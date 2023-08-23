Bruna Biancardi dines out in Riyadh as Georgina Rodriguez supports Ronaldo  

DUBAI: Brazilian football superstar Neymar’s partner Bruna Biancardi is enjoying her time in Riyadh and was even spotted having a meal at Italian restaurant Cipriani.

The pregnant Brazilian model took to Instagram Stories to share snapshots of her time in Riyadh, including short videos of the couple’s hotel, shots of the skyline and snaps of her time at the eatery.

She touched down in Saudi Arabia last weekend as the football legend arrived in Riyadh ahead of his unveiling as an Al-Hilal player on Saturday.

Biancardi is a model and social media influencer who has previously collaborated with brands such as Louis Vuitton, Off-White, and Balmain.

The couple announced they are expecting their first child together in April 2023. "We dream about your life, plan for your arrival, and know that you are here to complete our love and make our days much happier," they wrote in Portuguese alongside a photo of them kissing as they cradled Biancardi's bump on social media.

Two months later, the couple hosted a gender reveal party where they learned they will have a daughter.

"We can't wait to meet you in person, DAUGHTER! You are our greatest gift!" Biancardi wrote on Instagram. Neymar has a son from a previous relationship.

The model has a stellar social media presence boasting 7.1 million Instagram and her content largely focuses on fashion and beauty.

Meanwhile, Georgina Rodriguez, longtime partner of Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo, was spotted pitchside at Tuesday’s Al-Nassr vs. Al-Ahli game on Tuesday.