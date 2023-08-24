You are here

  • Home
  • BRICS club pursues strength in unity and numbers with ‘historic’ expansion plan
BRICS Summit 2023
BRICS Summit 2023

BRICS club pursues strength in unity and numbers with ‘historic’ expansion plan

Special BRICS club pursues strength in unity and numbers with ‘historic’ expansion plan
1 / 2
Leaders and senior officials of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa meet in Johannesburg on the final day of the 15th BRICS summit on August 24, 2023. (AN photo by Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Special BRICS club pursues strength in unity and numbers with ‘historic’ expansion plan
2 / 2
Leaders and senior officials of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa meet in Johannesburg on the final day of the 15th BRICS summit on August 24, 2023. (AN photo by Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4e2e2

Updated 25 August 2023
Lama Alhamawi

BRICS club pursues strength in unity and numbers with ‘historic’ expansion plan

BRICS club pursues strength in unity and numbers with ‘historic’ expansion plan
  • Invitations for Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE came on the final day of the 15th BRICS summit
  • The Kingdom, which already enjoys strong relations with individual BRICS nations, is yet to decide on membership
Updated 25 August 2023
Lama Alhamawi

JOHANNESBURG: The eagerly anticipated expansion of BRICS began on Thursday after existing members Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa agreed to formally invite Saudi Arabia and five other emerging economies to join the bloc. 

“We have consensus on the first phase of this expansion process and other phases will follow,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday, the final day of the 15th annual BRICS summit, which was held in Johannesburg.

“We have decided to invite the Argentine Republic, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates to become full members of BRICS.

“We have tasked our foreign ministers to further develop the BRICS country model and a list of prospective partner countries and report by the next summit.”

Saudi Arabia, which already enjoys strong diplomatic and trade relations with individual BRICS nations, is yet to make a decision on whether to join the bloc.

 

 

A previous expansion of BRICS took place in 2010, during Brazil’s presidency of the summit, when South Africa was invited to join what was then known as BRIC.

Day three of the BRICS summit began on Thursday with a media briefing during which the heads of state of the five member nations announced the outcomes of the summit and the membership expansion plan.

“This summit reaffirmed the importance of BRICS people-to-people exchanges and enhancing mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation,” said Ramaphosa.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Brazilian president, said: “Our diversity strengthens the fight for a new international order.




Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the summit as China's Xi Jinping listens.  (AN photo by Abdulrahman Shalhoub)

“Now the gross domestic product of BRICS is going up to 37 percent of the world’s GDP in terms of purchasing power and 46 percent in terms of world population.

“The relevance of BRICS is confirmed by the growing interest that other countries demonstrate to join our group.”

The group will remain open to requests from other potential members to join, and the criteria for doing so will be defined, he added.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “On the 15th anniversary of BRICS we have taken an important decision to expand it. I’m confident that together with these countries, we will be able to infuse new momentum and new energy into our cooperation.”




South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the meeting on August 24 as Russian FM Sergei Lavrov looks on.   (AN photo by Abdulrahman Shalhoub)

The first BRICS summit took place in June 2009. This year’s gathering also marked the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the BRICS Business Council.

Xi Jinping, the president of China, said that the future is bright for BRICS nations and the expansion will bring a renewed “vigor” to its cooperation mechanisms.

“Further strengthening the force for world peace and development, the leaders of the five countries unanimously agreed to invite Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Iran and Ethiopia to the BRICS family as official members,” he said.

“China congratulates these countries and highly appreciates the efforts made by our chair, South Africa, and President Ramaphosa. This membership expansion is historic.”

He said it shows the determination of members to pursue unity and cooperation with the wider group of developing nations and added: “It meets the common interests of emerging market countries and developing countries.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that members will continue to work to “expand the influence of BRICS in the world.”

On Tuesday, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington does not see “BRICS as evolving into some kind of geopolitical rival to the US or anyone else.”

He added: “We will continue to work on the strong positive relationships we have with Brazil, India and South Africa, we will continue to manage our relationship with China, and we will continue to push back on Russia’s aggression. But from our perspective … we do not look at this group through geopolitical terms.”

In other developments on the final day of the summit, Ramaphosa said that BRICS will work to develop a more fair global financial architecture. Discussions will take place among the leaders of member nations on topics such as local currencies, payment instruments and platforms, and they will report back on the outcomes at the next summit.

Members also adopted the Johannesburg Declaration II on reforms of economic policies, sustainable development, and the reform of multilateral systems.

The summit welcomed 65 leaders from countries in Africa and the Global South to a BRICS+ dialog session, as part of the BRICS Africa Outreach initiative. Ramaphosa said the aim of the session was to promote inclusive dialogue on key issues affecting developing economies.

One of the speakers during the session was Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, who said the Kingdom is working to stabilize energy markets and has a good strategic relationship with BRICS members.

“The Kingdom enjoys strong friendship, trade relations and strategic partnerships with all the countries of the group,” he said.

Prince Faisal added that Saudi Arabia is making progress in its efforts to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, and has set lofty targets for its relationship with BRICS members.

“The Kingdom intends to be the largest trading partner of the BRICS group in the Middle East,” he said.

“The total bilateral trade with the countries of the group exceeded $160 billion in the year 2022, which reflects a strong relationship with the group, and we look forward to developing this cooperation, which creates new development opportunities that elevate our relations towards a hoped-for ambition.”

The Kingdom is keen to live up to its responsibilities to develop and sustain international cooperation within BRICS, he said.

“We look forward to this summit paving the way for a more effective partnership and progress between our countries, and our efforts contributing to expanding areas of cooperation in a way that maximizes common interests and enhances peace and international cooperation.”

In response to the announcement of the BRICS expansion plans, Prince Faisal told media organization Al-Arabiya that the Kingdom appreciates the invitation to join the group, will study the details and “take the appropriate decision.”

The group is “a beneficial and important channel” for strengthening economic cooperation, he added.

In a message posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Jasem Albudaiwi, the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, offered his sincere congratulations to the leaderships and peoples of the UAE and Saudi Arabia on their invitations to join BRICS. 

He described the development as an important indication of the significance and strength of GCC decisions.

During his presentation of the summit’s final declaration, Ramaphosa said that this historic moment for BRICS is only the first phase of its expansion plans, and that he hopes the invited nations will be members by January 2024.

The foreign ministers of member states have been tasked with further developing the BRICS country model, with a list of prospective partner countries to be presented during next year’s summit, which is due to take place in Kazan, Russia.

 

Topics: BRICS Summit 2023 BRICS Editor’s Choice #$100oil Narendra Modi

India’s lunar rover goes down a ramp to the moon’s surface and takes a walk

India’s lunar rover goes down a ramp to the moon’s surface and takes a walk
Updated 39 min 7 sec ago
AP

India’s lunar rover goes down a ramp to the moon’s surface and takes a walk

India’s lunar rover goes down a ramp to the moon’s surface and takes a walk
  • The Chandrayan-3 Rover would conduct experiments over 14 days, says state-run Indian Space Research Organization
  • Residents of the world’s most populous country erupt into jubilation. "The moon is Indian," the Indian Express newspaper screams
Updated 39 min 7 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: A lunar rover slid down a ramp from the lander of India’s spacecraft within hours of its historic touch-down near the moon’s south pole, Indian space officials said Thursday, as the country celebrated its new scientific accomplishment.
“India took a walk on the moon,” the state-run Indian Space Research Organization said, adding that the Chandrayan-3 Rover would conduct experiments over 14 days, including an analysis of the mineral composition of the lunar surface.
Residents of the world’s most populous country had crowded around televisions in offices, shops, and restaurants on Wednesday and erupted into clapping, dancing, and exchanging of sweets when they saw the lander’s smooth touchdown. It landed on uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water.
“India Goes Where No Nation’s Gone Before,’’ read Thursday’s headline in The Times of India daily, while the Indian Express newspaper exclaimed, “The moon is Indian.”

Ajay Bhargava, a New Delhi-based architect, said it was a great experience watching broadcasts of the landing, and that he felt it was the culmination of hard work by India’s scientists over the years.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any other politician should not take credit for this achievement,” Bhargava said in a telephone interview.

Indian Space Research Organization Chairman S. Somnath said the lander had touched down close to the center of the 4.5-kilometer-wide (2.8-mile-wide) area that had been targeted for the landing. “It landed within 300 meters (985 feet) of that point,” the Press Trust of India cited him as saying.
The rover was on the move, and working "very well,” Somnath said.
Somnath said there are two scientific instruments in the rover and three instruments on board the lander, and all of them have been switched on sequentially.
“They will study basically the mineral composition of the moon, as well as the atmosphere of the moon and the seismic activities there,” he added.
After a failed attempt to land on the moon in 2019, India on Wednesday joined the United States, the Soviet Union and China as only the fourth country to achieve this milestone.

The successful mission showcases India’s rising standing as a technology and space powerhouse and dovetails with the image that Modi is trying to project: an ascendant country asserting its place among the global elite.
The mission began more than a month ago at an estimated cost of $75 million. Somnath said that India would next attempt a manned lunar mission.
Many countries and private companies are interested in the South Pole region because its permanently shadowed craters may hold frozen water that could help future astronaut missions, as a potential source of drinking water or to make rocket fuel.
India’s success comes just days after Russia’s Luna-25, which was aiming for the same lunar region, spun into an uncontrolled orbit and crashed. It would have been the first successful Russian lunar landing after a gap of 47 years. Russia’s head of the state-controlled space corporation Roscosmos attributed the failure to the lack of expertise due to the long break in lunar research that followed the last Soviet mission to the moon in 1976.
Active since the 1960s, India has launched satellites for itself and other countries, and successfully put one in orbit around Mars in 2014. India is planning its first mission to the International Space Station next year, in collaboration with the United States.

Topics: moon missions Indian Space Research Organization S. Somnath Chandrayan-3 Rover Luna-25

Related

Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon in historic moment for India
World
Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon in historic moment for India
Russia's first lunar mission in 47 years smashes into the moon in failure
World
Russia's first lunar mission in 47 years smashes into the moon in failure

Trump booked at Atlanta jail on election charges, heads home

Trump booked at Atlanta jail on election charges, heads home
Updated 25 August 2023
Reuters

Trump booked at Atlanta jail on election charges, heads home

Trump booked at Atlanta jail on election charges, heads home
  • Trump has agreed to post $200,000 bond and accepted bail conditions that would bar him from threatening witnesses or his co-defendants in the Georgia case
Updated 25 August 2023
Reuters

ATLANTA: Donald Trump left an Atlanta jail after he was booked on more than a dozen felony charges on Thursday as part of a wide-ranging criminal case stemming from the former US president’s attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.
Authorities had said they expected to take Trump’s mug shot at Fulton County Jail — a first for Trump, who did not have to sit for a photograph when making initial appearances in three other criminal cases.
Trump’s motorcade left the jail about 20 minutes after entering and headed toward Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport, where his private jet was waiting to ferry him back to his New Jersey golf club.
Trump, 77, already has entered uncharted territory as the first former US president to face criminal charges, though the four cases filed against him have not damaged his front-runner status in the race for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 2024 election.
Dozens of supporters, waving Trump banners and American flags, jostled for a glimpse as Trump arrived at the jail. Among the Trump backers gathered outside was Georgia US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of the former president’s most loyal congressional allies.
Lyle Rayworth, 49, who is in the aviation industry in the Atlanta area, had been waiting near the jailhouse for 10 hours, since early on Thursday.
“Yeah, I’m hoping he sees me waving the flags, showing support,” Rayworth said as he awaited Trump’s arrival. “He needs us.”
The mug shot adds Trump to the ranks of gangster Al Capone, crooner Frank Sinatra and other high-profile Americans who have posed for jailhouse photographs.
The image is certain to be circulated widely by Trump’s foes and supporters alike.
“We want to put it on a T-shirt. It will go worldwide. It will be a more popular image than the Mona Lisa,” said Laura Loomer, 30, a Republican former congressional candidate who mingled with other Trump supporters outside the jail on Thursday morning.
Earlier in the day, Judge Scott McAfee set a trial date of Oct. 23 for one of Trump’s 18 co-defendants, attorney Kenneth Chesebro, after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis proposed that date in response to Chesebro’s request for a speedy trial. The judge’s order said the schedule does not yet apply to Trump or any of the other defendants.
At least 10 of his co-defendants already have been booked. Some, like Rudolph Giuliani, the former New York mayor, were stone-faced in their mug shots, while others, such as lawyer Jenna Ellis, smiled for the camera.
All 19 defendants face a Friday deadline to surrender. Court records showed that Mark Meadows, who served as Trump’s White House chief of staff, was processed at the jail on Thursday.
The jail has a reputation for grim conditions that have inspired rap songs and prompted an investigation by the US Justice Department.
Trump faces 13 felony counts in the Georgia case, including racketeering, which is typically used to target organized crime, for pressuring state officials to reverse his election loss and setting up an illegitimate slate of electors to undermine the formal congressional certification of Biden’s 2020 victory.

TRIAL DATE WRANGLING
Willis originally proposed a trial date of March 4 but moved it up for Chesebro after he asked that his trial start by October. Trump’s legal team has not yet proposed a date but is expected to push for a much later start. On Thursday, his newest Atlanta lawyer, Steven Sadow, asked for Trump to be tried separately from Chesebro.
Trump has pleaded not guilty in the three other cases. He has denied wrongdoing and has called all the cases politically motivated.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed the first case, accusing Trump of falsifying business records to hide hush money payments to a porn star who claims to have had a sexual encounter with him years ago.
Trump also faces two sets of federal charges brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith — one case in Washington involving election interference and one in Miami involving classified documents he retained after leaving office in 2021. He faces 91 criminal counts in total.
Trump agreed to post $200,000 bond and accepted bail conditions that would bar him from threatening witnesses or his co-defendants in the Georgia case.
Republicans who control the US House of Representatives said on Thursday they would investigate whether Willis improperly coordinated with federal prosecutors. They previously launched an investigation of Bragg, who accused them of a “campaign of intimidation.”
On Wednesday, Trump’s leading rivals in the race for the Republican presidential nomination met in Milwaukee for their first debate. Trump skipped that event, instead sitting for a pre-taped interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson aimed at siphoning away viewers.
“I’ve been indicted four times — all trivial nonsense,” Trump told Carlson.

Topics: Donald Trump Atlanta Georgia Fulton County

Related

Trump to be arrested in Georgia election racketeering case
World
Trump to be arrested in Georgia election racketeering case
Update With Donald Trump absent, Republican rivals trade attacks at first 2024 debate
World
With Donald Trump absent, Republican rivals trade attacks at first 2024 debate

US will start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s at air base in Arizona

US will start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s at air base in Arizona
Updated 25 August 2023
AP

US will start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s at air base in Arizona

US will start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s at air base in Arizona
  • The training is part of a US and European effort to get the advanced fighter jets to Ukraine for its defense against invading Russian forces
  • Several Ukrainian fighter pilots and dozens of maintenance people for the jets will be trained, says Pentagon spokesman
Updated 25 August 2023
AP


WASHINGTON: The US will start training Ukrainian pilots to fly US-made F-16 fighter jets, beginning at an Air National Guard base in October, the Pentagon said Thursday.
The training is part of a US and European effort to get the advanced fighter jets to Ukraine for its defense against invading Russian forces.
The announcement came as President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to commemorate Ukraine’s Independence Day and to reiterate support for the effort to fight back Russian troops.
The two discussed the F-16 training, and Biden assured Zelensky of an expedited approval for other nations to transfer their F-16s to Ukraine once training is completed, the White House said in a statement.
Zelensky thanked Biden, Congress and “all Americans” in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “The US took the lead in rallying global support for Ukraine. This crucial leadership enabled our struggle and bent the arc of history toward good.”
US military officials stress it takes years of training to be able to field F-16 squadrons, limiting the impact the aircraft will have on Ukraine’s defense for the near future.
“This is about the long-term support to Ukraine,” the Pentagon spokesman, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, told reporters in Washington. “This is not about the counteroffensive that they’re conducting right now.”
The training will take place at Morris Air National Guard base in Tucson, Arizona. The pilots will first undergo English instruction at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, to bring their fluency up to the level needed to operate the aircraft, starting next month, Ryder said.
Ukraine has long pressed for the American fighter jets to help defend its cities and forces from Russian artillery and aviation. Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway announced in recent days they would supply the aircraft to Ukraine.
Ryder said the US decided to join European allies in the training to avoid bottlenecks in bringing Ukrainian pilots up to speed.
The US training would accommodate “several” Ukrainian fighter pilots and dozens of maintenance people for the jets, he said.
For experienced pilots, training can range around five months, Ryder said. He sketched out courses covering the basics. In addition to flying the advanced craft, they include formation flying, operating weapons, air combat and suppressing air defense systems, on top of centrifuge training on the ground to help pilots withstand the g-forces of an F-16 cockpit.

Topics: Russian invasion in Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Joe Biden F-16 fighter jets

Related

Ukraine claims Crimea landing in ‘special operation’
World
Ukraine claims Crimea landing in ‘special operation’
Russia may annex Georgian breakaway regions – Medvedev
World
Russia may annex Georgian breakaway regions – Medvedev

US sues SpaceX for alleged hiring discrimination against refugees and others

US sues SpaceX for alleged hiring discrimination against refugees and others
Updated 25 August 2023
AP

US sues SpaceX for alleged hiring discrimination against refugees and others

US sues SpaceX for alleged hiring discrimination against refugees and others
  • The US is seeking “fair consideration and back pay” for people who were deterred from or denied employment at SpaceX due to the company’s alleged discrimination, in addition to undetermined civil penalties
Updated 25 August 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: The US Department of Justice on Thursday sued SpaceX, the rocket company founded and run by Elon Musk, for alleged hiring discrimination against refugees and people seeking or already granted asylum.
The complaint, filed in an administrative court within the department, asserts that SpaceX wrongly claimed that federal export control laws barred it from hiring anyone but US citizens and permanent residents. As a result, it discouraged refugees and asylum seekers and grantees from applying for jobs at the company, according to the complaint.
Export controls typically aim to protect US national security and to further national trade objectives. They bar the shipment of specific technologies, weapons, information and software to specific non-US nations and also limit the sharing or release of such items and information to “US persons.” But the Justice Department noted that the term includes not only US citizens, but also permanent US residents, refugees, and those seeking or granted asylum.
The department charged that SpaceX also refused to “fairly” consider applications from this group of people or to hire them. The positions in question included both ones requiring advanced degrees and others such as welders, cooks and crane operators at the company.
The US is seeking “fair consideration and back pay” for people who were deterred from or denied employment at SpaceX due to the company’s alleged discrimination, in addition to undetermined civil penalties.
SpaceX, which is based in Hawthorne, California, did not reply to a request for comment.

Topics: US Department of Justice SpaceX refugees asylum seekers

Related

SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas
Offbeat
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas
SpaceX prepares for rehearsal, test flight of Starship rocket
World
SpaceX prepares for rehearsal, test flight of Starship rocket

Niger allows Mali, Burkina Faso troops to enter its territory in case of attack

Niger allows Mali, Burkina Faso troops to enter its territory in case of attack
Updated 25 August 2023
Reuters

Niger allows Mali, Burkina Faso troops to enter its territory in case of attack

Niger allows Mali, Burkina Faso troops to enter its territory in case of attack
  • The main West African bloc ECOWAS has been trying to negotiate with the coup leaders but warned it is ready to send troops into Niger to restore constitutional order if diplomatic efforts fail
Updated 25 August 2023
Reuters

BAMAKO: Niger has authorized Mali and Burkina Faso’s armed forces to intervene on its territory in case of an attack, the countries said in a joint statement on Thursday, a possible sign the junta in Niger plans to keep resisting regional pressure to stand down.
The main West African bloc ECOWAS has been trying to negotiate with the coup leaders but warned it is ready to send troops into Niger to restore constitutional order if diplomatic efforts fail.
Any escalation risks further destabilizing the insurgency-torn region as Niger’s junta-led neighbors, Mali and Burkina Faso, have said they would back Niger in any conflict with ECOWAS.
On Thursday, the three allies’ foreign ministers said they had met in the Nigerian capital Niamey to discuss boosting cooperation on security and other joint issues.
The statement said the ministers welcomed the signing on Thursday by Niger junta leader General Abdourahamane Tiani of two orders “authorizing the Defense and Security Forces of Burkina Faso and Mali to intervene on Nigerian territory in the event of an attack.”
“The Burkinabe and Malian Ministers ... reiterated their rejection of an armed intervention against the people of Niger which will be considered as a declaration of war,” it said.

Topics: Niger Niger Coup mali Burkina Faso ECOWAS

Related

Niger’s call for 3-year transition back to democracy ‘unacceptable’
World
Niger’s call for 3-year transition back to democracy ‘unacceptable’
Algeria sends official to Niger for talks after coup
Middle-East
Algeria sends official to Niger for talks after coup

Latest updates

Collin Morikawa shoots 61 to go from 9 shots behind to 3-way tie for Tour Championship lead
Collin Morikawa shoots 61 to go from 9 shots behind to 3-way tie for Tour Championship lead
Ajax cruise and Aberdeen battle back in Europa League
Ajax cruise and Aberdeen battle back in Europa League
India’s lunar rover goes down a ramp to the moon’s surface and takes a walk
India’s lunar rover goes down a ramp to the moon’s surface and takes a walk
Libya captures Daesh militant behind three attacks: Tripoli
Libya captures Daesh militant behind three attacks: Tripoli
Trump booked at Atlanta jail on election charges, heads home, mugshots released
Trump booked at Atlanta jail on election charges, heads home, mugshots released

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.