You are here

  • Home
  • Classic cars back on the road — in Gaza City

Classic cars back on the road — in Gaza City

Classic cars back on the road — in Gaza City
Munir al-Shandi drives his Gazelle down a street in Gaza. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yvemc

Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

Classic cars back on the road — in Gaza City

Classic cars back on the road — in Gaza City
  • “Everyone in the street is amazed and asks to take pictures,” Shandi, a mechanic, told AFP as he showcased the replica of the vintage car he had assembled in his workshop
  • He is also the proud owner of a 1946 Armstrong Siddeley Hurricane, which he has restored
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

GAZA CITY: The vintage beige Mercedes would be eye-catching anywhere in the world, but it is especially so on the streets of impoverished Gaza City.
Munir Al-Shandi, 42, is among a handful of vintage car enthusiasts in the Gaza Strip, defying a punishing Israeli siege imposed on the Palestinian coastal enclave to pursue a passionate hobby.
As he drives a 1929 Mercedes-Benz Gazelle, which he restored, through Gaza’s cratered roads, young children run after him in excitement, reaching out to touch the car’s pristine bodywork.
“Everyone in the street is amazed and asks to take pictures,” Shandi, a mechanic, told AFP as he showcased the replica of the vintage car he had assembled in his workshop.
“The restoration would have been faster and the quality and shape better if the materials had been available.”
Around 2.3 million Palestinians live in the territory, which has been under a crippling Israeli blockade since the Islamist group Hamas seized power there in 2007.
There is a ban on importing a range of goods, including car parts, as Israel claims these may be used in producing explosives to be used against it.
Israel says that its land, air, and sea blockade of Gaza is necessary to protect it from rocket and other attacks from Hamas.
But such obstacles have not stopped Shandi, and the Gazelle is not the only vintage vehicle he has rebuilt.
He is also the proud owner of a 1946 Armstrong Siddeley Hurricane, which he has restored.
Shandi began work on the Gazelle in 2015 at his workshop in eastern Gaza City.
He used locally available items as much as possible, although he also had to rely on friends outside Gaza to procure some spare parts.
His friends brought the parts in through the Rafah crossing on Gaza’s border with Egypt, he said.
“I brought in through friends of mine in the UAE some spare parts for the car, and they in turn imported them from America, but they took eight months to arrive,” he said.
The restoration took a whole year.
Shandi said his passion developed as a child, and at 15 he began working in a garage.
He left Gaza in 2003 for the United Arab Emirates, where he worked with a company specializing in old and vintage cars that gave him a wealth of experience.
In 2009, he returned to the Gaza Strip, where he opened his workshop and poured any profits into his hobby — restoring vintage cars.
With its red leather and wooden interior, Shandi’s Mercedes has only fueled his passion for classic cars of the past.
Two years ago, he found his next project — the wreck of a British Armstrong Siddeley Hurricane, a luxury vehicle that was produced between 1946 and 1953.
“The car has its original engine. I tried to match it with its original shape by using certain parts from other cars or close to them, and I modified them,” Shandi said.
In his workshop hang the frames of a 1960 German Audi and a 1951 American Ford, as well as a 1975 Swedish Saab.
He is determined to restore all three vehicles.
Shandi said a number of people have contacted him to offer vast sums for the restored cars, but he turned them down.
“This is a hobby,” he said. “The cars are not for sale, although many people abroad have contacted me and asked to buy them.”
Even if he did want to sell, “getting them out of the Strip would be impossible because of the blockade.”
Several years ago, Shandi applied for a permit to work in Israel, but was denied. The increased income would have allowed him to restore more vehicles, he added.
His dream is to take part in an “international exhibition” for vintage cars, but that may have to wait.

Topics: Gaza strip Mercedes vintage cars Palestine

Related

Cat cafe brings pawsitivity to war-scarred Gaza
Offbeat
Cat cafe brings pawsitivity to war-scarred Gaza
Seaside screen brings magic of movies to Gaza years after cinemas closed
Offbeat
Seaside screen brings magic of movies to Gaza years after cinemas closed

Canadian finance minister, who does not own a car, fined for speeding

Canadian finance minister, who does not own a car, fined for speeding
Updated 23 August 2023
Reuters

Canadian finance minister, who does not own a car, fined for speeding

Canadian finance minister, who does not own a car, fined for speeding
  • Freeland is a legislator who represents a parliamentary constituency in central Toronto, Canada’s largest city, and is often photographed on her bike
Updated 23 August 2023
Reuters

OTTAWA: Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, an avid cyclist who says she does not own a car, was fined C$273 ($200) for speeding in her home province of Alberta, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Freeland was caught driving 132 km/hr (82 mph) between the towns of Grande Prairie and Peace River and has paid the ticket in full, her spokesperson Katherine Cuplinskas said.
The news was first broken by the Counter Signal website.
Cuplinskas did not say when the incident occurred and what the speed limit had been on that stretch of road. The maximum speed limit on Alberta highways is 110 km/hr.
Freeland is a legislator who represents a parliamentary constituency in central Toronto, Canada’s largest city, and is often photographed on her bike.
“A fact that still shocks my dad is that I don’t actually own a car,” she told reporters last month.
“I walk, I take the subway. My kids walk and ride their bikes and take the subway – it’s actually healthier for our family,” she said.

 

Topics: Canada Chrystia Freeland

Related

New find throws light on life of slaves in Ancient Rome’s Pompeii
Offbeat
New find throws light on life of slaves in Ancient Rome’s Pompeii
Cat cafe brings pawsitivity to war-scarred Gaza
Offbeat
Cat cafe brings pawsitivity to war-scarred Gaza

New find throws light on life of slaves in Ancient Rome’s Pompeii

New find throws light on life of slaves in Ancient Rome’s Pompeii
Updated 21 August 2023
Reuters

New find throws light on life of slaves in Ancient Rome’s Pompeii

New find throws light on life of slaves in Ancient Rome’s Pompeii
  • Archaeologists said part of one of the beds had been destroyed by a tunnel used by robbers to access another part of the villa
Updated 21 August 2023
Reuters

ROME: Archaeologists have discovered a small bedroom in a Roman villa near Pompeii that was almost certainly used by slaves, throwing light on their lowly status in the ancient world, the culture ministry said on Sunday.
The room was found at the Civita Giuliana villa, some 600 meters (2,000 ft) north of the walls of Pompeii, which was wiped out by a volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago.
It contained two beds, only one of which had a mattress, two small cabinets and a series of urns and ceramic containers, in which the remains of two mice and a rat were found.
“These details once again underline the conditions of precarity and poor hygiene in which the lower echelons of society lived during that time,” the culture ministry said in its statement.
Materials such as furniture and fabric, covered by the devastating blast of rock fragments, gas, and ash from Vesuvius, decomposed over the years, leaving a void in the debris.
When filled with plaster, this void reveals the original shape and contours of the long gone material, including the outline of a crumpled blanket left on the bed netting.
“It looks like a photograph ... However, this is an image from almost 2000 years ago,” the ministry said.
No traces were found of grates, locks, or chains to restrain the room’s inhabitants.
“It seems that control was primarily exerted through the internal organization of servitude, rather than physical barriers and restraints,” said Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii.
Excavations at the Civita Giuliana villa were carried out in 1907-1908, and then again from 2017, when police realized the site was being plundered by illegal diggers.
Archaeologists said part of one of the beds had been destroyed by a tunnel used by robbers to access another part of the villa.
Pompeii and the surrounding countryside was submerged by volcanic ash when Mount Vesuvius exploded in AD 79, killing thousands of Romans who had no idea they were living beneath one of Europe’s biggest volcanoes.
The eruption buried the city in a thick layer of ash, preserving many of its residents and buildings.
The site has seen a burst of recent archaeological activity aimed at halting years of decay and neglect, largely thanks to a recently concluded 105-million-euro ($115.58 million) EU-funded project.
Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said on Sunday that conservation and research efforts would continue.
“What we are learning about the material conditions and social organization of that era opens up new horizons for historical and archaeological studies,” he said.

 

Topics: Pompeii Roman villa

Related

Cat cafe brings pawsitivity to war-scarred Gaza
Offbeat
Cat cafe brings pawsitivity to war-scarred Gaza
French general overseeing restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral, Jean-Louis Georgelin, dies at 74
Offbeat
French general overseeing restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral, Jean-Louis Georgelin, dies at 74

French general overseeing restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral, Jean-Louis Georgelin, dies at 74

French general overseeing restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral, Jean-Louis Georgelin, dies at 74
Updated 20 August 2023
AP

French general overseeing restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral, Jean-Louis Georgelin, dies at 74

French general overseeing restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral, Jean-Louis Georgelin, dies at 74
  • Born Aug. 30, 1948, Georgelin attended the prestigious Saint-Cyr military high school before serving in infantry and parachute regiments and in military intelligence
Updated 20 August 2023
AP

PARIS: The decorated French general in charge of the ambitious, big-budget restoration of fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Jean-Louis Georgelin, has died. He was 74.
President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute Saturday to one of France’s “greatest soldiers, greatest servants,” who “stone by stone, was restoring the wounded beauty” of Notre Dame. Before being pulled from retirement to oversee the cathedral reconstruction, Georgelin previously served as chief of France’s military general staff, overseeing operations in Afghanistan, the Balkans and beyond.
Citing the regional prosecutor, local news reports said Georgelin died while hiking in the Pyrenees, likely in an accident. The mountain rescue service in the Ariege region said a body was found Friday near the village of Bordes-Uchentein.
Macron said in a statement that Georgelin died in the mountains, reflecting “a life always turned toward the summits.” The statement did not provide details.
Born Aug. 30, 1948, Georgelin attended the prestigious Saint-Cyr military high school before serving in infantry and parachute regiments and in military intelligence. He studied at the US Army’s Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas, and went on to become personal military chief to late President Jacques Chirac, and then chief of staff of the French military from 2006-2010.
Soon after the 2019 fire that toppled the spire of Notre Dame and consumed its timber-and-lead roof, Macron named Georgelin to lead the restoration work. Artisans around France are using medieval materials and methods to rebuild the Gothic landmark.
“It is a way to be faithful to the (handiwork) of all the people who built all the extraordinary monuments in France,” Georgelin said earlier this year in an interview with The Associated Press.
The spire is being hoisted atop the cathedral piece by piece this year, a development that Georgelin called “the symbol that we are winning the battle of Notre Dame.”
Macron lamented that “Gen. Georgelin will never see the reopening of Notre Dame with his own eyes,” but added that when it reopens on Dec. 8, 2024, ‘’he will be present with us.’’

 

Related

France’s Notre Dame Cathedral to be rebuilt without modern touches
Offbeat
France’s Notre Dame Cathedral to be rebuilt without modern touches
Crane at fire-ravaged Notre Dame in Paris hoists giant wood trusses to the cathedral’s roof
World
Crane at fire-ravaged Notre Dame in Paris hoists giant wood trusses to the cathedral’s roof

Cat cafe brings pawsitivity to war-scarred Gaza

Cat cafe brings pawsitivity to war-scarred Gaza
Updated 18 August 2023
AFP

Cat cafe brings pawsitivity to war-scarred Gaza

Cat cafe brings pawsitivity to war-scarred Gaza
  • Meow is part of a growing global trend of cat cafes, but circumstances in Gaza are unique
Updated 18 August 2023
AFP

GAZA CITY: A cat cafe in the Gaza Strip aims to “cheer up” Palestinian residents and offer them a respite from the trials of daily life in the blockaded territory, its owner said.
At the Meow Cat Cafe which opened this week in Gaza City, owner Nehma Maabad set out food for a clowder of kittens.
“Cats, for me, are a refuge that relieves me of psychological stress. So I thought of creating a project that combines serving people with something to cheer them up,” said the 50-year-old.
Part of the space is kitted out with wooden platforms covered in astroturf for the cats to clamber onto, while feline murals and portraits adorn the walls.
Meow is part of a growing global trend of cat cafes, but the circumstances in Gaza are unique.
The territory has been under a crippling Israeli blockade since 2007 and scars of repeated wars fought between Palestinian militants and Israel are visible across the city.
Customers pay nearly 10 shekels ($2.65) per hour to play with the cats, which Maabad said covers their food as well as costly vet bills.
Visiting the cafe, Manar Abu Samra said it was reasonably priced and she had told her friends and sisters about the new venture.
“The quality of cats here is beautiful and sweet, so it’s a wonderful idea — despite its strangeness to society — and when I heard about it I felt happy,” she said.
Pets are rare in Gaza although cats are ever-present, particularly around the port or fishmongers as they try to paw away some scraps.
Maabad said she had cats at home to bring to Meow, while others came from friends.
“The idea of the cafe was to have something nice with a cup of coffee,” she said.
“A cat that you play with and it makes you smile and forget the pressures of life.”

Topics: Gaza Palestine

Related

Seaside screen brings magic of movies to Gaza years after cinemas closed
Offbeat
Seaside screen brings magic of movies to Gaza years after cinemas closed
Thousands take to streets in Gaza in rare public display of discontent with Hamas
Middle-East
Thousands take to streets in Gaza in rare public display of discontent with Hamas

Seaside screen brings magic of movies to Gaza years after cinemas closed

Seaside screen brings magic of movies to Gaza years after cinemas closed
Updated 16 August 2023
Reuters

Seaside screen brings magic of movies to Gaza years after cinemas closed

Seaside screen brings magic of movies to Gaza years after cinemas closed
  • The screenings hosted by “The Sea is Ours” cafe are designed to promote issues of culture and history
Updated 16 August 2023
Reuters

GAZA: With car tires, rocks and mounds of sand as seats, Palestinians of all ages have been enjoying a rare trip to the movies at a big-screen event on the Gaza beachfront.
The open-air show — with a playlist including the animated children’s comedy “Ferdinand” — was for many viewers a first experience of a projected film since the impoverished enclave’s last cinema closed more than three decades ago.
Hosted by “The Sea is Ours” cafe, the screenings were designed to promote issues of culture and history approved by the conservative Islamist Hamas government.
They left some in the audience longing for more.
“I hope one day there will be a cinema, so I can go to the cinema and eat popcorn,” said 13-year-old Mohammad Zidan as other children lolled in the sand, giggling at the cartoon.
Cinema once flourished in Gaza, with Palestinians flocking to see Arab, Western and Asian films, but the movie houses were torched in the First Intifada in 1987 and then burned down again in 1996 during a wave of internal violence.
The last cinema, long abandoned, is now a haven for bats.
While Gazans have been able to go to movie screenings which are held from time to time at theaters and other venues, such a full bill of films, being shown over several weeks at the venue, is a rare treat.
“We can get movies on mobile phones, but this is something new and is nice,” said 15-year-old Hadeel Hejji.
Ali Mhana, 35, the cafe owner and local playwright, said he had never been to a regular cinema.
“At the sea, you don’t need to look for an audience, the sea has its own. People are here all the time, including children, who get attracted by the sound and image and come to watch the movies,” Mhana said.

Topics: Gaza cinema Movies

Related

A Palestinian, Mustafa Abdou, repairs a fan in his shop amid a heatwave at the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 25, 2023.
Middle-East
Business booms for Gaza repairman as heatwave fans demand
UN summer camps let kids ‘just be kids’ in Gaza
Middle-East
UN summer camps let kids ‘just be kids’ in Gaza

Latest updates

Al-Fateh goalkeeper Jacob Rinne ready for challenge of Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema
Al-Fateh goalkeeper Jacob Rinne ready for challenge of Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema
Rich pickings for fruit merchants at Buraidah Date Festival
Rich pickings for fruit merchants at Buraidah Date Festival
Ukraine asks Lebanon to bar Syrian ship carrying ‘stolen’ corn from docking
Ukraine asks Lebanon to bar Syrian ship carrying ‘stolen’ corn from docking
KSrelief, UNICEF sign agreements to provide water, aid to Syria earthquake victims
KSrelief, UNICEF sign agreements to provide water, aid to Syria earthquake victims
Air traffic controllers at Lebanon’s only civilian airport to go on strike over staffing shortages
Air traffic controllers at Lebanon’s only civilian airport to go on strike over staffing shortages

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.