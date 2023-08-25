You are here

  • Home
  • Israel far-right minister spars with supermodel Hadid over Palestinian rights

Israel far-right minister spars with supermodel Hadid over Palestinian rights

Israel far-right minister spars with supermodel Hadid over Palestinian rights
Israel’s far-right national security minister lashed out at supermodel Bella Hadid on Aug. 25, 2023, for criticizing his recent fiery televised remarks about Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. (AP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mma45

Updated 25 August 2023
Reuters

Israel far-right minister spars with supermodel Hadid over Palestinian rights

Israel far-right minister spars with supermodel Hadid over Palestinian rights
  • Itamar Ben-Gvir said that the right to life and movement for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank trumped the right to movement for Palestinians
  • Supermodel Bella Hadid, a vocal supporter of Palestinian rights, criticized Ben-Gvir’s comment on Instagram, where she has close to 60 million followers
Updated 25 August 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel’s far-right national security minister on Friday sparred with US supermodel Bella Hadid over his comments this week that Palestinians condemned as racist.
In an interview with N12 News on Wednesday, Itamar Ben-Gvir said that the right to life and movement for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank trumped the right to movement for Palestinians.
Palestinians have long railed against travel restrictions, including checkpoints, imposed on them by Israel in the West Bank, an area where they exercise limited self-rule and which they seek as part of a future state.
Ben-Gvir, who lives in the Jewish settlement of Kiryat Arba near the West Bank city of Hebron, said in the interview the curbs were needed to protect his family’s security.
“My right, my wife’s right, my children’s right to travel on the roads of Judea and Samaria is more important than the right to movement for Arabs,” he said, referring to the West Bank by its biblical Hebrew name.
Supermodel Bella Hadid, whose father is Palestinian and who has been a vocal supporter of Palestinian rights, criticized Ben-Gvir’s comment on Instagram, where she has close to 60 million followers.
“In no place, no time, especially in 2023 should one life be more valuable than another’s. Especially simply because of their ethnicity, culture or pure hatred,” she wrote in a post on Thursday.
Ben-Gvir responded in a statement on Friday calling Hadid an “Israel hater” and said she had shared only a segment of the interview on her social media account in order to portray him as a racist.
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned Ben-Gvir’s remark as “racist and heinous” and said it “only confirms Israel’s apartheid regime of Jewish supremacy.”
Israel rejects any suggestions it maintains an apartheid system over Palestinians.
Violence in the West Bank has surged over the past 15 months, with frequent Israeli military raids, Palestinian street attacks and Jewish settler assaults on Palestinian villages. Since January, at least 188 Palestinians and 35 people in Israel have been killed in hostilities.
Ben-Gvir, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist coalition, has past convictions of support for terrorism and anti-Arab incitement. He says his views have become more moderate since joining the government, without going into further detail.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war. It has continued to expand dozens of settlements that are deemed illegal by the United Nations and most countries, a view Israel disputes.

Topics: Bella Hadid Palestinians Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir

Related

Bella Hadid expresses ‘sadness’ at growing up away from Palestinian roots
Middle-East
Bella Hadid expresses ‘sadness’ at growing up away from Palestinian roots
Supermodel Bella Hadid ‘dying’ to visit Palestine
Offbeat
Supermodel Bella Hadid ‘dying’ to visit Palestine

US slams Israeli minister’s ‘inflammatory comments” about Palestinians, condemns ‘all racist rhetoric’

US slams Israeli minister’s ‘inflammatory comments” about Palestinians, condemns ‘all racist rhetoric’
Updated 5 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

US slams Israeli minister’s ‘inflammatory comments” about Palestinians, condemns ‘all racist rhetoric’

US slams Israeli minister’s ‘inflammatory comments” about Palestinians, condemns ‘all racist rhetoric’
  • National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on TV his rights in the occupied West Bank are more important than those of Palestinians, sparking a storm of protest
  • Israeli MP Karine Elharrar of the opposition Yesh Atid party, said the minister is ‘the authentic representative of the most racist, messianic and Kahanist government we have ever had’
Updated 5 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The US State Department has strongly condemned Israel’s national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, for what it described as “inflammatory comments” he made about Palestinians, and said that it denounces “all racist rhetoric.”
Ben-Gvir said during an interview on Israeli TV on Wednesday that his rights in the occupied West Bank are more important than those of Palestinians. His comments sparked a storm of protest online as video clips of his comments spread on social media, the BBC reported on Friday.
“My right, my wife’s, my children’s, to roam the roads of Judea and Samaria are more important than the right of movement of the Arabs,” he told Arab-Israeli journalist Mohammed Magadli during a studio interview.
“Sorry, Mohammed, but this is the reality, that’s the truth. My right for life comes before their right to movement.”
His remarks came against a backdrop of escalating violence in which three Israelis were killed by Palestinian gunmen in separate attacks, one of which happened near Hebron, where Ben-Gvir lives in a Jewish settlement. As they searched for the killers, Israeli authorities imposed greater restrictions on the movement of thousands of Palestinians.
The minister’s comments went viral and triggered a backlash from Palestinians and Israeli opposition figures. He described the controversy as “fake news” and slammed the “radical left” for “misquoting” him.
One of those who shared a video of his comments online was Palestinian American model Bella Hadid. In her post on Instagram, where she has almost 60 million followers, she wrote: “In no place, no time … should one life be more valuable than another’s.”
Ben-Gvir responded by posting a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday in which he accused Hadid of being an “Israel hater” who had made him sound “racist and dark.”
The minister leads the far-right, ultranationalist Otzma Yehudit, or Jewish Power, political party, which espouses racist, anti-Arab policies. He has convictions for inciting racism and supporting a terrorist organization.
When Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formed his coalition government in December, he put Ben-Gvir in charge of Israel’s militarized border police force that operates in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank.
The Palestinian Authority condemned “in the strongest terms the racist and heinous remarks by Israel’s fascist minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, which only confirms Israel’s apartheid regime of Jewish supremacy and racial terror against the Palestinian people.”
Karine Elharrar, an Israeli MP from the opposition Yesh Atid party, described the minister as “the authentic representative of the most racist, messianic and Kahanist government we’ve ever had.”
The roots of Ben-Gvir’s political background lie in Kahanism, an extremist, violently racist ideology that supports the expulsion of Palestinians from their lands.
In response to requests by Israeli journalists for a comment about Ben-Gvir’s comments, a US State Department spokesperson said on Thursday night: “We strongly condemn Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir’s inflammatory comments on the freedom of movement of Palestinian residents in the West Bank.
“We condemn all racist rhetoric, as such messages are particularly damaging when amplified by those in leadership positions and are incongruent with advancing respect for human rights for all.”
On Friday, the EU also “strongly condemned” Ben-Gvir for his comments, saying that “the values of democracy and respect for human rights stand central to the EU-Israel partnership, including as regards the people living under occupation in the Palestinian territory.”
Parties that represent Arab Israelis, Palestinian citizens of Israel, and Israeli anti-occupation groups also condemned Ben-Gvir’s remarks but many pointed out that the comments simply reflect the longstanding reality of life for Palestinians in the West Bank, the BBC reported.
B’tselem, an Israeli nongovernmental human rights organization that provides support for Palestinians living under occupation, said: “This is the reality we see on the ground, every day, for five decades. The rights of the Jews are more important than the rights of the Arabs — this is what apartheid looks like.”

Topics: US State Department Palestinians Israel’s national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir Bella Hadid racist

Related

Ministry said calls of “racist, fascist” Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir aim to achieve “ethnic cleansing.”
Middle-East
Palestinian Foreign Ministry urges ICC to issue subpoena, arrest warrant against Ben-Gvir
Update Arab nations at UN urge ‘concrete’ action after ‘provocative’ Ben-Gvir Al-Aqsa visit
Middle-East
Arab nations at UN urge ‘concrete’ action after ‘provocative’ Ben-Gvir Al-Aqsa visit

Libya’s LNA launches operation near southern border after Chad clashes

Libya’s LNA launches operation near southern border after Chad clashes
Updated 52 min 45 sec ago
Reuters
AFP

Libya’s LNA launches operation near southern border after Chad clashes

Libya’s LNA launches operation near southern border after Chad clashes
  • Libya has had little internal peace or security since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Qaddafi, and its southern desert border has become a major transit route for trafficking networks
Updated 52 min 45 sec ago
Reuters AFP

TRIPOLI: Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army has launched a military operation to secure the southern border, it said on Friday, after fighting near the area resumed between the government of Chad and a rebel group trying to unseat it.
Chad’s President Mahamat Idriss Deby said on Sunday that the army was again fighting the Libya-based Chadian Front for Change and Concord or FACT group, which quit a ceasefire last week amid clashes.
FACT had fought alongside the LNA as one of many mercenary groups involved in Libya’s civil war, researchers on Libya say, but they were on opposing sides during fighting two years ago when Deby’s father was killed.
LNA spokesperson Ahmad Mismari said the operation would involve land and air forces. An LNA media unit distributed photographs of Haftar’s son, Saddam Haftar, overseeing the operation with other LNA officers.
The media unit said the LNA had expelled members of the Chadian opposition and their families from a residential area they were using in a desert town 300 km north of the border with Chad.
Libya has had little internal peace or security since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Qaddafi, and its southern desert border has become a major transit route for trafficking networks.
In a separate development, a leader of Daesh who allegedly planned and sponsored three deadly attacks in the Libyan capital Tripoli in 2018 has been captured, the prime minister said.
“Our forces apprehended on Tuesday a leader of the terrorist organization Daesh, involved in the planning and command of terrorist acts that targeted the institutions of our country and their fallen officials,” Dbeibah, said during a live television broadcast.
The government’s media office offered no further details on the identity or nationality of the alleged jihadist, who was arrested in a joint military operation.
Dbeibah also renewed his government’s commitment to “combat terrorism in all its forms,” to “prosecute anyone involved” in terrorist acts, and to “strengthen stability throughout the country.”
On May 2, 2018, 14 people were killed in a suicide attack claimed by Daesh  on the headquarters of the Libyan High Electoral Commission in Tripoli.
On Sept. 10, 2018, a suicide attack by the jihadist group against the headquarters of the Libyan National Oil Company in the capital killed two and wounded 10 company staff.
On Dec. 25, 2018, three people, including a Libyan diplomat, were killed in an attack claimed by Daesh against the Foreign Ministry.

 

Topics: Libya chad

Related

French former President Nicolas Sarkozy to go on trial over Libya financing for 2007 campaign
World
French former President Nicolas Sarkozy to go on trial over Libya financing for 2007 campaign
Libya captures Daesh militant behind three attacks: Tripoli
Middle-East
Libya captures Daesh militant behind three attacks: Tripoli

Israeli spy cell held at Beirut Airport

Lebanese authorities on Friday announced the arrest at Beirut Airport of “a spy cell working for the Israeli enemy.” (Reuters)
Lebanese authorities on Friday announced the arrest at Beirut Airport of “a spy cell working for the Israeli enemy.” (Reuters)
Updated 25 August 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Israeli spy cell held at Beirut Airport

Lebanese authorities on Friday announced the arrest at Beirut Airport of “a spy cell working for the Israeli enemy.” (Reuters)
  • Security authority advises against citizens following Tel Aviv-based online accounts
Updated 25 August 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese authorities on Friday announced the arrest at Beirut Airport of “a spy cell working for the Israeli enemy.”

The cell comprised two individuals attempting to leave Lebanon, said Brig. Gen. Elias Al-Baysari, acting director general of General Security.

He added: “These individuals have connections with the enemy and were tasked with missions inside the country.

“We have interrogated and handed them over to the competent military judiciary, and we will reveal the danger of this network in subsequent statements.”

General Security maintained its secrecy over the apprehended individuals, their nationalities, affiliations, and mission.

A security source said: “Investigations, shrouded in secrecy, are underway to uncover further individuals involved.”

Al-Baysari, speaking on the 78th anniversary of the establishment of the Lebanese General Security apparatus, said: “There is no room for compromising security under any circumstances.

“Preserving security is a red line and a priority for us. We have an excellent team that does not hesitate and spares no effort in maintaining security, combating terrorism, and pursuing networks working for the Israeli enemy.”

The security source added: “Lebanese security agencies are active in pursuing attempts to recruit agents for the Israeli enemy on Lebanese soil.”

General Security warned citizens of the “dangers of using applications randomly without knowing their source or location.”

The organization urged the population “not to follow online pages and unreliable accounts or download suspicious applications, especially those used to book travel tickets, notably the Momondo application, associated with an office located in Tel Aviv.”

In relation to fighting criminal activity, Al-Baysari said: “Security work and coordination with Arab and international entities have contributed to enhancing crime prevention.

“As a result, we have arrested one of the most dangerous figures in the Italian Mafia in a significant and distinguished effort to combat drug smuggling, and we handed him over to Italian authorities. This reflects trust in Lebanese security.”

He added: “The issue of Syrian refugees in Lebanon has been taken seriously by General Security since 2012.

“We requested data to regulate this presence based on accurate information, and insisted on obtaining it without conditions, as it is part of our sovereignty.

“General Security is responsible for the security of every foreign resident on its land, and we are entitled to do so.

“We conveyed our demands to the UN, and we were supported by Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi, and their team.

“Our efforts have culminated in securing our rights, and we are in the phase of obtaining the data.

“We affirm, on the other hand, that the data is confidential, and we will maintain its security in accordance with international treaties. It is a trust on our shoulders.”

Lisa Abou Khaled, a spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Beirut, previously spoke to Arab News regarding the issue of handing over data to the Lebanese authorities.

She said: “Our first and foremost goal is to protect the most vulnerable in the host community as well as refugees, and to ensure continued adherence to the principles of international law.

“In accordance with our protection mission, the UNHCR continues to engage in constructive proposals to address the situation of refugees in Lebanon and ensure their protection, including issues related to data sharing, registration and other important aspects.”

The UNHCR and Lebanese General Security have agreed to form a technical committee for data sharing and protection, which follows international standards.

Meanwhile, amid the worsening economic crisis that affects General Security personnel and other public sector employees, Wassim Mansouri, the acting governor of Lebanon’s central bank, said on Friday that “the government would pay public sector salaries for the month of August in US dollars, calculated using an exchange rate of 85,500 pounds per US dollar.”

He added: “This move will aid in stabilizing the exchange rate rather than exerting pressure on it.

“In simpler terms, dollars will be injected into the market to benefit 400,000 families, ensuring transparency and equity in distribution while enhancing social stability.

“An agreement has also been reached to meet the foreign currency needs of the army and security forces without impacting foreign currency reserves.”

However, Mansouri cautioned that “the monetary stability achieved by the central bank has its limitations in terms of time, and the political, economic, and security conditions related to it.”

He added: “The central bank alone cannot control monetary policy and maintain the stability of the local currency’s exchange rate without full cooperation of the government and parliament.”

Topics: Middle East Lebanon Israel

Related

Israeli spy chief to meet US officials on Iran deal
Middle-East
Israeli spy chief to meet US officials on Iran deal
Israel deports Jewish Iranian suspected of spying attempt with tissue box
Middle-East
Israel deports Jewish Iranian suspected of spying attempt with tissue box

Monaco clears Najib Mikati and family members of money laundering allegations

Monaco clears Najib Mikati and family members of money laundering allegations
Updated 25 August 2023
AP

Monaco clears Najib Mikati and family members of money laundering allegations

Monaco clears Najib Mikati and family members of money laundering allegations
  • Monaco’s Deputy Attorney General stated that the case, which was entrusted to Monaco’s Judicial Police on July 15, 2020, had been closed
  • This development confirms that the spurious allegations and accompanying speculation were unfounded
Updated 25 August 2023
AP

MONACO, France: An investigation into Najib Mikati and family has been concluded, resulting in the dismissal of all allegations and closure of the case.
Following a comprehensive investigation, Monaco’s Judicial Police confirmed on August 23 that there was no evidence of any wrongdoing regarding money laundering allegations made more than three years ago.
In a letter, Monaco’s Deputy Attorney General stated that the case, which was entrusted to Monaco’s Judicial Police on July 15, 2020, had been closed. This development confirms that the spurious allegations and accompanying speculation were unfounded.
The Mikati family was always confident that this would be the outcome as it was aware that there was no basis to these claims. The Monaco judicial decision follows a confirmation from the Princely Court of Liechtenstein that there are no pending investigations against the Mikati family in Liechtenstein and there have not been any in the past, as had been alleged by previous media reports. With a Lebanese case also recently dropped, there are no ongoing investigations, queries, or indictments against any of the Mikati family in any jurisdiction.
Reacting to the announcement, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said, “I am delighted that this case has been closed after the European and Lebanese authorities found no evidence to support the allegations. I believe these investigations were triggered by false and politically-motivated smears. I look forward to continuing my work on behalf of the Lebanese people.”
The Mikati family has remained unequivocal that it has committed no wrongdoing and upholds a clear separation between public and private life. At all times, the family continues to be law-abiding while acting in full compliance with relevant rules, regulations, and ethical standards globally. All assets and properties belonging to Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati have been duly and consistently disclosed to the Constitutional Council in Lebanon, as per the prevailing laws, rules, and regulations, since he entered politics.

Topics: Monaco court Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati money laundering

Related

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, center right, heads the cabinet meeting in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Middle-East
Mikati convenes Cabinet session and urges unity to elect new president
Mikati faces row over Lebanese Cabinet meeting on Monday
Middle-East
Mikati faces row over Lebanese Cabinet meeting on Monday

Iran stages ‘electronic warfare’ drills against mock enemy drones

Iran stages ‘electronic warfare’ drills against mock enemy drones
Updated 25 August 2023
Reuters

Iran stages ‘electronic warfare’ drills against mock enemy drones

Iran stages ‘electronic warfare’ drills against mock enemy drones
  • Units from the military’s navy, ground and air forces as well as air defenses took part in the drills
Updated 25 August 2023
Reuters

TEHRAN: Iran on Friday launched exercises to test its “electronic warfare” capabilities against mock enemy drones, fighter jets and helicopters, state television reported.
It said units from the military’s navy, ground and air forces as well as air defenses took part in the drills in the central, largely desert region of the Islamic Republic.
The exercises featured domestically manufactured radars, drones, manned and unmanned fighter jets, micro aerial vehicles and other military equipment, state TV said.
“The army has the appropriate infrastructure, and we have achieved favorable results in countering threats in today’s world and predicting future threats in this sensitive and complicated arena,” said Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, deputy chief of the army’s coordination department, according to the state-run English language Press TV.
Iran has developed a large domestic arms industry in the face of international sanctions and embargoes that bar it from importing many weapons. Tehran announced on Tuesday the building of an advanced, homemade drone named MoHajjer-10 with an improved flight range and duration as well as a greater payload capacity.
The United States has accused Iran of providing MoHajjer-6 drones, among other unmanned aerial vehicles, to Russia since its invasion of Ukraine last year. Tehran denies this.
Western military analysts say Iran sometimes exaggerates its weapons capabilities.

Topics: Iran

Related

Iran sentences 8 to prison over paramilitary’s death during last year’s nationwide protests
Middle-East
Iran sentences 8 to prison over paramilitary’s death during last year’s nationwide protests
Saudi Arabia looking forward to new phase of relations with Iran — cabinet
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia looking forward to new phase of relations with Iran — cabinet

Latest updates

Where We Are Going Today: Swiss Butter restaurant in Jeddah
Photo/Supplied
US slams Israeli minister’s ‘inflammatory comments” about Palestinians, condemns ‘all racist rhetoric’
US slams Israeli minister’s ‘inflammatory comments” about Palestinians, condemns ‘all racist rhetoric’
Flourishing global and regional initiatives define the week
Flourishing global and regional initiatives define the week
What We Are Reading Today: Quiet Street
Photo/Supplied
‘Nothing like peace’: Tigrayans celebrate festival after war hiatus
Women pose for a photograph while holding a Tigrayan flag during Ashenda festival in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on August 24, 2023.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.