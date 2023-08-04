Saudi women taught traditional skills for making leather goods

Adhlal, Baytonia sign deal to empower Saudi designers

JEDDAH: Adhlal, the research-based consultancy focused on empowering future generations of Saudi designers, has joined forces with Baytonia, a prominent online furniture marketplace in Saudi Arabia, through a memorandum of understanding signed on Thursday in Jeddah.

The strategic collaboration aims to drive initiatives with a strong emphasis on design.

Collaborative endeavors between Adhlal and Baytonia encompass a wide range of schemes, including research projects, immersive learning experiences, competitions and more. Both entities share a vision for the future and are committed to the success and advancement of the collaboration.

Princess Nourah Al-Faisal, founder of Adhlal, praised the collaboration, saying: “This agreement is a prime example of connecting the dots. It’s inspiring to witness entities that not only talk but actually implement. Baytonia’s implementation, its work with students and its well-structured plans for the future are truly inspiring. Seeing strategies and aspirations come to life is a rewarding experience.”

She added that the collaboration signifies the next step for Adhlal as a consultancy. “From our humble beginnings that focused on research and identifying gaps, this is a prime example of successful implementation.”

Princess Nourah said that Adhlal has always been a collaborative entity; its approach involves finding partners and connecting different elements such as academia, industry, design and governance. “Ideally, in every project we undertake, we aim to involve all five industries in some form or another.”

She aims to encourage the younger generation interested in the design industry. “More and more, SMEs and startups are actively seeking talent and a unique voice to represent their distinct culture. The opportunities are abundant, but it requires hard work and belief in your talent. Be willing to put in the extra effort to learn the necessary skill sets that will pave your path to success.”

Karam Rajab, co-founder and CEO of Botaniya, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with Adhlal, saying that the business model aligns perfectly with the Saudi lifestyle. He praised the work being done by various stakeholders and the alignment in their shared vision.

“Our aim is not only to commercialize products, but also to empower local talent, ensuring their artistic endeavors become sustainable livelihoods,” Karam said.

He highlighted the importance of providing opportunities for artists, interior designers, product designers and architects to thrive in their professions.

Baytonia’s collaboration with Adhlal aims to connect with the design community, showcase and sell art and products, and provide people with the means to make a living from their creative pursuits. Karam acknowledged Adhlal’s expertise and support in opening doors to new sales channels and transforming the lives of talented individuals, stressing his company’s commitment to fostering a thriving creative community.

Rajab highlighted the need to connect artists to industry by assisting them in mass-producing and scaling their work. He emphasized Baytonia’s commitment to supporting artists, both through its platform and other sales channels. The company’s goal is to extend its toolbox of knowledge and resources to empower the artist and design community, enabling people to thrive creatively, he said.

“Our aim is to create solutions and products that align with the unique Saudi lifestyle, tapping into a vast market opportunity,” Rajab added.

Ibrahim Al-Howaish, co-founder and COO of Baytonia, said: “There are numerous areas where we can collaborate. Adhlal’s extensive network with universities and students is invaluable. We see immense potential in leveraging their network, while also offering our expertise across various segments of the business. Together, we can support students in bringing their designs to the market.”

Jeroen Frumau, design program director and expert adviser at Adhlal, said: “It’s truly inspiring to see the industry in Saudi Arabia embracing the crucial role of design, designers and creativity from the very beginning. There is a growing willingness to welcome talent from local universities and the market itself, rather than immediately seeking resources from abroad.

“It’s amazing to see Baytonia’s collaboration not only with Effat University and other institutions, but now also with Adhlal. This collaboration demonstrates a commitment to stimulating conditions for the creation of future Saudi authentic products. It’s a testament to the increasing recognition and support for Saudi designs within the country’s design industry.”