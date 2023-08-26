Prophet’s museum welcomes 3m visitors in Rabat

RIYADH: The International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization, based in Madinah, recently celebrated a remarkable achievement: Its branch, located at the headquarters of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in Rabat, Morocco, welcomed 3 million visitors in record time.
The celebration was attended by Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League and chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars; Dr. Ahmad Al-Abadi, secretary-general of the Muhammadiyah Association of Scholars; Salem Al-Malek, director-general of ISESCO; as well as numerous scholars, diplomats, researchers, and heads of Islamic universities.
The occasion marked a significant milestone, Al-Issa said, in disseminating knowledge about the life of the Prophet Muhammad and showcasing the core values of Islam through the use of cutting-edge technology, including virtual reality and 3D imaging.
Al-Issa expressed his gratitude for the support the museum received at its Rabat branch from ISESCO and the Muhammadiyah Association of Scholars.
For his part, Al-Abadi said the Muhammadiyah Association of Scholars takes great pride in this partnership centered on the life of the Prophet.
He emphasized the significance of using modern technology to present the Prophet’s life in a manner that is accessible to everyone.
Al-Malek also expressed his appreciation for the MWL’s efforts in furthering this exceptional Islamic work and for the opportunity it provided for ISESCO’s headquarters to host the first traveling branch of this museum.
The International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization opened in Madinah next to the Prophet’s Mosque in 2021. It is dedicated to the history of the Islamic world and the life of the Prophet.
Under the supervision of the MWL, it is the first in a series of Islamic museums traveling around the world under the organization’s umbrella.
The MWL has ensured that the traveling museums were equipped with the same technology as the original museum in Madinah, including VR and 3D imaging to reconstruct many of the Prophet’s personal possessions.
Recently, the museum in Madinah has expanded with the addition of several new sections featuring publications, films, and interactive displays. The new sections provide visitors with a comprehensive understanding of the Prophet Muhammad’s extraordinary life and achievements.
The museum features a special section dedicated to showcasing details of the Prophet’s private chambers and the homes of his companions. It highlights a new part of his mosque and minbar. There is also a seven-volume encyclopedia that provides visitors with in-depth knowledge of the Prophet’s life and teachings.
