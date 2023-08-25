You are here

Warner Bros. Discovery to expand Mideast presence through partnerships

Perta said the company is committed to its partnership model and does not plan to launch any independent streaming platform. (AFP/File)
Perta said the company is committed to its partnership model and does not plan to launch any independent streaming platform. (AFP/File)
Zaira Lakhpatwala

  • ‘Standing out does not mean standing alone,’ says executive Francesco Perta
  • Tie-ups include with local and regional players SRMG, OSN, StarzPlay
DUBAI: Warner Bros. Discovery celebrated its 100th anniversary this year, and as part of its centennial campaigns plans to further expand its presence in the Middle East.

The company has only recently started investing in the Middle East. This includes the theme park Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi that was launched in 2018, original content, and partnerships with local brands.

“We are dedicated to expanding our presence and offerings in the region,” Francesco Perta, vice president of business development and distribution, Warner Bros. Discovery, MENAT, told Arab News recently. He said the region is “home to immense diversity, and our equally diverse content portfolio aims to continue elevating entertainment experiences for all audiences.”

The company is focused on two key initiatives with regard to content, he added, which is investing in content localization through dubbing and subtitling, and original local productions.

He said local partnerships are crucial “in ensuring the authenticity of our storytelling while reaffirming our dedication to supporting Arab entertainment.” This was reflected in the positive reception of shows including “Khaymat Ramadan,” “Dare to Take Risks,” and “Escape Kitchen,” said Perta.

The regional adaptation of the popular reality show “Say Yes to the Dress” became one of the most streamed Discovery+ shows after its launch early last year, he added.

Warner Bros. Discovery is set to launch another local production in September, “Dr. Implant Master,” which will feature dentist Dr. Barbara Sobczak performing procedures on patients with different problems.

The series, which is filmed entirely in Dubai, will introduce a new patient in every episode “allowing audiences to witness some of Dubai’s residents’ lives transformed one smile at a time,” said Perta.

However, “great stories are nowhere without effective platforms,” and so, “we have adopted a unique distribution strategy in the Middle East” that is designed to reach audiences across various channels including linear TV, streaming and cinemas, he explained.

“I’ve always believed that standing out does not mean standing alone,” Perta said, referring to the company’s partnerships with streaming platforms OSN+, STARZPLAY, Shahid, TOD and STC TV; traditional networks and broadcasters OSN and beIN; and cable providers du, Etisalat, Ooredoo and stc.

Partnering with such homegrown platforms has allowed the company “to get a grasp of invaluable consumer insights in record time and establish instant brand awareness,” he said.

Perta said the company is committed to its partnership model and does not plan to launch any independent streaming platform.

Although “creative alignment, quality control, language barriers, and regulatory compliance are some of the aspects that need to be effectively managed between partners,” the model “has posed more pros to us than cons,” he said.

Since the onset of COVID-19, the entertainment industry has undergone massive shifts with companies focusing “on attracting and retaining subscribers by investing heavily in original content to stay competitive,” said Perta.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s approach to the competition was to “strategically leverage” its content libraries by combining Warner Bros.’ films and TV shows with Discovery’s reality content, he added.

As the “streaming revolution continues,” the company is mindful of not neglecting traditional or linear TV, which Perta believes “will persist, especially for news and sports.”

To this end, last year, Warner Bros. Discovery partnered with Saudi Research and Media Group, or SRMG, to launch a new free-to-air Arabic channel Asharq Discovery.

“This innovative channel is an authentic gateway, bridging Middle East and global viewers by offering compelling content, enriching experiences, and unforgettable stories from the Arab region,” said Perta.

The media behemoth is aware of the changing landscape “where consumers no longer passively watch content,” he added.

It is, therefore, taking “proactive measures to immerse viewers in the magic of our stories” not just globally but in the Middle East as well through initiatives like the theme park in Abu Dhabi and candlelight concerts in 100 cities around the world including Dubai.

“As we look to the future, our unwavering commitment to consumers and the Middle East remains at the heart of our strategy,” said Perta.

Inspired by the fast-paced growth of the region, Warner Bros. Discovery is dedicated to supporting local government initiatives such as the Saudi Vision 2030 plan, he added.

It has partnered with development company Saudi Entertainment Ventures or SEVEN, part of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, to “bring purpose-built indoor adventure centers to the Kingdom, with the aim to contribute to its tourism goals,” Perta explained.

The attraction, which will first open in Riyadh, will feature Discovery content, marking a global first for the company.

Perta said: “By staying attuned to regional audience’s preferences and evolving tastes, we will continuously expand our diverse offerings that not only enthrall with world-class storytelling but also champion the Middle East’s entertainment industry.”

Fox News reaches 12.8 million viewers for GOP primary debate, despite Donald Trump's absence

Fox News reaches 12.8 million viewers for GOP primary debate, despite Donald Trump’s absence
AP

Fox News reaches 12.8 million viewers for GOP primary debate, despite Donald Trump’s absence

Fox News reaches 12.8 million viewers for GOP primary debate, despite Donald Trump’s absence
  • The number outpaced a January 2016 GOP candidates debate on Fox that Trump also skipped and was seen by 12.5 million people
  • The television viewership figure is an estimate of how many people were watching the debate at any given minute
NEW YORK: Even without lead contender Donald Trump, an estimated 12.8 million people watched the first Republican presidential primary debate on two Fox News television channels and its streaming service.
There seemed little evidence that Trump’s attempt to counterprogram the debate, by appearing in an online interview with Tucker Carlson at about the same time on Wednesday, appreciably affected the number of people who were interested in checking out the eight alternatives.
The viewership was a little more than half the 24 million people who watched Trump appear in his first presidential debate in August 2015, the Nielsen company said. But it outpaced a January 2016 GOP candidates debate on Fox that Trump also skipped and was seen by 12.5 million people
Television is a vastly different world than it was eight years ago, with streaming more established and thousands of cable customers cutting the cord. The most-watched program seen live last week on either broadcast or cable TV was a “60 Minutes” rerun on CBS that reached 5.3 million viewers.
While ex-Fox host Carlson boasted Wednesday that his streamed interview would get a “far larger” audience than the televised debate — and Trump claiming that the interview exceeded the Super Bowl in audience — there’s no reliable way of checking that.
X, the social media company formerly known as Twitter, said late Thursday afternoon that the tweet of Carlson’s interview show had 236.7 million views. But that’s a count of how many times someone scrolled by Carlson’s interview with Trump in their feeds — even if they didn’t open up the post to see what was said.
If you happened to scroll by the post a dozen different times, that counts as a dozen views.
Public interaction numbers were smaller: There were some 55,000 comments attached to the interview, with about 200,000 people saying they liked it.
The television viewership figure is an estimate of how many people were watching the debate at any given minute. The debate was simulcast on Fox News Channel and the Fox Business Network.
Moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, the two-hour debate barely mentioned Trump until it was halfway through. Then Baier said he wanted to take a brief moment to talk about “the elephant not in the room” — Trump and his four criminal indictments.
The reluctance to talk about the topic was evident, but the 10 minutes when it was discussed included some of the debate’s more electric moments.

Iranian filmmaker Ebrahim Golestan dies, aged 100

Iranian filmmaker Ebrahim Golestan dies, aged 100
Iranian filmmaker Ebrahim Golestan dies, aged 100

Iranian filmmaker Ebrahim Golestan dies, aged 100
  • Golestan’s works examining loneliness, alienation, social injustice injected vitality into Iranian cinema
LONDON: Prominent Iranian filmmaker and author Ebrahim Golestan has died, aged 100.

In an Instagram post, his daughter Lili said her dad passed away on Tuesday at his home in the UK. “Father, you have left us. Farewell,” she added.

Golestan was known for his multifaceted roles and innovative contributions to Iranian cinema and literature.

Born in the south-central Iranian city of Shiraz in 1922, he left Iran before the 1979 Islamic Revolution after emerging as a pioneer of modern and progressive cinematic artistry within Iran and internationally.

His politically and culturally charged works, which examined themes such as loneliness, alienation, and social injustice, established him as an intellectual who helped shape 20th-century Iran.

After a short venture in journalism, he set up Iran’s first film studio in 1957 and started producing documentaries and feature films such as “Brick and Mirror,” an epic indictment of Iranian society.

Other notable movies included “The Hills of Marlik,” “Secrets of the Treasure of the Jinn Valley,” “Waves, Coral, and Rock,” “From a Drop to the Sea,” and “A Fire,” a highly visual treatment of a colossal oil-well fire in southwestern Iran, which earned him two awards at the Venice Film Festival.

Among his many achievements, he produced the documentary film “Black House,” directed by his partner and Persian literature great Forough Farrokhzad, who died in a car accident at the age of 32.

Golestan moved to the UK in 1979, and during his career published several novels and short stories often influenced by the works of Western authors including Ernest Hemingway and William Faulkner.

In 2003, he experienced a personal tragedy when his BBC cameraman son Kaveh died in northern Iraq after stepping on a landmine.

Taliban detains Iranian photojournalist, bringing media arrest tally to 5 in less than a month

Taliban detains Iranian photojournalist, bringing media arrest tally to 5 in less than a month
Taliban detains Iranian photojournalist, bringing media arrest tally to 5 in less than a month

Taliban detains Iranian photojournalist, bringing media arrest tally to 5 in less than a month
  • Hossein Velayati is the latest member of the press to be persecuted
LONDON: The Taliban detained Iranian photojournalist Mohammad Hossein Velayati earlier this week in the latest arrest of a journalist in the country.

Media watchdog Committee to Protect Journalists issued a statement calling for Velayati’s immediate release and called on the Taliban to stop harassing members of the press in Afghanistan.

“The detention of Iranian photojournalist Mohammad Hossein Velayati is the latest blow to press freedom in Afghanistan, as the Taliban has ramped up its efforts to crack down on the media in recent weeks,” said Beh Lih Yi, CPJ’s Asia program coordinator.

“Taliban authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Velayati, explain why they detained him in the first place, and end these arbitrary arrests once and for all.”

CPJ reported that Velayati was arrested at Kabul airport shortly before boarding a flight to Iran. The photographer of the semi-official Tasnim News Agency was in Afghanistan for a 10-day personal visit.

Afghani authorities did not provide any information about the arrest.

Over the past month, the Taliban have arrested five journalists, in what media watchdogs say is further evidence of the erosion of media freedom in the country. Authorities also banned women’s voices from broadcasts in Helmand province in the south of the country.

“The detention of Afghan journalists Ataullah Omar and Wahidurahman Afghanmal, as well as the latest discriminatory policy against women being featured in broadcasts in Helmand province, show there is no let-up in the Taliban’s repression after two years in power,” Yi said.

Since their return to power in August 2021, the Taliban have launched a brutal campaign of repression of media freedom, with journalists facing arrest, intimidation and even death.

Meta releases AI model for translating speech between dozens of languages

Meta releases AI model for translating speech between dozens of languages
Meta releases AI model for translating speech between dozens of languages

Meta releases AI model for translating speech between dozens of languages
  • SeamlessM4T model can perform speech-to-text, speech-to-speech, text-to-speech, and text-to-text translations for up to 100 languages including Modern Standard Arabic
LONDON: Facebook parent company Meta Platforms on Tuesday released an AI model capable of translating and transcribing speech in dozens of languages, a potential building-block for tools enabling real-time communication across language divides.

The company said in a blog post that its SeamlessM4T model could support translations between text and speech in nearly 100 languages, as well as full speech-to-speech translation for 35 languages, including Modern Standard Arabic, Western Persian and Urdu.

Meta has built upon past innovations combining technology that was previously available only in separate models, such as No Language Left Behind (NLLB) and Universal Speech Translator, to create this unified multilingual model.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said he envisions such tools facilitating interactions between users from around the globe in the metaverse, the set of interconnected virtual worlds on which he is betting the company’s future.

Meta is making the model available to the public for non-commercial use, the blog post said.

The world’s biggest social media company has released a flurry of mostly free AI models this year, including a large language model called Llama that poses a serious challenge to proprietary models sold by Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Alphabet’s Google.

Zuckerberg says an open AI ecosystem works to Meta’s advantage, as the company has more to gain by effectively crowd-sourcing the creation of consumer-facing tools for its social platforms than by charging for access to the models.

Nonetheless, Meta faces similar legal questions as the rest of the industry around the training data ingested to create its models.

In July, comedian Sarah Silverman and two other authors filed copyright infringement lawsuits against both Meta and OpenAI, accusing the companies of using their books as training data without permission.

For the SeamlessM4T model, Meta researchers said in a research paper that they gathered audio training data from 4 million hours of “raw audio originating from a publicly available repository of crawled web data,” without specifying which repository.

A Meta spokesperson did not respond to questions on the provenance of the audio data. Text data came from datasets created last year that pulled content from Wikipedia and associated websites, the research paper said.

Meta said to have conducted extensive research on mitigating toxicity and bias in its generative AI models, resulting in a model that is more aware of and responsive to potential issues.

Earlier this year, Meta joined forces with Alphabet, Microsoft, and OpenAI to announce a joint framework on the responsible use of AI in order to mitigate the risks associated with generative AI tools.

X considering removal of headlines on news articles

X considering removal of headlines on news articles
X considering removal of headlines on news articles

X considering removal of headlines on news articles
  • New design would eliminate text, reduce clickbait
LONDON: X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, is considering removing headlines from news articles shared on the site.

According to American business magazine, Fortune, which reported the story on Tuesday, the move is part of a bigger plan by X to redesign how articles appear on the platform.

Elon Musk, the owner of X, confirmed that the company was testing a new design for its platform.

The new design would only include the lead image and URL of a post, unless the person or publisher posting the link added their own text, as reported by Fortune. Musk said that the new design would “greatly improve the aesthetics” of the platform.

The change could have major implications for publishers who rely on social media to drive traffic to their sites, and who currently include a summary of their articles in the social media posts they share. If the new design is implemented, publishers may need to change their strategies for promoting their content on social media.

The image would still serve as a link to the article, but Musk’s reasoning for the move, the publisher reports, is to reduce the size of news posts and thus display more posts in users’ timelines.

According to the report, Musk believes that the new feature would also reduce clickbait.

Elon Musk’s plan to change the design of X has been met with mixed reactions from users. Some are skeptical that the new design will be effective in reducing clickbait, while others are enthusiastic about the move.

One user said: “Esthetics are one thing, but knowing what you’re going to read to want to click on it in the first place is another.”

Another user said that he welcomed the new feature and called the new design “minimal” but “much needed” because it would offer a cleaner feed with more images and less text.

Fortune reported that Musk has discussed the new design with advertisers, who “didn’t like it.” However, Musk reportedly plans to go through with the redesign anyway.

The move is part of changes being pushed by the Tesla CEO in an effort to lure back users after a series of backlashes triggered by Musk’s controversial decisions.

Recently, Musk invited journalists to publish directly on X, which could potentially earn them money through Twitter’s ad-revenue-sharing model. However, they need to be paying Twitter Blue subscribers to be eligible for this.

Earlier this week, Musk said that the social media site “may fail” after a glitch caused pictures posted before December 2014 to be deleted.

