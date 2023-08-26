You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Kyiv says three air force pilots killed in 'terrible' mid-air crash

Kyiv says three air force pilots killed in ‘terrible’ mid-air crash
Ukraine said Saturday that three of its air force pilots including a renowned fighter jet pilot with the call-sign "Juice" were killed in a mid-air collision on Friday. (AP/File)
Updated 26 August 2023
AFP

Kyiv says three air force pilots killed in ‘terrible’ mid-air crash

Kyiv says three air force pilots killed in ‘terrible’ mid-air crash
  • “We express our condolences to the families of the victims,” Ukraine’s air force said, calling the crash “terrible”
  • The crash took place in Ukraine’s northern Zhytomyr region
Updated 26 August 2023
AFP

KYIV: Ukraine said Saturday that three of its air force pilots including a renowned fighter jet pilot with the call-sign “Juice” were killed in a mid-air collision on Friday.
The crash marks a major upset for Kyiv, which has been looking to secure advanced F-16 jets to strengthen its Soviet-era air force and push ahead with its counteroffensive.
“We express our condolences to the families of the victims. This is a painful and irreparable loss for all of us,” Ukraine’s air force said, calling the crash “terrible.”
The crash took place in Ukraine’s northern Zhytomyr region and involved two L-39 combat training aircraft, it said, adding an investigation was underway.
Air force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat said one of the pilots killed — Andrii Pilshchykov — who went by the call-sign “Juice,” was a young officer with “mega knowledge and mega talent.”
“Major Andrii Pilshchykov devoted his short but very bright life to combat aviation, he dreamed of F-16s in the Ukrainian sky,” he said in a tribute shared on social media.
“You were more than a friend. Rest in peace, you have done so much for us,” he added.

North Korea approves return of its citizens from abroad after COVID lockdown

Pedestrians walk along Mirae Scientists' Street in Pyongyang on June 16, 2023. (AFP)
Pedestrians walk along Mirae Scientists' Street in Pyongyang on June 16, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 26 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

North Korea approves return of its citizens from abroad after COVID lockdown

Pedestrians walk along Mirae Scientists' Street in Pyongyang on June 16, 2023. (AFP)
  • “Those returned will be put under proper medical observation at quarantine wards for a week,” the statement said
Updated 26 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea has approved the return of its citizens who were abroad after years of strict border restrictions during the COVID pandemic, state media reported on Sunday as the isolated country cracks open its border to passenger travel.
In a statement carried by the KCNA news agency, the State Emergency Epidemic Prevention Headquarters said on Saturday the approval was in line with its adjustment of the anti-epidemic degree following “eased worldwide pandemic situation.”
“Those returned will be put under proper medical observation at quarantine wards for a week,” the statement said.
The announcement comes days after an Air Koryo flight from Pyongyang landed in Beijing for the first time since pandemic lockdowns began in 2020 amid a slow reopening of one of the world’s most politically and economically isolated countries.
It wasn’t immediately clear who was aboard the flight, but Western tour companies that operate in North Korea has said it appeared to be a flight that would carry back North Koreans who had been stuck in China by the years of border closures.
Cargo train and ship traffic has slowly increased over the past year, but North Korea has only just begun to allow some international passenger travel.
In a first since before the pandemic, Chinese and Russian government delegations flew to Pyongyang last month and this month buses carrying North Korean athletes to a taekwondo tournament in Kazakhstan crossed the border into China.
Many foreign delegations closed their embassies in Pyongyang because they were unable to rotate staff or ship in supplies for much of the pandemic.

 

Putin orders Wagner fighters to sign oath of allegiance after Prigozhin's demise

Putin orders Wagner fighters to sign oath of allegiance after Prigozhin’s demise
Updated 26 August 2023
Reuters

Putin orders Wagner fighters to sign oath of allegiance after Prigozhin’s demise

Putin orders Wagner fighters to sign oath of allegiance after Prigozhin’s demise
  • Putin’s introduction of a mandatory oath for employees of Wagner and other private military contractors was a clear move to bring such groups under tighter state control
  • The decree obliges anyone carrying out work on behalf of the military or supporting what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine to swear a formal oath of allegiance
Updated 26 August 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin has ordered Wagner fighters to sign an oath of allegiance to the Russian state after a deadly plane crash believed to have killed Yevgeny Prigozhin, the volatile chief of the mercenary group.
Putin signed the decree bringing in the change with immediate effect on Friday after the Kremlin said that Western suggestions that Prigozhin had been killed on its orders were an “absolute lie.” The Kremlin declined to definitively confirm his death, citing the need to wait for test results.
Russia’s aviation authority has said that Prigozhin was on board a private jet which crashed on Wednesday evening northwest of Moscow with no survivors exactly two months after he led a failed mutiny against army chiefs.
President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to the families of those killed in the crash on Thursday and spoke of Prigozhin in the past tense.
He cited “preliminary information” as indicating that Prigozhin and his top Wagner associates had all been killed and, while praising Prigozhin, said he had also made some “serious mistakes.”
Putin’s introduction of a mandatory oath for employees of Wagner and other private military contractors was a clear move to bring such groups under tighter state control.
The decree, published on the Kremlin website, obliges anyone carrying out work on behalf of the military or supporting what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine to swear a formal oath of allegiance to Russia.
Described in the decree as a step to forge the spiritual and moral foundations of the defense of Russia, the wording of the oath includes a line in which those who take it promise to strictly follow the orders of commanders and senior leaders.
Western politicians and commentators have suggested, without presenting evidence, that Putin ordered Prigozhin to be killed to punish him for launching the June 23-34 mutiny against the army’s leadership which also represented the biggest challenge to Putin’s own rule since he came to power in 1999.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that the accusation and many others like it were false.
“There is now a great deal of speculation surrounding this plane crash and the tragic deaths of the plane’s passengers, including Yevgeny Prigozhin. Of course, in the West, all this speculation is presented from a well-known angle,” Peskov told reporters.
“All of this is an absolute lie, and here, when covering this issue, it is necessary to base yourself on facts. There are not many facts yet. They need to be established in the course of investigative actions,” he said.

’WAIT FOR TEST RESULTS’
Russian investigators have opened a probe into what happened, but have not yet said what they suspect caused the plane to suddenly fall from the sky.
Nor have they officially confirmed the identities of the 10 bodies recovered from the wreckage.
Asked if the Kremlin had received official confirmation of Prigozhin’s death, Peskov said on Friday: “If you listened carefully to the Russian president’s statement, he said that all the necessary tests, including genetic tests, will now be carried out. The official results — as soon as they are ready to be published, will be published.”
Peskov, who said Putin had not met Prigozhin recently, also said it was unclear how long the tests and investigative work would take.
It was therefore impossible to start talking about whether Putin would attend Prigozhin’s funeral, Peskov said in answer to a question on the subject.
“There are no dates for the funeral yet, it is impossible to talk about it at all. The only thing I can say is that the president has a rather busy schedule at the moment.”
Nigel Gould-Davies, a former British ambassador to Belarus who is now a senior fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), said the funeral would be significant.
“If Putin wishes to emphasize that Prigozhin died as a traitor, he will ignore it,” said Gould-Davies.
“(While) Prigozhin’s supporters may use it as an opportunity to eulogize him and his critique of the Kremlin’s conduct of the war — and could strengthen the hostility of a core of Wagner loyalists toward the Kremlin,” he said.
British military intelligence said on Friday there was not yet definitive proof that Prigozhin had been onboard but that it was “highly likely” he was dead.
The Pentagon has said its own initial assessment is that Prigozhin was killed.
Russia’s Baza news outlet, which has good sources among law enforcement agencies, has reported that investigators are focusing on a theory that one or two bombs may have been planted on board the plane.
Asked about the future of the Wagner Group, which has a series of lucrative contracts across Africa and a contingent in Belarus training the army there but now appears leaderless, Kremlin spokesman Peskov was concise.
“I can’t tell you anything now, I don’t know,” he said.

Afghan pilot in UK facing homelessness amid hotel eviction

Afghan pilot in UK facing homelessness amid hotel eviction
Updated 26 August 2023
Arab News

Afghan pilot in UK facing homelessness amid hotel eviction

Afghan pilot in UK facing homelessness amid hotel eviction
  • Veteran given 28 days to find new accommodation
  • Govt issues eviction notices to 8,000 Afghans who remain in temporary hotels
Updated 26 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government has been urged to end the 28-day deadline for those who have been granted asylum to find accommodation after the Afghan pilot at the center of a high-profile campaign was left facing homelessness, The Independent reported on Saturday.

The pilot, who was granted asylum this week following a campaign led by The Independent, has been given 28 days to find suitable accommodation before he is evicted from a hotel and has his financial support of $11 per week cut.

Using the man’s case as an example, campaigners, military officials and politicians warned that the thousands of new Afghan arrivals in Britain could be left destitute as a result of the policy.

The deadline should be extended to allow Afghans adequate time to find accommodation, said Falklands War veteran Simon Weston, adding that the UK owes a “debt of honor” to those who fought alongside Western forces in the Afghanistan war.

“It’s wonderful news that he (the pilot) is getting to stay — but it would be tragic if he faces homelessness. We can’t let him down. He deserves as much support as possible,” Weston said.

“He’s obviously resourceful, so with a bit of help he will flourish and use his skills here. We have a debt of honor, so he deserves our backing. Let’s do the right thing.”

Campaigners are also calling on the UK government to create a new accommodation plan for Afghans who have been granted asylum in Britain.

It follows criticism over the government decision to issue eviction notices to all 8,000 Afghans brought to the UK in resettlement schemes who remain in temporary hotel accommodation.

The pilot told The Independent: “I have a serious problem, which is an economic problem.

“Of course, I have lots of problems because I am new here, and it will be a little bit difficult for me, but step by step everything will become easier.”

The government was also accused of passing the buck to local councils after dozens across the UK were left finding accommodation for Afghans who had been made homeless.

Peter Marland, the Labour Party leader of Milton Keynes Council, said that a group of 55 Afghans were evicted from their hotels in the area in recent months.

Since then, 30 have declared homelessness.

Marland said: “Some have had to move children from one school, so the disruption has all been a bit sad. It’s been chaotic, and we’ve had no rhyme or reason from the Home Office on what they want to do.

“The money from (the) government might allow to get hold of only a few extra properties.”

Charlotte Khan from charity Care4Calais said: “Refugees have to set themselves up with a brand-new life within 28 days, which is really, really hard for anyone to manage.

“It’s not an easy thing but there are charities out there who help them, and we will help the pilot in any way we can. He’ll need payslips and everything before (he) can start renting (privately).”

Exiled Russian journalist describes 'poisoning' ordeal on German train

Exiled Russian journalist describes ‘poisoning’ ordeal on German train
Updated 26 August 2023
Reuters

Exiled Russian journalist describes ‘poisoning’ ordeal on German train

Exiled Russian journalist describes ‘poisoning’ ordeal on German train
  • “When you work as an investigative reporter in Russia you are always careful,” Kostyuchenko told Reuters
  • German prosecutors are investigating whether Kostyuchenko, who is now living in hiding, was the victim of an attempted murder when she became ill last October
Updated 26 August 2023
Reuters

BERLIN: Despite the murders of four of her colleagues for their reporting, Russian journalist Elena Kostyuchenko never considered she had been poisoned when she fell ill on a train to Berlin.
“When you work as an investigative reporter in Russia you are always careful,” she told Reuters. “You have lots of protocols you’re following all the time. But when I found myself in Europe I totally forgot all these security measures.”
German prosecutors are investigating whether Kostyuchenko, who is now living in hiding, was the victim of an attempted murder when she became ill last October.
Her symptoms started with disorientation and stomach ache on the train journey from Munich to Berlin and persisted for several weeks. By the time she realized she may have been poisoned, it was too late to identify any toxins.
“I had to take off my rings because my fingers looked like sausages,” she said, describing the swelling that was among her symptoms. Months later, she is still exhausted and only able to work three hours a day.
Enemies of Russian President Vladimir Putin living abroad have been poisoned in the past, including former secret agents Sergei Skripal, who survived, and Sergei Litvinenko, who did not. A former Chechen rebel died in Berlin in what a German court said was a Russian state assassination.
The Kremlin denies involvement with these killings.
“That fitted Putin’s narrative, that we can’t forgive traitors,” Kostyuchenko said. “But I was never working with secret services... Somehow I was thinking that in Europe, I’m safe.”
At a time when European Union capitals are seen as potential safe havens by Russian activists and reporters who consider themselves at risk at home, the possibility that they too might be targeted abroad amounts to a chilling step change.
“When I found myself in Europe, I totally forgot about security measures, like when I discussed my trip to Munich I used Facebook Messenger,” said Kostyuchenko, a foreign correspondent who exposed alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine.
When doctors told her she had likely been poisoned her initial reaction was to laugh.
She was one of three Russian independent woman journalists who were apparently poisoned while abroad in a similar period. All three suffered similar symptoms.
“We can confirm that an investigation into the attempted murder of Elena Kostyuchenko is pending,” a spokesperson for Berlin prosecutors said on Friday.

Citing threat of attacks, Niger puts army on highest alert

Nigerien nationals board a bus in the border town of Malanville, Benin, to travel to neighboring countries. The junta is resisti
Nigerien nationals board a bus in the border town of Malanville, Benin, to travel to neighboring countries. (REUTERS)
Updated 26 August 2023
Reuters
AFP

Citing threat of attacks, Niger puts army on highest alert

Nigerien nationals board a bus in the border town of Malanville, Benin, to travel to neighboring countries. The junta is resisti
  • Internal document issued by its defense chief on Friday deemed threat authentic
  • ECOWAS has been trying to negotiate with the leaders of the July 26 coup
Updated 26 August 2023
Reuters AFP

NIAMEY: The junta in Niger has ordered its armed forces to go on highest alert, citing an increased threat of attack, according to an internal document issued by its defense chief on Friday that a security source in the country confirmed was authentic.

The document, which was shared widely online on Saturday, said the order to be on maximum alert would allow forces to respond adequately in case of any attack and “avoid a general surprise.”
“Threats of aggression to the national territory are increasingly being felt,” it said.
The main West African bloc ECOWAS has been trying to negotiate with the leaders of the July 26 coup, but has said it is ready to deploy troops to restore constitutional order if diplomatic efforts fail.
On Friday, the bloc downplayed this threat and said it was “determined to bend backwards to accommodate diplomatic efforts,” although an intervention remained one of the options the table.
“For the avoidance of doubt, let me state unequivocally that ECOWAS has neither declared war on the people of Niger, nor is there a plan, as it is being purported, to invade the country, ECOWAS Commission President Omar Alieu Touray said.
The bloc’s decision earlier in August to activate a so-called standby force for a possible intervention has raised fears of an escalation that could further destabilize the insurgency-torn Sahel region.
Niamey’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday that Niger’s military rulers gave the French ambassador 48 hours to leave the country,
France’s government quickly rejected the order against its ambassador, repeating that it did not recognize the military rulers’ authority.
The French Foreign Ministry said on Friday evening: “The putschists do not have the authority to make this request, the ambassador’s approval coming solely from the legitimate elected Nigerien authorities.”
Paris has repeatedly backed calls by ECOWAS for the reinstatement of Bazoum.
France has 1,500 soldiers based in Niger who had been helping Bazoum in the fight against extremist forces that have been active in the country for years.
Niger’s northern neighbor Algeria has also warned of disastrous consequences for the region from an intervention.
Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf this week toured West African countries to try to find a solution to a crisis in which Algiers firmly opposes any military option.
“There is a time for everything and we are currently in the time of finding peaceful solutions,” he said on a visit to Benin.
“Let’s put all our imagination into giving every chance to a political solution.”

 

