DeSantis in the hot seat at first Republican presidential debate

DeSantis in the hot seat at first Republican presidential debate
Republican candidates: top row, Sen. Tim Scott, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, bottom row, Chris Christie, Mike Pence, Gov. Doug Burgum and Asa Hutchinson. (AP Photo)
Updated 23 August 2023
Reuters

DeSantis in the hot seat at first Republican presidential debate

DeSantis in the hot seat at first Republican presidential debate
  • Ron DeSantis is among eight Republican hopefuls set to be on stage at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee with one glaring exception
  • With Trump absent, candidates including tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamay and US Senator Tim Scott will be looking to displace DeSantis as the most plausible Trump alternative
Updated 23 August 2023
Reuters

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to be the biggest target of his Republican rivals for the 2024 US presidential nomination at Wednesday’s first primary debate, after front-runner Donald Trump opted to skip the event.
DeSantis is among eight Republican hopefuls set to be on stage at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee with one glaring exception. The former president, who holds a strong lead in opinion polls, instead sat for a pre-recorded interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, due to air at 9 p.m. ET (0100 GMT) just as the debate begins, potentially siphoning off viewers.
With Trump absent, Republican candidates including tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamay and US Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, who have enjoyed a bump in some state and national polls in recent weeks, will be looking to displace DeSantis as the most plausible Trump alternative.
“He’s going to be a punching bag,” said Brian Darling, a Republican strategist and former senior aide to US Senator Rand Paul. “DeSantis is considered a wounded candidate going the wrong way.”
DeSantis, for his part, will be looking to draw a line under a slow but steady slide in the polls this summer. Aides and allies view the debate as a high-stakes opportunity to shift the narrative away from turmoil that has gripped his campaign in recent weeks, including a significant staffing shake-up, and to introduce the governor to millions of voters who have yet to tune into the primary process.
“From the campaign’s perspective, he’s going to be center stage. Everyone on stage is going to be shooting at him,” said one person close to DeSantis, who was granted anonymity to discuss internal campaign dynamics. “He doesn’t need a knockout blow, but he’s got to take advantage of the opportunity of all this airtime.”
Martha MacCallum, a Fox News host who will moderate the debate alongside colleague Bret Baier, indicated in an interview with Vanity Fair last week that they will press the candidates to address Trump’s four criminal indictments.
The candidates are also expected to use the debate to attack China, which most have described as the United States’ top economic and geopolitical foe. Former UN Ambassador and presidential candidate Nikki Haley said in an interview with The Washington Post published on Wednesday that she would send troops to defend Taiwan in the event of an attack by China.
The debate will be held one day before Trump plans to surrender in Atlanta in connection with his indictment in Georgia on charges he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a former close Trump adviser turned vocal critic, will likely amplify his attacks on the former president. Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and former Vice President Mike Pence, who broke with his former boss after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, may also take shots at Trump.
But Jeanette Hoffman, a Republican political consultant, said the other candidates will likely refrain from criticizing Trump for fear of upsetting his supporters, whose votes they will need to win the Republican nomination. Polls show that most Republicans view the criminal charges against Trump as politically motivated, making the topic a tricky one to navigate for his rivals.
“He’s still in the room because every Republican primary candidate is going to have to take a position on the former president and his legal troubles,” Hoffman said. “It’s a bit of a Catch-22 for some candidates. They don’t want Trump to be the candidate but they also can’t be the one to take him out.”
The expected eight participants include Scott, Ramaswamy, and Haley in addition to DeSantis, Christie, Hutchinson and Pence.
It was unclear whether North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum would be able to stand for the debate, after he injured his leg playing basketball, spokesperson Lance Trover said.
In the most recent Reuters/Ipsos poll released this month, Trump held 47 percent of the Republican vote nationally, with DeSantis dropping six percentage points from July to 13 percent. None of the other candidates have broken out of single digits.
Both Darling and Hoffman said they saw the potential for Ramaswamy, a skilled orator who has climbed into the third spot in several national polls, to gain ground. Ramaswamy’s policy positions are mostly deeply conservative and he has been a staunch supporter of Trump.
The DeSantis campaign is anticipating particularly harsh broadsides from Ramaswamy and Christie, a person close to the governor said.
Christopher Wlezien, a professor of government at the University of Texas at Austin who has studied the electoral impact of debates, said he was skeptical that any contender would achieve a breakout moment on Wednesday.
“My expectations were low for big changes to begin with and it’s even more so because Trump is not there,” he said.

US Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 fraudsters

US Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 fraudsters
Updated 24 August 2023
AP

US Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 fraudsters

US Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 fraudsters
  • The three-month operation, which ended in July, resulted in more than 300 people being charged, underscoring the pervasiveness of the fraud
Updated 24 August 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: Hundreds of people have been charged with the theft of more than $830 million in COVID-19 emergency aid following a nationwide operation conducted by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, the US Justice Department announced Wednesday.
More than 60 of the defendants have alleged connections to organized crime, the department said, including members of a criminal gang accused of using stolen pandemic aid to pay for a murder.
“This latest action, involving over 300 defendants and over $830 million in alleged COVID-19 fraud, should send a clear message: the COVID-19 public health emergency may have ended, but the Justice Department’s work to identify and prosecute those who stole pandemic relief funds is far from over,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.
The three-month operation, which ended in July, resulted in more than 300 people being charged, underscoring the pervasiveness of the fraud.
“We’ll stay at it for as long as it takes,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, who led of a meeting of law enforcement officials livestreamed on the Justice Department’s website.
An Associated Press analysis published in June found that fraudsters potentially stole more than $280 billion in COVID-19 relief funding; another $123 billion was wasted or misspent.
Most of the money was grabbed from three large pandemic-relief initiatives designed to help small businesses and unemployed workers survive the economic upheaval caused by the pandemic. Nearly 3,200 defendants have been charged with COVID-19 aid fraud, according to the new Justice Department figures. About $1.4 billion in stolen pandemic aid has been seized.
The murder-for-hire case cited by Justice officials involved alleged members of a Milwaukee gang known as the Wild 100s, according to court records. Federal prosecutors said they stole millions of dollars in pandemic unemployment assistance and used part of the money to purchase guns, drugs and to pay to have a person killed.
The federal indictment identifies the victim in the Wisconsin case only by the initials N.B. and doesn’t specify how much of the plundered cash was used to finance the slaying.
The Justice Department also said Wednesday it was creating more strike forces to combat COVID-19 fraud in Colorado and New Jersey, joining those already in operation in California, Florida and Maryland.
“I don’t see an end,” said Mike Galdo, the department’s acting director for COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement. “Based on what we’ve seen from the scope of the fraud, I don’t see an end to our work.”

Topics: US Justice Department fraudsters COVID-19

Deadly heat wave in the central US strains infrastructure, transportation

Deadly heat wave in the central US strains infrastructure, transportation
Updated 24 August 2023
AP

Deadly heat wave in the central US strains infrastructure, transportation

Deadly heat wave in the central US strains infrastructure, transportation
  • Experts warn infrastructure like roads can buckle under the extreme strain of enduring and recurring heat waves brought on by climate change
Updated 24 August 2023
AP

AUSTIN, Texas: Temperatures have soared in the central US, leading to deaths in some states as more dangerous heat is expected, a national weather service official said Wednesday.
The harsh heat wave has broken records, damaged roads and water lines, and forced the evacuation of a nursing home this week as some cities brace for triple digit temperatures through August. There have been 25 heat-related deaths this summer in Louisiana, officials said Tuesday, and in Nebraska, a 1-year-old left in a hot van died.
The heat is expected to become “dangerous to the average person” if they don’t have air conditioning, said Alex Lamers, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center.
It has felt hotter than 110 degrees in cities in Texas and Louisiana more often than at any time since World War II, Lamers said. The brunt of the enduring heat has hit states from Florida to New Mexico, he said.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas asked residents twice last week to conserve energy because of high demand and low reserves. The agency issued a weather watch from Wednesday to Aug. 27.
The council hasn’t had an outage all summer despite unrelenting heat and high demand, said Alison Silverstein, a Texas-based independent energy analyst and former adviser to the state’s energy regulator.
But there are risks the longer this drags on, Silverstein said, comparing it to a car overheating.
“At least your car on a long trip has a chance to rest overnight and cool off,” she said. “A lot of these plants have been running nonstop, or pretty close to it, since June.”
Experts warn infrastructure like roads can buckle under the extreme strain of enduring and recurring heat waves brought on by climate change. Union Pacific has imposed more speed restrictions this summer across its network of more than 32,000 miles (51,499 kilometers) of Western track as a “precaution to reduce the impact on the rail when it gets hot,” spokeswoman Kristen South said Tuesday.
Costs in the US for road maintenance and replacement due to rising temperatures could reach $26.3 billion by 2040, with most of the damage expected to hit Texas, California and Illinois, according to a 2017 study by University of Arizona and Arizona State University researchers.
The heat has already caused an unusual number of Texas water line breaks and roadway issues.
Texas officials are monitoring the heat, roadways and tips from residents to address issues as quickly as possible, said transportation department spokesman Danny Perez. Houston officials learned of likely heat-related damage to a road Sunday after about 10 other similar reports in June, he said.
Houston’s high temperatures and a lack of rain have caused the ground to shift and damage the city’s aging pipes. Residents’ top service request is for water leaks, according to city data. Reports of water leaks from the past month were up 25 percent from the same period last year.
Demand and leaks are both increasing, and the city is using emergency purchase orders to add contractors for repairs, said Erin Jones, Houston Public Works spokeswoman.
San Antonio Water Systems has already tallied more breaks this month than in all of July, said the agency Wednesday. Customers need to cut back on outdoor watering, the agency said.
Cooling systems are also under strain. Missouri firefighters helped remove 117 patients from a Kansas City nursing facility Tuesday after the air conditioning failed in temperatures that felt as high as 115 degrees (46.1 C). Most Parkview Healthcare nursing facility residents were taken to other facilities, but seven who had COVID-19 were taken to hospitals, authorities said.
At least 20 complaints have been made against the facility in the past five years, since August 2018, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Denise Oates, whose mother lives at the facility, told television station WDAF that it was upsetting to learn through social media that the air conditioning failed. She called and couldn’t get any answers about what was happening, Oates said.
“I’m just like, ‘Call me and let me know before you move her. I need to know where she moves to,’” Oates said.
The facility and owner, Cor Healthcare Partners based in Baltimore, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Not everywhere has been feeling the heat. In North Dakota, the city of Dickinson set a record of 60 degrees (15.6 C) for Aug. 20, beating the benchmark of 62 in 1974. On the same day, Bismarck tied its record of 62, set in 1966. The temperatures on Sunday were due to
An unseasonably cool air mass, clouds and rain helped bring temperatures down Sunday, but warmer temperatures are forecast in the coming days, said Corey King, an emergency response specialist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

Topics: heat wave US

Biden 'not surprised' by Prigozhin's possible death

Biden ‘not surprised’ by Prigozhin’s possible death
Updated 23 August 2023
AFP

Biden ‘not surprised’ by Prigozhin’s possible death

Biden ‘not surprised’ by Prigozhin’s possible death
  • Joe Biden: ‘There’s not much that happens in Russia that (President Vladimir) Putin is not behind’
  • White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson: ‘The disastrous war in Ukraine led to a private army marching on Moscow, and now — it would seem — to this’
Updated 23 August 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he was “not surprised” at news that Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, may have died in a plane crash in Russia.
“I don’t know for a fact what happened, but I’m not surprised,” Biden said.
“There’s not much that happens in Russia that (President Vladimir) Putin is not behind,” Biden told reporters after taking an exercise class with his family near Lake Tahoe.
“But I don’t know enough to know the answer” of what may have happened to the powerful former Putin henchman, he said.
Prigozhin’s name was on the passenger list of the aircraft, which crashed northwest of Moscow, according to Russian state media.
The crash came two months after he launched Wagner on a short-lived rebellious march on Moscow, aiming to force the removal of the country’s military leadership.
Last month in Helsinki, Biden jokingly warned that Prigozhin, whose elite Wagner force has played an important role in the war on Ukraine, should watch his step after his abortive rebellion.
“If I were he, I’d be careful what I ate. I’d keep my eye on my menu,” Biden said.
White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson also said Wednesday that no one should be surprised about Prigozhin’s sudden death, if confirmed.
She pointed to the June uprising and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“The disastrous war in Ukraine led to a private army marching on Moscow, and now — it would seem — to this,” said Watson.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Joe Biden Yevgeny Prigozhin Vladimir Putin

Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges after bond is set at $150,000

Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges after bond is set at $150,000
Updated 23 August 2023
AP

Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges after bond is set at $150,000

Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges after bond is set at $150,000
  • Former New York City mayor, celebrated as ‘America’s mayor’ for his leadership after 9/11, is charged with Trump and 17 other people
  • Giuliani, 79, is accused of spearheading Trump’s efforts to compel state lawmakers in Georgia and other closely contested states to ignore the will of voters
Updated 23 August 2023
AP

ATLANTA: Rudy Giuliani surrendered to authorities in Georgia on Wednesday on charges alleging he acted as former President Donald Trump’s chief co-conspirator in a plot to subvert the 2020 election.
The former New York City mayor, celebrated as “America’s mayor” for his leadership after 9/11, is charged with Trump and 17 other people under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. His bond has been set at $150,000, second only to Trump’s $200,000
Jail records showed he was booked Wednesday afternoon.
Giuliani, 79, is accused of spearheading Trump’s efforts to compel state lawmakers in Georgia and other closely contested states to ignore the will of voters and illegally appoint electoral college electors favorable to Trump.
Georgia was one of several key states Trump lost by slim margins, prompting the Republican and his allies to proclaim, without evidence, that the election was rigged in favor of his Democratic rival Joe Biden.
Giuliani is charged with making false statements and soliciting false testimony, conspiring to create phony paperwork and asking state lawmakers to violate their oath of office to appoint an alternate slate of pro-Trump electors.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said that, if convicted, Giuliani will be sentenced to prison.
Giuliani has denied wrongdoing, arguing he had a right to raise questions about what he believed to be election fraud. He has called the indictment “an affront to American democracy” and an “out and out assault on the First Amendment.”
“I’m feeling very, very good about it because I feel like I am defending the rights of all Americans, as I did so many times as a United States attorney,” Giuliani told reporters as he left his apartment in New York on Wednesday, adding that he is “fighting for justice” and has been since he first started representing Trump.
ATLANTA: Rudy Giuliani is expected to turn himself in at a jail in Atlanta on Wednesday on charges related to efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
The former New York mayor was indicted last week along with Trump and 17 others. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said they participated in a wide-ranging conspiracy to subvert the will of the voters after the Republican president lost to Democrat Joe Biden in November 2020.
Giuliani faces charges related to his work as a lawyer for Trump after the general election. At a meeting Wednesday with Willis’ team, Giuliani’s bond was set at $150,000, an attorney for Giuliani told The Associated Press. That’s higher than any of the defendants so far, except for Trump whose bond has been set at $200,000.
“I’m feeling very, very good about it because I feel like I am defending the rights of all Americans, as I did so many times as a United States attorney,” Giuliani told reporters as he left his apartment in New York on Wednesday, adding that he is “fighting for justice” and has been since he first started representing Trump.
Trump, the early front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, has said he plans to turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday. He and his allies have characterized the investigation as politically motivated and have heavily criticized Willis, a Democrat.
Giuliani criticized the indictment of lawyers who had worked for Trump and said the justice system was being politicized. He also highlighted the fact that some of the people indicted are not household names.
“Donald Trump told you this: They weren’t just coming for him or me,” Giuliani said. “Now they’ve indicted people in this case I don’t even know who they are. These are just regular people making a normal living.”
Willis has set a deadline of noon on Friday for the people indicted last week in the election subversion case to turn themselves in. Her team has been negotiating bond amounts and conditions with the lawyers for the defendants before they surrender at the jail.
A $100,000 bond was set Wednesday for Trump-allied lawyer Sidney Powell, one of several people accused in a breach of voting equipment in rural Coffee County, in south Georgia. Misty Hampton, who was the Coffee County elections director when the breach happened, had her bond set at $10,000.
David Shafer, who’s a former Georgia Republican Party chair and served as one of 16 fake electors for Trump, and Cathy Latham, who’s accused in the Coffee County breach and was also a fake elector, turned themselves in early Wednesday morning. Also surrendering Wednesday were lawyers Ray Smith and Kenneth Chesebro, who prosecutors said helped organize the fake electors meeting at the state Capitol in December 2020.
Attorney John Eastman, who pushed a plan to keep Trump in power, and Scott Hall, a bail bondsman who was accused of participating in a breach of election equipment in Coffee County, turned themselves in Tuesday.
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has said it will release booking photos at 4 p.m. each day, but Shafer appeared to post his on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, just after 7 a.m. Wednesday with the message, “Good morning! #NewProfilePicture.”
While Republicans in Georgia and elsewhere are calling for Willis to be punished for indicting Trump, a group of Black pastors and community activists gathered outside the state capitol in Atlanta Wednesday to pray for and proclaim their support for the Democratic prosecutor.
Bishop Reginald Jackson, who leads Georgia’s African Methodist Episcopal churches, said that Willis is under attack “as a result of her courage and determination.”

Topics: United States of America (USA) Rudy Giuliani Donald Trump

Eight bodies found on site of private jet crash in Russia, no names given — RIA

Eight bodies found on site of private jet crash in Russia, no names given — RIA
Updated 23 August 2023
Reuters

Eight bodies found on site of private jet crash in Russia, no names given — RIA

Eight bodies found on site of private jet crash in Russia, no names given — RIA
  • Russia's aviation agency said mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on board the plane
  • Plane was flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg, Russia's emergency situations ministry said
Updated 23 August 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Eight bodies were found at the crash site of a private jet on which Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger, Russian state news agency RIA reported on Wednesday, citing the emergency services.

According to the agency, search and rescue operations at the crash site are continuing.

There was no confirmation that Prigozhin was on board the plane that crashed north of Moscow, although Russia's aviation agency said he was on the passenger list.

Earlier Russia's emergency situations ministry said in a statement that 10 people had been on board the private Embraer Legacy aircraft, traveling from Moscow to St. Petersburg.

Topics: World Russia Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin

Japan set to release Fukushima water amid criticism, seafood import bans
Japan set to release Fukushima water amid criticism, seafood import bans
US Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 fraudsters
US Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 fraudsters
Deadly heat wave in the central US strains infrastructure, transportation
Deadly heat wave in the central US strains infrastructure, transportation
Man dies in flood as Makkah is lashed by storm
Man dies in flood as Makkah is lashed by storm
After a recent spate of terror attacks, what explains Daesh’s continued resilience in Syria?
After a recent spate of terror attacks, what explains Daesh’s continued resilience in Syria?

