Who’s Who: Feras Al-Heraish, director at Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority

Feras Al-Heraish is an entrepreneurship ecosystem-building expert with more than 15 years’ experience in entrepreneurship, innovation, business development and digital transformation.
He is director of accelerators and entrepreneurship, investment and business development at the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority. He develops and manages various initiatives and programs that support and empower data and AI startups, entrepreneurs and innovators nationwide.
Before his role with the authority, Al-Heraish worked with Saudi Telecom Co. for 15 years, occupying a range of positions beginning with his role as transmission planning engineer in 2007.
At stc, Al-Heraish developed a passion for telecommunications and technology. In 2016, he assumed the role of digital innovation manager and head of InspireU at the company. He championed a culture of digital products and services innovation, fostering an entrepreneurial spirit among employees.
He became InspireU program manager and digital services leader in 2015. Al-Heraish played a crucial role in developing the InspireU strategy and establishing the InspireU ِincubator and accelerator. He developed and implemented the InspireU program globally, surpassing fundraising goals, generating job opportunities, and achieving significant user and customer growth.
He was part of the effort to launch the ImpactU program, focusing on impact investing and supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Al-Heraish also led business budgeting, financial planning and key performance indicators for the center. Through his efforts, InspireU became a renowned program, attracting partnerships with leading companies and contributing to the entrepreneurship ecosystem.
In 2013, Al-Heraish transitioned into a leadership role as marketing team leader at stc, where he developed marketing strategies for different technologies, managed pipeline efficiency, and identified new markets and applications to support business unit growth.
During his career, he has pursued various certifications and attended prestigious programs. He holds a Prosci Certified Change Practitioner certification.
Al-Heraish completed a bachelor’s degree in telecommunications engineering and a master’s degree in business administration from King Saud University in Riyadh.
He earned a diploma in sustainable management from the International Business Management Institute and has a certificate of entrepreneurship in emerging economies from Harvard Business School.