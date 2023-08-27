You are here

Saudi Arabia team looking to shine at the Gulf Cricket Championship 2023

The Gulf Cricket Championship 2023, scheduled to take place from Sept. 14-23, offers an important chance for the Saudi team to establish their presence on the international stage.
The Gulf Cricket Championship 2023, scheduled to take place from Sept. 14-23, offers an important chance for the Saudi team to establish their presence on the international stage. (Twitter/@cricketsaudi)
Shaghuf Altaf

  • The tournament is scheduled to take place from Sept. 14-23 in Doha
RIYADH: Under the supervision of Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud, the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation in recent years has been on a mission to develop the game in Saudi Arabia.

SACF raised the profile of the sport, invested in local talent, and created opportunities for players of all levels to compete. This resulted in the Saudi national cricket team winning the inaugural ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023 in Bangkok and placing themselves on the map as a rising cricketing nation.

The Gulf Cricket Championship 2023, scheduled to take place from Sept. 14-23, offers an important chance for the Saudi team to establish their presence on the international stage and position themselves as strong contenders for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

With matches scheduled against formidable opponents such as Kuwait, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, and hosts Qatar, the Saudi team faces a challenging road ahead. The tournament holds immense significance for Saudi Arabia's cricketing aspirations.

Recent achievements by teams from the Gulf region, such as the UAE’s victory over New Zealand, a test-playing nation, have shown that the teams in this region are capable of competing and succeeding against more established opponents.

This success story has undoubtedly inspired the Saudi team, leading them to believe that they too can leave a lasting mark at the Gulf Cricket Championship. A strong performance in this tournament would not only boost their confidence but also attract recognition from bigger cricketing nations.

By demonstrating their skills and potential against opponents like the UAE and Kuwait, the Saudi team aims to catch the attention of established cricketing nations, which could open doors for future bilateral series, invitations to multi-nation tournaments, and opportunities to play against some of the cricketing powerhouses.

In addition to the immediate impact of their recognition, the Saudi cricket team is also eyeing the long-term goal of qualifying for the next edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. The team is diligently preparing for the T20 World Cup qualifiers, and a successful performance in the Gulf Cricket Championship will play a crucial role in achieving that objective. The experience gained from competing against teams in the Gulf region will be invaluable when facing higher-ranked teams in the qualifiers.

Teams like Kuwait and the UAE, which have a well-established cricketing infrastructure, will pose a tough challenge for the Saudi team. However, with careful planning, strategic execution, and a positive mindset, Saudi Arabia can compete and potentially even upset these more experienced opponents. Matches against Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar provide ample opportunities for Saudi Arabia to showcase their skills, secure victories, and build momentum throughout the tournament — similar to their ACC Men’s Challenger Cup victory.

In order to enhance the cricketing level in Saudi Arabia, SACF has implemented various initiatives. The federation has organized talent discovery camps throughout the country, aiming to identify promising players and provide them with the necessary training and support. Additionally, SACF has facilitated several tournaments between different regions, fostering healthy competition and raising the overall standard of cricket in Saudi Arabia.

These efforts to discover and nurture talent within the country will undoubtedly be beneficial for the Saudi cricket team in the Gulf Cricket Championship. The exposure to high-quality domestic competition, combined with the training and development provided by SACF, will equip the players with the skills and mindset required to compete at an international level. Furthermore, the increased competition and talent pool within Saudi Arabia will create a healthy environment for players to grow, pushing each other to reach new heights.

As the curtain rises on the Gulf Cricket Championship 2023, all eyes are on Saudi Arabia. The reverberations of their success in this tournament will extend far beyond the boundaries of the cricket field. A victorious campaign would amplify the popularity of the sport in the nation, captivating the imagination of young aspirants and inspiring a new generation of players.

As the Saudi cricket team embarks on their journey, they carry with them the hopes and dreams of a vision. They stand with great expectations, ready to script their own destiny. The Gulf Cricket Championship beckons, and Saudi cricket fans await with bated breath to witness what unfolds.

Topics: Cricket Saudi Arabia Gulf Cricket Championship

Winners crowned in challenging AlUla Desert Blaze race

Winners crowned in challenging AlUla Desert Blaze race

JEDDAH: More than 200 athletes from the Middle East and around the world on Saturday participated in the high-intensity endurance race, AlUla Desert Blaze.

Men and women competed over distances of 5 km, 10 km, 21 km, and 42 km, for a share of a prize pot of SR110,000 ($30,000).

For those taking part in the 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km races, the starting point was Hegra — Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site — while the marathon runners set out from Maraya, a multi-purpose entertainment venue located in the Ashar Valley.

In scorching temperatures, the runners passed some of AlUla’s main natural and historic landmarks along specially designed routes peppered with strategically placed water stations and emergency medical facilities.

Abdulaziz Al-Ghamdi from Saudi Arabia won the men’s 5 km race, with Canadian runner Carla Korpijaakko coming first in the women’s race over the same distance. Another Saudi, Mohammed Al-Mutairi, was victorious in the junior male category.

In the 10 km races, Yousef Al-Asiri from the Kingdom won the men's class, Ruth Danies Albert Jbet from Bahrain the women’s, and Amin Noor from Afghanistan and Tia Watson from the UK the junior male and female categories, respectively.

Over the 21 km distance, Robert Kimutai Ngeno from Kenya was first over the finishing line for the men, while Algerian Malika Benderbal claimed first in the women’s category.

Chakib Lachgar from Spain raced to first in the men’s 42 km challenge with Hana Zemedkun from Ethiopia winning the women’s marathon.

Rami Almoallim, vice president of destination management and marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla, congratulated race winners and participants.

He told Arab News: “AlUla is all about creating unforgettable experiences that honor its historical and monumental significance.

“The triumph of the AlUla Desert Blaze marks a significant step forward as it inspires us to expand our range of attractions for visitors worldwide, solidifying AlUla’s reputation as a premier sporting destination,” he said.

Topics: AlUla Desert Blaze Saudi Arabia AlUla

US Open preview: Djokovic looking for slice of history as Alcaraz aims for repeat triumph

Reem Abulleil

  • Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur hoping to banish Wimbledon heartache
NEW YORK: The final Grand Slam of the tennis season begins on Monday in New York with defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek searching for US Open repeats, while Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur is looking to go one further than her runner-up showing from last year.

Here are some of the main talking points to look out for in Queens this coming fortnight.

 Next chapter in Alcaraz-Djokovic rivalry?

There’s a 16-year age difference between them and they’ve only squared off in four previous meetings, yet it’s impossible to argue against the fact that the rivalry between world No. 1 Alcaraz and No. 2 Novak Djokovic is the most exciting thing in men’s tennis right now.

They’ve split their four previous clashes and even though they can only play each other in the final, as the top two seeds, everyone is already salivating at the thought of Alcaraz and Djokovic fighting for the US Open trophy in the championship match in two weeks’ time on Arthur Ashe stadium.

Alcaraz, already a two-time Grand Slam champion at the age of 20, is bidding to become the first man to successfully defend his US Open crown since Roger Federer won five in a row in New York between 2004 and 2008.

Djokovic is looking for another slice of history as he targets Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 majors won.

The Serb, who lost in five close sets to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final last month, missed the US Open in 2022 due to his vaccination status and will be keen to make up for lost time at this event.

A three-time champion in New York, Djokovic’s last appearance at the event was a heartbreaking final defeat to Daniil Medvedev, who stopped him from completing a historic calendar-year Grand Slam.

“I don’t know how many more Slams I’ll have. I’ll still keep going. I don’t have an end in my mind at the moment. I also understand that things are different when you’re 36, so I have to be more appreciative, a bit more present, treating every Grand Slam as maybe your last one in terms of commitment and performance,” Djokovic told reporters at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Friday.

“I see this every Grand Slam that I play right now as really a golden opportunity to make more history. Of course, there’s a big significance to that.”

The No. 1 ranking has swapped hands six times so far this season and will likely switch again by the end of the US Open. Given he has no points to defend at the tournament while Alcaraz is defending 2,000 points for winning last year, all Djokovic has to do to dethrone the Spaniard is win his first round in New York.

Is it Coco’s time?

Since her opening-round loss at Wimbledon to Sofia Kenin last month, 19-year-old Coco Gauff has won 11 of 12 matches, dominating the North American hard-court swing by winning the WTA 500 tournament in DC, and a maiden WTA 1000 trophy in Cincinnati, where she claimed a statement victory over world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals.

With a new team in her corner — comprised of Andre Agassi’s former coach Brad Gilbert and Spanish former top-70 player Pere Riba — and new-found confidence that is palpable the second you watch her hit a ball on court, Gauff arrives in New York as one of the favorites for the US Open title.

“I think I’m obviously a lot more confident and I think the mindset is different,” said Gauff on the eve of the US Open.

“Having like that first-round loss at Wimbledon shows that it wasn’t really as bad as it could happen, so I’m not going into this tournament worried if I lose early or not. I can’t really control that result.

“I think now I’m going in with a lot more confidence. I feel like no matter the score line in the match, I can be able to problem solve and troubleshoot my way out.

“I know I can win matches not playing my best game now. I think I wasn’t playing my best in every single match in DC and Cincinnati, it’s impossible. I do feel I’m much more confident in my B or C game.”

Already a Grand Slam finalist, at Roland Garros last year, Gauff is seeded No. 6 this fortnight and starts her campaign against recent Warsaw finalist Laura Siegemund. She is in the same quarter of the draw as Swiatek and the duo are on collision course for a highly anticipated potential last-eight clash.

Can Jabeur bounce back?

Tunisian fan favorite Ons Jabeur admits her Wimbledon final defeat to Marketa Vondrousova last month “still hurts” but she has taken her time to refresh mentally and has played just one tournament — Cincinnati, where she made the quarters — prior to the US Open.

A finalist in three of her past five Grand Slams, Jabeur will begin her quest for a maiden major title against Colombia’s Camila Osorio on Tuesday.

The No. 5 seed is in world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka’s quarter of the draw. Should they meet in the last eight, it would be a third consecutive tournament where Jabeur has taken on the Belarusian.

“I wasn’t ready to come back soon on tour because I felt like I needed time for myself,” said Jabeur of opting out of playing the WTA 1000 event in Canada post-Wimbledon.

“They say time heals. I’m still waiting a bit. The Wimbledon loss still hurts. It’s much better than a month ago, for sure. I’m 28 years old now (turns 29 on Monday), I’ve learned from the mistakes of playing, playing, playing tournaments all the time. I think I was really proud of myself to just take a step back, enjoy time with my family, and get ready for the next tournaments.”

Can Tiafoe end American men’s drought at the majors?

It’s been 20 years since ex-world No. 1 Andy Roddick won the US Open title and no American man has won a Grand Slam singles title since.

Frances Tiafoe put in a fantastic effort in New York last year, defeating Rafael Nadal and Andrey Rublev en route to a maiden major semifinal, before losing in five close sets to Alcaraz.

The 25-year-old has since cracked the top 10 for the first time and has high ambitions for this US Open. He will take on 17-year-old American Learner Tien during the day session on Arthur Ashe stadium on Monday.

After losing to Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets in the Wimbledon third round last month, Tiafoe says that he plans on approaching this US Open with a different mindset.

“I think sometimes you have such high expectations, you put so much pressure on yourself, you want to do well. You don’t perform and you’re like, ‘Whoa, what was that?’” said Tiafoe of his Wimbledon performance.  

“I think sometimes people make the moment bigger than what it needs to be. At the end of the day it’s a tennis match. We played many of them. Just go out and do what you do, enjoy the game. You’re going to hopefully get that shot many more times to be in that position.

“No need to be like, ‘This is the time right now or the world is going to end.’ I think that’s kind of what happened there. Totally different approach now. I’m just going to be me, have fun. Whatever the result is, it is. I can live with it at the end of the day, no matter what.”

A fifth Slam for Swiatek?

After successfully defending her French Open title in June, Swiatek now has another defense to attend to, this time in New York.

Since her quarter-final loss to Elina Svitolina at Wimbledon, the 22-year-old Pole has won her home tournament in Warsaw before suffering semifinal exits in Canada and Cincinnati.

As she bids for a fifth Grand Slam trophy, Swiatek explains her approach to arriving at the US Open as the reigning champion.

“Remembering this is a totally different chapter always helps. I also want to just take a lesson from last year. I learned a lot during the US Open. This was probably the most important tournament in terms of me believing in myself and progressing on hard courts,” she said.

“I’ll try to just focus on that, take everything step by step.”

Swiatek’s No. 1 ranking is once again under threat and she will need to go at least one round better than her closest rival Sabalenka if she wants to extend her tenure at the summit.

Topics: tennis US Open Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic Ons Jabeur

Nepal’s Lamichhane rape trial delayed, heads to Pakistan for Asia Cup

AFP

  • Spinner Sandeep Lamichhane is accused of raping 17-year-old in a Katmandu hotel last August
  • Lamichhane was suspended as national captain and arrested last year but freed on bail in January
KATMANDU: The rape trial of Nepal’s cricket star Sandeep Lamichhane was postponed Sunday, allowing him to join teammates in Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup, his lawyer said.

Spin bowler Lamichhane, 23, once the poster boy for the rise of cricket in Nepal, is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in a Katmandu hotel room in August last year. Lamichhane denies all charges.

The latest hearing on Sunday was deferred until September 7, Lamichhane’s lawyer Saroj Ghimire said.

“Sandeep will now fly to Pakistan to play,” Ghimire told AFP.

Last year, Lamichhane was suspended as national captain and arrested, but was freed on bail in January and Nepal then lifted his ban on playing.

Under his bail conditions, Lamichhane has been able to travel abroad, including to Zimbabwe for the World Cup qualifiers.

The six-nation ODI Asia Cup opens Wednesday in Multan, Pakistan, where the hosts will clash with debutants Nepal.

Pakistan will co-host the 50-over tournament with Sri Lanka, where nine of the 13 matches — including the final in Colombo on September 17 — will be played.

Nepal failed to make the cut for the 50-over showpiece event in India in October.

Topics: Asia Cup 2023

Defender Dan Burn hails ‘perfect’ Saudi impact on boyhood club Newcastle United

ALAM KHAN

  • ‘I’m loving it. It couldn’t have gone any better since I signed really’
  • ‘The takeover brought new life into the club. With the fans, too, they didn’t just demand a team that wins, but a team that tries to win’
For Dan Burn, Newcastle United’s ambition has no bounds and they have the motivation and mindset to bring unbridled joy to their football-obsessed city.

They are also a team driven to oppose those who do not want them to succeed — or disrupt the status quo of clubs who have long dominated at the top of the Premier League.

Following the 2021 takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Newcastle have gone from being involved in a relegation battle to a fourth-placed finish last season and subsequent return to the Champions League after a 20-year absence.

Defender Burn says that it has been “perfect” since he joined his hometown club from Brighton 19 months ago for £13 million.

“I’m loving it,” he told Arab News exclusively. “It couldn’t have gone any better since I signed really.

“We are doing really well, still a lot to do, but I would have snapped your hand off if you had said we were going to do this when I signed.

“With the ambition of the ownership, we always knew we were going to go in this direction. We have probably done it a lot quicker than what we were expecting and it’s about trying to keep us on that trajectory now and keep pushing for as long as we can.

“The takeover brought new life into the club. With the fans, too, they didn’t just demand a team that wins, but a team that tries to win. 

“Ever since the ownership has come in, especially with (co-owners) Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley, I see them and they couldn’t do more. When you have got a group like that behind you — and always wanting to do better — then to get us to where we are now, I’m sure they will keep trying to do that.

“Around the city you can see everyone buzzing and it’s nice because, for a long time, it hasn’t been like that. So it’s a nice place to play at the moment and hopefully it will carry on like that.”

The buzz is such that former Newcastle and Nottingham Forest defender Stuart Pearce tipped them to wrest the title from Manchester City, who are chasing an unprecedented fourth successive championship.

Following an impressive 5-1 opening-day win over Aston Villa, Newcastle were edged out 1-0 by City at the Etihad last weekend in a hard-fought encounter.

They host Liverpool today at St. James’ Park, with a trip to Brighton next in a tough set of fixtures at the start of this eagerly awaited campaign.

But it’s a challenge Eddie Howe’s men relish, according to the 31-year-old Burn.

“He’s a legend,” said Burn of Pearce as he pondered the England hero’s pre-season prediction. “I think it’s a little bit early to say we are title challengers if I’m honest, but you never know.

“If we can string some good results together we want to make sure that we are in and around there at the end of the season.

“Of course that’s what we want — and you want to have that sort of pressure on you to be able to do that. 

“We want to be doing what Man City are doing. It took them a bit of time to get there and I’m sure we will get there, but it’s a tough league with a lot of good teams.

“We need to prove it was not a one-season thing (to finish fourth), but that we are here to stay.”

He added: “Our ambition is to go a step further than last season, but I think it’s going to be tough with the Champions League as well. 

“We have seen it before, like West Ham last season as they struggled in the league when they had all the European games coming up. I think we just have to treat every game as if it’s the same and no matter what competition it is — and we just attack every team and see how we get on.”

Newcastle won the last of their four top-flight titles in 1927 and their highest Premier League finish was second place in 1996 and 1997.

Yet in an enthused show of determination and defiance against critics, Burn feels Newcastle are viewed just as Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City were after Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan bought the club in 2008 and transformed their fortunes.

An influx of major signings saw City end a 35-year trophy drought with the FA Cup in 2011 and claimed a coveted Premier League title the following year.

Now Pep Guardiola’s men are Europe’s top side after lifting the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League last season — and will play in December’s Fifa Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Burn says that City are “the benchmark” for Newcastle and, with the addition of summer signings Sandro Tonali, Tino Livermento, Harvey Barnes and Lewis Hall, the Toon have greater hope.

Luring Italy international midfielder Tonali, 23, away from AC Milan was a statement transfer by Newcastle as Burn admitted: “It’s quality — and it shows where we are that we can attract that sort of player.

“Sandro’s been brilliant and Harvey, we all know what he’s like — he was brilliant at Leicester. I think we have a lot of competition all around the pitch so it means you don’t get relaxed and know you are going to play every week, but that you are going to push each other and it’s friendly competition.”

And he also warned: “I think this is a team that can handle the pressure. I feel like it’s a sort of ‘us against the world’ — I don’t think anyone outside particularly wants us to do well.

“But I feel us, as a city, we like that. We like being a team that’s sort of not liked and everyone gets together and fights against that — I think you can see that with the way we play.

“I don’t think anyone likes it when a team comes into money and challenges that top six — especially the top six, I don’t think they like that.

“They like there being a certain amount of teams challenging for that and that’s probably why. When we play away, we feel that and I think we live off it. It’s motivation for us.

“It’s like when Man City first did the same. They are the best team in the world and have been for the last few years — even if they hadn’t won the Champions League before.

“That’s the benchmark — and I feel as if we are getting closer to them. We probably didn’t do as well as we wanted to against them (in losing 1-0), but I do feel we are getting closer to them and hopefully we can do it soon.”

A first win over Liverpool since 2015 will certainly offer proof of Newcastle’s title credentials, before Thursday’s Champions League draw that will pit them against Europe’s elite.

That will also be a dream come true for Burn, who was released by the club in 2003 after being on their books as a youngster.

That same season he watched his heroes when they last played in the competition and reached the second group stage after famous wins over Juventus and Feyenoord got them there.

Burn, who has played at left-back and central defense for the club, said: “I think it will be a pinch-me moment.

“I always loved Newcastle, but when I really fell in love with football was when I watched those Champions League nights — games against Juventus, Feyenoord, those are the nights that stick out for me as a kid.

“Hopefully we are now going to have that opportunity to inspire the next generation of young kids.

“We’ve got three important games before we get to the Champions League games, so we have to make sure our focus does not slip.”

Topics: football Newcastle Newcastle United PIF Saudi Arabia Dan Burn

Messi scores dazzling goal in MLS debut, leads Miami over New York Red Bulls

AP

  • Messi scored with the help of a pair of former Barcelona teammates
  • The match drew a record crowd of 26,276 to Red Bull Arena in the Red Bulls’ first home sellout this season, and resale tickets were listed for over $1,000 in the week leading to the game
HARRISON, N.J.: Lionel Messi scored a dazzling goal in the 89th minute of his Major League Soccer debut, helping Inter Miami beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Saturday night and end an 11-match league winless streak.

Forty-eight years after Pelé joined the North American Soccer League’s New York Cosmos in an effort to jumpstart football in the US, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner entered in the 60th minute to huge cheers.

Messi scored with the help of a pair of former Barcelona teammates.

Jordi Alba made an acrobatic leap for Sergio Busquets’ cross and with his back to the ground and left leg raised, Busquets used the side of his foot to center the ball to Messi. The 36-year-old star settled the ball to keep it from defender Peter Stroud, dribbled to his right and threaded a pass between Andres Reyes and Daniel Edelman to 18-year-old American Benjamin Cremaschi.

As goalkeeper Carlos Coronel moved to cover the near post, Cremaschi beat defender John Tolkin and one-touched the ball back to Messi. He sprinted toward goal and let it bounce off his left foot and in into the unguarded net from 3 yards for his 11th goal in nine games for Miami in all competitions.

The match drew a record crowd of 26,276 to Red Bull Arena in the Red Bulls’ first home sellout this season, and resale tickets were listed for over $1,000 in the week leading to the game.

Alba was among four starters making his MLS debut and Busquets entered with Messi for his first match.

Messi followed David Beckham, Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to a far-more stable league than Pele joined, one that hopes to one day challenge the more established American sports in popularity.

Chants of “We Want Messi!” began in the sixth minute and a loud “Mes-si!” “Mes-si!” reverberated throughout in the 35th.

Fan focus was on Messi when he started to warm up three minutes into the second half, and a roar erupted when Martino signaled for him to take off his pinny and head to the center stripe.

Messi played his first Miami game on July 21 in the Leagues Cup and scored 10 goals in seven games in that competition and a US Open Cup semifinal.

Miami (6 wins, 14 losses, 3 draws) had not won a league match since May 13 against New England and had just one road victory, on April 29 at Columbus. New York is 7-10-8.

The streets around outside the stadium were packed 2 1/2 hours before the match, filled with dozens of scalpers and people selling unlicensed Messi jerseys. A simulcast of the game was scheduled on a videoboard in Times Square. About half wore Messi jerseys from Argentina, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Miami.

Miami scored the first goal when Alba took a free kick after a foul by Reyes and the ball was punched out Coronel. Robert Taylor played the ball wide to Noah Allen, and the 19-year-old defender made a diagonal pass to Gómez, who settled with a touch and put the ball inside the far post with a left foot shot from about 14 yards.

Topics: football Lionel Messi Inter Miami

