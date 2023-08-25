You are here

Where We Are Going Today: Swiss Butter restaurant in Jeddah

Updated 25 August 2023
Afshan Aziz

Where We Are Going Today: Swiss Butter restaurant in Jeddah

  At Swiss Butter restaurant, simplicity meets satisfaction with their straightforward concept
Updated 25 August 2023
Afshan Aziz

Treat yourself to an exquisite culinary experience at Swiss Butter restaurant, where you can savor the utmost quality in beef filet, chicken breast, and salmon fillet dishes. What truly distinguishes this restaurant is their exceptional secret sauce, a carefully crafted recipe made up of butter and 33 herbs and spices that adds a unique and unparalleled flavor to every bite.

Conveniently located in Le Mall, Tahliya, Jeddah, Swiss Butter restaurant guarantees a dining experience that surpasses expectations, despite having a smaller menu variety. From the moment you step through the doors, you will experience a welcoming atmosphere that combines the cozy ambiance of a casual diner with the refined elegance of a bistro. The interior design showcases a fusion of exposed metal and wooden accents, creating a visually pleasing environment. The addition of greenery adds a refreshing touch, enhancing the overall atmosphere with a natural and vibrant feel.

At Swiss Butter restaurant, simplicity meets satisfaction with their straightforward concept. The beef filet, chicken and salmon are expertly prepared, ensuring that each dish is cooked to perfection and served in charming cast iron pots, along with a choice of baked potato or fries, mesclun salad, chili flakes, and the option of brown or white bread. Their loaded platters ensure a fulfilling dining experience.

Whether you are a meat lover or prefer seafood, Swiss Butter restaurant caters to all palates. The generous smothering of the secret green sauce elevates the flavors to new heights. Proudly developed in Lebanon and closely resembling the renowned entrecote sauce, it is a delightful addition that perfectly complements the beef, chicken or salmon. Dipping your fries into it creates a double pleasure of flavors and tantalizes the taste buds with its richness and complexity. In addition to this, the menu also features a selection of succulent burger options.

Though the dessert menu offers fewer options, their pain perdu and molten lava are irresistible. The pain perdu is topped with a luscious caramel sauce, while the molten lava boasts a decadent center filling and is drizzled with rich chocolate sauce, served alongside a scoop of ice cream. Each dessert offers its own unique and delicious experience that will leave you craving for more.

 

Topics: Where We Are Going Today

Updated 25 August 2023
Adam Grundey

Recipes for Success: Chef Marc Coetzee of Riyadh's Chi Spacca offers advice and a focaccia bread recipe

Recipes for Success: Chef Marc Coetzee of Riyadh's Chi Spacca offers advice and a focaccia bread recipe
Updated 25 August 2023
Adam Grundey

DUBAI: South African-born Marc Coetzee is the executive chef at Riyadh’s Chi Spacca, which bills itself as “an upscale Italian steakhouse restaurant” with “a powerful sense of devoutness to meat.” That makes it the ideal place for Coetzee. 

“I grew up running around on a farm with no shoes,” he tells Arab News. “My dad is a hunter — not a trophy hunter, an old hunter-gatherer type; he respects the animal, he processes it himself, and he uses every single part of it. When I was nine or 10, he bought a butchery, so I grew up in the meat industry. It’s what I love. I love the smell of meat. I love the taste of meat. I like to work with meat.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chi SPACCA (@chispacca.sa)

Coetzee moved to Riyadh around 18 months ago, and has been surprised at how rapidly the Kingdom is progressing, both in terms of its culinary scene and in general.  

“It’s growing so fast, it’s difficult to keep up. Apart from our company — which has opened 20-something restaurants — you have constant openings and pre-openings of hotels and restaurants, not just in Riyadh, but all over,” he says. “It’s the most exciting place to be in the world at the moment. 

“I’ve loved it,” he continues. “My wife and two daughters are here with me and it’s a great family environment. The local people are extremely warm. They don’t really make you feel like an expat. They make you feel at home.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chi SPACCA (@chispacca.sa)

 

Here, Coetzee discusses patience, simplicity, and the role of music in cooking, and provides a recipe for focaccia.  

What’s your top tip for amateur cooks? 

Learn how to season properly — how to make sure you put the right amount of salt and pepper in a dish, because it changes the dish completely. If you don’t put enough seasoning, it comes out bland and flat. If you put too much, it’s salty and inedible. And the other thing is music. Music plays such an important role in making you relaxed and getting you in the mood to make a great dish. When you have that marriage of the really great fun of cooking and really great music, it’s amazing. I love it. 

When you started out as a professional, what was your most common mistake? 

Probably not reading recipes properly. When you’re young, you think you know everything. And I was very impatient. So I wouldn’t take the time to read the recipe through, or to make sure the meat was seared properly and the vegetables were caramelized properly — all of that is crucial to the flavor of the dish. So I think what I’ve learned over the years is: Take your time, be patient, and follow the recipe.  

What one ingredient can improve any dish? 

Lime or lemon. That acidity completely changes the flavor, the complexity and the depth of a dish. You don’t need a load of complex flavors: Our fish dish here at Chi Spacca, it comes in fresh, we whack it on the grill, put it on a plate, give you some lemon and that’s it. It’s about simplicity — just getting some really good ingredients and not messing around with it too much. 

What’s your go-to dish when you need to make something quickly? 

My mom’s recipe for mac and cheese. It’s not traditional; it has bacon, tomato, onion, garlic, and you cook a stew, then layer the pasta on that, then the cheese, and then you bake it in the oven and it gets this really nice crispy cheese on the top. So you have the smokiness of the bacon, the garlic stew, oh my gosh. That’s probably my number one. It works in winter, it works in summer, it’s freaking easy and everybody loves it. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cool Inc (@coolinc.sa)

 

And what’s your favorite dish to make? 

Well, like I said, I love meat, so I do like to have a barbecue. Not just because of the meat, but it’s that culture of sitting around, having a great conversation, you know? The whole experience. For me, that’s very close to home.  

And what’s the secret to a great barbecue?  

I think it’s the wood that you use. It gives a flavor to the meat. And it’s also about what meat you use and how you prepare it beforehand, you know? Leave it out of the fridge, let it get to room temperature so that you can cook it more easily. But honestly, it doesn’t even matter. As long as you have friends and family around, any barbecue’s a great barbecue.

RECIPE

Chef Marc’s focaccia 

INGREDIENTS: 4 cups all-purpose flour; 2tsp coarse salt; 2¼tsp instant yeast; 2 cups warm tap water; 1tsp soft butter (for greasing pan); 4tbsp olive oil; Italian seasoning (or finely chopped fresh herbs); flaky sea salt 

INSTRUCTIONS:  

1. Combine the flour, coarse salt, and instant yeast in a mixer. Mix until flour is well incorporated. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and leave for between 1-2 hours. 

2. Lightly oil an oven dish and line with parchment paper. Pour 1tbsp of olive oil into the center. Place the dough in the dish, turning it so it is coated in the oil. Spread the dough evenly.  

3. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and allow to rest for 2 hours (it may take as long as 3 hours, depending on the temperature of your kitchen). The dough should cover most of the pan. 

4. Preheat oven to 230c with a rack in the center.  

5. Drizzle 1tbsp of olive oil over the dough. With oiled fingers, using both hands, press straight down and create deep holes that go all the way through the dough. If necessary, gently stretch the dough as you do this to allow it to fill the pan. 

6. Sprinkle the top with Italian seasoning and flaky sea salt. 

7. Place dish in oven and immediately reduce temperature to 220c. Bake for 22-28 minutes until the top is golden and the underside is crisp. Remove from oven and transfer to a cooling rack.  

8. Serve warm. 

Where We Are Going Today: Camel Step

Where We Are Going Today: Camel Step
Updated 24 August 2023
Jasmine Bager

Where We Are Going Today: Camel Step

Where We Are Going Today: Camel Step
  • Cafe’s minimalist decor is matched by a simple logo combining a coffee bean and a camel, making it easily identifiable among a niche crowd of coffee lovers in the Kingdom
  • Camel Step’s barista recommends iced latte, their best seller in summer, and advises customers to add a medium amount of sweetener from their own blend
Updated 24 August 2023
Jasmine Bager

Camel Step in Alkhobar is more than a coffee shop. A favorite among customers who want to sit and enjoy a leisurely coffee while scrolling on their phones, this laid-back establishment also caters to time-pressed business clientele who want to order, tap their phones to pay and depart.

A communal table is full of hushed chatter between business partners and people wearing headphones and tapping away at their laptops, while a nearby seating area offers outlets to power customers’ devices. 

The cafe’s minimalist decor is matched by a simple logo combining a coffee bean and a camel, making it easily identifiable among a niche crowd of coffee lovers in the Kingdom. 

Camel Step’s barista recommends iced latte, their best seller in summer, and advises customers to add a medium amount of sweetener from their own blend to balance the milk-and-ice ratio. 

The cafe has a modern, industrial feel, with exposed brick columns and basic flooring. Limited outdoor seating is available for smokers or those who want to watch the passing traffic as they sip their coffee. 

A single bench at the back of the cafe offers another indoor seating option. Offices occupy the floor above, which feels like it should be part of the cafe, but is a separate establishment. 

Shelves around most of the walls display a range of merchandise, including branded Camel Step notebooks, bagged coffee beans, and coffee-related items, such as coffee filters and milk pitchers to make latte art.

Camel Step, which started in Riyadh in 2014, has branches around the Kingdom. For more, visit them @CamelStep on Instagram.

Recipes for success: Chef Rayan Al-Ayesh offers advice, a tasty veal recipe 

Recipes for success: Chef Rayan Al-Ayesh offers advice, a tasty veal recipe 
Updated 24 August 2023
Ghadi Joudah

Recipes for success: Chef Rayan Al-Ayesh offers advice, a tasty veal recipe 

Recipes for success: Chef Rayan Al-Ayesh offers advice, a tasty veal recipe 
Updated 24 August 2023
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: Jeddah-born chef Rayan Al-Ayesh is the development chef at the Modern Food Company, which currently has nine brands operating in the Kingdom. He works in MFC’s Japanese sector — covering the grill restaurant Robata, Myazu, and Kayzo by Myazu — and was responsible for developing the menu and operations for the latter.  

While he’s currently specializing in Japanese cuisine, Al-Ayesh says he loves all kinds of food. “I can't be biased towards one cuisine. Although I would say that I lean more toward the gourmet kind of comfort foods, and I guess that applies more to Italian cuisine,” he tells Arab News. “Not that other cuisines don't have that, but, for some reason, the Italians kind of mastered the art of simplicity and letting the ingredients just speak for their themselves in a minimalistic way. It gives me the sense of home-cooked meals, and family gatherings, heartily cooked with love and passion.” 

Here, Al-Ayesh discusses the importance of preparation, the necessity of thermometers, and the challenge of rice, and provides a recipe for veal al limone, which he describes as “quite the people pleaser.” 

Q: When you started out as a professional, what was the most common mistake you made?  

A: Not preparing properly. It’s a very basic thing, but it's so important. In my early days I’d just start cooking, and suddenly, ‘Oh, I need this!’ And then you have to keep things on the fire and go prepare something else. Then you get back and it's already overcooked. Whenever you decide to cook, you need to visualize what you need to do, and prepare everything before you start. The French call it ‘mise en place.’ You have all your ingredients set aside, whether chopped, measured, processed or whatever. It’s really important that you don't need to prepare anything once you're into the production stage. 

Burger. (Supplied)

What's your top tip for amateur chefs?  

Honestly, I can’t stress enough the importance of having a thermometer in the kitchen. It's so unpleasant when overcook something. It’s also really useful to have an oven thermometer, because sometimes ovens at home aren’t reliable. It gives you an accurate read on the internal temperature, not the one you see on the digital screen outside.  

What one ingredient can instantly prove any dish?  

I actually have two. The one that's always been with me throughout my career is butter. Finishing off any dish with butter always elevates the flavors. Another one is kimchi. It gives that umami kick — much more depth of flavor.  

Sushi. (Supplied)

What's the most common mistake that you find in other restaurants?  

This business is very tough, very challenging. You’ll see people investing in terms of location, atmosphere, decor, everything… until it comes to the food. It's heartbreaking when the food doesn’t match up to a magnificent location. That’s usually because of the pressure to start generating cash quickly, and that's when some shortcuts come into play. You know, you always have just one first impression. If you don't give enough attention to that, it really (affects) your reputation. 

What's your favorite dish to cook? 

Well, I would say one of my favorite things to do is barbecue nights with my family. During COVID lockdowns, quarantined at our beach house, I’d stand by the barbeque station and happily accommodate my family’s preferences. My dad loves his own T-Bone steak or ribeye. My mom loves her fillet tenderloins. My sister would enjoy the grilled prawns, so we could all get together and start marinating and preparing and have all these different crazy ideas.

The chef works in MFC’s Japanese sector — covering the grill restaurant Robata, Myazu, and Kayzo by Myazu. (Supplied)

What's the most challenging dish for you?  

It’s a bit of a funny one, but I always had issues with cooking rice. The ratio of rice to water has to be scientifically calculated and measured just right. You can’t just do it by eye. I always used to try to avoid it. But thankfully, with practice, I've been able to kind of master it. 

Chef Rayan’s veal al limone 

INGREDIENTS: 

Half a cup of flour; salt and pepper to taste; 3tbsp vegetable oil; 8 pieces (60g each) veal tenderloin, pounded flat; 100g shallots (minced); 25g garlic (minced); 1 lemon (juiced); 400ml chicken stock; 2tbsp capers; 1tbsp butter; 3tbsp parsley 

INSTRUCTIONS:  

1. Combine the flour, salt and pepper on a plate or shallow baking dish. 

2. Heat a heavy-bottomed sauté pan over medium-high heat for two minutes so the pan is nice and hot. Then add the oil and heat for another 30 seconds. 

3. Coat both sides of the veal cutlets in the flour mixture. Shake off any excess flour. 

4. Fry the veal in batches – don’t overcrowd the pan. Cook each piece for 1-2 minutes on each side, or until nicely browned. 

5. Set the cooked veal aside, covered in foil (you can also place them in a very low temperature oven).  

6. Discard the oil and, in the same pan, place the butter, onion and garlic and sauté until golden brown (around 1-2 minutes).  

7. Add the lemon juice and capers to the pan. Scrape the bits off the bottom of the pan too (they add flavor).  

8. Once the lemon juice has evaporated, add the chicken stock. Bring to the boil, then simmer for around 5 minutes, or until the mixture is reduced by half.  

9. Swirl in the some butter and chopped parsley right at the end. 

10. Add more salt and lemon juice if needed. 

11. Plate two cutlets per person, garnished with lemon slices. Sauce generously and serve immediately. Enjoy. 

Where We Are Going Today: 'Army Burger' cafe in Alkhobar

Photos by Jasmine Bager
Photos by Jasmine Bager
Updated 22 August 2023
Jasmine Bager

Where We Are Going Today: ‘Army Burger’ cafe in Alkhobar

Photos by Jasmine Bager
  Food can be ordered as a takeaway or eaten in an 11-table upstairs dining area
Updated 22 August 2023
Jasmine Bager

The Army Burger cafe in Alkhobar’s Rawabi area is on the march.

What started out as a food truck five years ago has transitioned into a full-blown restaurant.

Opened five months ago, the eatery has been decorated with military memorabilia and has the slogan, “where every bite is a victory,” written in lights.

A customer favorite is the commando chicken burger. Priced at SR29 ($7.70), it comes with a spicy special sauce, crunchy beetroot, and fried onion on a toasted brioche bun. But be warned, it is messy.

Another popular menu choice is the beef burger.

Food can be ordered as a takeaway or eaten in an 11-table upstairs dining area.

Open from 11 a.m. (3 p.m. on Fridays) to 1:30 a.m., further details are available at @ArmyBurger1 on Instagram.

 

 

Where we are going today: Stroopers

Photos by Jasmine Bager
Photos by Jasmine Bager
Updated 20 August 2023
Jasmine Bager

Where we are going today: Stroopers

Photos by Jasmine Bager
Updated 20 August 2023
Jasmine Bager

If you find yourself in Alkhobar and longing to take a bite that will transport you to Amsterdam without a seven-hour flight, look no further than Stroopers on Salaheddin Al-Ayoubi Street in Al-Rawabi.

Focusing on only one item, the stroopwafel, the two-story business opened its first outlet in the Kingdom just a few months ago.

This snack, which originated in South Holland, has become one of the best-known Dutch treats across the Netherlands and, more recently, has become an instant favorite at numerous Alkhobar grocery stores, which have sold the imported boxed version.

But Stroopers is the first outlet of its kind in the Kingdom to create fresh stroopwafels right in front of you.

Translated as “syrup waffle,” the product is traditionally made from a stiff dough pressed into a hot waffle iron to form a uniform hashtag pattern until crisp. It is then slathered in thick, sticky caramel sauce and quickly covered with another thin wafer, making a sandwich.

According to Dutch culinary folklore, stroopwafels were first created in the late 18th or early 19th century by bakers hoping to repurpose scraps of dough by sweetening them with syrup.

Stroopers also serves hot and cold coffees. In Holland, a stroopwafel would usually be consumed by placing the wafer atop a hot beverage to allow the steam to warm up the cookie and soften the syrup to create a decadent treat.

For the scorching Alkhobar summer weather, an iced coffee is a welcome addition to the menu.

A current favorite flavor is ruby chocolate stroopwafels, which are half-dipped in a sauce made from naturally pink cocoa beans, making them fit the “Barbie” pink trend.

We tried the best-selling stroopwafel pretzel, which is half-dipped in chocolate, with bits of pretzel added. It was the perfect alliance of salty, sweet, chewy, and crispy all at once.

There are even funky regional favorite flavors like za’atar, in addition to candy-coated ones.

Medium sizes are sold for SR18 ($4) and large for SR29. You can even design your own, which start at SR28 for the small size and SR39 for the larger version. For those wanting to share, a box of half a dozen small, hand-dipped and topped stroopwafels will cost SR96.

The shop is open from 4 p.m. until midnight, except on Friday and Saturday when it is open until 1 a.m.

To scroll the menu or to place an order, visit @stroopers.sa on Instagram.

 

 

