OSN expands multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery for MENA

DUBAI: OSN has extended its multi-year partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery in the MENA region.
The licensing deal extends OSN’s rights to broadcast and stream content from HBO exclusively on OSNtv and OSN, making it the only company in the region to offer HBO content.
OSN will continue to release HBO shows at the same time as their US premieres and secure rights for new seasons of series.
“OSN is, and will continue to be, the only place for HBO content in the region, and we are excited to expand on this long-term partnership with the studio and Warner Bros Discovery,” said Joe Kawkabani, CEO of OSN.
The renewed partnership will also see the addition of content from Discovery channels, such as Discovery, TLC, ID and Discovery Science, giving OSN access to titles including “The Batman,” “Dune,” “The Matrix Resurrections,” and “The Suicide Squad”.
In addition to OSN Showcase, the existing channel for HBO content, OSNtv will launch a new channel dedicated to classic HBO series, such as “The Wire,” “The Sopranos” and “Sex and the City.”
Next year, OSN will expand its children’s offerings with the addition of Cartoon Network channels and programming across its platforms.
