Warholm saves Norway's honor, Ingebrigtsen denied in 1500m again

Warholm saves Norway’s honor, Ingebrigtsen denied in 1500m again
Norway's Karsten Warholm (R) hurdles off the final bend on his way to victory in the men's 400m hurdles final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest. (AFP)
Updated 24 August 2023
AFP

Updated 24 August 2023

Warholm saves Norway’s honor, Ingebrigtsen denied in 1500m again
  • Warholm declared “that is what we do best, us Vikings” after holding off the field to win his third world title
  • Olympic champion Katie Moon of the US and Australian Nina Kennedy shared a hug and the pole vault gold medal on a mark of 4.90m instead of holding a jump-off
Updated 24 August 2023
AFP

BUDAPEST: Norway’s Karsten Warholm produced a fighting performance to regain his 400m hurdles title but teammate Jakob Ingebrigtsen once again fell short in the 1500m on a pulsating night at the world championships on Wednesday.

Warholm declared “that is what we do best, us Vikings” after holding off the field to win his third world title.

The two women’s finals were polar opposites of each other.

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic finally secured her first global title in the 400m after settling for silver at the Tokyo Olympics and last year’s world championships, timing a national record of 48.76sec.

The pole vault, though, was a back and forth duel between Olympic champion Katie Moon of the US and Australian Nina Kennedy.

In the end they shared a hug and the gold medal on a mark of 4.90m instead of holding a jump-off, echoing the men’s high jump at the Tokyo Olympics when Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy agreed to share the honors.

In the 400m hurdles, Warholm pulled away down the finishing straight after being pressured by perennial rival Rai Benjamin on the final bend, to time 46.89sec.

Having won in London in 2017 and in Doha in 2019 he could only finish seventh in Eugene last year after returning from injury prematurely.

“I feel like the gold medal is back where it belongs,” said Warholm.

“It feels a bit sweeter this year. I’m still hungry for more and more.”

For Ingebrigtsen it was a case of Groundhog Day as he once again started favorite only to see a British runner pip him to the line.

This time though instead of Jake Wightman — injured this year — it was Josh Kerr who took gold.

Kerr stuck to the Norwegian and pounced coming round the bend. Ingebrigtsen battled but that Viking spirit was not enough to get his nose back in front.

Ingebrigtsen looked close to tears and walked straight to the stands without a lap of honor.

He said he felt “a bit unlucky” and claimed he was not feeling at his best, casting doubt on his readiness to defend his 5,000m title.

“I had been on training camp for three, almost four months, with minimal social life and contact with the rest of the world,” he said.

“But in the warm-up today and in the semifinal I was a little bit dry in my throat.”

Kerr, 25, had taken Olympic bronze and twice been a world finalist, but few tipped him for gold here.

“This is just reward for many years of hard work,” he said. “I am extremely proud to be on top of the world.”

Kennedy, one of the champions from that remarkable women’s pole vault, produced the performance of her life to turn world bronze last year into gold.

“I jumped out of my skin tonight,” said the 26-year-old.

“I knew I could get on the podium — a miracle could have been gold so I think a miracle happened tonight.”

Moon was relieved in the end to share the title after battling so hard to defend her crown.

“When the final started I didn’t think about sharing a gold medal would work for me but now I am completely satisfied,” said the 32-year-old. “What a battle it was, oh my.”

Paulino, 26, was ecstatic at finally striking gold in the one-lap event.

“The gold medal was my dream, and I had the talent to turn this dream into reality,” she said.

Irishwoman Rhasidat Adeleke, who turns 21 next week, finished fourth in her first major final, marking her out as one to watch at next year’s Olympics.

“This result gives me motivation to train even harder because in Paris I want a medal,” she said.

Faith Kipyegon showed no sign of fatigue after her historic third 1500m gold on Wednesday as the Kenyan reached the 5000m final.

Kipyegon, who has set world records at three distances this year, cruised through her heat but 1500m bronze medallist Sifan Hassan fought back to edge her on the line to ensure her place in the final.

The pair’s epic battle will be continued in Saturday’s appetizing final which also includes Ethiopia’s already-crowned 10,000m champion Gudaf Tsegay.

Topics: world athletics championships

Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad the teams to beat after AFC Asian Champions League draw

Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad the teams to beat after AFC Asian Champions League draw
Updated 15 sec ago
John Duerden

Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad the teams to beat after AFC Asian Champions League draw

Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad the teams to beat after AFC Asian Champions League draw
  • Former champions Al-Hilal given straightforward group as they seek to claim a record-extending fifth title
Updated 15 sec ago
John Duerden

Some of the clubs may not be too familiar to the likes of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema but these superstars now know who they will be facing in the 2023-24 AFC Asian Champions League.

The draw in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday was a low-key affair but all of the 40 teams who start on this journey — with the tournament now an autumn-to-spring affair — know that the quartet of Saudi Arabian clubs are the ones to beat.

With Al-Nassr squeezing through the playoffs with a 4-2 win over Shabab Al-Ahli on Tuesday and going into Pot 4, any group they entered was always going to earn that well-known cliched tag. There is no “death” here though as Group E is alive with talent, history and excitement.

It contains Iranian titans Persepolis, one of the biggest clubs in Asia, and there could be 100,000 fans in Tehran to greet the Yellows when they arrive. That will be quite the clash and will show those who are new to Asian football what the competition is all about.

Al-Duhail are not only the champions of Qatar but reached the semifinals last time around and have Hernan Crespo as coach. The other team in the group is far from a whipping boy too. Istiklol of Tajikistan beat Al-Hilal in 2021 and cannot be underestimated.

Al-Nassr will be fancied to go through given the talent at coach Luis Castro’s disposal but the Portuguese boss, who has had a poor start to the domestic season with two defeats from two, may end up wishing that he had been handed an easier ride.

Al-Hilal’s certainly looks to be a smoother ride to the last 16 and their three opponents have just one previous appearance in the tournament between them. It is less than four months since the Blues lost the final to Urawa Reds and missed the chance to extend their record of four wins to five.

Their Iranian opponents are FC Nassaji Mazandaran. They are little-known outside the country and are making their continental debut after winning the Hafzi Cup. Taking on Al-Hilal will likely be the biggest game in their history, however, and motivation levels will be high. India’s Mumbai City will be a longer trip and their English coach Des Buckingham would love nothing more than to get one over on an Asian titan.

Navbahor complete the group and will make their Champions League debut after finishing second in Uzbekistan’s league last season.

There may not be a better chance for Al-Ittihad to add to their back-to-back titles from 2004 and 2005 when they looked as if they were going to establish an Asian dynasty.

Now Saudi Arabian champions again, their coach Nuno Santo has some homework to do but the group does not look overly taxing, though in Asia you can never be sure.

Sepahan of Iran are experienced campaigners but the league runners-up do not have anything like the same firepower as the Jeddah giants. Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya of Iraq will be delighted to have the chance to test themselves against the likes of Benzema, Fabinho and Kante; while AGMK of Uzbekistan do not have the same pedigree of some of their rivals.

The same can be said of Al-Fahya who also do not have the stars and the stature of their other three domestic counterparts but, under the wily Serbian coach Vuk Rasovic, should give a solid idea of how strong the Saudi Arabian league is.

Taking on Uzbekistan club Pakhtakor, a team that has years of experience in the competition — this is their 19th appearance, a record matched only by Al-Hilal — will be a real challenge. The champions of the Central Asian nation will be tricky opponents but Al-Fahya will be confident of finishing above Ahal FC from Turkmenistan.

The presence of Al-Ain as the fourth seed is a blow however. The UAE club are past winners and will be eyeing top spot. If Al-Fahya can get out of this group it would be as much of an achievement as one of the other three Saudi Arabian clubs going all the way.

Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr are now the ones that everyone wants to shoot down but that is now the new reality in Asian football.

Topics: Al-Hilal Al-Nassr AFC Asian Champions League

Afghanistan win toss and bat against Pakistan in second one-day international

Afghanistan win toss and bat against Pakistan in second one-day international
Updated 24 August 2023
AFP

Afghanistan win toss and bat against Pakistan in second one-day international

Afghanistan win toss and bat against Pakistan in second one-day international
  • Pakistan have kept the same eleven that won the first match against Afghanistan by a 142-run margin
  • Afghanistan made two changes by dropping fast bowler Azmatullah Omarzai and allrounder Rahmat Shah
Updated 24 August 2023
AFP

COLOMBO: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat in the second one-day international (ODI) against Pakistan in Colombo on Thursday.

Pakistan kept the same eleven that won the first match in Hambantota in Sri Lanka on Tuesday by a 142-run margin, while Afghanistan brought in Shahidullah Kamal and Riaz Hassan in a double change.

Fast bowler Azmatullah Omarzai and allrounder Rahmat Shah were left out.

The last match will also be played in Colombo on Saturday.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah Kamal, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman

Umpires: Sharfuddoula (AFG) and Bismillah Shinwari (AFG)

TV umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Topics: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

UAE men’s cricket team sets example for non-Test-playing nations

UAE men’s cricket team sets example for non-Test-playing nations
Updated 24 August 2023

UAE men's cricket team sets example for non-Test-playing nations

UAE men’s cricket team sets example for non-Test-playing nations
  • In the latest victory by an associate nation over a full member, the UAE powered to a 7-wicket win over New Zealand
Updated 24 August 2023
Jon Pike

The potential for upset and shock is one of fascination in any sport.

In cricket, this relates mainly to opportunities for so-called associate members of the International Cricket Council to defeat one of the ICC’s 12 full members.

However, this is not exclusively the case, as a victory for a lower-ranked full member over a top-ranked one counts as an upset, especially if it happens in a Test match. As these are played only between full members, the opportunities for associate members to “giant kill” are limited to the shorter formats.

Analysis of all World Cups played in both one-day, or ODI, and T20I formats reveals that it is rare for a non-Test-playing associate nation to defeat a Test-playing one. In 12 ODI World Cups since 1975, there have been 13 occasions. This represents only 9 percent of the opportunities for so doing. Ireland, which became a full member in 2017, caused four upsets during its associate years.

In the 2007 ODI World Cup, Ireland shocked and eliminated Pakistan in a three-wicket victory in Jamaica. It was Ireland’s first win over a team with Test-match status. Another shock in that tournament was the five-wicket defeat of India by Bangladesh. This caused India’s elimination at the group stage, an outcome that has not subsequently recurred.

It is always a delight for the Irish to defeat England, at whatever sport.

It has more success at rugby than cricket but, in the 2011 ODI World Cup, its team beat England in a manner that will be remembered forever in Ireland. Staring defeat in the face at 111 for five halfway through its innings in pursuit of 328, Ireland was propelled to victory by Kevin O’Brien, who smashed 100 from 50 deliveries. This remains the fastest century in ODI World Cup history.

Kenya has also caused four upsets, including a shock victory in 1996 over the West Indies. In 2003, when the tournament was co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya, it went further, defeating Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. These victories, coupled with a walkover against New Zealand, who forfeited the match owning to security concerns in Nairobi, elevated Kenya to the semifinals. This made them the only non-Test-playing nation to reach that stage of the tournament. There was no continuation of the fairytale, as India won by 91 runs. Kenya qualified for the 2007 and 2011 ODI World Cups, but not for those in 2015 and 2019.

The low proportion of victories for associate members over full members in ODI World Cups is matched by the proportion in T20I World Cups. In the eight T20I tournaments, associates have beaten full members on 13 occasions, or 11 percent of the matchups. In the inaugural T20I World Cup in 2007, Zimbabwe beat Australia with one ball to spare, whilst Bangladesh triumphed over the West Indies by six wickets, eliminating them from the competition.

The Netherlands has claimed four of the 13 victories over full members. These included two in the 2022 tournament over South Africa and Zimbabwe. Namibia beat Sri Lanka and Scotland beat the West Indies, making the four associate victories over full members the highest ever in T20I World Cups. In the same tournament, Ireland claimed another win over England by five runs in a rain-curtailed match. This was England’s only loss on the way to becoming champions.

Surprises are to be expected. Predicting them is difficult and explaining them can be even trickier. A stronger team may suffer injuries to key players, pitch or weather conditions may provide advantages to a less-strong team, winning the toss may prove crucial, or the stronger team may not be united on the day. In the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, England’s team was in some disarray. By the time of the final group stage match it had failed to qualify for the semifinals. The Netherlands took full advantage of England’s discomfort to win by 45 runs.

The victory had echoes of a previous encounter in the 2009 T20I World Cup group match at Lords when the Dutch, needing two runs to win off the last ball, secured victory by virtue of an overthrow. Complacency was given as an explanation for the losses.

Associate nations have beaten full members outside of World Cup competitions. The latest of these victories was achieved on Aug. 19 by the UAE against New Zealand, who slumped to 65 for five, courtesy of 17-year-old leg spinner, Aayan Afzal Khan, who claimed career-best figures of three for 20. New Zealand rallied to 142 for eight in 20 overs, but the UAE powered to a seven-wicket victory, with 26 deliveries to spare. Muhammad Waseem, the captain, led the way with 55, whilst Asif Khan, batting at number four, scored an unbeaten 48.

This was the UAE’s third-ever international match against New Zealand and its first victory against them. It was also New Zealand’s first loss against a non-Test-playing nation in 39 matches.

This loss could have occurred in the opening match of the three-match series, when New Zealand totaled 155 for six. Aryansh Sharma made an impressive T20I debut for the UAE, scoring 60, but when his wicket fell on 115 at the end of the 15th over, the UAE’s innings fell away to 136 all out against experienced bowlers. In the final match, that experience was restored as the UAE were restricted to 134 for seven when chasing a target of 167.

There were no excuses from the New Zealand camp about their defeat in the second match and a denial that they had taken their opponents too lightly. Indeed, quite the opposite. After the match, its captain, Tim Southee, remarked: “A lot of the credit has to go to the UAE team. They outplayed us in all three facets.”

Although New Zealand did have its strongest squad available for the series, the UAE’s performance suggests that associate teams are becoming more capable of causing upsets.

Topics: UAE Cricket

Rocket League set to close out Gamers8 at Boulevard Riyadh City

Rocket League set to close out Gamers8 at Boulevard Riyadh City
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

Rocket League set to close out Gamers8 at Boulevard Riyadh City

Rocket League set to close out Gamers8 at Boulevard Riyadh City
  • From Aug. 24-27, the Esports Arena will host 24 top teams as they battle it out for share of $2m prize pool
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Gamers8: The Land of Heroes on Wednesday confirmed details of the highly-anticipated Rocket League tournament which will close the world’s biggest gaming and esports festival.

From Aug. 24 to 27, the best Rocket League teams will battle it out for a share of the $2 million prize pool — with the winners taking home $500,000.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, the competition starts on Thursday as the 24 participating teams begin the group stages live from the Esports Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Faisal bin Homran, chief esports officer at the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “Gamers8: The Land of Heroes has seen some of the greatest gaming action ever this summer, and Rocket League is the ideal tournament to conclude the biggest gaming and esports festival worldwide.

“A high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem with easy-to-understand controls and fluid, physics-driven competition, Rocket League has rightly earned a spot as one of the favorite games across the globe. Expect hi-octane thrills and drama galore at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes.”

The participating Rocket League teams at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes are: FaZe Clan, FURIA Esports, Gen.G Mobil1 Racing, Karmine Corp, Team Liquid, Team BDS, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Secret, Ground Zero Gaming, Pioneers, Rule One, Team Falcons, Elevate, Gaimin Gladiators, Limitless, Twisted Minds, Version 1, KOI, G2 Esports, OpTic Gaming, Team Vitality, Monkeys, Oxygen Esports and suhh.

Topics: Gamers8

Dates set for DP World ILT20 season 2 across the UAE

Dates set for DP World ILT20 season 2 across the UAE
International League T20 saw the Gulf Giants emerge victorious over the Desert Vipers by seven wickets in Dubai. Twitter: @ILT2
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

Dates set for DP World ILT20 season 2 across the UAE

Dates set for DP World ILT20 season 2 across the UAE
  • The 34-match extravaganza to be staged at venues in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The second season of the DP World ILT20, the biggest contest of its kind in the UAE and the second most-watched league in India, will be played between Jan. 19 and Feb. 18, 2024, it was announced on Wednesday.

The full schedule will be unveiled soon. For the second consecutive year, six teams — Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors — will compete for the DP World ILT20 trophy in a 34-match format. There will be 30 group games and four playoffs including the final.

The James Vince-led Gulf Giants are the defending champions having defeated the Desert Vipers by seven wickets in the inaugural season’s final at a packed Dubai International Stadium.

Earlier this week, the league unveiled a star-studded lineup of new signings for season two. The final step for the six franchises to complete their squads is to sign additional players from the UAE.

Topics: DP World ILT20 UAE

