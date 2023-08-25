King Abdulaziz competition for Qur’an memorization begins

MAKKAH: The 43rd King Abdulaziz International Competition for the Memorization, Recitation and Interpretation of the Qur’an began on Friday at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, under the patronage of King Salman.
The competition is organized by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, represented by the General Secretariat of the Local and International Holy Qur’an Competition.
Contestants from 117 countries are participating in the competition, which runs until Sept. 6. A total of SR4 million ($1.07 million) will be awarded to the winners of its five categories.
Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh, who is also the general supervisor of the competition, commended King Salman for his support of the competition, which, he said, “motivates Muslims all over the world to compete in memorizing and reciting the Qur’an.”
Maldivian Minister of State for Islamic Affairs Elias Jamal told Arab News that the contest is “one of the greatest international competitions ever.”
He said: “It is distinguished from other competitions by being located in the holiest part of the planet, in the heart of Makkah and right next to the Holy Kaaba.” He added that the contest is proof of the Kingdom’s care for Islam and its rituals.
“The competition is one of the greatest ways to memorize the Holy Book,” he continued. “The Maldives attaches great importance to this competition and nominates its elite memorizers to participate every year. Last year, we nominated a memorizer with special needs to participate in the competition. Despite having speaking difficulties, the contestant recited the Qur’an fluently.” Two Maldivian contestants will be participating this year.
“I am honored by this opportunity allowing me to highlight the importance of this competition, which touches the hearts of all Muslims, given the impact it has on Muslims all across the world, who show great interest in competing for a spot. The competition’s most significant impact is to introduce readers and memorizers from various countries to each other and to revive solidarity and synergy among Muslims,” Jamal said in a speech he delivered to the contestants, in which he asked them to thank God for being chosen to visit and perform their rituals in Makkah and Madinah.
Dr. Khaled Troudi, head of the Laboratory of Islamic Thought of Tunisia, told Arab News, “The Kingdom has attributed great importance to memorizing, reciting, and interpreting the Holy Qur’an (for decades), which has made teaching the Qur’an more common around the world.
“The competition is a continuous motivation. It is also a great opportunity to select the elite in the field to study at institutions established by the Kingdom (so they can) become global preachers,” he added.
