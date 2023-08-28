You are here

Ukraine's best high jumper wins gold for her country at world championships

Ukraine's best high jumper wins gold for her country at world championships
Yaroslava Mahuchikh, of Ukraine, makes an attempt in the Women's high jump final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP)
AP

Ukraine's best high jumper wins gold for her country at world championships

Ukraine’s best high jumper wins gold for her country at world championships
  • Mahuchikh sealed her win after jumping 2 centimeters higher than Australia’s Eleanor Patterson, who beat her last year at worlds in Eugene, Oregon
AP

BUDAPEST, Hungary: The war with Russia hangs over the Olympic world these days as much as anywhere else. So perhaps it was fitting that the last person standing on the last event of the final day of the track and field world championships hailed from Ukraine.
And perhaps it was perfect that Yaroslava Mahuchikh closed out that event with a gold medal hanging from her neck.
Ukraine’s best high jumper, a symbol of hope to her war-torn country and defiance to those who would see it ruined, won a championship Sunday. She jumped 2.01 meters (6 feet, 7 inches) to close out a riveting evening on the track — and in the field.
“Finally, I have my gold medal,” she said of the country’s first world title since 2013, when the meet was held in Moscow. “And it’s really extra important for my country right now.”
Mahuchikh’s final jump of the evening came only seconds after hurdles champion Femke Bol of The Netherlands, who fell and cost her country a medal at the end of the mixed 4x400 relay on opening night, overcame a 20-meter deficit with about 80 to go to give the Dutch the win in the women’s version of the race.
Watching Bol reel in a British runner, then a Jamaican one, then cross the finish line in the lead, was easily the most outlandishly exciting 20 seconds of the nine-day meet in Budapest, which is only a short plane flight from Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv.
But nothing compared to the theater Mahuchikh delivered in her two hours on the stage. That she was here at all was a testament to her courage, persistence and the assistance she’s received from far and wide.
The 21-year-old, wearing eyeliner colored the same blue and yellow as her country’s flag, was forced to leave quickly from her hometown of Dnipro when the war started. She said she saw artillery shells raining down as she road in the car on her way out.
She has trained in Germany and, most recently, in Belgium, where her mother, sister and niece are also living. Her father remains in Dnipro. Her grandma passed away in February back in Ukraine.
She has only been home once — at the beginning of this year — and hopes to go again when track season is over. Dnipro had been relatively safe at the outset of the fighting, but it has since become a target in the war.
“It’s really difficult mentally,” she said. “But I have big support from my coach, fans, friends. They tell me you represent our country and you will come back to us.”
Mahuchikh was one of 29 Ukrainian athletes who qualified for worlds in Hungary this week where, the night before, the stadium was bathed in yellow-and-blue light. This marked the first gold medal for Ukraine and the second overall, adding to a silver won by Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk two nights earlier in the triple jump.
Russia and Belarus are both excluded from major track events, a decision led by World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, whose sport is among the few that has taken such a stringent stance against the Russians.
“Oh, it makes me choke,” Coe said of the reality that Ukraine’s athletes have been wandering the globe, looking for places to train, and live, for the past 18 months. “I cannot imagine what it must be like for athletes from Ukraine to be dealing with this landscape.”
Mahuchikh sealed her win after jumping 2 centimeters higher than Australia’s Eleanor Patterson, who beat her last year at worlds in Eugene, Oregon. With the gold medal secure, Mahuchikh had the bar set to 2.07 to try for a personal best.
After missing twice, she waited for the end of Bol’s amazing comeback to make her last attempt. With Bol and her teammates in a dogpile celebrating on the track, Mahuchikh failed to clear.
Still, it was a win, and a few moments later, she was smiling, holding her country’s flag aloft and waiting for her medal. Her story could be among the most poignant next year at the Paris Olympics, where some sports are considering allowing Russians in — but not track.
“I don’t think about the future or what might happen,” she said. “It’s right now that is important.”
The rest of the day’s winners included Victor Kiplangat of Uganda in the men’s marathon; Neeraj Chopra of India in the javelin throw; Winfred Mutile Yavi of Bahrain in the women’s steeplechase; Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway in the men’s 5,000 and Mary Moraa of Kenya in the women’s, 800 where American Athing Mu finished third.
The US men won the 4x400 relay to give the Americans their 29th medal of the championships, 12 of them gold.
Ukraine finished with one that everyone in the country will share.
Mahuchikh said she has friends, part of Ukraine’s extensive sports family, who have died in the war — a bracing reality that puts the real stakes of sports into perspective.
She is also well aware of the power sports can have to boost spirits in a country that needs every bit of encouragement it can get as the fighting drags past the 18-month mark.
“Now it’s more important to show the world that we will continue fighting for our independence,” she said. “We know we will win this. But what is the price we will pay?”

Topics: world athletics championships Yaroslava Mahuchikh high jumper

Super sub Darwin Nunez strikes twice as Liverpool stun Newcastle

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring their first goal. (Reuters)
Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring their first goal. (Reuters)
Updated 27 August 2023
AFP

Super sub Darwin Nunez strikes twice as Liverpool stun Newcastle

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring their first goal. (Reuters)
  • Anthony Gordon had pounced on a Trent Alexander-Arnold mistake to put the Magpies in front
  • Newcastle failed to make the man advantage count and were punished
Updated 27 August 2023
AFP

NEWCASTLE: Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score twice in the final 10 minutes as 10-man Liverpool came from a goal down to stun Newcastle 2-1 at St. James' Park on Sunday.
Anthony Gordon had pounced on a Trent Alexander-Arnold mistake to put the Magpies in front before Virgil van Dijk was sent off for bringing down Alexander Isak inside half an hour.
But Newcastle failed to make the man advantage count and were punished when Nunez produced two moments of rare quality so far in his Liverpool career to turn the game on its head.
"With 10 men in my history, 1,000 games (as a manager), I have never had something like that. At Newcastle, in this stadium with that atmosphere, it is crazy," said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool spent a club-record £85 million ($107 million) on Nunez just over a year ago, but the Uruguayan has found himself behind Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo in the battle to be Klopp's preferred number nine early in the season.
Nunez was unleashed from the bench 13 minutes from time and made the most of his opportunity as he was twice released behind the Newcastle defence and kept his nerve to fire low and hard beyond Nick Pope.
"We calmed the game down and brought on Darwin. He was obviously fired up from not starting," added Klopp.
"It's clear he's not happy but it's early in the season, we need to find stability and results.
"We need to find a way of playing. This is a new team with new key players. It needs time. He scores two goals and can't get the smile off his face."
Victory keeps Liverpool two points behind leaders Manchester City and lays down an early-season marker after Newcastle usurped the Reds to secure Champions League football last season.
"We should have put the game to bed and that's the thing we are kicking ourselves about," said Newcastle boss Eddie Howe.
Liverpool were lucky not to be a man down after just six minutes.
Alexander-Arnold had already been booked for throwing the ball away when he pulled down Gordon as the Newcastle man tore down the left wing.
But to the astonishment of the home crowd and Newcastle bench, referee John Brooks did not produce a second yellow card.
Joe Gomez was sent out by Klopp to warm up with one eye on replacing Alexander-Arnold to keep him out of further trouble.
The Liverpool boss might have wished he had made that change as Alexander-Arnold's failure to control Mohamed Salah's pass allowed Gordon to run clear on goal and score just his second Newcastle goal since a £45 million move from Everton in January.
Things went from bad to worse for the Reds when Brooks did produce a red card, Van Dijk's first of his Liverpool career, on 28 minutes.
The Liverpool captain was deemed to have denied a clear goalscoring opportunity when he kicked through Isak on the edge of the area.
Only some brilliance from Alisson Becker kept Liverpool in the game before half-time as the Brazilian turned Miguel Almiron's fiercely struck volley onto the crossbar.
Almiron came even closer after the break as some mesmeric wing play scythed through the Liverpool defence, only for his shot to come back off the post.
But Newcastle were made to pay for not adding to their lead in an incredible finale.
Sven Botman failed to deal with Jota's ball forward and Nunez drilled a shot into the far corner nine minutes from time.
Salah had been kept largely quiet in the week he was linked with joining the stars leaving European football for Saudi Arabia.
But the Egyptian produced three minutes into stoppage time when his pass put Nunez in the clear once more to deliver the most telling goal of his Liverpool career to date.

Topics: football soccer Premier league Newcastle United Liverpool

Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem bags silver at World Athletics Championship

Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem bags silver at World Athletics Championship
Updated 27 August 2023

Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem bags silver at World Athletics Championship

Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem bags silver at World Athletics Championship
  • Arshad Nadeem wins Pakistan its first ever World Athletics Championship medal with 87.82m throw
  • India’s Neeraj Chopra bags gold medal with highest throw of 88.17m in javelin throw final at Budapest
Updated 27 August 2023
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem scripted history on Sunday by securing second place at the World Athletics Championship, winning Pakistan its first ever medal at the global competition.

India bagged the gold medal with its most acclaimed javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, sending the javelin over an impressive 88.17m in the final at Budapest.

Nadeem began with a modest throw, sending the javelin over 74.80m before following it up with a better throw at 82.81m. In his third attempt, Nadeem impressed all with a stunning 87.82m throw. With three more throws left, Nadeem was placed at number two only behind Chopra.

In the fourth attempt, Nadeem followed up his previous impressive throw with another strong showing, sending the javelin flying over a distance of 87.15m. However, his fifth attempt was declared a foul, effectively putting him out of the race for the gold while Chopra won the competition.

Congratulations poured in for the Pakistani athlete, with many taking to social media platform X to congratulate Nadeem for winning Pakistan its first ever medal in the World Athletics Championship.

“You’ve done us all proud once again champ!” wrote former ruling party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Pakistani cricketer Javeria Khan praised Nadeem for putting in sheer hard work for his success.

“People like Arshad remind us and the system time and again that if we invest where it is needed, then there is no one stopping us,” she wrote on X.

Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan said the entire nation salutes Nadeem.

“I just want to say that I am your fan,” Khan wrote on X.

Nadeem secured a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics with a remarkable 86.79-meter throw on Friday at the World Athletics Championship.

He also crossed the Olympic qualifying benchmark of 83 meters, pushing his way into the group of top 12 international javelin throwers that will compete with one another in France in the coming year.

The star Pakistani sportsman hails from a small town, Khanewal, located in Punjab province. He is one of the nine children of a daily wage laborer who showed great versatility as an athlete from a young age while dabbling in all kinds of sports at school.

Although his family lacked the financial means to encourage Nadeem’s enthusiasm for sports, his spirit earned him the support he needed, with his elder brothers working to help him build a career in athletics.

Last year, he won the top medal at the Commonwealth Games in a fifth-round throw of 90.18 meters, making a new record at the games where he currently holds the title of the biggest throw recorded by a South Asian athlete.

Topics: world athletics championships Arshad Nadeem Javelin throw

Former Italy boss Roberto Mancini named Saudi Arabia head coach

Mancini will sign a four-year contract and will be officially announced and presented to media on Monday. (Supplied)
Mancini will sign a four-year contract and will be officially announced and presented to media on Monday. (Supplied)
Updated 27 August 2023
Arab News

Former Italy boss Roberto Mancini named Saudi Arabia head coach

Mancini will sign a four-year contract and will be officially announced and presented to media on Monday. (Supplied)
  • Mancini will sign a four-year contract and will be officially announced and presented to media on Monday
Updated 27 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Roberto Mancini has been named Saudi Arabia coach after quitting the Italy job earlier this month, the Saudi National Team announced on social media on Sunday.

According to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Mancini will sign a four-year contract and will be officially announced and presented to media on Monday.

The Green Falcons, who beat eventual champions Argentina at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, have been without a national team coach since Herve Renard left to take charge of France’s women’s team.

The Kingdom has made headlines this summer by buying a host of top players from European clubs for teams in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Neymar Jr are among a host of superstar names who have joined the SPL.

Mancini, who has been replaced by former Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti as Italy’s coach, had a mixed time in the job; the victory at Euro 2020 the standout moment.

But he failed to qualify for last year’s World Cup following a disastrous play-off defeat to North Macedonia, the second time in a row they missed the world’s biggest football tournament.

“I am immensely honored to be offered the position as Saudi Arabia national team manager,” Mancini said. “I believe this is a great opportunity for me, to experience football in a new country, especially with the growing popularity of football in Asia. I firmly believe that the passionate footballing culture of Saudi Arabia and the intrinsic quality of Saudi players are crucial ingredients for success,” he added.

He continued: “The presence of top players in the Saudi Pro League indicates the potential for growth in the national football scene.

“The whole world recognizes the enormous potential of the Saudi Arabia national team during their outstanding performance at the World Cup. The scenes of the fans following that victory was immense. They left their mark on the global stage, filling Saudi Arabian football fans with immense pride and accelerating the nation’s footballing ambitions.

“We have the potential to improve further. The squad is strong with talented players. I believe we have what it takes to elevate our game if we work hard,” he added.

Mancini’s first match managing the Saudi Arabia national team is set for September 8, when the Green Falcons face Costa Rica in an international friendly.

On September 12, Saudi Arabia will take on South Korea in another international friendly. Both matches take place at St James’ Park in Newcastle, England.

The matches serve as part of preparations for the team’s 2026 FIFA World Cup - Asian Qualifying campaign, which commences in November

“We are delighted to welcome Roberto to lead the Green Falcons. His experience and proven track record at club and international level marks a significant step towards achieving our goals in international football,” said Saudi Football Federation president Yasser Al-Misehal.

“Roberto believes in Saudi football and our desire to develop top competitive players and take them to new heights on the world stage – including the Asian Cup in Qatar and qualification for the 2026 World Cup,” he added.

“The energy, optimism and growth of Saudi football at all levels is inspiring our country, our men’s, women’s and youth teams have made their mark across the Middle East and Asia.

“We’re a footballing nation and we continuing to invest at every level in our journey to compete with the best in the world on and off the pitch.”

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Roberto Mancini

Max Verstappen wins rainy Dutch Grand Prix to equal Vettel’s F1 record with 9th straight victory

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen passes the chequered flag to win the Dutch Grand Prix. (Reuters)
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen passes the chequered flag to win the Dutch Grand Prix. (Reuters)
Updated 27 August 2023
AP

Max Verstappen wins rainy Dutch Grand Prix to equal Vettel's F1 record with 9th straight victory

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen passes the chequered flag to win the Dutch Grand Prix. (Reuters)
  • Red Bull star clinched his third straight win from pole position at the Zandvoort track
  • Veteran Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain finished second
Updated 27 August 2023
AP

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands: Runaway Formula One leader Max Verstappen won a rain-marred Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday to equal Sebastian Vettel’s F1 record of nine straight victories, and increased his huge championship lead to 138 points as he races toward a third straight world title.
The Red Bull star clinched his third straight win from pole position at the Zandvoort track, with veteran Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain finishing second and picking up a bonus point for the fastest lap.
“Nine in a row is something I never even thought about. Very happy with that,” Verstappen said. “I know I have a car which is capable of a lot.”
The orange-clad home crowd pumped him up.
“I already had goose bumps when they were playing the national anthem before the start. Even with all the bad weather and the rain the fans were still going at it, an incredible atmosphere,” the Dutch driver said. “I’m going to enjoy this. It’s always tough, the pressure is always on to perform.”
Alpine driver Pierre Gasly crossed the line in fourth place behind Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, but the Frenchman moved up to third because Perez was given a five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane.
For Gasly, who was given the same penalty earlier, it was a fourth career podium.
“I’m feeling so stoked, what a race,” he said.
Perez ended up fourth ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton in sixth.
The chaotic race was held up for 40 minutes by a late red flag after Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu crashed. It restarted with a rolling start on Lap 65 of 72, in a race that featured multiple tire swaps as changing weather conditions played havoc.
“There were so many rivers on the track it just becomes so dangerous,” Verstappen said.
The race restarted with Verstappen ahead of Alonso, Perez and Gasly. After two laps behind the safety car, Verstappen comfortably pulled away for his 11th win of a dominant campaign to stretch his lead over Perez.
Vettel set the consecutive wins record in 2013 with Red Bull during its first dominant era — when he won four straight titles — and Verstappen’s victory was a record-extending 14th straight for Red Bull dating back to last year’s final race.
“To match Sebastian, nine straight victories, to do it twice as a team is really incredible,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, who was also in charge during Vettel’s golden era.
Verstappen also moved closer to his own F1 record of 15 wins set last year and onto 46 overall. Verstappen, who turns 26 next month, is already fifth all-time in wins. Alain Prost (51) and Vettel (53) are within his sights with nine races left.
It was another bad day for Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc retiring on Lap 44 due to floor damage. It was Leclerc’s third DNF of the season, as many as all of last season, while Sainz still does not have a podium.
The 42-year-old Alonso is enjoying a resurgence and is confident of getting his 33rd career win at some point.
“We’re getting closer,” he said. “The car was flying, it was very competitive, very easy to drive. In these conditions you need a car that you can trust and I did trust the car today.”
McLaren’s Lando Norris finished seventh, while Alex Albon (Williams), Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine) completed the top 10. It was a race to forget for Mercedes driver George Russell, who started third and finished 17th.
The start saw Verstappen get away cleanly from Norris and Alonso overtake Russell to jump into third. The rain fell heavily moments after, forcing several drivers to pit for the first of many tire changes.
Astonishingly, Ferrari did not have the new ones ready for Leclerc and the team didn’t seem to notice he had a damaged front wing — yet another blunder in a series of mistakes from Ferrari this season and last.
Perez came in for his change a lap before Verstappen, who came out 10 seconds behind Perez but soon started shredding the gap. With the track drying, Verstappen came in for another change while Ferrari changed Leclerc’s front wing. Perez came in on the following lap, this time, and emerged three seconds behind the new leader Verstappen.
Logan Sargeant started from 10th place — the highest spot on the grid for an American driver since 1993 — but crashed for the second time in as many days, bringing out the safety car on Lap 17 of 72 of the high-banking circuit.
“I don’t know what happened, man” an exasperated Sargeant told his team.
Sargeant, who has not scored a point in his debut season and is fighting to save his seat, sat on a grass bank with his head down.
On the track, Verstappen held off Perez comfortably following the safety car restart, with Alonso in third. Perez was drifting further behind Verstappen while Leclerc rolled back to the garage.
He will hope his fortunes improve next weekend at Monza, Ferrari’s home track where Verstappen can set a new F1 record if he wins.
It would be an appropriate place to do so, considering Vettel won his first race there in 2008.

Topics: Motorsport Formula 1 Forumla One F1 Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen Netherlands Dutch Grand Prix

Saudi Arabia team looking to shine at the Gulf Cricket Championship 2023

The Gulf Cricket Championship 2023, scheduled to take place from Sept. 14-23, offers an important chance for the Saudi team
The Gulf Cricket Championship 2023, scheduled to take place from Sept. 14-23, offers an important chance for the Saudi team
Updated 27 August 2023
Shaghuf Altaf

Saudi Arabia team looking to shine at the Gulf Cricket Championship 2023

The Gulf Cricket Championship 2023, scheduled to take place from Sept. 14-23, offers an important chance for the Saudi team
  • The tournament is scheduled to take place from Sept. 14-23 in Doha
Updated 27 August 2023
Shaghuf Altaf

RIYADH: Under the supervision of Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud, the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation in recent years has been on a mission to develop the game in Saudi Arabia.

SACF raised the profile of the sport, invested in local talent, and created opportunities for players of all levels to compete. This resulted in the Saudi national cricket team winning the inaugural ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023 in Bangkok and placing themselves on the map as a rising cricketing nation.

The Gulf Cricket Championship 2023, scheduled to take place from Sept. 14-23, offers an important chance for the Saudi team to establish their presence on the international stage and position themselves as strong contenders for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

With matches scheduled against formidable opponents such as Kuwait, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, and hosts Qatar, the Saudi team faces a challenging road ahead. The tournament holds immense significance for Saudi Arabia's cricketing aspirations.

Recent achievements by teams from the Gulf region, such as the UAE’s victory over New Zealand, a test-playing nation, have shown that the teams in this region are capable of competing and succeeding against more established opponents.

This success story has undoubtedly inspired the Saudi team, leading them to believe that they too can leave a lasting mark at the Gulf Cricket Championship. A strong performance in this tournament would not only boost their confidence but also attract recognition from bigger cricketing nations.

By demonstrating their skills and potential against opponents like the UAE and Kuwait, the Saudi team aims to catch the attention of established cricketing nations, which could open doors for future bilateral series, invitations to multi-nation tournaments, and opportunities to play against some of the cricketing powerhouses.

In addition to the immediate impact of their recognition, the Saudi cricket team is also eyeing the long-term goal of qualifying for the next edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. The team is diligently preparing for the T20 World Cup qualifiers, and a successful performance in the Gulf Cricket Championship will play a crucial role in achieving that objective. The experience gained from competing against teams in the Gulf region will be invaluable when facing higher-ranked teams in the qualifiers.

Teams like Kuwait and the UAE, which have a well-established cricketing infrastructure, will pose a tough challenge for the Saudi team. However, with careful planning, strategic execution, and a positive mindset, Saudi Arabia can compete and potentially even upset these more experienced opponents. Matches against Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar provide ample opportunities for Saudi Arabia to showcase their skills, secure victories, and build momentum throughout the tournament — similar to their ACC Men’s Challenger Cup victory.

In order to enhance the cricketing level in Saudi Arabia, SACF has implemented various initiatives. The federation has organized talent discovery camps throughout the country, aiming to identify promising players and provide them with the necessary training and support. Additionally, SACF has facilitated several tournaments between different regions, fostering healthy competition and raising the overall standard of cricket in Saudi Arabia.

These efforts to discover and nurture talent within the country will undoubtedly be beneficial for the Saudi cricket team in the Gulf Cricket Championship. The exposure to high-quality domestic competition, combined with the training and development provided by SACF, will equip the players with the skills and mindset required to compete at an international level. Furthermore, the increased competition and talent pool within Saudi Arabia will create a healthy environment for players to grow, pushing each other to reach new heights.

As the curtain rises on the Gulf Cricket Championship 2023, all eyes are on Saudi Arabia. The reverberations of their success in this tournament will extend far beyond the boundaries of the cricket field. A victorious campaign would amplify the popularity of the sport in the nation, captivating the imagination of young aspirants and inspiring a new generation of players.

As the Saudi cricket team embarks on their journey, they carry with them the hopes and dreams of a vision. They stand with great expectations, ready to script their own destiny. The Gulf Cricket Championship beckons, and Saudi cricket fans await with bated breath to witness what unfolds.

Topics: Cricket Saudi Arabia Gulf Cricket Championship

