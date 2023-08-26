You are here

  • Home
  • KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Yemen, Somalia and Lebanon

KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Yemen, Somalia and Lebanon

KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Yemen, Somalia and Lebanon
The program is part of the 2023 Food Security Enhancement Project. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vkds7

Updated 26 August 2023
Arab News

KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Yemen, Somalia and Lebanon

KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Yemen, Somalia and Lebanon
  • In Yemen, KSrelief launched a project to distribute food to displaced people in Mukalla
Updated 26 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) launched projects in Yemen, Somalia and Lebanon.

In Mogadishu, Somalia, the kidney dialysis center at Banadir Hospital continued providing its medical services with the support of KSrelief. 

The center catered to 83 patients in July and scheduled 190 dialysis sessions. 

In Lebanon, KSrelief implemented the fourth phase of the Al-Amal Charitable Bakery project in Akkar and Al-Minieh. 

About 25,000 packages of bread were distributed daily to Syrian and Palestinian refugee families in the community. 

The program is part of the 2023 Food Security Enhancement Project and aims to achieve food security for people in need. 

In Yemen, KSrelief launched a project to distribute food to displaced people in Mukalla. 

The project aimed to distribute 3,668 food packages, benefiting 25,676 individuals from districts of Hajar, Thamud, Ramah and Al-Abr. 

Every two months, the initiative will help sustain food security for over 200,000 people.

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Yemen Somalia Lebanon

Related

KSrelief, UNICEF sign agreements to provide water, aid to Syria earthquake victims
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief, UNICEF sign agreements to provide water, aid to Syria earthquake victims
KSrelief-backed medical centers provide services for 5,944 people in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief-backed medical centers provide services for 5,944 people in Yemen

Kingdom arrests 14,529 residency violators in one week

Kingdom arrests 14,529 residency violators in one week
Updated 33 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Kingdom arrests 14,529 residency violators in one week

Kingdom arrests 14,529 residency violators in one week
  • A total of 8,512 people were arrested for violations of residency laws
Updated 33 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi authorities arrested 14,529 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, according to an official report.

A total of 8,512 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 3,959 were held over illegal border crossing attempts and a further 2,058 for labor-related issues.

The report showed that among the 898 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 63 percent were Yemeni, 36 percent Ethiopian, and 1 percent were of other nationalities.

A further 64 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and five were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.

So far, the authorities transferred 34,067 offenders to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 1,854 were transferred to complete their travel reservations and 9,494 were deported.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.

Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Mawhiba program identifies 186,915 gifted individuals in 12 years
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Mawhiba program identifies 186,915 gifted individuals in 12 years
Saudi Arabia to host the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup on Sept. 15
Football
Saudi Arabia to host the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup on Sept. 15

Saudi commerce minister showcases Vision 2030 at G20 trade and investment meeting in India

Saudi commerce minister showcases Vision 2030 at G20 trade and investment meeting in India
Updated 26 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi commerce minister showcases Vision 2030 at G20 trade and investment meeting in India

Saudi commerce minister showcases Vision 2030 at G20 trade and investment meeting in India
  • Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi held 12 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 Trade and Investment Ministers’ meeting
  • The meetings touched on developing relations, enhancing trade and economic cooperation, and investment opportunities, SPA says
Updated 26 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Commerce, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, held meetings with ministers and officials of G20 countries in India over the past two days, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Qasabi, who is also chairman of the board of directors at the General Authority of Foreign Trade, held 12 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 Trade and Investment Ministers’ meeting, which ended on Friday.

The meetings touched on developing relations, and enhancing trade and economic cooperation and investment opportunities, SPA said.

Al-Qasabi met with Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Korean Minister of Trade Dukgeun Ahn, Indonesian Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan, Singaporean Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Turkish Minister of Trade Omer Bolat, and Bangladeshi Minister of Commerce Tipu Munshi.

He also held talks with British Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch, Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, Argentinian Secretary for International Economic Relations Cecilia Todesca, and Executive Secretary of the Brazilian Ministry of Development and Industry Marcio Rosa.

During the session on “Trade for Growth and Prosperity and WTO Reforms,” Al-Qasabi reviewed the impact of Vision 2030 reforms on the Saudi economy.

He said the Kingdom’s foreign trade grew by $172 billion in the past year, while the volume of non-oil exports rose by 40 percent between 2018-2022, amounting to $28.7 billion. The value of loans provided by the Saudi Export-Import Bank stood at $4.6 billion.

The minister added that there are now 1.2 million small and medium enterprises in the Kingdom, and that annual growth of e-commerce reached 33 percent between 2016-2022.

Al-Qasabi said the Kingdom has enhanced its competitiveness, as shown by its ranking of second among G20 countries in digital competitiveness, according to the Digital Riser 2021 report. It also ranked sixth among 50 emerging countries in the “Agility” index for emerging markets for 2022.

This year’s G20 meeting will be hosted in India next month under the theme “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Commerce G20 countries General Authority of Foreign Trade

Saudi Arabia’s Mawhiba program identifies 186,915 gifted individuals in 12 years

Saudi Arabia’s Mawhiba program identifies 186,915 gifted individuals in 12 years
Updated 26 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Mawhiba program identifies 186,915 gifted individuals in 12 years

Saudi Arabia’s Mawhiba program identifies 186,915 gifted individuals in 12 years
  • They were discovered through a strategic partnership between education authorities and King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, also known as Mawhiba
  • 518,000 students in general education schools have taken tests to help gauge their mental abilities and direct the most exceptional toward programs that best suit their aptitudes and skills
Updated 26 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A total of 186,915 gifted students have been identified in general education schools across Saudi Arabia since the launch of the country’s National Program for Gifted Identification in 2011, the state-run SPA news agency reported on Friday.

They were discovered through a strategic partnership between King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, also known as Mawhiba, the Ministry of Education, and the Education and the Training Evaluation Authority, represented by the National Center for Assessment, as part of which 518,000 students took Mawhiba tests to gauge their mental abilities.

The program aims to use advanced scientific methodology to build a comprehensive database of all gifted individuals in the Kingdom, at all stages of education, and direct them toward programs that best suit their aptitudes and skills. It also aims to sponsor them by providing access to local and international services through Mawhiba, in cooperation with education authorities and other organizations that support the gifted. The support extends beyond general education to include university programs and scholarships for prestigious international educational institutions.

Fahad Al-Tamimi, director of Mawhiba’s Recognition and Registration Department, said the program for identifying exceptional mental abilities is the portal for discovering gifted individuals and offering an entry point to the services and programs offered by Mawhiba.

By the end of 2022, he said, more than 27,000 gifted students had been sponsored through a Mawhiba Classes program, and more than 47,000 had participated in the Mawhiba Academic Enrichment program, which covers 34 diverse subjects in a variety of scientific fields.

In addition, more than 1,300 Mawhiba students were admitted to leading international universities through the Mawhiba Excellence Program, Al-Tamimi added.

Students identified by the National Program for Gifted Identification have participated in a range of international scientific experiences, received training and tuition as part of Mawhiba programs, and have taken part in international and regional competitions that have resulted in more than 500 successes. They have received 106 international awards from the International Science and Engineering Fair competition, which is described as the most important international scientific competition for students.

 

 

Topics: Mawhiba program gifted Saudi students ing Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity

Related

Mawhiba program nurtures gifted students
Saudi Arabia
Mawhiba program nurtures gifted students
Update Mawhiba celebrates ‘Gifted Arabs’ initiative in Riyadh photos
Saudi Arabia
Mawhiba celebrates ‘Gifted Arabs’ initiative in Riyadh

Saudi authorities announce significant discoveries during latest excavations at Al-Abla

Saudi authorities announce significant discoveries during latest excavations at Al-Abla
Updated 25 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi authorities announce significant discoveries during latest excavations at Al-Abla

Saudi authorities announce significant discoveries during latest excavations at Al-Abla
  • The Saudi Heritage Commission said the finds are further evidence of the site’s status as one of the most important ancient archaeological locations in the south of the Kingdom
Updated 25 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Significant new discoveries have been made at the Al-Abla site in Asir region during the seventh set of archaeological excavations in the area, according to Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission.

They include evidence of residential and industrial units with gypsum-coated walls and floors, along with the remnants of reservoirs used to store rainwater under buildings, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday. The discoveries are further evidence of the area’s status as one of the most important ancient archaeological sites in the south of the Kingdom, it added.

Some of the most noteworthy archaeological finds during the latest work at the site included small glass vials, pieces of metal, parts of bronze vessels, rings, and beads made of ivory and precious stones.

Other discoveries included oval-shaped, insulated water basins, pottery stoves, hammerstones (used in the process for making stone tools), pairs of quern stones (used for grinding) of various sizes and forms, pottery shards, glazed pottery, and parts of the bodies, rims and handles of vessels made of pottery and steatite stone.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Heritage Commission Asir

Related

(Twitter @FashionMOC)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Visual Arts Commission makes open call for 2nd Intermix Residency Program
Saudi musos jazz up Riyadh music scene
Saudi Arabia
Saudi musos jazz up Riyadh music scene

Saudi musos jazz up Riyadh music scene

Saudi musos jazz up Riyadh music scene
Updated 26 August 2023
Nada Alturki

Saudi musos jazz up Riyadh music scene

Saudi musos jazz up Riyadh music scene
  • Jazz “spoke to my soul,” says singer Nourah Alammary on discovering the genre as a teenager
  • Many similarities between Arabic music and jazz, says Music Commission CEO
Updated 26 August 2023
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: The Saudi Music Hub theater in Riyadh recently witnessed a lively, cheering crowd at “Jazzin About,” an evening dedicated to the genre that is seemingly gaining ground among local artists.

Paul Pacifico, CEO of the Music Commission, told Arab News at the event: “A lot of Arabic music has, at its heart, lots of improvisation, as does jazz. So jazz and Arabic music actually share a lot of commonalities. And in fact, if you look at the journey of music over the centuries, there’s a general drift from east to west.

“As I’ve come to Saudi Arabia and learn more and more about Saudi music, I can hear the influences of where a lot of music that has come from the peninsula across North Africa, into Spain, to flamenco, across the Atlantic into jazz, the influences are there.”

The stage was lit up with the smooth, jazzy sounds of Nourah Alammary and Magda on vocals, Mazen Lawand on piano, Karin Kotb on the double bass, Hasan on drums, and Mohammed Hakeem on trumpet.

Their set list included fun and fresh interpretations of old movie tracks including “My Favorite Things” and “My Funny Valentine,” as well as classics by jazz legends Duke Ellington and Nina Simone.

As I’ve come to Saudi Arabia and learn more and more about Saudi music, I can hear the influences of where a lot of music that has come from the peninsula across North Africa, into Spain, to flamenco, across the Atlantic into jazz, the influences are there.

Paul Pacifico, CEO of the Music Commission

Saudi singer Alammary believes Saudis have always had a thing for jazz. “We’ve had local artists who started out in jazz bands or have been involved in some way. The demand for jazz, whether it’s the classics or original tunes, has always been there,” she told Arab News.

Alammary’s childhood influences were also demonstrated on stage with her rendition of Disney soundtrack classics “I Wanna Be Like You (The Monkey Song)” from “The Jungle Book” and “Some Day My Prince Will Come” from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

She told Arab News: “I just knew I was hooked. Then, when I was a teenager, I bought a CD with some classic jazz tunes from legends like Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Bing Crosby and Etta James. That’s when it hit me that this was the kind of music that spoke to my soul.”

While teens opted for Britney and the Backstreet Boys, Alammary was in a “love affair” with timeless sounds. “We Saudis have rhythm in our blood, so it’s only natural for us to appreciate those soulful sounds,” she said. Her hope is to see Saudi music go global.

“The music scene here has exploded since 2019. That’s when we all came out to play, and it’s been a wild ride ever since. We’ve got new and old, talented local bands and artists, creating their own original music in all kinds of genres. We’ve got public and private entities supporting and building the infrastructure for this growth,” she said.

Like many other musicians in the Kingdom, pianist Lawand was initially self-taught, and had his first government-backed jazz performance with his band in 2017 at the King Fahad Cultural Center.

“People found jazz music to be an exotic thing and a very beautiful thing as well,” he told Arab News. “It was thought to be this beautiful music that was cool and chill and classy, which it is, but it’s also a very intense form of music. It’s not easy at all to pull off.”

They opened the first official Riyadh jazz festival, Groovz, in February 2018, followed by the Jeddah Jazz Fest in March at King Abdullah Economic City, the largest festival of its kind in the Kingdom at the time.

After gaining his music degree from Berklee College of Music in 2020, he now works at the Saudi Music Hub as an instructor for piano, guitar and music production. The “Jazzin About” event was his debut show as a curator.

Lamand said that Saudi Arabia has a rich history of music. “The Saudi music scene has been around forever. It’s been kicking, just underground … it was really because of people who taught themselves and because of passion and determination,” Lamand said.

With government support under the Vision 2030 goals, music and arts have been bolstered more than ever.

The Music Commission’s Pacifico said: “What is the voice of contemporary Saudi Arabia in global music? We don’t know yet. And that’s part of the journey of discovery that we’re on. Supporting the grassroots (initiatives), giving platforms to community groups who want to perform, explore, experiment, is a key step to building the foundations for the future of sustainable music.”

 

Topics: Saudi Music Hub Jazzin About Saudi music commission

Related

Saudi Music Commission launches Oud House in Riyadh
Art & Culture
Saudi Music Commission launches Oud House in Riyadh
New York-based band dressed in suits, kimonos and traditional Saudi attire performed at Ithra for local jazz lovers. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Jazz at Lincoln Center goes full swing at Ithra for three nights

Latest updates

A Palestinian dies a month after being shot during an Israeli raid in the West Bank
Riyadh workshop on uses of drones in security fields
Riyadh workshop on uses of drones in security fields
How Saudi football twins became overnight social media stars
How Saudi football twins became overnight social media stars
Contestants praise Kingdom’s hosting of Qur’an memorization contest
Contestants praise Kingdom’s hosting of Qur’an memorization contest
Greek fire officials arrest 2 for arson as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the country
Greek fire officials arrest 2 for arson as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the country

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.