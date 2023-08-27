You are here

US air strike said to kill 13 Al-Shabab militants in Somalia

Somali government and allied forces began a campaign a year ago that has pushed Al-Shabab out of parts of the center of the country. (File/AFP)
Somali government and allied forces began a campaign a year ago that has pushed Al-Shabab out of parts of the center of the country. (File/AFP)
MOGADISHU: The US military on Sunday said it believed it had killed 13 Al-Shabab fighters in southern Somalia in what it called a “collective self-defense airstrike” at the request of the Somali government.
The Somali government and allied forces began a campaign a year ago that has pushed Al-Shabab, an Al-Qaeda-linked group, out of parts of the center of the country, although the group continues to carry out major attacks.
The US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said it had conducted an air strike on Saturday against Al-Shabab near Seiera, about 45 km (28 miles) northwest of Kismayo, at the government’s request.
“The collective self-defense airstrike was conducted in the early morning hours of Aug. 26, in support of Somali National Army forces who were engaged by” Al-Shabab, AFRICOM said in a statement.
“Working with the Somali National Army, US Africa Command’s initial assessment is that the airstrike killed 13 Al-Shabab fighters and that no civilians were injured or killed,” it added.
Somalia’s army and allied fighters on Friday captured the town of El Buur, Al-Shabab militia’s main stronghold in the country’s central region, a significant breakthrough in the campaign.
However, many military analysts and those involved in the campaign have said that government vows to eliminate the group are unrealistic.

LONDON: The UK home secretary’s plans to accommodate asylum seekers on a large barge is being legally challenged by firefighters who have launched a judicial review claiming the vessel is a “potential deathtrap.”

The Fire Brigades Union has sent a formal letter, seen by The Guardian, to Suella Braverman, detailing “serious fire and operational safety concerns” about the Bibby Stockholm docked in Dorset.

Earlier in August, the Home Office was forced to evacuate the first 39 asylum seekers from the barge days after their arrival due to potentially deadly legionella bacteria being discovered onboard.

The government is set to house 506 single men on the three-story vessel while they await the outcome of asylum applications.

According to the union’s “pre-action protocol” letter, the Home Office has neglected to organize fire drills for the asylum seekers or conduct adequate risk assessments of the barge, despite more than doubling the number of planned occupants. 

“The decision of the (home secretary) therefore creates an apparently entirely new, and highly dangerous accommodation arrangement, in which 506 traumatized asylum seekers may face a fire or hazardous materials emergency and need to evacuate the barge as an emergency, while being entirely untrained in fire safety, without even having undertaken fire drills. This situation is inherently unsafe,” the letter says.

The adequacy of evacuation points and emergency exits has also come under scrutiny by the FBU, The Guardian reported. According to reports, the barge is said to have three emergency exits.

“The failure of the (home secretary) to disclose any information to the FBU has only strengthened these concerns,” the letter says. 

“It remains our professional view that (the barge is) a potential deathtrap and an accident waiting to happen,” it added.

The union has set a deadline of Thursday for a response to their legal letter and is requesting that no asylum seekers be returned to the barge until their concerns are addressed.

The judicial review was launched in response to the Home Office’s refusal to meet with officials to examine fire safety concerns about the narrowness of corridors, the number of exits off the barge, and modifications made to the barge to enhance its capacity.

On Aug. 17, UK Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick wrote to the union declining to meet about safety on the barge. 

“The fire safety standards on the Bibby Stockholm are the same as any other berthed vessel, meeting the industry standard, and statutory inspections including fire safety checks having been successfully completed,” Jenrick wrote. 

He added: “Tactical plans, including arrangements for evacuation of residents to assembly areas away from the quayside and outside the gated area, have been developed.

“I note your request for a meeting. However, the Home Office has already engaged with the appropriate bodies, Dorset and Wiltshire fire service in relation to fire safety on the Bibby Stockholm, and the National Fire Chiefs Council in relation to the changes to HMO (multiple occupation) licensing.”

FBU General Secretary Matt Wrack told The Guardian: “It is disgraceful that the home secretary is not even willing to meet us to discuss these concerns. 

“Throughout this episode, the government has displayed a lack of transparency and a callous disregard for the safety of both firefighters and those who are due to be housed on the barge.

“This is an industrial issue for the Fire Brigades Union as our members are the ones expected to respond to any fire aboard the Bibby Stockholm. We have therefore decided to move toward a legal challenge on this matter.”

The Bibby Stockholm is one of three barges that the government plans to use to lower the housing costs of asylum seekers and discourage dangerous Channel crossings. 

Many asylum seekers designated for the Bibby Stockholm are survivors of torture, modern slavery, or have serious health conditions. Human rights activists argue that such circumstances make the barge an unsuitable living space.

A Home Office spokesperson told The Guardian: “The health and welfare of asylum seekers remains of the utmost priority. The Bibby Stockholm successfully completed all fire and safety checks ahead of the first individuals boarding. The vessel completed a statutory inspection and refurbishment before undergoing final preparations to accommodate asylum seekers.”

Topics: UK Home Office Migrant crisis Bibby Stockholm

NEW DELHI: Saudi businesses were enriched by discussions held at the Business 20 Summit in India, the chief of the Kingdom’s delegation told Arab News on Sunday as he highlighted the relevance of various global topics to Saudi Arabia’s diversification plan. 

The B20 Summit, an official forum for the global business community under the Group of 20 biggest economies, was organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry and held in New Delhi from Aug. 25-27. Delegations from G20 countries participated in the program, focused on promoting a “sustainable, digitized, innovative and inclusive business paradigm.” 

Abdulrahman bin Saleh Al-Fageeh, CEO of petrochemicals group Saudi Basic Industries Corporation and chief of the Saudi delegation, said that the Kingdom’s business community was seeking global alignment on a number of issues. 

“KSA B20 team has brought the Saudi business community together (as they seek) global alignment on many of the pressing global economic and environmental issues … Saudi businesses have been enriched by the wisdom of the global business community,” Al-Fageeh told Arab News. 

“B20 is a great global forum to get G20 and B20 alignment. B20 had in-depth discussions on various topics like AI for business and societies, global trade and investment, sustained global economic recovery, African economic integration, cybersecurity risks,” he said. 

These topics, which also included financing climate transition and inclusive opportunities around technology and innovation, were aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 transformation plan. 

“These are all highly relevant for KSA, which is aiming to diversify its economic activities,” Al-Fageeh said. “The Vision 2030 efforts toward diversification of the economy away from oil and energy are among the major topics shaping not only KSA but also global collaboration.”

Vision 2030 is also expected to boost India-Saudi business relations, after the two countries established a high-level council after agreeing to form a strategic partnership in 2019. 

Al-Fageeh said that the council had “made progress,” especially in the past two years, and that a meeting was scheduled to take place in India soon. 

Indian businesses are keen on partnerships with the Kingdom, which, with annual growth of 8.7 percent in 2022, is the fastest-growing G20 economy. India is second, with growth of 6.7 percent.  

LONDON: The UK government is moving Afghan refugees back into hotels having failed to provide long-term accommodation due by the end of August, the Sunday Times reported.

In May, the Home Office contacted thousands of Afghans in “bridging” accommodation to tell them they would need to vacate their rooms by the end of this month.

“Hotels are not, and were never designed to be, long-term accommodation for Afghans resettled in the UK and it is not in their best interests to be living in hotel accommodation for months or years on end,” a spokesperson said at the time.

The Home Office has tried to repurpose barracks at former army bases as accommodation centers.

The Ministry of Defence told the Times that it has housed refugees in its facilities since 2021, but questions abound over the suitability of some sites for refugees.

With more than 6,000 Afghans still without accommodation before the deadline passes on Thursday, many will now remain in hotels.

The Local Government Association said one in five Afghans leaving hotels are homeless, after the government told them not to apply for council housing in May but to instead use a scheme to find private accommodation.

Sophie Earnshaw from the charity Shelter told the Times: “The government’s guidance and commitments have constantly changed as traumatized families waited, believing they’d be helped to find a home.”

Zabi Niazi, 41, who holds a British passport and fled Afghanistan in 2021 after it fell to the Taliban, was one of those told not to apply for council housing by the government but to instead seek private accommodation.

He is now homeless, along with his wife and children, having approached 23 landlords to no avail.

The only house he was offered was beyond his means to pay for, having not been able to get a job due to the uncertainty of his situation.

“It’s a waste of two years of things that I could have achieved,” he told the Times. “I have not worked because I have thought we will be moved to another place.

“When I asked my daughters, have you made friends in school? They tell me, what’s the point?”

The Home Office told the Times that it had resettled 24,600 people in the UK from Afghanistan who have been given settled status, and that it had provided “extensive support” to those in temporary accommodation. The government is also facing questions after it emerged that a number of Afghans on a program for young leaders, called the Chevening Scholarship, are trapped in Afghanistan and neighboring countries despite qualifying for asylum in the UK.

The Times was told by an anonymous Chevening alumnus he learned by email that he and his family would need to travel to a safe third country to provide biometric data to British authorities to be processed under the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme.

Having done so, he has been left in “limbo” on a three-month visa, with no timeline for whether his ACRS application will be approved before he is deported back to Afghanistan.

“The uncertainty about the relocation timeline, lack of education for our kids, unemployment and lack of financial support have led us to think that we are left in limbo,” he said. “We have no idea what will happen to us next.”

Baroness Helena Kennedy, who helped evacuate 103 female Afghans from the country, said: “Hardly anybody has come in (to the UK via ACRS) this year. I have tried and I’m better connected than most people. It’s impossible to get people in.

“I still get messages every few weeks from people saying, ‘Can you help me to get out? I’m in hiding and my brother has just been killed’.”

The Home Office declined to say how many Chevening scholars have been evacuated from Afghanistan since 2021.

It also did not disclose to the Times how many ACRS applications had been rejected in the same period.

LONDON: A Pakistani girl living in the UK passed 17 GCSEs last week after passing another 17 the previous year with flying colors. 

Mahnoor Cheema, 16, originally from Lahore, scored 9s and a handful of 8s in her GCSEs in subjects ranging from astronomy and further maths to Latin and French. Grade 9 is the equivalent of above an A* and grade 8 is the equivalent of between grades A* and A.

The teenager wants to study medicine at the University of Oxford and has an IQ of 161, The Times reported.

Cheema’s favorite subjects are science and English literature and she has a particular fondness for the works of Homer. She speaks English, Urdu and Punjabi fluently, and can also speak decent French and German.

The teenager spends up to five hours a day reading when not in school, plays the cello, swims, rides horses and plays chess. She has posters of Harry Potter actress Emma Watson and Nobel prize-winning activist Malala Yousafzai in her bedroom.

She says that she doesn’t particularly “love” school and prefers learning by reading. “I’m not the type to sit in a classroom and absorb knowledge from somebody who’s giving a lecture,” she said.

Cheema’s father, Usman, is a barrister, and her mother, Tayyaba, is studying for a masters in economics. They moved to the UK from Lahore in 2016. 

The teenager said that she felt “isolated” when she first arrived in the UK at the age of nine because her teachers would “just put me to the side and give me a bunch of maths problems to do because I was already very familiar with what the rest of the class was doing.”

Her father said that his daughter’s extraordinary results did not come as a surprise: “We were expecting this news if I tell you honestly — she never lets us down.”

He said that he knew she was “not normal” from when she was just 10 months old, as she was already formulating long sentences. 

One of her earliest childhood memories is reading Harry Potter in the playground at her primary school in Pakistan at the age of six while other children played.

Cheema and her family will be celebrating her achievements with a barbecue attended by her extended family and her two younger siblings, Laila, 13, and Jibran, 8.

ISLAMABAD: The Taliban will use security forces to stop women from visiting one of Afghanistan’s most popular national parks, according to information shared by a spokesman for the Vice and Virtue Ministry.
The ministry alleges that women have not been observing the proper way to wear the hijab, or Islamic headscarf, when going to Band-e-Amir in the central Bamiyan province.
This comes a week after the minister, Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, visited the province and told officials and religious clerics that women haven’t been adhering to the correct way of wearing the hijab, asking security personnel to stop women from visiting the tourist hotspot.
“Going sightseeing is not a must for women,” Hanafi said at the time.
Ministry spokesman Molvi Mohammad Sadiq Akif shared a report of Hanafi’s remarks late Saturday night, including the use of security forces, clerics and elders to carry out Hanafi’s order. A recording of the minister’s speech in Bamiyan, aligning with Akif’s report, was shared on social media.
Akif was not immediately available for comment on Sunday.
“Not content with depriving girls and women of education, employment, and free movement, the Taliban also want to take from them parks and sport and now even nature, as we see from this latest ban on women visiting Band-e-Amir,” said Heather Barr, the associate women’s rights director at Human Rights Watch in an emailed statement. “Step by step the walls are closing in on women as every home becomes a prison.”
Last, November, the Taliban-led government barred women from using public spaces, including parks, saying that they were not wearing the hijab correctly or following gender segregation rules.
Since taking over the country on August 15, 2021 after the withdrawal of US and NATO forces, they have imposed several restrictions targeting Afghan girls and women, including stopping girls from going to school beyond the sixth grade, and prohibiting Afghan women from jobs at local and non-governmental organizations while cracking down on media.
These harsh measures triggered a fierce international outrage, including from Muslim-majority countries.
Band-e-Amir is a major tourist attraction in Bamiyan. It became the country’s first national park in 2009 and pulls in thousands of visitors every year.
It is a major source of income for locals and their sightseeing, restaurant, hotel and handicraft businesses.

