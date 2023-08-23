You are here

  • Home
  • Bruna Biancardi dines out in Riyadh as Georgina Rodriguez supports Ronaldo  

Bruna Biancardi dines out in Riyadh as Georgina Rodriguez supports Ronaldo  

Bruna Biancardi dines out in Riyadh as Georgina Rodriguez supports Ronaldo  
Brazilian football superstar Neymar’s partner Bruna Biancardi is enjoying her time in Riyadh, while Georgina Rodriguez, longtime partner of Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo, was spotted pitchside at Tuesday’s Al-Nassr vs. Al-Ahli game. (Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2gr7s

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Bruna Biancardi dines out in Riyadh as Georgina Rodriguez supports Ronaldo  

Bruna Biancardi dines out in Riyadh as Georgina Rodriguez supports Ronaldo  
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Brazilian football superstar Neymar’s partner Bruna Biancardi is enjoying her time in Riyadh and was even spotted having a meal at Italian restaurant Cipriani.  

The pregnant Brazilian model took to Instagram Stories to share snapshots of her time in Riyadh, including short videos of the couple’s hotel, shots of the skyline and snaps of her time at the eatery.  

She touched down in Saudi Arabia last weekend as the football legend arrived in Riyadh ahead of his unveiling as an Al-Hilal player on Saturday. 

Biancardi is a model and social media influencer who has previously collaborated with brands such as Louis Vuitton, Off-White, and Balmain. 

The couple announced they are expecting their first child together in April 2023. "We dream about your life, plan for your arrival, and know that you are here to complete our love and make our days much happier," they wrote in Portuguese alongside a photo of them kissing as they cradled Biancardi's bump on social media. 

Two months later, the couple hosted a gender reveal party where they learned they will have a daughter. 

"We can't wait to meet you in person, DAUGHTER! You are our greatest gift!" Biancardi wrote on Instagram. Neymar has a son from a previous relationship. 

The model has a stellar social media presence boasting 7.1 million Instagram and her content largely focuses on fashion and beauty. 

Meanwhile, Georgina Rodriguez, longtime partner of Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo, was spotted pitchside at Tuesday’s Al-Nassr vs. Al-Ahli game on Tuesday.  

Topics: Bruna Biancardi Georgina Rodriguez Riyadh

Saudi Music Commission launches Oud House in Riyadh

Saudi Music Commission launches Oud House in Riyadh
Updated 23 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Music Commission launches Oud House in Riyadh

Saudi Music Commission launches Oud House in Riyadh
  • Project aims to empower local talent, promote Arab culture
  • Oud House curriculum will include lessons led by musical experts on playing instruments such as the flute, bezek, cello, and violin
Updated 23 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Music Commission recently inaugurated its Oud House project in Riyadh and has invited applications from people interested in learning how to play Arabic musical instruments.

Traditional instruments such as the oud, duf, rebab, and mizmar, commonly played at celebrations in the Kingdom, are a key part of the country’s musical culture.

Oud House has been set up as a training center for musicians under the guidance and supervision of maestro Naseer Shamma and will offer lectures and workshops.

The oud, which dates back more than 3,000 years, is one of the oldest and most important stringed instruments in the Arab world’s musical heritage and has played a significant role through history.

The Oud House curriculum will include lessons led by musical experts on playing instruments such as the flute, bezek, cello, and violin.

The project aims to promote Arabic culture, raise awareness about the significance of the oud, and foster a global community of professional oud players.

After undergoing a period of training and rehearsals, students will have the opportunity to participate in concerts.

The establishment of Oud House forms part of the Music Commission’s work to enhance the music industry in Saudi Arabia, encourage its growth, and provide training and empowerment opportunities for local talent.

The commission aims to develop the institute to be a globally recognized center, spread awareness about Arabic musical instruments, specifically the oud, and preserve the heritage of Arabic music.

Registration is open until Sept. 21 via https://engage.moc.gov.sa/reg_form/tracks/2853/new.

Topics: Saudi music commission Oud House Naseer Shamma

Related

Anghami, Saudi Music Commission launch program to support aspiring musicians
Media
Anghami, Saudi Music Commission launch program to support aspiring musicians
Saudi Music Commission to attend New York’s A2IM Indie Week 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Music Commission to attend New York’s A2IM Indie Week 

Model Roz swaps Los Angeles for a Montenegrin summer  

Model Roz swaps Los Angeles for a Montenegrin summer  
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

Model Roz swaps Los Angeles for a Montenegrin summer  

Model Roz swaps Los Angeles for a Montenegrin summer  
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi social media influencer Model Roz is treating her 15.2 million Instagram fans to a holiday in sunny Montenegro — albeit through their phone screens.  

The Los Angeles-based model and social media heavyweight travelled to the Balkan country in August and went on to share picture perfect snapshots and videos from her trip. 

The Jubail-born Riyadh-raised model, who prefers to go by her social media name, is currently based in Los Angeles but hopped on a flight to explore the country’s natural offerings.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@model_roz)

“Drenched in awe and wonder, chasing waterfalls above Budva, Montenegro. This amazing adventure was a true gem and easily one of the best experiences of my life,” she posted alongside a clip of her traversing a range of mini waterfalls in Budva, a town on the Adriatic Sea. 

“Had great experience today to visit Lady of the Rocks. This is a manmade island in Boka Bay. For over 200 years men brought stones and sunken ships and threw them on the same spot to build this island. Absolutely magical! (sic)” she shared in another post, detailing her visit to an islet in the Bay of Kotor. 

Roz shot to fame in 2019 when she modelled for a Victoria’s Secret’s Pink campaign, showing off the label’s sportswear in a sun-drenched video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@model_roz)

The model, with platinum blonde locks and Pinterest-worthy style, has also taken part in campaigns for US brand Guess and launched a makeup range with The Balm. 

Roz moved to the US in 2013 to pursue a degree in interior design, but her hopes of becoming a model pushed her to give it a shot. 

“Ever since I was young, becoming a model was always a dream of mine. It was a bit difficult for me as a Saudi woman… but to me nothing is impossible” Roz previously told Arab News. 

Challenging stereotypes proved to be one of the major hurdles Roz had to face, but “with my persistence, I was able to prove to brands that I am not just famous… I am also influential to many people,” Roz said. 

The model’s Instagram feed is littered with photographs of her various advertising campaigns, as well as visits to many a product launch party — from NYX Cosmetics events to TikTok gatherings, if there is anything pop culture-related going on in Los Angeles, chances are you will spot Roz in the well-heeled crowd. 

Topics: Model Roz

‘Ahsoka’ creator Dave Filoni on his journey with the iconic Star Wars character

‘Ahsoka’ creator Dave Filoni on his journey with the iconic Star Wars character
Updated 22 August 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar

‘Ahsoka’ creator Dave Filoni on his journey with the iconic Star Wars character

‘Ahsoka’ creator Dave Filoni on his journey with the iconic Star Wars character
Updated 22 August 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: When Ahsoka made her debut in the Star Wars universe in animated series “The Clone Wars” way back in 2008, she was just a young padawan to rising Jedi master Anakin Skywalker, whom we better knew as Darth Vader.

But as she gets her first live-action titular series — premiering on Disney+ in the Middle East on Aug. 23 — we find a seasoned warrior with a padawan of her own.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Star Wars (@starwars)

For creator Dave Filoni, the almost two-decade-long journey with the iconic character has been bittersweet.

“It’s weird because Ahsoka’s story and her journey and growth has mirrored my own as a filmmaker. As I was less sure and less confident, the stories that she was involved in reflected that and were executed that way. I had a lot to learn, so as I’ve grown, the stories got more complex, and the friends I’m working with also got more formidable in their skills, so the story gets better as we challenge ourselves and go deeper with the character,” said Filoni in a written interview conducted ahead of the writers union strike in the US.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Star Wars (@starwars)

Brought to life by the inimitable Rosario Dawson (“Luke Cage,” “Dopesick” and “The Haunted Mansion”), “Ahsoka” follows the titular character as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy and teams up with “Star Wars: Rebels” character Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) to search for the latter’s old teammate, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi).

For those who may not be familiar with Ahsoka Tano, Filoni explains that prior knowledge of her story is not necessary.

“If you don’t know anything about Star Wars, it doesn’t really matter,” said Filoni. “You just need to know that this is a teacher; Ahsoka is like a mentor. She’s a samurai and she is trying to figure out if she is even capable of teaching Sabine. Is she going to be a good teacher? Is Sabine going to be a good student? The struggle between master and apprentice is very central to the show.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Star Wars (@starwars)

While die-hard Star Wars fans are mostly familiar with Ahsoka in animated format, Filoni is excited for the audience to be reacquainted with the character through Dawson.

“Going into live-action was a big shift, because in animation you can control every detail and even change things late in the game if you want a different look or expression. In live action, you can’t tweak things. So, I was very fortunate that Rosario Dawson had an interest in playing Ahsoka. That someone of her caliber and talents wanted to step into her Jedi shoes was quite incredible. It is pretty amazing to watch her work,” he said.

Topics: Dave Filoni Ahsoka star wars Ahsoka Tano

Immersive Dubai show to give sneak peek into latest edition of Saudi Arabia’s ‘AlUla Moments’ 

Immersive Dubai show to give sneak peek into latest edition of Saudi Arabia’s ‘AlUla Moments’ 
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

Immersive Dubai show to give sneak peek into latest edition of Saudi Arabia’s ‘AlUla Moments’ 

Immersive Dubai show to give sneak peek into latest edition of Saudi Arabia’s ‘AlUla Moments’ 
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Tourists in the UAE and Dubai residents are set to get a peek into the upcoming 2023/2024 edition of AlUla Moments, the ancient Saudi Arabian city’s calendar of events and festivals, with “AlUla Immersive.”  

The experience will be held at the Theatre of Digital Arts in Dubai on Aug. 24 from 9pm onwards. 

Visitors will be transported into the heart of AlUla through 360-degree visuals, surrounding them with the Saudi city’s historical and cultural landscapes. 

In addition to the dynamic visuals of “AlUla Immersive,” MDLBEAST will stage performances from regional artists Cosmicat, Saudi’s superstar female DJ, followed by Daneel Sayegh, a multi-talented percussionist. 

AlUla Moments’ year-long calendar will feature curated events formed by a fusion of art, music, wellness, and history, bringing together local, regional, and international participants in a celebration of cultural exchange. 

The event will also feature announcements about the international headline acts.

 

Topics: Dubai AlUla Moments

Review: Netflix’s ‘The Monkey King’ is a fresh take on an old story

Review: Netflix’s ‘The Monkey King’ is a fresh take on an old story
Updated 21 August 2023
Matt Ross

Review: Netflix’s ‘The Monkey King’ is a fresh take on an old story

Review: Netflix’s ‘The Monkey King’ is a fresh take on an old story
  • New animated flick puts a kid-friendly spin on ancient Chinese legend
Updated 21 August 2023
Matt Ross

LONDON: There’s no shortage of works based on “Journey to the West” – the famed Ming Dynasty novel widely regarded as one of the greatest classic Chinese works in history. But it is hard to think of many adaptations targeted toward kids, what with all the titular hero’s forays into the realms of heaven, hell, the underwater kingdom of the dragon king, and his fondness for battling and defeating demons.

Well, never let it be said that Netflix shied away from a challenge. “The Monkey King” is an animated adventure inspired by (rather than based on, given some of the more creative liberties taken) the ancient Chinese tale, starring Jimmy O Yang as a monkey born from a stone egg, who takes it upon himself to battle the world’s demons in an attempt to win the approval of the deities — not to mention, immortality. Along the way, he winds up stealing a sentient staff from the Dragon King (Bowen Yang), takes on village girl Lin as his assistant (Jolie Hoang-Rappaport), picks fights with an assortment of immortal deities who cannot stand the idea of a lowly monkey gaining powers, and draws the attention of the all-powerful Buddha (BD Wong).

Despite its heavy premise, there is actually some levity to be found in “The Monkey King” – even a fun song or two. And it looks spectacular, with Netflix’s animation studio certainly burnishing its burgeoning reputation with some visually stunning world-building. Sure, the protagonist is actually pretty unlikable for a lot of the movie, and the Dragon King is a little slapstick as far as villains go, but there is some nice heartwarming sentiment buried beneath the frenetic action and a couple of cool set-pieces that you cannot imagine working without the boundless possibilities of computer animation. Will kids be drawn into the mythology of the centuries-old story that inspires the movie – who knows? But they might find a lot of amusement at the sight of a monkey fighting a towering dragon with a flying, talking stick.

Topics: The Monkey King Netflix review

Latest updates

Bruna Biancardi dines out in Riyadh as Georgina Rodriguez supports Ronaldo  
Bruna Biancardi dines out in Riyadh as Georgina Rodriguez supports Ronaldo  
Iran sentences 8 to prison over paramilitary’s death during last year’s nationwide protests
Iran sentences 8 to prison over paramilitary’s death during last year’s nationwide protests
Oil Updates — crude dips as markets await PMI releases, Jackson Hole meet
Oil Updates — crude dips as markets await PMI releases, Jackson Hole meet
Russia launches 3-hour drone attack on Odesa as Ukrainian drones target Moscow again
Russia launches 3-hour drone attack on Odesa as Ukrainian drones target Moscow again
New LuLu store underscores group’s continued investment in KSA
New LuLu store underscores group’s continued investment in KSA

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.