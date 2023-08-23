You are here

Iran sentences 8 to prison over paramilitary’s death during last year’s nationwide protests
Iranians protest a 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini's death after she was detained by the morality police, in Tehran, Sept. 20, 2022, in this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran. (AP Photo/ File)
AP

Iran sentences 8 to prison over paramilitary’s death during last year’s nationwide protests
AP

DUBAI: Iran sentenced seven men and a woman to prison after their convictions over allegedly aiding two men who were earlier executed for killing a paramilitary volunteer during the nationwide protests last year that followed Mahsa Amini’s death in police custody, state media reported Wednesday.
The sentences come just ahead of the one-year anniversary of Amini’s Sept. 16 death, as authorities have been rounding up activists and others in an apparent attempt to tamp down on any dissent ahead of it.
The report by the judiciary’s Mizan news agency offered the first official confirmation of the sentences apparently handed down earlier by a Revolutionary Court in the city of Karaj, where the November slaying happened. The report said the country’s Supreme Court upheld the sentences handed down following an appeal by the lawyers for those convicted.
The defendants were found guilty of committing “warfare” and of “corruption on Earth,” a term often used to describe attempts to undermine the Iranian government, Mizan said.
Iran’s Revolutionary Court conducts closed-door hearings and has long been criticized by activists and other nations for their harsh sentences against opposition figures and those with Western ties. The tribunals don’t allow those on trial to pick their own lawyers or see the evidence against them.
Among those sentenced, Dr. Hamid Qarahasnalu received a 15-year sentence, while his wife Farzaneh received a five-year sentence, Mizan said. The two must serve that time in a prison far from their homes, as must the others sentenced in the case.
It’s not clear exactly what the doctor and his wife did. However, during the protests, doctors who treated those taking part in the demonstrations faced harassment and arrest.
Their sentencing comes as part of the case that saw two men identified as Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Mohammad Hosseini executed in January. The men had been convicted of killing Ruhollah Ajamian, a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s volunteer Basij force, in the city of Karaj, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of Tehran, on Nov. 3. The Basij were deployed in major cities during the demonstrations, attacking and detaining protesters who in many cases fought back.
More than 500 people were killed and 22,000 others arrested in the security crackdown that followed the demonstrations.
The protests began in mid-September when 22-year-old Amini died after being arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code requiring women to wear the hijab, or Islamic headscarf.
The protests marked one of the biggest challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Women continue to flout wearing the hijab, though authorities have lately increased their enforcement of the law by targeting businesses and other locations.
In recent weeks, authorities have detained at least 22 activists, the majority of them women, in an attempt to squash any renewed demonstrations, the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran said in a statement.
“Iranian authorities are rounding up activists around the country, especially women, to deliver a message of fear to the populace ahead of the one-year anniversary of the ‘Woman Life Freedom’ protest movement: Stand up again, and we’ll crush you,” said Hadi Ghaemi, the center’s executive director.
“This surge in repression, after the state’s killing of hundreds of protesters over the last year, demands a global response that goes beyond amplifying the voices of these courageous women.”

Suez Canal chief says regular marine traffic in both directions to resume within hours

Suez Canal chief says regular marine traffic in both directions to resume within hours
Updated 56 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

Suez Canal chief says regular marine traffic in both directions to resume within hours

Suez Canal chief says regular marine traffic in both directions to resume within hours
Updated 56 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Regular marine traffic in both directions through Egypt’s Suez Canal will resume within hours, the chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, Osama Rabie, said on Wednesday, after LNG Tanker BW Lesmes and Oil Products Tanker BURRI collided in the waterway.
An initial inspection shows no serious damage, or pollution in the vicinity of the collided tankers, Rabie added.

Ship traffic to resume in Turkiye’s Bosphorus Strait after suspension

Ship traffic to resume in Turkiye’s Bosphorus Strait after suspension
Updated 23 August 2023
Reuters

Ship traffic to resume in Turkiye’s Bosphorus Strait after suspension

Ship traffic to resume in Turkiye’s Bosphorus Strait after suspension
Updated 23 August 2023
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Ship traffic in Turkiye’s Bosphorus Strait is set to resume for northbound vessels as of 0820 GMT on Wednesday, after a suspension due to an engine failure on one ship, the Tribeca shipping agency said.
According to a report shared by the agency, Liberia-flagged tanker Guanyin carrying diesel fuel and vacuum gasoil had an engine failure at the strait’s northern entrance and two tugs were dispatched for assistance.

UN Libya envoy urges ‘unified government’ for election in apparent shift

UN Libya envoy urges ‘unified government’ for election in apparent shift
Updated 23 August 2023
Reuters

UN Libya envoy urges ‘unified government’ for election in apparent shift

UN Libya envoy urges ‘unified government’ for election in apparent shift
  • UN diplomacy in recent years had focused on the urgency of holding national elections despite differences, rather than replacing GNU Prime Minister Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah and forming another interim government to oversee the vote
Updated 23 August 2023
Reuters

TRIPOLI: United Nations Libya envoy Abdoulaye Bathily said on Tuesday that “a unified government, agreed upon by the major players, is an imperative for leading the country to elections,” an apparent shift from an earlier position that elections should come first.
Libya’s internationally recognized Government of National Unity (GNU) in Tripoli has not been accepted by the eastern-based parliament since early 2021 after a failed attempt to have national elections.
The dangers of Libya’s unresolved conflict were apparent last week when armed factions battled in Tripoli, killing 55 people in the worst fighting there in years.
UN diplomacy in recent years had focused on the urgency of holding national elections despite differences, rather than replacing GNU Prime Minister Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah and forming another interim government to oversee the vote.
“It’s a bad day for Dbeibah. The earth is shaking beneath his feet,” said Libya specialist Jalel Harchaoui of the Royal United Services Institution in London.
Bathily has been pushing the parliament, known as the House of Representatives, as well as a second consultative body with a say over major political issues called the High State Council, to finalize electoral laws.
In his comments to the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday Bathily said he was exploring the possibility of convening a meeting “of the main stakeholders or their representatives” to resolve major issues.
Libya has had little peace or security since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising and it split in 2014 between warring eastern and western factions. Though major warfare paused after a 2020 cease-fire, there is little trust between the main factional leaders.
Many Libyans suspect their political leaders have little interest in a lasting settlement or elections that could oust them from positions of authority that they have held for years.
“A negotiation over a new interim government has a chance because there is a carrot for rivals to participate. But once it is created all incentives for elections disappear. And Bathily has no stick,” said Tim Eaton, Libya researcher at Chatham House.
Bathily said he was working with the Tripoli-based Presidential Council head, Mohammed Al-Menfi, to look at bringing the main players to a meeting.
Besides Menfi, he named House of Representatives speaker Aguila Saleh, GNU Prime Minister Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah and eastern commander Khalifa Haftar.

 

US says deal on Iran releasing five US citizens on track

US says deal on Iran releasing five US citizens on track
Updated 23 August 2023
Reuters

US says deal on Iran releasing five US citizens on track

US says deal on Iran releasing five US citizens on track
  • Allowing the five to leave Iran, which could take weeks, would remove a major irritant between Washington and Tehran, which remain at odds on issues from the Iranian nuclear program to Tehran’s support for regional Shiite militias
Updated 23 August 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US believes an understanding on Iran eventually releasing five US citizens remains on track, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday but declined to offer any timeline.
Iran on Aug. 10 released four imprisoned US citizens into house arrest, where they joined a fifth already under home confinement, in the first step of a deal under which $6 billion in Iranian funds in South Korea would be unfrozen and the five would eventually be allowed to leave the Islamic Republic.
“We believe that things are proceeding according to the understanding that we’ve reached with Iran. I don’t have an exact timetable for you because there’s steps that need to yet unfold. But we believe that that remains on track,” Sullivan told reporters in a conference call.
Allowing the five to leave Iran, which could take weeks, would remove a major irritant between Washington and Tehran, which remain at odds on issues from the Iranian nuclear program to Tehran’s support for regional Shiite militias.
The Iranian Americans who were allowed to leave Iran’s Evin prison on Aug. 10 included businessmen Siamak Namazi, 51, and Emad Shargi, 58, as well as environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, 67, who also has British nationality. The identity of the fourth US citizen who left the prison has not been made public, nor has that of the fifth who was already under house arrest.

 

Top Turkish diplomat calls for Iraq to designate PKK a terrorist organization during Baghdad visit

Top Turkish diplomat calls for Iraq to designate PKK a terrorist organization during Baghdad visit
Updated 23 August 2023
AP

Top Turkish diplomat calls for Iraq to designate PKK a terrorist organization during Baghdad visit

Top Turkish diplomat calls for Iraq to designate PKK a terrorist organization during Baghdad visit
  • The PKK question is expected to loom large during a visit by Erdogan, along with the resumption of oil exports from northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region via the Ceyhan port in Turkiye
Updated 23 August 2023
AP

BAGHDAD: Turkiye’s foreign minister on Tuesday denounced a separatist Kurdish group that operates in northern Iraqi territory as an enemy of both Turkiye and Iraq, and urged the Iraqi government to ban the group as a terrorist organization as Ankara has done.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urged Iraq to label the Kurdistan Worker’s Party, or PKK, a terrorist organization during his first visit to Baghdad since taking office.
The trip came ahead of an anticipated visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after what has been months of escalating hostility between Turkiye and Turkish-backed groups on one side, and Kurdish fighters in Iraq and Syria on the other.
In a statement after meeting with his counterpart, Fidan urged Iraqi officials to “not allow our mutual enemy, the PKK terrorist organization, to poison our bilateral relations.”
While Baghdad has frequently complained that Turkish airstrikes in northern Iraq are a breach of its sovereignty, Fidan described the PKK’s activities there as a “challenge against Iraq’s sovereignty,” accusing the group of “occupying” areas in Iraq and seeking to link Iraq to neighboring Syria with a “terror corridor.”
The PKK question is expected to loom large during a visit by Erdogan, along with the resumption of oil exports from northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region via the Ceyhan port in Turkiye.
Officials in Baghdad and Irbil, the seat of the Kurdish regional government, have long been at odds over sharing of oil revenues. In 2014, the Kurdish region decided to unilaterally export oil through an independent pipeline to Ceyhan.
Turkiye halted oil shipments from the Kurdish region through Ceyhan in March, following a ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris, which sided with Baghdad, holding that all oil exports should go through Iraq’s state-owned oil marketing company, SOMO. The ruling required Ankara to compensate Baghdad for unauthorized oil exports from the Kurdish regional government from 2014 to 2018,.
Iraqi Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ahmed Al-Sahaf said a high-ranking Iraqi delegation, led by the oil minister, is currently in Turkiye.
Iraq’s Foreign Affairs Minister Fouad Hussein said following his meeting with Fidan that they had discussed the oil issue and were close to finalizing a solution. Hussein said the discussions with his Turkish counterpart had also focused on water issues.
The countries have been at odds over management of shared water resources, amid intensifying droughts in Iraq.
“Given our shared challenges with climate change and Iraq’s historical reliance on the Tigris and Euphrates rivers originating in Turkiye, it’s crucial for Iraq to receive its fair share of water,” Hussein said.
The two foreign ministers also spoke about recent public Qur’an-burnings in Europe, which sparked mass protests in Iraq, some of them violent. Fidan said if the two Muslim-majority countries “remain united, those who attack our sacred values will think twice before taking such action.”
Hussein said around 700,000 Iraqis reside in Turkiye, with 850 Turkish companies operating in Iraq. Fidan added that bilateral trade has reached $25 billion.
Fidan is next scheduled to visit Irbil and meet with the Kurdish region’s Prime Minister Massrour Barzani.

