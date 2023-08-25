Saudi delegation explores industry cooperation with German firms 

You are here

Alongside Porsche, the Saudi delegation also held discussions with representatives from Schüller, Festo, and KSB — German companies operating in diverse sectors. (SPA)
RIYADH: A high-level delegation from Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources embarked on a mission to bolster cross-border collaboration with Germany, focusing on human capacity development in the industrial and mining sectors.  

The delegation, led by the Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Human Capability Development, initiated a significant dialogue with prominent German companies during their official visit to the European country, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

In partnership with the Human Capability Development Program, the Saudi delegation engaged in strategic discussions with key players in the German business landscape.  

Meetings were held at the heart of the automotive industry, including a session at the headquarters of the German automobile manufacturer Porsche. Talks during this session revolved around strengthening cooperation between the two nations in the areas of industry advancement and human resource development, the SPA reported. 

Alongside Porsche, the Saudi delegation also held discussions with representatives from Schüller, Festo, and KSB — German companies operating in diverse sectors. These interactions centered on identifying synergies and avenues for collaboration, as well as exploring targeted initiatives and programs aimed at honing human capacities within the industrial and mining sectors. 

A central topic of discussion was the expansive opportunities offered by Saudi Arabia’s National Industry Strategy. This strategy, which spans various industrial sectors, emerged as a major catalyst for advancing human capabilities within these domains. 

Beyond the exploration of collaborative projects, the discussions aimed to underscore the commitment of both nations toward reinforcing bilateral relations. The deliberations highlighted the shared vision and mutual interests that underpin the Saudi-German partnership. 

The outcome of these discussions holds the potential to shape the future landscape of industry and mining collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Germany, bringing to the forefront a renewed focus on human capacity development and cooperative ventures. 

This comes after the Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef visited Germany in June to hold talks with Roland Weigert, vice minister in the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy, as part of his official tour. 

The pair discussed ways to enhance the Saudi-German partnership and exchange expertise, as well as focusing on the promising investment opportunities between the two countries, according to the SPA. 

Alkhorayef’s visit to Germany was aimed at boosting the Kingdom’s industrial and mining sectors, which are among the major pillars of the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative to diversify the economy away from oil and attract foreign investment.

