Prophet's museum welcomes 3m visitors in Rabat

Prophet’s museum welcomes 3m visitors in Rabat
The International Fair and Museum of the Prophet's Biography and Islamic Civilization branch in Rabat welcomed 3 million visitors in record time.
Prophet’s museum welcomes 3m visitors in Rabat
The International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization branch in Rabat welcomed 3 million visitors in record time. (Supplied)
Prophet’s museum welcomes 3m visitors in Rabat
The International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization branch in Rabat welcomed 3 million visitors in record time. (Supplied)
Updated 47 sec ago
Arab News

Prophet’s museum welcomes 3m visitors in Rabat

Prophet’s museum welcomes 3m visitors in Rabat
  • Exhibition showcases core values of Islam through cutting-edge technology, including VR
  • The International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization opened in Madinah next to the Prophet’s Mosque in 2021
Updated 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization, based in Madinah, recently celebrated a remarkable achievement: Its branch, located at the headquarters of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in Rabat, Morocco, welcomed 3 million visitors in record time.
The celebration was attended by Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League and chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars; Dr. Ahmad Al-Abadi, secretary-general of the Muhammadiyah Association of Scholars; Salem Al-Malek, director-general of ISESCO; as well as numerous scholars, diplomats, researchers, and heads of Islamic universities.
The occasion marked a significant milestone, Al-Issa said, in disseminating knowledge about the life of the Prophet Muhammad and showcasing the core values of Islam through the use of cutting-edge technology, including virtual reality and 3D imaging.
Al-Issa expressed his gratitude for the support the museum received at its Rabat branch from ISESCO and the Muhammadiyah Association of Scholars.
For his part, Al-Abadi said the Muhammadiyah Association of Scholars takes great pride in this partnership centered on the life of the Prophet.
He emphasized the significance of using modern technology to present the Prophet’s life in a manner that is accessible to everyone.
Al-Malek also expressed his appreciation for the MWL’s efforts in furthering this exceptional Islamic work and for the opportunity it provided for ISESCO’s headquarters to host the first traveling branch of this museum.
The International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization opened in Madinah next to the Prophet’s Mosque in 2021. It is dedicated to the history of the Islamic world and the life of the Prophet.
Under the supervision of the MWL, it is the first in a series of Islamic museums traveling around the world under the organization’s umbrella.
The MWL has ensured that the traveling museums were equipped with the same technology as the original museum in Madinah, including VR and 3D imaging to reconstruct many of the Prophet’s personal possessions.
Recently, the museum in Madinah has expanded with the addition of several new sections featuring publications, films, and interactive displays. The new sections provide visitors with a comprehensive understanding of the Prophet Muhammad’s extraordinary life and achievements.
The museum features a special section dedicated to showcasing details of the Prophet’s private chambers and the homes of his companions. It highlights a new part of his mosque and minbar. There is also a seven-volume encyclopedia that provides visitors with in-depth knowledge of the Prophet’s life and teachings.

Topics: Rabat International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization Muslim World League

Updated 55 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi royal reserve to launch tourist activities

Saudi royal reserve to launch tourist activities
  • The Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve is located in the northeastern part of the Kingdom
  • It is a popular destination for visitors, particularly those interested in eco-tourism, bird watching, hiking, and experiencing nature
Updated 55 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority has recently introduced a diverse range of touristic activities and amenities to be operated within the reserve’s area, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
These include environmental camps, paragliding, horseback riding, food and beverage carts, tourist trails, astronomical observation, sand skiing, camel caravan trails, buggy biking, camping sites, and cycling paths.
The Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve, covering an area of 91,000 sq. km, is located in the northeastern part of the Kingdom. It is a popular destination for visitors, particularly those interested in eco-tourism, bird watching, hiking, and experiencing nature.
The reserve also offers cultural experiences, allowing visitors to interact with the local Bedouin communities, learn about their traditional way of life, and enjoy authentic cuisine.
The reserve is one of six royal reserves in Saudi Arabia, established in 2018 by royal order. Its main goals are the preservation, development, and diversification of wildlife. Within the reserve, there are villages and deserts where approximately 80,000 to 100,000 people reside.
The reserve invites those interested in experiencing these tourist activities to write to: [email protected].

Topics: Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve eco-tourism bird watching

Amstel Quartet and vocalist Anass Habib’s ‘Stories of the Soul’ comes to Dhahran

Amstel Quartet and vocalist Anass Habib’s ‘Stories of the Soul’ comes to Dhahran
Ithra Studios-Photography
Updated 18 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

Amstel Quartet and vocalist Anass Habib’s ‘Stories of the Soul’ comes to Dhahran

Amstel Quartet and vocalist Anass Habib’s ‘Stories of the Soul’ comes to Dhahran
  • "Stories of the Soul," which began on Aug. 24, has been a sonic exploration rooted in the revival of classic Arabic songs — and with a jazzy twist
Updated 18 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

DHAHRAN: Music lovers in Dhahran had three opportunities to experience a fusion of sounds when Amsterdam’s Amstel Quartet — self-described as “the most colorful saxophone quartet in the world” — joined Moroccan singer Anass Habib on stage at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture.
“Stories of the Soul,” which had its final showing at Ithra on Aug. 26, has been a sonic exploration rooted in the revival of classic Arabic songs — and with a jazzy twist.
A member of the quartet said at the start of the show: “We are thrilled to be at Ithra tonight, on our first tour in Saudi Arabia.
“We really love it here; thank you so much for your hospitality. This project is quite unusual, the combination of four saxophones and a Moroccan singer to play Arabic music. I don’t think it has ever been done before.”
The quartet’s journey weaving sounds to Arabic vocals began about five years ago when they listened to a song by Umm Kulthum — which is why they decided to start the show with her “Al-Nil” classic.
During a 26-year career, the award-winning saxophone quartet has made a habit of collaborating with composers from around the world. The musicians’ versatility has been key in communicating a wide range of styles as they have connected to audiences in a variety of genres, and languages.
Habib, the 43-year-old classically-trained singer from Fez, Morocco, typically sings in Arabic, Aramaic and Greek, but chose only Arabic songs for the show.
Habib introduced himself to the audience, and said: “I’m very happy to be here this evening with all of you in this journey with the songs (that are) pillars of Arabic music.
“If you know the song and you want to sing along or to clap, feel free to do that.”
Although he gave the crowd full permission to join in, only a few hushed voices were audible for the first songs and applause was reserved until after the song was complete.
However, when Habib started singing Saudi Mohammed Abdu’s “Al-Amaken” in the middle of the set, the crowd found its voice and joined in.
The performers also played favorites from Sayid Darwish, Layla Mourad, Mahmoud Sobyh and Rabih Abou-Khalil. They also featured some Philip Glass and Abdelrahim Al-Masloub, and Fairuz, the “Cedar of Lebanon.”
The Dutch ensemble comprised Vitaly Vatulya on soprano saxophone, Olivier Sliepen on alto sax, Bas Apswoude on tenor saxophone and Harry Cherrin on baritone. The group originally met in 1997 after a tour with the National Youth Orchestra.
The repetitive notes that kept playing on loop almost put the audience in a sort of trance, while Habib’s vocals provided the main feature.
After the 11th and final song of the set, the crowd wanted more. A lone voice shouted “One more, one more” and Habib cheerfully huddled with the quartet to discuss what they could play next. They did two more songs, to the pure delight of the receptive fans who cheered through the entirety of the encore. At times, it turned into an impromptu singalong.
Habib ended the show by saying he was humbled by the passionate reception from the enthusiastic audience, and while it was his first trip to Saudi, it surely will not be his last.

Topics: Amstel Quartet Stories of the Soul Anass Habib Dhahran

Disney on Ice Returns to Riyadh with ‘100 Years of Wonder’

Disney on Ice Returns to Riyadh with ‘100 Years of Wonder’
Updated 26 August 2023
Haifa Alshammari

Disney on Ice Returns to Riyadh with ‘100 Years of Wonder’

Disney on Ice Returns to Riyadh with ‘100 Years of Wonder’
Updated 26 August 2023
Haifa Alshammari

RIYADH: Disney on Ice has returned to Riyadh as part of this year’s Riyadh Calendar events. The entertainment company’s “100 Years of Wonder” show will run at Boulevard Riyadh City until Sept. 20.

The show — celebrating the 100th anniversary of the company’s founding by brothers Walt and Roy Disney — features beloved characters from several of Disney’s classic movies, including “Moana,” “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Tangled,” “The Princess and the Frog,” “Cinderella,” and “Sleeping Beauty.”

Morgan Johnson, one of the performers, said: “I just hope everyone has a great time. I love skating. I love performing. So, to bring the magic here to Saudi Arabia is really exciting. It’s my first time over here in the Middle East, so I’m excited for a great time and I hope everyone enjoys it.”

The fantasy show, which features special effects, creative lighting, and beautiful costumes, is a collaboration between producers Feld Entertainment and the General Entertainment Authority.

Over 10 million visitors have attended Riyadh Calendar events this year so far. According to GEA chairman Turki Al-Sheikh, feedback has been positive, particularly regarding the wide range of activities and events on offer.

Riyadh Calendar attracts foreign investment to Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning entertainment sector and helps to create new job opportunities.

Boulevard Riyadh City is fast becoming Riyadh’s entertainment hub, providing visitors with numerous options for shopping, dining, gaming and live performances.

Visit enjoy.sa for more information on Riyadh Calendar and to buy tickets.

Topics: Riyadh Calendar Saudi Arabia

Riyadh workshop on uses of drones in security fields

Riyadh workshop on uses of drones in security fields
Updated 26 August 2023
Arab News

Riyadh workshop on uses of drones in security fields

Riyadh workshop on uses of drones in security fields
  • The aim is to equip Arab trainees with the necessary skills in these fields, following international best practices
Updated 26 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Naif Arab University for Security Sciences is organizing a workshop, “Uses of Drones in Security Fields: Opportunities, Challenges, and Policies,” in Riyadh from Aug. 28-30.

The workshop will be held in cooperation with the Korea Institute of Aviation Safety Technology, and features the participation of experts and specialists from Arab countries, the US, South Korea, Malaysia, and Interpol.

Khaled Al-Harfash, the university’s vice president for external relations, said that the workshop was a response to the security needs of the Arab region.

He added: “As the scientific body of the Arab Interior Ministers Council, the university aims to stay updated with the latest advancements in security fields, particularly in autonomous vehicles such as drones.”

Al-Harfash said that rapid advances in robotics and artificial intelligence had resulted in negative consequences and significant security threats. These technologies had been exploited by terrorists and criminals for various illicit activities and it was crucial to develop policies that regulated their usage across all sectors, including security and commercial fields.

Al-Harfash highlighted the establishment of a center for cybercrime and digital evidence at the university. This center provides training in four different tracks, including digital forensic evidence for mobile phones and drones.

The aim is to equip Arab trainees with the necessary skills in these fields, following international best practices.

The center strives to become the leading reference for Arab competencies in cybercrime and digital evidence.

Topics: Saudi Arabia drones Security

Contestants praise Kingdom’s hosting of Qur’an memorization contest

Contestants praise Kingdom’s hosting of Qur’an memorization contest
SPA
Updated 26 August 2023
Arab News

Contestants praise Kingdom’s hosting of Qur’an memorization contest

Contestants praise Kingdom’s hosting of Qur’an memorization contest
  • Contestants from 117 countries are participating in the competition, which runs until Sept. 6. A total of SR4 million ($1.07 million) will be awarded to the winners of its five categories
Updated 26 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Contestants at the 43rd King Abdulaziz International Competition for the Memorization, Recitation and Interpretation of the Qur’an expressed their appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s hospitality.

The competition, which began on Friday at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, is organized by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, represented by the General Secretariat of the Local and International Holy Qur’an Competition.

Contestants from 117 countries are participating in the competition, which runs until Sept. 6. A total of SR4 million ($1.07 million) will be awarded to the winners of its five categories.

The participants expressed their joy at qualifying for this international competition and their gratitude toward King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their generous hospitality and the well-organized competition.

Contestant Khalid Ali from Russia could not contain his joy upon seeing the holy Kaaba while performing Umrah rituals for the first time in his life. Ali’s dream came true as he had the opportunity to participate in this contest and visit the Grand Mosque.

Abdul Jabbar Saleh from Burkina Faso said that the competition reflects the importance the Kingdom places on the holy Qur’an, while contestant Moaz Khalid from Germany expressed his pride in representing his country at the competition.

Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh, who is also the general supervisor of the competition, praised King Salman for his support of the competition, which, he said, “motivates Muslims all over the world to compete in memorizing and reciting the Qur’an.”

Topics: Quran Saudi Arabia

