CEO of Botaniya, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with Adhlal, saying that the business model aligns perfectly with the Saudi lifestyle. He praised the work being done by various stakeholders and the alignment in their shared vision.

“Our aim is not only to commercialize products, but also to empower local talent, ensuring their artistic endeavors become sustainable livelihoods,” Karam said.

He highlighted the importance of providing opportunities for artists, interior designers, product designers and architects to thrive in their professions.

Baytonia’s collaboration with Adhlal aims to connect with the design community, showcase and sell art and products, and provide people with the means to make a living from their creative pursuits. Karam acknowledged Adhlal’s expertise and support in opening doors to new sales channels and transforming the lives of talented individuals, stressing his company’s commitment to fostering a thriving creative community.

Rajab highlighted the need to connect artists to industry by assisting them in mass-producing and scaling their work. He emphasized Baytonia’s commitment to supporting artists, both through its platform and other sales channels. The company’s goal is to extend its toolbox of knowledge and resources to empower the artist and design community, enabling people to thrive creatively, he said.

“Our aim is to create solutions and products that align with the unique Saudi lifestyle, tapping into a vast market opportunity,” Rajab added.

Ibrahim Al-Howaish, co-founder and COO of Baytonia, said: “There are numerous areas where we can collaborate. Adhlal’s extensive network with universities and students is invaluable. We see immense potential in leveraging their network, while also offering our expertise across various segments of the business. Together, we can support students in bringing their designs to the market.”

Jeroen Frumau, design program director and expert adviser at Adhlal, said: “It’s truly inspiring to see the industry in Saudi Arabia embracing the crucial role of design, designers and creativity from the very beginning. There is a growing willingness to welcome talent from local universities and the market itself, rather than immediately seeking resources from abroad.

“It’s amazing to see Baytonia’s collaboration not only with Effat University and other institutions, but now also with Adhlal. This collaboration demonstrates a commitment to stimulating conditions for the creation of future Saudi authentic products. It’s a testament to the increasing recognition and support for Saudi designs within the country’s design industry.”

 

 

Topics: Baytonia SAUDI DESIGNERS

Beit Hail festival a heritage highlight

Beit Hail festival a heritage highlight
HAIL: Hail Development Authority CEO Omar bin Abdullah Al-Abduljabbar visited various sections of the second edition of the Beit Hail festival, held at Aja Park.

Al-Abduljabbar toured sections that included the Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Road for Visual Arts, showcasing prominent artists from the region, the classic cars pavilion, and the traditional cuisine pavilion prepared using heritage tools.

He also explored the booths of craftsmen and craftswomen, and witnessed folk performances by the Hail and Jazan troupes.

Al-Abduljabbar praised the range of activities in the different sections of Beit Hail, which hosted local artisans and their heritage creations.

He said that this year’s festival has undergone significant development, and enjoys support and follow-up from the governor of the region and his deputy, both of whom have shown interest in such events, which have an economic impact on the region.

 

Topics: Hail Development Authority

